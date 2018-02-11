Moreno Moser solos to Trofeo Laigueglia victory
Totò and Busato take second and third in Liguria
Moreno Moser claimed victory at Trofeo Laigueglia after attacking near the summit of the final climb of Colla Micheri and soloing to the finish. The Astana rider, who was competing in the colours of the Italian national team, extended his advantage on the descent to run out a convincing win.
It was Moser's second victory in the race, which is the first on the Italian calendar, and his first win of any description since he landed a stage of the 2015 Tour of Austria.
Moser was part of an 18-rider selection that fought it out for the victory on the finishing circuit around Laigueglia, having earlier made a fine solo effort to chase back up to the front group. The Italian chose his moment well in the finale, accelerating 100 metres from the summit of the climb through the hilltop village of Colla Micheri to open a decisive gap.
Paolo Totò (Sangemini) led home the chasing group to take second place, while Matteo Busato (Wilier Triestina) claimed the third step of the podium.
How it unfolded
The early break forged clear inside the opening five kilometres, with Julien El Fares (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) slipping away in the company of Auden Brekk Flotten (Team Virtu Cycling) and Francesco Bettini (D'Amico).
The trio were handed plenty of leeway by a slumbering gruppo in the opening hour of racing, and they quickly stacked up an advantage of 9:15 by the 42km mark, at which point Androni Giocattoli began to marshal the pursuit in the peloton.
By the time the escapees reached the Capo Berta after a little over 100km, their efforts were beginning to take a toll. A flagging Bettini sat up from the break, and their advantage over the bunch had been cut back to within seven minutes. By the time the break hit the Testico 20 kilometres later, their advantage was down to 4:30, at which point El Fares decided to try his luck alone.
The rugged terrain was also beginning to provoke movement in the main peloton, however, with Androni Giocattoli and AG2R La Mondiale particularly active. They had five riders apiece in the 13-man selection that formed after the Testico, though the group swelled to shortly afterwards as others – Moser included – scrambled their way across outside of Alassio, where El Fares' lone effort fizzled out.
There were eighteen riders still in contention for the win by the time the front group hit the four laps of the finishing circuit around Laigueglia, including Moser, Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy), Francesco Gavazzi, Fausto Masnada, Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli), Silvan Dillier, Mikael Cherel, Clement Chevrier (AG2R La Mondiale) and Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF).
Dillier was among the chief aggressors, and he briefly succeeded in breaking clear alone on the first lap, but he was soon brought to heel. On the final ascent of Colla Micheri, Moser seized his opportunity and punched his way clear near the summit, quickly establishing a gap.
Gavazzi, Busato, Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Romain Combaud (Delko-Marseille Provence KTM) and Roland Thalmann (Team Vorarlberg) were prominent in pursuit of Moser, but the Italian was not to be denied victory.
As a neo-professional in 2012, Moser's Trofeo Laigueglia victory was the first calling card for a remarkable debut season that saw him win the Tour de Pologne and mark himself out as Italian cycling's coming man. After a promising start to 2013, and despite occasional flashes in the intervening period, Moser has never scaled such heights again, but at 27 years of age, he will hope that this triumph is an omen for better things to come in 2018.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5:10:50
|2
|Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:00:43
|3
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|4
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|5
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|7
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:48
|11
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|12
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:12
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:21
|14
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:37
|15
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:45
|19
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|20
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|21
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|22
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|23
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|24
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|25
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|27
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|28
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|29
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:04:40
|31
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|33
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|34
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|35
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|36
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|37
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|38
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|39
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:04:52
|40
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:06:55
|41
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:08:32
|42
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Giacomo Garavagli (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Cezary Grodkicki (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Federico Burchio (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|DNF
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|DNF
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|DNF
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|DNF
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|DNF
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|DNF
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|DNF
|Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|DNF
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|DNF
|Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|DNF
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|DNF
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|DNF
|Lorenzo Delcó (Swi) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|DNF
|Enrico Logica (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|DNF
|Michel Piccot (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|DNF
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|DNF
|Andrea Zanardini (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|DNF
|Francesco Bettini (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|DNF
|Emanuele Di Giovanni (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|DNF
|Ettore Carlini (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|DNF
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|DNF
|Emanuele Onesti (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|DNF
|Angelo Vitiello (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|DNF
|Angelo Raffaele (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|DNF
|Besmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Mirko Trosino (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Antonio Zullo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|DNF
|Manuel Bosch (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|DNF
|Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|DNF
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|DNF
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|DNF
|Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Mstina Focus
|DNF
|Raul-Antonio Sinza (Rom) Mstina Focus
|DNF
|Emil Dima (Rom) Mstina Focus
|DNF
|Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rom) Mstina Focus
|DNF
|Mattia Marcelli (Ita) Mstina Focus
|DNF
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Mstina Focus
|DNS
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic
