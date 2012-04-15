Trending

Roth wins Tro-Bro Leon

Jarrier second as Boivin makes double Spidertech podium

Image 1 of 54

The break of Jacek Morajko (Vacansoleil-DCM), Clément Koretzky (La Pomme-Marseille), Benoit Jarrier (Veranda Rideau - Super U) and Rémy Cusin (Team Type 1).

The break of Jacek Morajko (Vacansoleil-DCM), Clément Koretzky (La Pomme-Marseille), Benoit Jarrier (Veranda Rideau - Super U) and Rémy Cusin (Team Type 1).
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 2 of 54

Ryan Roth (Spidertech Powered by C10) wins Tro-Bro Leon.

Ryan Roth (Spidertech Powered by C10) wins Tro-Bro Leon.
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 3 of 54

Ryan Roth (Spidertech Powered by C10) and Benoit Jarrier (Veranda Rideau - Super U) in the winning break.

Ryan Roth (Spidertech Powered by C10) and Benoit Jarrier (Veranda Rideau - Super U) in the winning break.
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 4 of 54

Some respite from the dirt roads for the chasers.

Some respite from the dirt roads for the chasers.
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 5 of 54

The Tro-Bro Leon is one of the most scenic pictures on the calendar.

The Tro-Bro Leon is one of the most scenic pictures on the calendar.
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 6 of 54

Tro-Bro Leon has a character all of its own.

Tro-Bro Leon has a character all of its own.
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 7 of 54

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) leads the Coupe de France after Tro-Bro Leon

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) leads the Coupe de France after Tro-Bro Leon
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 8 of 54

The gravel roads of Brittany pose a unique challenge.

The gravel roads of Brittany pose a unique challenge.
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 9 of 54

A moment of anticipation for Breton fans.

A moment of anticipation for Breton fans.
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 10 of 54

Brittany's Celtic heritage on display at the Tro-Bro Leon.

Brittany's Celtic heritage on display at the Tro-Bro Leon.
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 11 of 54

The lead group in the finale.

The lead group in the finale.
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 12 of 54

The Tro-Bro Leon brings out the crowds in Brittany.

The Tro-Bro Leon brings out the crowds in Brittany.
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 13 of 54

The Breton Paris-Roubaix is one of the toughest races on the French calendar.

The Breton Paris-Roubaix is one of the toughest races on the French calendar.
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 14 of 54

FDJ-BigMat were determined to be a factor.

FDJ-BigMat were determined to be a factor.
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 15 of 54

Jacek Morajko (Vacansoleil-DCM), Clément Koretzky (La Pomme-Marseille), Benoit Jarrier (Veranda Rideau - Super U) and Rémy Cusin (Team Type 1).

Jacek Morajko (Vacansoleil-DCM), Clément Koretzky (La Pomme-Marseille), Benoit Jarrier (Veranda Rideau - Super U) and Rémy Cusin (Team Type 1).
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 16 of 54

(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 17 of 54

Getting back on after punctures is a headache on the unmade Breton roads.

Getting back on after punctures is a headache on the unmade Breton roads.
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 18 of 54

FDJ-BigMat lead the peloton.

FDJ-BigMat lead the peloton.
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 19 of 54

Jacek Morajko (Vacansoleil-DCM), Clément Koretzky (La Pomme-Marseille), Benoit Jarrier (Veranda Rideau - Super U) and Rémy Cusin (Team Type 1)

Jacek Morajko (Vacansoleil-DCM), Clément Koretzky (La Pomme-Marseille), Benoit Jarrier (Veranda Rideau - Super U) and Rémy Cusin (Team Type 1)
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 20 of 54

Bretagne-Schuller at the start of Tro-Bro Leon.

Bretagne-Schuller at the start of Tro-Bro Leon.
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 21 of 54

Eric Berthou (Bretagne-Schuller) came home in 12th place.

Eric Berthou (Bretagne-Schuller) came home in 12th place.
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 22 of 54

A sigh of relief as dust turns to asphalt.

A sigh of relief as dust turns to asphalt.
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 23 of 54

BigMat-Auber 93 reporting for duty.

BigMat-Auber 93 reporting for duty.
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 24 of 54

Saur-Sojasun before the start of Tro-Bro Leon.

Saur-Sojasun before the start of Tro-Bro Leon.
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 25 of 54

Eric Berthou (Bretagne-Schuller) was disappointed to miss out on victory after such a brave attempt.

Eric Berthou (Bretagne-Schuller) was disappointed to miss out on victory after such a brave attempt.
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 26 of 54

Positioning is all important over the unmade sections.

Positioning is all important over the unmade sections.
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 27 of 54

The break of Jacek Morajko (Vacansoleil-DCM), Clément Koretzky (La Pomme-Marseille), Benoit Jarrier (Veranda Rideau - Super U) and Rémy Cusin (Team Type 1) animated the day's racing.

The break of Jacek Morajko (Vacansoleil-DCM), Clément Koretzky (La Pomme-Marseille), Benoit Jarrier (Veranda Rideau - Super U) and Rémy Cusin (Team Type 1) animated the day's racing.
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
(Image credit: Ronan Le Pennec)
Image 28 of 54

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 29 of 54

Riders on the double-track in Tro-Bro Leon

Riders on the double-track in Tro-Bro Leon
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 30 of 54

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 31 of 54

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 32 of 54

The breakaway with Team Type 1's Remi Cusin

The breakaway with Team Type 1's Remi Cusin
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 33 of 54

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 34 of 54

The Tro-Bro Leon peloton skirts the coast in Brittany

The Tro-Bro Leon peloton skirts the coast in Brittany
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 35 of 54

The Tro-Bro Leon more closely resembles a cyclo-cross race at times

The Tro-Bro Leon more closely resembles a cyclo-cross race at times
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 36 of 54

A split in the field in the gravel section

A split in the field in the gravel section
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 37 of 54

Endura Racing tries to get something going in the dirt

Endura Racing tries to get something going in the dirt
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 38 of 54

Riders tackle one of the dirt sections

Riders tackle one of the dirt sections
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 39 of 54

The skies were clear for the Tro-Bro Leon in Brittany

The skies were clear for the Tro-Bro Leon in Brittany
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 40 of 54

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 41 of 54

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 42 of 54

The peloton dwarfed by the wind farm in Tro-Bro Leon

The peloton dwarfed by the wind farm in Tro-Bro Leon
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 43 of 54

Arnaud Demare (FDJ-BigMat)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ-BigMat)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 44 of 54

Arnaud Demare (FDJ-BigMat) still leads the young riders classification of the Coupe De France.

Arnaud Demare (FDJ-BigMat) still leads the young riders classification of the Coupe De France.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 45 of 54

Benoit Jarrier (Verand Rideau) took a gutsy second place

Benoit Jarrier (Verand Rideau) took a gutsy second place
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 46 of 54

Eric Berthou was away until the final meters

Eric Berthou was away until the final meters
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 47 of 54

Clement Koretzky (La Pomme Marseille) won the mountains classification

Clement Koretzky (La Pomme Marseille) won the mountains classification
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 48 of 54

Jimmy Casper (AG2R) goes to the team car for advice

Jimmy Casper (AG2R) goes to the team car for advice
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 49 of 54

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 50 of 54

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 51 of 54

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 52 of 54

Remi Cusin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) leads the breakaway in Tro-Bro Leon

Remi Cusin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) leads the breakaway in Tro-Bro Leon
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 53 of 54

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 54 of 54

Ryan Roth (Spidertech/C10) winner of the 2012 Tro-Bro Leon

Ryan Roth (Spidertech/C10) winner of the 2012 Tro-Bro Leon
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

The Breton crowd was all fired up for a well deserved victory by local rider Eric Berthou of Bretagne-Schuller who came solo out of the dirt roads sections of the Tro Bro Leon, known as the "Hell of the West" one week after the "Hell of the North". But he ran out of gas during the final ten kilometers and got overtaken by chasers Ryan Roth of Spidertech and neo-pro Benoît Jarrier from Vérandas Rideau-U.

With 2.5km to go, the Canadian just rode harder than his exhausted companions and became the first foreign winner of the Tro Bro Leon since Mark Renshaw in 2006. "I'm surprised I've won because I didn't believe we'd ever catch the lone rider [Berthou]," Roth told Cyclingnews. "I thought this would be a good race for our team but personally, my form wasn't as good as what I would have liked."

A Canadian national champion for cyclo-cross in the Junior category twelve years ago, Roth found himself at ease on the Breton dirt roads where his teammate and compatriot Will Routley came second last year to Europcar's Vincent Jérôme. "I had never done this race before," Roth said. "I got injured one year ago just before the Tro Bro Leon but I still came to this race here only to watch and learn for this year."

"This is the biggest win ever for me," continued the 29-year-old from Kitchener in Ontario. "I've never been on the podium of a race in Europe and this one is very special. It's one of coolest races we do, it's very unique and only once a year we have a race like this. I've been away from home for a long time, so it's a nice reward. After the Tour of Turkey (April 22-29), it'll be nice to go back to Canada with this win."

Roth emerged from a chasing group but runner up Jarrier was in the lead since km 20 with Jacek Morajko (Vacansoleil-DCM), Clément Koretzky (La Pomme-Marseille) and Rémy Cusin (Team Type 1). "I've pushed myself to the limit," Jarrier told Cyclingnews. "If I'd been told in the middle of the race that I'd finished second after that breakaway, I wouldn't have believed it. This is my style though. I often go in breakaways but for once, it worked out. It's a very good result for me. It pays off for all my efforts."

Spectators felt sorry for Berthou who had missed the big opportunity of his career. "But this is cycling," the former Caisse d'Epargne and Crédit Agricole rider said. "I felt hunger flat with ten kilometers to go. I have no regrets."

The Bretagne-Schuller road captain was even caught in the final twenty metres by the first peloton. It gave the Canadian team Spidertech the possibility to have two riders on the podium with Guillaume Boivin taking the third. "I knew this race could suit me," Boivin commented. "With Ryan at the front, I followed wheels in the finale. We have executed the plan at perfection. This is our first win in Europe. We couldn't ask for a better day."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C105:16:40
2Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U0:00:13
3Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C100:00:37
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
5Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
6Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
8Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
9Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
12Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
13Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
15Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
17Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
18Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
19Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
20Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
21Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
22Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
23Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
24Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
25Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
26Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
27Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
28Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
29Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
30Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C100:00:56
31Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme-Marseille0:01:37
32Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:06
33Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:19
34Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
35Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
36Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
39Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
40Jean Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
41Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
42Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
43Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
44Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C100:02:24
45Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
46Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
47Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:21
49Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
50Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
51Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
52Mickael Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U
53Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:23
54Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger0:05:31
55Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
56Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
57Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
58Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
59Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
60Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
61Egoitz García Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
62Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:05:35
63Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille0:06:34
64Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille0:07:50
65Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille0:09:14
66Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger
67Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger
DNFJoeri Bueken (Fra) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFGorik Gardeyn (Fra) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFLeonardo Duque (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
DNFJulien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
DNFJoris Boillat (Fra) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFAnuar Manan (Rus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFMauricio Frazer (Fra) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
DNFRomain Matheou (Blr) Veranda Rideau - Super U
DNFIbon Zugasti Arrese (Pol) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
DNFNicolae Tanovitchii (Ita) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
DNFManuel Miranda Vergara (Ned) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
DNFHenryk Cardoen (Col) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger
DNFTomas Enrique Gil (Fra) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
DNFJames Spragg (Fra) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger
DNFBoris Zimine (Swi) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFFabien Schmidt (Mas) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFFlorian Le Corre (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFDenis Flahaut (Chn) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFAnthony Colin (Est) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFFrédéric Amorison (HKg) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFRuben Menendez Velasco (HKg) Start Cycling Team - Atacama Flowery Desert
DNFJimmy Casper (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFJacek Morajko (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFYauheni Hutarovich (Bel) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFDavid Boucher (Bel) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFAnthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFTomasz Olejnik (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
DNFSylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFToms Skujins (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
DNFYohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFMathieu Claude (USA) Team Europcar
DNFSébastien Chavanel (Can) Team Europcar
DNFJack Tanner (Can) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger
DNFMikael Stilite (Ita) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger
DNFBoris Shpilevsky (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBaptiste Planckaert (Rus) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFMatthieu Boulo (Ned) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFStéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFJean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFRony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFKevin Lacombe (GBr) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
DNFChristophe Laborie (GBr) Saur - Sojasun
DNFSimon Lambert Lemay (GBr) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
DNFKevin Claeys (GBr) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFBarry Markus (Aus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFGilles Devillers (Fra) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFKin San Wu (Lat) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFSteven Wong (Fra) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFMart Ojavee (Fra) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFDavid Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFJohan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
DNFYohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
DNFDean Windsor (Fra) Endura Racing
DNFIan Wilkinson (Fra) Endura Racing
DNFRobert Partridge (Arg) Endura Racing
DNFJonathan Mcevoy (Arg) Endura Racing
DNFJonathan Patrick Mccarty (Spa) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
DNFRonan Racault (Chi) Auber 93
DNFKun Jiang (Mda) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFFlavien Dassonville (Spa) Auber 93
DNFNicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Pol) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFAlexander Serebryakov (Bel) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFAldo Ino Ilesic (GBr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFFilippo Fortin (Bel) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFScott Thwaites (Bel) Endura Racing

Sprint 1 - Ploudalmezeau
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U5pts
2Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille3
3Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Sprint 2 - Plabennec
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi5pts
2Jacek Morajko (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille1

Sprint 3 - Lesneven
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi5pts
2Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U3
3Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille1

Mountain 1 - Lannilis
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5pts
2Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C103
3Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U1

Mountain 2 - Coatquennec
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille5pts
2Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
3Jacek Morajko (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Le Vern
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille5pts
2Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U3
3Jacek Morajko (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 4 - Kervaro
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille5pts
2Jacek Morajko (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi11pts
2Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U9
3Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5
4Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C103
5Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille3
6Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille15pts
2Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U4
3Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U5:16:53
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C100:00:24
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
4Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
5Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
6Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
7Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
8Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
9Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme-Marseille0:01:24
10Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:06
11Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
12Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
13Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:08
14Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille
15Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:18
16Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
17Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille0:06:21
19Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme-Marseille0:07:37
20Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) GEOFCO-Ville d'Alger0:09:01

Coupe de France classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne91pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat88
3Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun75
4Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun52
5Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller50
6Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme - Marseille50
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team49
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat45
9Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 9339
10Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U35
11Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller35
12Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun35
13Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun35
14Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale34
15Jimmy Casper (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale28
16Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller27
17Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun25
18Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller25
19Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat25
20Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat25
21Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun24
22Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U23
23Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne20
24Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller20
25Kristof Goddaert (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale18
26Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat18
27Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar18
28Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole17
29Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi16
30Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 9316
31Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14
32Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller14
33Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole14
34Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar14
35Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
36Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi14
37Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole13
38Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar13
39Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi12
40Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
41Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale12
42Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale12
43Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar11
44Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller11
45Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun11
46Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale8
47Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
48Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale8
49Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller8
50Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U6
51Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6
52Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
53Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
54Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U5
55Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole5
56Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
57Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
58Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme - Marseille3
59Benoit Drujon (Fra) Auber 933
60Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme - Marseille3
61Ronan Racault (Fra) Auber 933
62Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
63Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme - Marseille3
64Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar3
65David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
66Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
67Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme - Marseille3
68Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar3
69Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat

 

