Pasqualon gets race victory

Australia's Matthews finishes runner up

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Pasqualon (Zalf Désirée Fior)4:46:00
2Michael Matthews (Jayco Skins)
3Daniele Aldegheri (Mantovani)
4Mirko Puccioni (Mastromarco Chianti Sensi)
5Siarhei Papok (San Marco Concrete Imet Caneva)
6Blaz Furdi (Slovenja National Team)
7Matteo Belli (Hopplà Magis Mavo)
8Jonathan Monsalve (Mastromarco Chianti Sensi)
9Omar Lombardi (Lucchini Unidelta)
10Viacheslav Kuznetcov (Itera Kathusa Continental Team)
11Jan Tratnik (Zheroquadro Radenska)
12Kristian Sbaragli (Hopplà Magis Mavo)
13Costantino Mattia Bedin (Generali)
14Gianluca Leonardi (Marchiol Pasta Montegrappa OroGildo)
15Paolo Locatelli (Bergamasca Colpack De Nardi)

