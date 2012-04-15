Roth wins Tro-Bro Leon
Jarrier second as Boivin makes double Spidertech podium
The Breton crowd was all fired up for a well deserved victory by local rider Eric Berthou of Bretagne-Schuller who came solo out of the dirt roads sections of the Tro Bro Leon, known as the "Hell of the West" one week after the "Hell of the North". But he ran out of gas during the final ten kilometers and got overtaken by chasers Ryan Roth of Spidertech and neo-pro Benoît Jarrier from Vérandas Rideau-U.
With 2.5km to go, the Canadian just rode harder than his exhausted companions and became the first foreign winner of the Tro Bro Leon since Mark Renshaw in 2006. "I'm surprised I've won because I didn't believe we'd ever catch the lone rider [Berthou]," Roth told Cyclingnews. "I thought this would be a good race for our team but personally, my form wasn't as good as what I would have liked."
A Canadian national champion for cyclo-cross in the Junior category twelve years ago, Roth found himself at ease on the Breton dirt roads where his teammate and compatriot Will Routley came second last year to Europcar's Vincent Jérôme. "I had never done this race before," Roth said. "I got injured one year ago just before the Tro Bro Leon but I still came to this race here only to watch and learn for this year."
"This is the biggest win ever for me," continued the 29-year-old from Kitchener in Ontario. "I've never been on the podium of a race in Europe and this one is very special. It's one of coolest races we do, it's very unique and only once a year we have a race like this. I've been away from home for a long time, so it's a nice reward. After the Tour of Turkey (April 22-29), it'll be nice to go back to Canada with this win."
Roth emerged from a chasing group but runner up Jarrier was in the lead since km 20 with Jacek Morajko (Vacansoleil-DCM), Clément Koretzky (La Pomme-Marseille) and Rémy Cusin (Team Type 1). "I've pushed myself to the limit," Jarrier told Cyclingnews. "If I'd been told in the middle of the race that I'd finished second after that breakaway, I wouldn't have believed it. This is my style though. I often go in breakaways but for once, it worked out. It's a very good result for me. It pays off for all my efforts."
Spectators felt sorry for Berthou who had missed the big opportunity of his career. "But this is cycling," the former Caisse d'Epargne and Crédit Agricole rider said. "I felt hunger flat with ten kilometers to go. I have no regrets."
The Bretagne-Schuller road captain was even caught in the final twenty metres by the first peloton. It gave the Canadian team Spidertech the possibility to have two riders on the podium with Guillaume Boivin taking the third. "I knew this race could suit me," Boivin commented. "With Ryan at the front, I followed wheels in the finale. We have executed the plan at perfection. This is our first win in Europe. We couldn't ask for a better day."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|5:16:40
|2
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|0:00:13
|3
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:00:37
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|8
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|12
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|13
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|15
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|17
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|18
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|19
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
|20
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|21
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|22
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|23
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|24
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|25
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|26
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|27
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|28
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|29
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|30
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:00:56
|31
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme-Marseille
|0:01:37
|32
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:06
|33
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|34
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|35
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|39
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|40
|Jean Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|41
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|42
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|43
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|44
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:02:24
|45
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|46
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|47
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:21
|49
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|50
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|51
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|52
|Mickael Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|53
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:23
|54
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger
|0:05:31
|55
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|57
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|58
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|59
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|60
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Egoitz García Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|62
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:35
|63
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|0:06:34
|64
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|0:07:50
|65
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|0:09:14
|66
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger
|67
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger
|DNF
|Joeri Bueken (Fra) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Gorik Gardeyn (Fra) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Leonardo Duque (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Joris Boillat (Fra) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Anuar Manan (Rus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mauricio Frazer (Fra) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|DNF
|Romain Matheou (Blr) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|DNF
|Ibon Zugasti Arrese (Pol) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|DNF
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Ita) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|DNF
|Manuel Miranda Vergara (Ned) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|DNF
|Henryk Cardoen (Col) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger
|DNF
|Tomas Enrique Gil (Fra) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|DNF
|James Spragg (Fra) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger
|DNF
|Boris Zimine (Swi) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Fabien Schmidt (Mas) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Florian Le Corre (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Denis Flahaut (Chn) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Anthony Colin (Est) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Frédéric Amorison (HKg) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (HKg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
|DNF
|Jimmy Casper (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Mirko Selvaggi (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jacek Morajko (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Bel) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Tomasz Olejnik (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|DNF
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Toms Skujins (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|DNF
|Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Mathieu Claude (USA) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Sébastien Chavanel (Can) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Jack Tanner (Can) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger
|DNF
|Mikael Stilite (Ita) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger
|DNF
|Boris Shpilevsky (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Baptiste Planckaert (Rus) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Matthieu Boulo (Ned) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Kevin Lacombe (GBr) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|DNF
|Christophe Laborie (GBr) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Simon Lambert Lemay (GBr) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|DNF
|Kevin Claeys (GBr) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Aus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gilles Devillers (Fra) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Kin San Wu (Lat) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Steven Wong (Fra) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mart Ojavee (Fra) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
|DNF
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|DNF
|Dean Windsor (Fra) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Ian Wilkinson (Fra) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Robert Partridge (Arg) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Jonathan Mcevoy (Arg) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (Spa) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|DNF
|Ronan Racault (Chi) Auber 93
|DNF
|Kun Jiang (Mda) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Flavien Dassonville (Spa) Auber 93
|DNF
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Pol) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Alexander Serebryakov (Bel) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (GBr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Filippo Fortin (Bel) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Scott Thwaites (Bel) Endura Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|5
|pts
|2
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|3
|3
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|pts
|2
|Jacek Morajko (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|pts
|2
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|3
|3
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|pts
|2
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|3
|3
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|5
|pts
|2
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|3
|Jacek Morajko (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|5
|pts
|2
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|3
|3
|Jacek Morajko (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|5
|pts
|2
|Jacek Morajko (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|11
|pts
|2
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|9
|3
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|4
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|3
|5
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|3
|6
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|15
|pts
|2
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|4
|3
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|5:16:53
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:00:24
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|8
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|9
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme-Marseille
|0:01:24
|10
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:06
|11
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|12
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|13
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:08
|14
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|15
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:18
|16
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|17
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|0:06:21
|19
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
|0:07:37
|20
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger
|0:09:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|91
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|88
|3
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|75
|4
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|52
|5
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|50
|6
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme - Marseille
|50
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|49
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|45
|9
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
|39
|10
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|35
|11
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|35
|12
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|13
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|14
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|34
|15
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|28
|16
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|27
|17
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|18
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|25
|19
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|25
|20
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|25
|21
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|22
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|23
|23
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|24
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|20
|25
|Kristof Goddaert (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|18
|26
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|18
|27
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|18
|28
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|17
|29
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|16
|30
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|16
|31
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|32
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|14
|33
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|14
|34
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|35
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|36
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|14
|37
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|38
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|13
|39
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|12
|40
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|41
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|42
|Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|43
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|44
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|11
|45
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|46
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|47
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|48
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|49
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|50
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|6
|51
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|52
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|53
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|54
|Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|5
|55
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|5
|56
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|57
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|58
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme - Marseille
|3
|59
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|3
|60
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme - Marseille
|3
|61
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 93
|3
|62
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|63
|Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme - Marseille
|3
|64
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|65
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|66
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|67
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme - Marseille
|3
|68
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|69
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
