Trending

Trofeo Alfredo Binda past winners

1974-2009

2009 Marianne Vos (Ned)
2008 Emma Pooley (GBr)
2007 Nicole Cooke (GBr)
2006 Regina Schleicher (Ger)
2005 Nicole Cooke (GBr)
2004 Oenone Wood (Aus)
2003 Diana Ziliute (Ltu)
2002 Svethlana Boubnenkova (Rus)
2001 Nicole Brandli (Swi)
2000 Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1999 Fanny Lecourtois (Fra)
1998 (not held)
1997 (not held)
1996 Valeria Cappellotto (Ita)
1995 Valeria Cappellotto (Ita)
1994 Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1993 Roberta Ferrero (Ita)
1992 Maria Canins (Ita)
1991 Maria Paola Turcutto (Ita)
1990 Maria Canins (Ita)
1989 Elisabetta Fanton (Ita)
1988 Elisabetta Fanton (Ita)
1987 Rossella Galbiati (Ita)
1986 Stefania Carmine (Ita)
1985 Silvia Conti (Ita)
1984 Maria Canins (Ita)
1983 Michela Tomasi (Ita)
1982 Lucia Pizzolotto (Ita)
1981 Cristina Menuzzo (Ita)
1980 Francesca Galli (Ita)
1979 Anna Morlacchi (Ita)
1978 Cristina Menuzzo (Ita)
1977 Nicoletta Castelli (Ita)
1976 Morena Tartagni (Ita)
1975 Nicole Van Der Broek (Ned)
1974 Giuseppina Micheloni (Ita)

Latest on Cyclingnews