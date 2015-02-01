Pelucchi sprints to Trofeo Palma victory
Italian claims second win in Mallorca
Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) continued his fine start to the 2015 season when he landed victory in the Trofeo Palma on the final day of the Challenge Mallorca. The Italian had already claimed the opening race, the Trofeo Santanyi, on Thursday and he repeated the feat by winning the bunch sprint on Sunday.
On a day marked by heavy rain, Pelucchi saw off the challenge of André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in the mass finish, while Ben Swift (Sky) took third place ahead of Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) and Bryan Coquard (Europcar).
"Holst Enger and Simon Pellaud really helped me in the last kilometres and then Aleksejs Saramotins put me in a perfect position just after the last turn," Pelucchi said. "At that point I took Greipel’s wheel because he had his entire train and I was convinced that I could play for the win."
The early stages were animated by Darío Hernández (Burgos BH), Unai Intziarte (Murias Taldea) and Ilart Zuazubiskar (Spain), who broke clear in the opening kilometres and built up a lead of five minutes before the Cofidis team led the chase to peg them back.
Cofidis were working on behalf of their sprinter Nacer Bouhanni and the race was billed beforehand as a duel between the Frenchman and Greipel, but it took on a rather different complexion in the finale.
Zuazubiskar was the last of the escapees to relent but he too was swept up as the pace stiffened in the final hour of racing. Team Sky took up the running in the closing kilometres in a bid to lead out the sprint for Swift, while Greipel and it his train seemed well-positioned behind. To the German’s disappointment, however, it was instead Pelucchi who swooped to claim the win.
Pelucchi admitted afterwards that he had struggled in the cold and wet conditions, but said that he had few problems in dealing with the climbs on the day’s course. "The resistance work I did during the winter seems to have worked. I felt comfortable on the third category climb," he said. "In fact I suffered more from the wind and cold than I did from the climbs. At one point I was even tempted to climb into a warm car. In the end, I knew that everyone was in the same boat."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|4:06:17
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|9
|Dylan Page (Swi) Roth Skoda
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|0:00:05
|19
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|21
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russia
|22
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth Skoda
|23
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Mattew Gibson (GBr) Great Britain
|25
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|27
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|29
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|30
|Alexei Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|31
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|32
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:08
|33
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:10
|34
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|35
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|36
|Henrik Haugen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|37
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|38
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|39
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|40
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:13
|41
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:18
|42
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|43
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|44
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:20
|45
|Mauritus Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|46
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:32
|47
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|48
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|49
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|50
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|52
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|53
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:47
|54
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Eryk Laton (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|56
|Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Activejet Team
|57
|Marc Buades (Spa) Spain
|0:00:48
|58
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:50
|59
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|60
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:55
|61
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|62
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|63
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:01:03
|65
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain
|66
|Aritz Bagues (Spa) Murias Taldea
|67
|Asier Maeztu (Spa) Spain
|68
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
|69
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|71
|Nikolai Tedre (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|72
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|73
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|75
|Kristian Forbord (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|76
|Alexander Eutushenko (Rus) Russia
|77
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|79
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
|80
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|81
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:01:27
|82
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:28
|83
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|85
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|88
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|92
|Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
|93
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
|94
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|95
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
|96
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:51
|97
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:52
|98
|Kirill Pozdnykov (Rus) Russia
|0:01:58
|99
|Ander Alonso (Spa) Spain
|100
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:02:01
|101
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|103
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:02:06
|104
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|105
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:09
|106
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|107
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|108
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Roth Skoda
|109
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:14
|110
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:20
|112
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:02:24
|113
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
|115
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:02:46
|116
|Michael Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|117
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:53
|118
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Roth Skoda
|0:02:55
|119
|Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain
|120
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:41
|121
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:06:01
|122
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:08:19
|123
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:08:21
|124
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|125
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:14:55
|126
|Gianluca Ocanha (Swi) Roth Skoda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
|6
|pts
|2
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain
|4
|3
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|4
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|3
|pts
|2
|Sebastian Mascaro (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|3
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|pts
|2
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain
|2
|3
|Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
|3
|pts
|2
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain
|2
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain
|3
|pts
|2
|Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
|2
|3
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|12:18:56
|4
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Team Roompot
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
|6
|pts
|2
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain
|4
|3
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|3
|pts
|2
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain
|2
|3
|Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
|1
|4
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
|5
|pts
|2
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain
|5
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
|5
|pts
|2
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain
|5
|3
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|4
|4
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|3
|5
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|6
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Iam Cycling
|2
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Soudal
|2
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|2
|10
|Sebastian Mascaro (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|11
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora Argon 18
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
|2
|Marc Buades (Spa) Spain
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy