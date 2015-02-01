Trending

Pelucchi sprints to Trofeo Palma victory

Italian claims second win in Mallorca

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) gets win number two of the season

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) gets win number two of the season
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) beats André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in the mass finish

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) beats André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in the mass finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The podium of Ben Swift (Team Sky), Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in the mass finish

The podium of Ben Swift (Team Sky), Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in the mass finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) wins Trofeo Playa de Palma

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) wins Trofeo Playa de Palma
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) continued his fine start to the 2015 season when he landed victory in the Trofeo Palma on the final day of the Challenge Mallorca. The Italian had already claimed the opening race, the Trofeo Santanyi, on Thursday and he repeated the feat by winning the bunch sprint on Sunday.

On a day marked by heavy rain, Pelucchi saw off the challenge of André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in the mass finish, while Ben Swift (Sky) took third place ahead of Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) and Bryan Coquard (Europcar).

"Holst Enger and Simon Pellaud really helped me in the last kilometres and then Aleksejs Saramotins put me in a perfect position just after the last turn," Pelucchi said. "At that point I took Greipel’s wheel because he had his entire train and I was convinced that I could play for the win."

The early stages were animated by Darío Hernández (Burgos BH), Unai Intziarte (Murias Taldea) and Ilart Zuazubiskar (Spain), who broke clear in the opening kilometres and built up a lead of five minutes before the Cofidis team led the chase to peg them back.

Cofidis were working on behalf of their sprinter Nacer Bouhanni and the race was billed beforehand as a duel between the Frenchman and Greipel, but it took on a rather different complexion in the finale.

Zuazubiskar was the last of the escapees to relent but he too was swept up as the pace stiffened in the final hour of racing. Team Sky took up the running in the closing kilometres in a bid to lead out the sprint for Swift, while Greipel and it his train seemed well-positioned behind. To the German’s disappointment, however, it was instead Pelucchi who swooped to claim the win.

Pelucchi admitted afterwards that he had struggled in the cold and wet conditions, but said that he had few problems in dealing with the climbs on the day’s course. "The resistance work I did during the winter seems to have worked. I felt comfortable on the third category climb," he said. "In fact I suffered more from the wind and cold than I did from the climbs. At one point I was even tempted to climb into a warm car. In the end, I knew that everyone was in the same boat."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling4:06:17
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
8Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
9Dylan Page (Swi) Roth Skoda
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
11Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
12Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
14Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
16Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Henrik Evensen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo0:00:05
19Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
21Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russia
22Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth Skoda
23Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
24Mattew Gibson (GBr) Great Britain
25Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
26Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
27Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
28Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
29Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
30Alexei Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
31Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
32Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:08
33José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:10
34Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
35Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
36Henrik Haugen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
37Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
38Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
39Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
40Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:13
41Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:00:18
42Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
43Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
44Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:20
45Mauritus Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
46Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:32
47Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
48Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
49Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
50Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
52Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
53Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:47
54Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
55Eryk Laton (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
56Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Activejet Team
57Marc Buades (Spa) Spain0:00:48
58Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:50
59Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
60Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:55
61Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
62Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
63Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
64Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea0:01:03
65Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain
66Aritz Bagues (Spa) Murias Taldea
67Asier Maeztu (Spa) Spain
68Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
69Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
70Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
71Nikolai Tedre (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
72Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
73Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
75Kristian Forbord (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
76Alexander Eutushenko (Rus) Russia
77Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
78Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
79Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
80Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
81Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:01:27
82Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:28
83Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
85Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
86Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
87Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
88Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
89Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
90Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
91Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
92Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH
93Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea
94Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
95Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
96David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:51
97Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:52
98Kirill Pozdnykov (Rus) Russia0:01:58
99Ander Alonso (Spa) Spain
100Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Murias Taldea0:02:01
101Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
102Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
103Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:02:06
104Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
105Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:09
106Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
107Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
108Michael Bresciani (Ita) Roth Skoda
109Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:14
110Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:20
112Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team0:02:24
113Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
114Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
115Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Activejet Team0:02:46
116Michael Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
117Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:53
118Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Roth Skoda0:02:55
119Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain
120Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:41
121Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:06:01
122Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH0:08:19
123Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH0:08:21
124Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
125Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Murias Taldea0:14:55
126Gianluca Ocanha (Swi) Roth Skoda

Coll Grau (Cat. 3). km. 117.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea6pts
2Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain4
3Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH2
4Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1

Sprint 1 - Algaida. km 19.20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henrik Evensen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo3pts
2Sebastian Mascaro (Spa) Burgos BH2
3Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH1

Sprint 2 - Santa Maria. km 91.00
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH3pts
2Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain2
3Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea1

Special sprint 1 - Santa Margalida. km 57.60
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea3pts
2Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain2
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Special sprint 2 - Palma (1 Paso Meta). km 145.00
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain3pts
2Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea2
3Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH1

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team12:18:56
4Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5MTN - Qhubeka
6Team Roompot

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea6pts
2Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain4
3Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henrik Evensen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo3pts
2Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain2
3Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea1
4Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH1

Special srint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea5pts
2Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain5
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea5pts
2Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain5
3Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH4
4Henrik Evensen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo3
5Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
6Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Iam Cycling2
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Soudal2
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal2
10Sebastian Mascaro (Spa) Burgos BH2
11Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora Argon 182

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros
2Marc Buades (Spa) Spain

 

