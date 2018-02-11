Trending

Moreno Moser solos to Trofeo Laigueglia victory

Totò and Busato take second and third in Liguria

Image 1 of 10

Moreno Moser (Italy) wins

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 10

Moreno Moser celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 10

The Italian team in action

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 10

Moreno Moser celebrates on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 10

The 2018 Trofeo Laigueglia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 10

Paolo Toto takes the sprint for second

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 10

Moreno Moser

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 10

Kristian Sbaragli (Israel Cycling Academy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 10

The podium in Trofeo Lagueglia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 10

The 2018 Trofeo Lagueglia podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Moreno Moser claimed victory at Trofeo Laigueglia after attacking near the summit of the final climb of Colla Micheri and soloing to the finish. The Astana rider, who was competing in the colours of the Italian national team, extended his advantage on the descent to run out a convincing win.

It was Moser's second victory in the race, which is the first on the Italian calendar, and his first win of any description since he landed a stage of the 2015 Tour of Austria.

Moser was part of an 18-rider selection that fought it out for the victory on the finishing circuit around Laigueglia, having earlier made a fine solo effort to chase back up to the front group. The Italian chose his moment well in the finale, accelerating 100 metres from the summit of the climb through the hilltop village of Colla Micheri to open a decisive gap.

Paolo Totò (Sangemini) led home the chasing group to take second place, while Matteo Busato (Wilier Triestina) claimed the third step of the podium.

How it unfolded

The early break forged clear inside the opening five kilometres, with Julien El Fares (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) slipping away in the company of Auden Brekk Flotten (Team Virtu Cycling) and Francesco Bettini (D'Amico).

The trio were handed plenty of leeway by a slumbering gruppo in the opening hour of racing, and they quickly stacked up an advantage of 9:15 by the 42km mark, at which point Androni Giocattoli began to marshal the pursuit in the peloton.

By the time the escapees reached the Capo Berta after a little over 100km, their efforts were beginning to take a toll. A flagging Bettini sat up from the break, and their advantage over the bunch had been cut back to within seven minutes. By the time the break hit the Testico 20 kilometres later, their advantage was down to 4:30, at which point El Fares decided to try his luck alone.

The rugged terrain was also beginning to provoke movement in the main peloton, however, with Androni Giocattoli and AG2R La Mondiale particularly active. They had five riders apiece in the 13-man selection that formed after the Testico, though the group swelled to shortly afterwards as others – Moser included – scrambled their way across outside of Alassio, where El Fares' lone effort fizzled out.

There were eighteen riders still in contention for the win by the time the front group hit the four laps of the finishing circuit around Laigueglia, including Moser, Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy), Francesco Gavazzi, Fausto Masnada, Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli), Silvan Dillier, Mikael Cherel, Clement Chevrier (AG2R La Mondiale) and Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF).

Dillier was among the chief aggressors, and he briefly succeeded in breaking clear alone on the first lap, but he was soon brought to heel. On the final ascent of Colla Micheri, Moser seized his opportunity and punched his way clear near the summit, quickly establishing a gap.

Gavazzi, Busato, Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Romain Combaud (Delko-Marseille Provence KTM) and Roland Thalmann (Team Vorarlberg) were prominent in pursuit of Moser, but the Italian was not to be denied victory.

As a neo-professional in 2012, Moser's Trofeo Laigueglia victory was the first calling card for a remarkable debut season that saw him win the Tour de Pologne and mark himself out as Italian cycling's coming man. After a promising start to 2013, and despite occasional flashes in the intervening period, Moser has never scaled such heights again, but at 27 years of age, he will hope that this triumph is an omen for better things to come in 2018.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team5:10:50
2Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:00:43
3Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
4Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
5Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
7Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
8Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
9Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
10Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:48
11Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
12Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:12
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:21
14Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:37
15Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:45
19Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
20Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
21Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
22Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
23Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
24Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
25Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
26Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
27Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
28Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
29Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:04:40
31Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
32Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
33Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
34Enrico Salvador (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
35Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
36Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
37Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
38Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
39Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:04:52
40Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:06:55
41Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:08:32
42Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFNico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFVincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFManuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFUmberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFDavide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFIlia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
DNFGiuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
DNFSimone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
DNFMarco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
DNFJoan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
DNFMarco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
DNFFilippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
DNFNiccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFMattia Bais (Ita) Italy
DNFGiacomo Garavagli (Ita) Italy
DNFCezary Grodkicki (Ita) Italy
DNFFederico Burchio (Ita) Italy
DNFAwet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFOmer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFGuy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFGuy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFDaniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFFranck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
DNFArmindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
DNFRomain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
DNFLaurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
DNFEdward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFPeter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFCalvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFPrzemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFJulien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFIuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFJulien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFIgor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFSergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFSergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFIvan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFArtem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFNikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFAlan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFPiotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFSzymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFPatryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFLukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFGregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFChristophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFFranklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFJulien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFAntoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFMathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFHuub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFElias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFFrederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFGuillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFLuca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
DNFNicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
DNFMichele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
DNFDario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
DNFNiccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
DNFMatteo Draperi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
DNFAlberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
DNFLorenzo Delcó (Swi) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
DNFEnrico Logica (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
DNFMichel Piccot (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
DNFSimone Ravanelli (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
DNFAndrea Zanardini (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
DNFFrancesco Bettini (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
DNFEmanuele Di Giovanni (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
DNFEttore Carlini (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
DNFAndrea Garosio (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
DNFEmanuele Onesti (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
DNFAngelo Vitiello (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
DNFAngelo Raffaele (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
DNFBesmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFDavide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFMirko Trosino (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFKristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFAntonio Zullo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFMatteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
DNFManuel Bosch (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
DNFPatrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
DNFLukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
DNFJannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
DNFAudun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFAsbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFJesper Schultz (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFTorkil Veyhe (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFGiacomo Berlato (Ita) Mstina Focus
DNFRaul-Antonio Sinza (Rom) Mstina Focus
DNFEmil Dima (Rom) Mstina Focus
DNFVlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rom) Mstina Focus
DNFMattia Marcelli (Ita) Mstina Focus
DNFRiccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Mstina Focus
DNSDavide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic

