Trosino gets solo stage victory

Chirico keeps lead, wins overall title

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirko Trosino (Ita)2:37:59
2Andrea Toniatti (Ita)0:00:09
3Matteo Cigala (Ita)
4Valerio Conti (Ita)
5Clément Chevrier (Fra)
6Norman Gusmini (Ita)
7Andrea Garosio (Ita)
8Davide Formolo (Ita)
9Simone Chioda (Ita)
10Giacomo Berlato (Ita)
11Luca Chirico (Ita)0:00:13
12Amaury Poirier (Fra)0:00:18
13Pierre Le Pottier (Fra)
14Davide Manzoni (Ita)0:01:00
15David Mazzon (Ita)0:01:04
16Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel)
17Anthony Ansard (Fra)
18Ignazio Moser (Ita)
19Alberto Bettiol (Ita)
20Andrea Canovi (Ita)
21Gaetan Pons (Bel)
22Raffaello Bonusi (Ita)
23Samuele Cariboni (Swi)
24Paolo Morbiato (Ita)
25Andrea Corna (Ita)
26Andrea Zanardini (Ita)
27Glenn Broekmans (Bel)
28Marek Kulas (Pol)0:01:09
29Davide Mancini (Swi)0:01:10
30Andrea Meggiorini (Ita)
31Gabriele Patti (Ita)
32Alessandro De Beni (Ita)0:01:12
33Damian Kotyla (Pol)
34Matteo Severa (Ita)0:01:17
35Stefano Nardelli (Ita)
36Pietro Osele (Ita)0:01:33
37Driss El Gharbi (Mar)0:01:36
38Diego Dennunzio (Ita)0:02:17
39Maxime Vekeman (Bel)
40Thomas Wertz (Bel)
41Alessio Larentis (Ita)0:02:19
42Matteo Calcagni (Ita)0:02:20
43Michele Benazzoli (Ita)0:03:11
44Simone Ghio (Ita)
45Eddy Guadrini (Ita)0:03:15
46Davide Raddato (Ita)
47Glauco Maggi (Ita)
48Simone Viero (Ita)
49Nicola Toffali (Ita)0:03:39
50Davide Gabburo (Ita)
51Michele Campi (Ita)
52Oscar Zanni (Ita)0:03:57
53Oleg Fina (Ita)
54Alessandro Giani (Ita)
55Nicolò Cellina (Ita)0:04:00
56Davide Busuito (Ita)
57Ivan Chiapale (Ita)
58Renaud Lequeux (Bel)0:04:48
59Jader Morando (Ita)
60Cristian Comaglio (Ita)
61Antonio Zullo (Ita)0:04:51
62Michele Tomelini (Ita)0:05:36
63Wojciech Kargul (Pol)0:05:41
64Michele Toffaletti (Ita)0:06:04
65Mattia De Mori (Ita)0:07:24
66Pietro Santini (Ita)
67Quentin Melon (Bel)
68Marco Tizza (Ita)
69Marco Padovan (Ita)
70Lorenzo Carrara (Ita)0:07:27
71Massimiliano Coccoli (Ita)0:07:29
72Dario Ceccanti (Ita)0:08:35
73Leonardo Cristofani (Ita)0:10:15
74Simone Palermo (Ita)
75Daniele Cazzola (Ita)
76Davide Pestoni (Swi)
77Walter Panzeri (Ita)0:10:22
78Andrea Corti (Ita)0:10:24
79Luca Damato (Ita)
80Claudio Dalbosco (Ita)0:10:56
81Nicolas Marini (Ita)
82Nicola Dalli Cani (Ita)
83Gianni Bellini (Ita)
84Matteo Lorenzini (Ita)
85Giordano Cottini (Ita)
86Federico Capretti (Ita)0:11:32
DNFStefano Roncalli (Ita)
DNFPietro Valsecchi (Ita)
DNFLorenzo Marafante (Ita)
DNFDavide Bortolotti (Ita)
DNFDiego Bevilacqua (Ita)
DNFDavide Bardelloni (Ita)
DNFMatteo Bettinsoli (Ita)

Final Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Chirico (Ita)8:02:04
2Mirko Trosino (Ita)0:00:08
3Davide Formolo (Ita)0:00:22
4Valerio Conti (Ita)0:00:33
5Clément Chevrier (Fra)0:00:53
6Andrea Garosio (Ita)0:01:10
7Giacomo Berlato (Ita)0:01:20
8Marek Kulas (Pol)0:01:32
9Andrea Canovi (Ita)0:01:50
10Andrea Toniatti (Ita)0:01:54
11Simone Chioda (Ita)0:02:56
12Alberto Bettiol (Ita)0:03:02
13Gabriele Patti (Ita)0:03:08
14Glenn Broekmans (Bel)0:03:12
15Andrea Corna (Ita)
16Alessio Larentis (Ita)0:03:20
17Paolo Morbiato (Ita)0:03:40
18Davide Mancini SWI0:03:54
19Pierre Le Pottier (Fra)0:04:07
20Raffaello Bonusi (Ita)0:04:14
21Andrea Zanardini (Ita)0:04:23
22Samuele Cariboni SWI0:04:26
23Anthony Ansard (Fra)0:04:45
24Thomas Wertz (Bel)0:05:02
25David Mazzon (Ita)0:05:07
26Matteo Calcagni (Ita)0:05:09
27Damian Kotyla (Pol)0:05:36
28Davide Raddato (Ita)0:06:29
29Pietro Osele (Ita)0:06:31
30Alessandro De Beni (Ita)0:06:40
31Simone Ghio (Ita)0:06:52
32Norman Gusmini (Ita)0:07:02
33Michele Benazzoli (Ita)0:07:06
34Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel)0:07:09
35Gaetan Pons (Bel)0:07:18
36Maxime Vekeman (Bel)0:07:35
37Glauco Maggi (Ita)0:07:49
38Stefano Nardelli (Ita)0:08:05
39Cristian Comaglio (Ita)0:08:08
40Amaury Poirier (Fra)0:08:24
41Nicola Toffali (Ita)0:08:36
42Alessandro Giani (Ita)0:08:48
43Nicolò Cellina (Ita)0:08:50
44Oleg Fina (Ita)0:09:08
45Ignazio Moser (Ita)0:09:26
46Matteo Severa (Ita)0:09:29
47Davide Gabburo (Ita)0:09:53
48Oscar Zanni (Ita)0:10:36
49Michele Campi (Ita)0:10:45
50Quentin Melon (Bel)0:11:24
51Antonio Zullo (Ita)0:11:34
52Wojciech Kargul (Pol)0:11:45
53Andrea Corti (Ita)0:11:46
54Davide Manzoni (Ita)0:12:06
55Marco Tizza (Ita)0:12:32
56Davide Busuito (Ita)0:13:12
57Matteo Cigala (Ita)0:13:21
58Diego Dennunzio (Ita)0:13:36
59Jader Morando (Ita)0:13:51
60Renaud Lequeux (Bel)0:13:55
61Pietro Santini (Ita)0:14:29
62Andrea Meggiorini (Ita)0:14:37
63Nicola Dalli Cani (Ita)0:15:27
64Michele Toffaletti (Ita)
65Mattia De Mori (Ita)0:15:34
66Eddy Guadrini (Ita)0:15:40
67Walter Panzeri (Ita)0:15:44
68Matteo Lorenzini (Ita)0:18:39
69Luca Damato (Ita)0:19:47
70Simone Palermo (Ita)0:20:12
71Simone Viero (Ita)0:22:56
72Massimiliano Coccoli (Ita)0:26:10
73Lorenzo Carrara (Ita)0:26:13
74Giordano Cottini (Ita)0:27:09
75Driss El Gharbi MOR0:29:03
76Daniele Cazzola (Ita)0:29:33
77Dario Ceccanti (Ita)0:30:22
78Ivan Chiapale (Ita)0:30:51
79Claudio Dalbosco (Ita)0:32:12
80Leonardo Cristofani (Ita)0:33:35
81Michele Tomelini (Ita)0:34:35
82Davide Pestoni SWI0:34:55
83Marco Padovan (Ita)0:36:55
84Gianni Bellini (Ita)0:37:09
85Nicolas Marini (Ita)0:37:39
86Federico Capretti (Ita)0:41:43

