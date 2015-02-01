Image 1 of 4 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) gets win number two of the season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) beats André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in the mass finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 The podium of Ben Swift (Team Sky), Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in the mass finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) wins Trofeo Playa de Palma (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) continued his fine start to the 2015 season when he landed victory in the Trofeo Palma on the final day of the Challenge Mallorca. The Italian had already claimed the opening race, the Trofeo Santanyi, on Thursday and he repeated the feat by winning the bunch sprint on Sunday.

On a day marked by heavy rain, Pelucchi saw off the challenge of André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in the mass finish, while Ben Swift (Sky) took third place ahead of Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) and Bryan Coquard (Europcar).

"Holst Enger and Simon Pellaud really helped me in the last kilometres and then Aleksejs Saramotins put me in a perfect position just after the last turn," Pelucchi said. "At that point I took Greipel’s wheel because he had his entire train and I was convinced that I could play for the win."

The early stages were animated by Darío Hernández (Burgos BH), Unai Intziarte (Murias Taldea) and Ilart Zuazubiskar (Spain), who broke clear in the opening kilometres and built up a lead of five minutes before the Cofidis team led the chase to peg them back.

Cofidis were working on behalf of their sprinter Nacer Bouhanni and the race was billed beforehand as a duel between the Frenchman and Greipel, but it took on a rather different complexion in the finale.

Zuazubiskar was the last of the escapees to relent but he too was swept up as the pace stiffened in the final hour of racing. Team Sky took up the running in the closing kilometres in a bid to lead out the sprint for Swift, while Greipel and it his train seemed well-positioned behind. To the German’s disappointment, however, it was instead Pelucchi who swooped to claim the win.

Pelucchi admitted afterwards that he had struggled in the cold and wet conditions, but said that he had few problems in dealing with the climbs on the day’s course. "The resistance work I did during the winter seems to have worked. I felt comfortable on the third category climb," he said. "In fact I suffered more from the wind and cold than I did from the climbs. At one point I was even tempted to climb into a warm car. In the end, I knew that everyone was in the same boat."



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 4:06:17 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 8 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 9 Dylan Page (Swi) Roth Skoda 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 11 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo 0:00:05 19 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 21 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russia 22 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth Skoda 23 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 24 Mattew Gibson (GBr) Great Britain 25 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 27 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 28 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 29 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 30 Alexei Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 31 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 32 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:08 33 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:10 34 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 35 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 36 Henrik Haugen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo 37 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 38 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 39 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 40 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:13 41 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:18 42 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 43 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 44 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:20 45 Mauritus Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 46 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:32 47 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 48 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 49 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 50 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 52 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 53 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:47 54 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 55 Eryk Laton (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 56 Mario Gonzalez (Spa) Activejet Team 57 Marc Buades (Spa) Spain 0:00:48 58 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:50 59 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 60 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:55 61 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 62 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 63 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 64 Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:01:03 65 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain 66 Aritz Bagues (Spa) Murias Taldea 67 Asier Maeztu (Spa) Spain 68 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea 69 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 70 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 71 Nikolai Tedre (Nor) Team Froy Oslo 72 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 73 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 75 Kristian Forbord (Nor) Team Froy Oslo 76 Alexander Eutushenko (Rus) Russia 77 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 78 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 79 Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain 80 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 81 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:01:27 82 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:28 83 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 85 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 86 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 87 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 88 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 92 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH 93 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Murias Taldea 94 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 95 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain 96 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:51 97 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:52 98 Kirill Pozdnykov (Rus) Russia 0:01:58 99 Ander Alonso (Spa) Spain 100 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:02:01 101 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 103 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:02:06 104 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 105 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:09 106 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 107 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 108 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Roth Skoda 109 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:14 110 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:20 112 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team 0:02:24 113 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 114 Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team 115 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Activejet Team 0:02:46 116 Michael Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 117 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:53 118 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Roth Skoda 0:02:55 119 Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spain 120 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:41 121 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:06:01 122 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 0:08:19 123 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:08:21 124 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 125 Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Murias Taldea 0:14:55 126 Gianluca Ocanha (Swi) Roth Skoda

Coll Grau (Cat. 3). km. 117.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea 6 pts 2 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain 4 3 Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 2 4 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1

Sprint 1 - Algaida. km 19.20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo 3 pts 2 Sebastian Mascaro (Spa) Burgos BH 2 3 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 1

Sprint 2 - Santa Maria. km 91.00 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 3 pts 2 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain 2 3 Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea 1

Special sprint 1 - Santa Margalida. km 57.60 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea 3 pts 2 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain 2 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Special sprint 2 - Palma (1 Paso Meta). km 145.00 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain 3 pts 2 Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea 2 3 Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 1

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12:18:56 4 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 MTN - Qhubeka 6 Team Roompot

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea 6 pts 2 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain 4 3 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo 3 pts 2 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain 2 3 Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea 1 4 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 1

Special srint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea 5 pts 2 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain 5 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea 5 pts 2 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain 5 3 Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 4 4 Henrik Evensen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo 3 5 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 6 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Iam Cycling 2 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Soudal 2 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 2 10 Sebastian Mascaro (Spa) Burgos BH 2 11 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora Argon 18 2