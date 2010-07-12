Trosino gets solo stage victory
Chirico keeps lead, wins overall title
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirko Trosino (Ita)
|2:37:59
|2
|Andrea Toniatti (Ita)
|0:00:09
|3
|Matteo Cigala (Ita)
|4
|Valerio Conti (Ita)
|5
|Clément Chevrier (Fra)
|6
|Norman Gusmini (Ita)
|7
|Andrea Garosio (Ita)
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita)
|9
|Simone Chioda (Ita)
|10
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita)
|11
|Luca Chirico (Ita)
|0:00:13
|12
|Amaury Poirier (Fra)
|0:00:18
|13
|Pierre Le Pottier (Fra)
|14
|Davide Manzoni (Ita)
|0:01:00
|15
|David Mazzon (Ita)
|0:01:04
|16
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel)
|17
|Anthony Ansard (Fra)
|18
|Ignazio Moser (Ita)
|19
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita)
|20
|Andrea Canovi (Ita)
|21
|Gaetan Pons (Bel)
|22
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita)
|23
|Samuele Cariboni (Swi)
|24
|Paolo Morbiato (Ita)
|25
|Andrea Corna (Ita)
|26
|Andrea Zanardini (Ita)
|27
|Glenn Broekmans (Bel)
|28
|Marek Kulas (Pol)
|0:01:09
|29
|Davide Mancini (Swi)
|0:01:10
|30
|Andrea Meggiorini (Ita)
|31
|Gabriele Patti (Ita)
|32
|Alessandro De Beni (Ita)
|0:01:12
|33
|Damian Kotyla (Pol)
|34
|Matteo Severa (Ita)
|0:01:17
|35
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita)
|36
|Pietro Osele (Ita)
|0:01:33
|37
|Driss El Gharbi (Mar)
|0:01:36
|38
|Diego Dennunzio (Ita)
|0:02:17
|39
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel)
|40
|Thomas Wertz (Bel)
|41
|Alessio Larentis (Ita)
|0:02:19
|42
|Matteo Calcagni (Ita)
|0:02:20
|43
|Michele Benazzoli (Ita)
|0:03:11
|44
|Simone Ghio (Ita)
|45
|Eddy Guadrini (Ita)
|0:03:15
|46
|Davide Raddato (Ita)
|47
|Glauco Maggi (Ita)
|48
|Simone Viero (Ita)
|49
|Nicola Toffali (Ita)
|0:03:39
|50
|Davide Gabburo (Ita)
|51
|Michele Campi (Ita)
|52
|Oscar Zanni (Ita)
|0:03:57
|53
|Oleg Fina (Ita)
|54
|Alessandro Giani (Ita)
|55
|Nicolò Cellina (Ita)
|0:04:00
|56
|Davide Busuito (Ita)
|57
|Ivan Chiapale (Ita)
|58
|Renaud Lequeux (Bel)
|0:04:48
|59
|Jader Morando (Ita)
|60
|Cristian Comaglio (Ita)
|61
|Antonio Zullo (Ita)
|0:04:51
|62
|Michele Tomelini (Ita)
|0:05:36
|63
|Wojciech Kargul (Pol)
|0:05:41
|64
|Michele Toffaletti (Ita)
|0:06:04
|65
|Mattia De Mori (Ita)
|0:07:24
|66
|Pietro Santini (Ita)
|67
|Quentin Melon (Bel)
|68
|Marco Tizza (Ita)
|69
|Marco Padovan (Ita)
|70
|Lorenzo Carrara (Ita)
|0:07:27
|71
|Massimiliano Coccoli (Ita)
|0:07:29
|72
|Dario Ceccanti (Ita)
|0:08:35
|73
|Leonardo Cristofani (Ita)
|0:10:15
|74
|Simone Palermo (Ita)
|75
|Daniele Cazzola (Ita)
|76
|Davide Pestoni (Swi)
|77
|Walter Panzeri (Ita)
|0:10:22
|78
|Andrea Corti (Ita)
|0:10:24
|79
|Luca Damato (Ita)
|80
|Claudio Dalbosco (Ita)
|0:10:56
|81
|Nicolas Marini (Ita)
|82
|Nicola Dalli Cani (Ita)
|83
|Gianni Bellini (Ita)
|84
|Matteo Lorenzini (Ita)
|85
|Giordano Cottini (Ita)
|86
|Federico Capretti (Ita)
|0:11:32
|DNF
|Stefano Roncalli (Ita)
|DNF
|Pietro Valsecchi (Ita)
|DNF
|Lorenzo Marafante (Ita)
|DNF
|Davide Bortolotti (Ita)
|DNF
|Diego Bevilacqua (Ita)
|DNF
|Davide Bardelloni (Ita)
|DNF
|Matteo Bettinsoli (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Chirico (Ita)
|8:02:04
|2
|Mirko Trosino (Ita)
|0:00:08
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita)
|0:00:22
|4
|Valerio Conti (Ita)
|0:00:33
|5
|Clément Chevrier (Fra)
|0:00:53
|6
|Andrea Garosio (Ita)
|0:01:10
|7
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita)
|0:01:20
|8
|Marek Kulas (Pol)
|0:01:32
|9
|Andrea Canovi (Ita)
|0:01:50
|10
|Andrea Toniatti (Ita)
|0:01:54
|11
|Simone Chioda (Ita)
|0:02:56
|12
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita)
|0:03:02
|13
|Gabriele Patti (Ita)
|0:03:08
|14
|Glenn Broekmans (Bel)
|0:03:12
|15
|Andrea Corna (Ita)
|16
|Alessio Larentis (Ita)
|0:03:20
|17
|Paolo Morbiato (Ita)
|0:03:40
|18
|Davide Mancini SWI
|0:03:54
|19
|Pierre Le Pottier (Fra)
|0:04:07
|20
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita)
|0:04:14
|21
|Andrea Zanardini (Ita)
|0:04:23
|22
|Samuele Cariboni SWI
|0:04:26
|23
|Anthony Ansard (Fra)
|0:04:45
|24
|Thomas Wertz (Bel)
|0:05:02
|25
|David Mazzon (Ita)
|0:05:07
|26
|Matteo Calcagni (Ita)
|0:05:09
|27
|Damian Kotyla (Pol)
|0:05:36
|28
|Davide Raddato (Ita)
|0:06:29
|29
|Pietro Osele (Ita)
|0:06:31
|30
|Alessandro De Beni (Ita)
|0:06:40
|31
|Simone Ghio (Ita)
|0:06:52
|32
|Norman Gusmini (Ita)
|0:07:02
|33
|Michele Benazzoli (Ita)
|0:07:06
|34
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel)
|0:07:09
|35
|Gaetan Pons (Bel)
|0:07:18
|36
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel)
|0:07:35
|37
|Glauco Maggi (Ita)
|0:07:49
|38
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita)
|0:08:05
|39
|Cristian Comaglio (Ita)
|0:08:08
|40
|Amaury Poirier (Fra)
|0:08:24
|41
|Nicola Toffali (Ita)
|0:08:36
|42
|Alessandro Giani (Ita)
|0:08:48
|43
|Nicolò Cellina (Ita)
|0:08:50
|44
|Oleg Fina (Ita)
|0:09:08
|45
|Ignazio Moser (Ita)
|0:09:26
|46
|Matteo Severa (Ita)
|0:09:29
|47
|Davide Gabburo (Ita)
|0:09:53
|48
|Oscar Zanni (Ita)
|0:10:36
|49
|Michele Campi (Ita)
|0:10:45
|50
|Quentin Melon (Bel)
|0:11:24
|51
|Antonio Zullo (Ita)
|0:11:34
|52
|Wojciech Kargul (Pol)
|0:11:45
|53
|Andrea Corti (Ita)
|0:11:46
|54
|Davide Manzoni (Ita)
|0:12:06
|55
|Marco Tizza (Ita)
|0:12:32
|56
|Davide Busuito (Ita)
|0:13:12
|57
|Matteo Cigala (Ita)
|0:13:21
|58
|Diego Dennunzio (Ita)
|0:13:36
|59
|Jader Morando (Ita)
|0:13:51
|60
|Renaud Lequeux (Bel)
|0:13:55
|61
|Pietro Santini (Ita)
|0:14:29
|62
|Andrea Meggiorini (Ita)
|0:14:37
|63
|Nicola Dalli Cani (Ita)
|0:15:27
|64
|Michele Toffaletti (Ita)
|65
|Mattia De Mori (Ita)
|0:15:34
|66
|Eddy Guadrini (Ita)
|0:15:40
|67
|Walter Panzeri (Ita)
|0:15:44
|68
|Matteo Lorenzini (Ita)
|0:18:39
|69
|Luca Damato (Ita)
|0:19:47
|70
|Simone Palermo (Ita)
|0:20:12
|71
|Simone Viero (Ita)
|0:22:56
|72
|Massimiliano Coccoli (Ita)
|0:26:10
|73
|Lorenzo Carrara (Ita)
|0:26:13
|74
|Giordano Cottini (Ita)
|0:27:09
|75
|Driss El Gharbi MOR
|0:29:03
|76
|Daniele Cazzola (Ita)
|0:29:33
|77
|Dario Ceccanti (Ita)
|0:30:22
|78
|Ivan Chiapale (Ita)
|0:30:51
|79
|Claudio Dalbosco (Ita)
|0:32:12
|80
|Leonardo Cristofani (Ita)
|0:33:35
|81
|Michele Tomelini (Ita)
|0:34:35
|82
|Davide Pestoni SWI
|0:34:55
|83
|Marco Padovan (Ita)
|0:36:55
|84
|Gianni Bellini (Ita)
|0:37:09
|85
|Nicolas Marini (Ita)
|0:37:39
|86
|Federico Capretti (Ita)
|0:41:43
