The Breton crowd was all fired up for a well deserved victory by local rider Eric Berthou of Bretagne-Schuller who came solo out of the dirt roads sections of the Tro Bro Leon, known as the "Hell of the West" one week after the "Hell of the North". But he ran out of gas during the final ten kilometers and got overtaken by chasers Ryan Roth of Spidertech and neo-pro Benoît Jarrier from Vérandas Rideau-U.

With 2.5km to go, the Canadian just rode harder than his exhausted companions and became the first foreign winner of the Tro Bro Leon since Mark Renshaw in 2006. "I'm surprised I've won because I didn't believe we'd ever catch the lone rider [Berthou]," Roth told Cyclingnews. "I thought this would be a good race for our team but personally, my form wasn't as good as what I would have liked."

A Canadian national champion for cyclo-cross in the Junior category twelve years ago, Roth found himself at ease on the Breton dirt roads where his teammate and compatriot Will Routley came second last year to Europcar's Vincent Jérôme. "I had never done this race before," Roth said. "I got injured one year ago just before the Tro Bro Leon but I still came to this race here only to watch and learn for this year."

"This is the biggest win ever for me," continued the 29-year-old from Kitchener in Ontario. "I've never been on the podium of a race in Europe and this one is very special. It's one of coolest races we do, it's very unique and only once a year we have a race like this. I've been away from home for a long time, so it's a nice reward. After the Tour of Turkey (April 22-29), it'll be nice to go back to Canada with this win."

Roth emerged from a chasing group but runner up Jarrier was in the lead since km 20 with Jacek Morajko (Vacansoleil-DCM), Clément Koretzky (La Pomme-Marseille) and Rémy Cusin (Team Type 1). "I've pushed myself to the limit," Jarrier told Cyclingnews. "If I'd been told in the middle of the race that I'd finished second after that breakaway, I wouldn't have believed it. This is my style though. I often go in breakaways but for once, it worked out. It's a very good result for me. It pays off for all my efforts."

Spectators felt sorry for Berthou who had missed the big opportunity of his career. "But this is cycling," the former Caisse d'Epargne and Crédit Agricole rider said. "I felt hunger flat with ten kilometers to go. I have no regrets."

The Bretagne-Schuller road captain was even caught in the final twenty metres by the first peloton. It gave the Canadian team Spidertech the possibility to have two riders on the podium with Guillaume Boivin taking the third. "I knew this race could suit me," Boivin commented. "With Ryan at the front, I followed wheels in the finale. We have executed the plan at perfection. This is our first win in Europe. We couldn't ask for a better day."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10 5:16:40 2 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 0:00:13 3 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10 0:00:37 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 8 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 12 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 13 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 15 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 16 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 17 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93 18 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 19 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93 20 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 21 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 22 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 23 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 24 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 25 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 26 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 27 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 28 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 29 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 30 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10 0:00:56 31 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme-Marseille 0:01:37 32 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:06 33 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:19 34 Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93 35 Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 36 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 37 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 39 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 40 Jean Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 41 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10 42 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93 43 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar 44 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10 0:02:24 45 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 46 Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 47 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:21 49 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 50 Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 51 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 52 Mickael Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U 53 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:23 54 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger 0:05:31 55 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 56 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 57 Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 58 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 59 Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 60 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Egoitz García Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 62 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:05:35 63 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 0:06:34 64 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 0:07:50 65 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 0:09:14 66 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger 67 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger DNF Joeri Bueken (Fra) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony DNF Gorik Gardeyn (Fra) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Leonardo Duque (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne DNF Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne DNF Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne DNF Joris Boillat (Fra) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Anuar Manan (Rus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Mauricio Frazer (Fra) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert DNF Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille DNF Romain Matheou (Blr) Veranda Rideau - Super U DNF Ibon Zugasti Arrese (Pol) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert DNF Nicolae Tanovitchii (Ita) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert DNF Manuel Miranda Vergara (Ned) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert DNF Henryk Cardoen (Col) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger DNF Tomas Enrique Gil (Fra) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert DNF James Spragg (Fra) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger DNF Boris Zimine (Swi) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Fabien Schmidt (Mas) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Florian Le Corre (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Denis Flahaut (Chn) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Anthony Colin (Est) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Frédéric Amorison (HKg) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony DNF Ruben Menendez Velasco (HKg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert DNF Jimmy Casper (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Mirko Selvaggi (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Jacek Morajko (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Yauheni Hutarovich (Bel) FDJ-Big Mat DNF David Boucher (Bel) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Tomasz Olejnik (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U DNF Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Toms Skujins (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille DNF Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Mathieu Claude (USA) Team Europcar DNF Sébastien Chavanel (Can) Team Europcar DNF Jack Tanner (Can) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger DNF Mikael Stilite (Ita) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger DNF Boris Shpilevsky (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Baptiste Planckaert (Rus) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony DNF Matthieu Boulo (Ned) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Kevin Lacombe (GBr) Team Spidertech Powered by C10 DNF Christophe Laborie (GBr) Saur - Sojasun DNF Simon Lambert Lemay (GBr) Team Spidertech Powered by C10 DNF Kevin Claeys (GBr) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony DNF Barry Markus (Aus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Gilles Devillers (Fra) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony DNF Kin San Wu (Lat) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Steven Wong (Fra) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Mart Ojavee (Fra) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93 DNF Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille DNF Dean Windsor (Fra) Endura Racing DNF Ian Wilkinson (Fra) Endura Racing DNF Robert Partridge (Arg) Endura Racing DNF Jonathan Mcevoy (Arg) Endura Racing DNF Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (Spa) Team Spidertech Powered by C10 DNF Ronan Racault (Chi) Auber 93 DNF Kun Jiang (Mda) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Flavien Dassonville (Spa) Auber 93 DNF Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93 DNF Martijn Verschoor (Pol) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Alexander Serebryakov (Bel) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Aldo Ino Ilesic (GBr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Filippo Fortin (Bel) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Scott Thwaites (Bel) Endura Racing

Sprint 1 - Ploudalmezeau # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 5 pts 2 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 3 3 Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Sprint 2 - Plabennec # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 5 pts 2 Jacek Morajko (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 1

Sprint 3 - Lesneven # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 5 pts 2 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 3 3 Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 1

Mountain 1 - Lannilis # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 pts 2 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10 3 3 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 1

Mountain 2 - Coatquennec # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 5 pts 2 Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 3 Jacek Morajko (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Le Vern # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 5 pts 2 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 3 3 Jacek Morajko (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 4 - Kervaro # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 5 pts 2 Jacek Morajko (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 11 pts 2 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 9 3 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 4 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10 3 5 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 3 6 Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 15 pts 2 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 4 3 Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 5:16:53 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10 0:00:24 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 7 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 8 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 9 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme-Marseille 0:01:24 10 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:06 11 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U 12 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10 13 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:08 14 Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 15 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:18 16 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 17 Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 18 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 0:06:21 19 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille 0:07:37 20 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger 0:09:01