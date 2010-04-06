Pasqualon gets race victory
Australia's Matthews finishes runner up
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Pasqualon (Zalf Désirée Fior)
|4:46:00
|2
|Michael Matthews (Jayco Skins)
|3
|Daniele Aldegheri (Mantovani)
|4
|Mirko Puccioni (Mastromarco Chianti Sensi)
|5
|Siarhei Papok (San Marco Concrete Imet Caneva)
|6
|Blaz Furdi (Slovenja National Team)
|7
|Matteo Belli (Hopplà Magis Mavo)
|8
|Jonathan Monsalve (Mastromarco Chianti Sensi)
|9
|Omar Lombardi (Lucchini Unidelta)
|10
|Viacheslav Kuznetcov (Itera Kathusa Continental Team)
|11
|Jan Tratnik (Zheroquadro Radenska)
|12
|Kristian Sbaragli (Hopplà Magis Mavo)
|13
|Costantino Mattia Bedin (Generali)
|14
|Gianluca Leonardi (Marchiol Pasta Montegrappa OroGildo)
|15
|Paolo Locatelli (Bergamasca Colpack De Nardi)
