Trending

Page uses home advantage in night stage

Thorne looking solid in women's race

Image 1 of 5

The final – but long – singletrack surge of the day’s linking stage down the Doethie Valley trail.

The final – but long – singletrack surge of the day’s linking stage down the Doethie Valley trail.
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 2 of 5

The night time special stage truly got the adrenaline pumping as well as producing some very close racing.

The night time special stage truly got the adrenaline pumping as well as producing some very close racing.
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 3 of 5

Thanks to the finest weather the TransWales has ever had, the stunning views were on their best behaviour for the mass of riders.

Thanks to the finest weather the TransWales has ever had, the stunning views were on their best behaviour for the mass of riders.
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 4 of 5

Ajay Chhatri (Torq) gunning it elbows-out on the singletrack

Ajay Chhatri (Torq) gunning it elbows-out on the singletrack
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 5 of 5

After a long day in the saddle its home, finally to Cilycwm safe in the knowledge that only one more day lies ahead.

After a long day in the saddle its home, finally to Cilycwm safe in the knowledge that only one more day lies ahead.
(Image credit: TransWales)

The penultimate day of the TransWales began under dry skies and continued to enjoy good weather for its entire duration. Although the day's linking stage was an undeniably good day in the saddle, it couldn't hold a candle to the elbows out, singletrack rocket thrills and spills that the fifth special stage - the night time special stage - had in store.

Riders left the picturesque campsite at Blaenycwm at the foot of yesterday's final descent near Cwmystwyth at 9:00 am and, after a brief spin down the valley, struck across the river and onto rocky doubletrack that hitched up into woodland and eventually climbed up towards the remotely picturesque Teifi Lakes. For some, feeling a little worse for wear due to a late night of reveling thanks to cheap beer and a cracking three piece band, the start was a little slower than normal. However it wasn't long before their minds moved from focusing on their hangovers to the rugged descent that unfurled before them from the top of the Bryn Llyn Egnant at 480m; with its snaking single and doubletrack that continuously dropped away across river crossings and carving singletrack, it was a good way to shake out the dregs of excess.

After losing altitude, the riders were then swept along and into the Tywi Forest's stupidly fun water crossings. The riders careered down a rocky jeep track that melded seamlessly from jeep track into river bed, through fords, standing puddles, and back once again to rocky jeep track as the trail criss-crossed the river, shadowing the water's descent further towards the Llyn Brianne Reservoir.

After climbing up and out of the forest, the trail headed west until it hit the river Doethie. It then turned and headed south flanking this picturesque watercourse along a ribbon of singletrack for some 5km. Both remote and enthralling, this trail is a gem that rounded out the day's linking stage in fine style. Then the rider hit the black top for a few miles down towards the stage end at Cilycwm. For those still with plenty of watts left in their legs - and the fore-knoweldge that the final leg of the linking stage passes the venue for the Exposure Lights night time special stage - an impromptu singletrack diversion was head to pre-ride the great Cwm-y-Rhaiadr trail.

The trail consists of around 10 minutes of fire track climbing that then gives way to steep singletrack climbing before finally summiting. The trail then forces the riders to stare down the barrel of a 3km singletrack super gun, with plenty of whoops, berms, and more flow than an Alpine river swelled with meltwater.

When darkness fell, a few riders sat out the stage nursing very tired bodies, broken bikes, and various maladies in between. For those that put the Psiren-like call of their beds to one side, the rewards were numerous. For the leader of the solo men's category, Matt Page (Wiggle), his home advantage (he lives literally down the road from the trail) proved insurmountable for the valiant efforts of Ajay Chhatri (Torq), who had to settle for a close second just nine seconds behind Page, with Scott Cornish taking his second third place in a row another 25 seconds behind. This result sees Page extend his lead from Chhatri to 39 seconds with one special stage to go.

In the solo women's category, Hannah Thorne extended her lead in the overall by taking another special stage win 26 seconds ahead of Fit Spotswood (Cyclist No 1). Like, Page, Thorne stretched out her lead in the overall by over a minute. With the final special stage being a 2km sprint stage, it would take Herculean efforts from Chhatri and Spotswood, or some catastrophe for Page and Thorne, to lose their leads. But, there are no certainties when it comes to racing and only after the final results have been confirmed will we know who are the winners and losers.

Elsewhere, things are not quite so clear cut, particularly in the solo veteran men's category: Paul Whittaker's (Stockport Clarion CC) second consecutive special stage win saw him claw back much of the deficit he had accrued behind Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC) in the overall. His winning margin over Jones on the night time special stage of 35 seconds was good enough to bring Whittaker within just one second of Jones' overall lead; a result that will guarantee balls-out racing on the final special stage as both fight tooth and nail to secure the 2011 overall title. Rest assured - there will be fireworks.

Tomorrow sees the climax of the TransWales as it heads home to bring the riders full circle at Builth Wells. It will be the shortest linking stage of the entire event at a relatively paltry 60km and 1600m of climbing, but before the riders can cross the finish line for the final time there's the small matter of the short but sweet - and deciding - special stage. It may be just 2km but it packs 85km of climbing in there and will wring the final dregs of power out of all the riders. But then, when they finally haul up to stop the suffering will be no more and the TransWales 2011 champions will be crowned.

Full Results

Solo women stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Thorne0:22:58
2Fiona Spotswood (Cyclist No 1)0:00:25
3Anna Buckingham (the big adventure store)0:05:49
4Abigail Armstrong (Tommy Cooper Fan Club)0:07:45
5Angela Burt (Team Anjill)0:08:19
6Saskia Hart0:12:04
7Rachel Henderson (Edinburgh RC)0:13:29
8Grace Leung0:24:54

Solo men stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Page (Wiggle)0:19:27
2Ajay Chhatri (Torq Team)0:00:09
3Scott Cornish0:00:35
4Jonathan Harris0:00:37
5David Ian Price (Drover Cycles)0:01:00
6Matt Williams0:01:25
7Simon Hawken (Army Cycling Union/Primal Europe)0:01:46
8James Davies (Brooks Cycles)0:02:04
9Rob Thomas (Gore Bike Wear)0:02:51
10Adam French0:03:08
11Richard Edge (Tread Hunters)0:03:22
12Rob Brown0:03:24
13Ryan Machin (Leisure Lakes Cheltenham)0:03:48
14James Parker0:03:54
15Lee Monks (Pearce Cycles)0:04:02
16Rob Brickley (Clee Cycles/KCNC)0:04:16
17Richard Morgan (The 6th time)0:04:29
18Steve Bone (Phase 9)0:04:41
19Nicholas Jones (Myeloma UK.org / M&D Cycles)0:04:47
20Philip Mastro0:05:31
21David Langridge (Stockport Clarion)0:05:38
22Graeme Spreadbury (Anything 4 A Ride)0:05:39
23Gary Lake (Cyclist No 1)0:05:40
24Russell Mawson0:05:40
25Richard Querelle0:05:40
26Jon Stapley0:05:49
27Paul Burton0:06:30
28Alex Forester0:07:46
29Michel Anton0:07:55
30Ivan Rawlinson0:07:57
31Marc Sharman0:09:29
32John Chell (Welland Valley CC)0:09:36
33Damian King0:09:40
34Ultann George0:09:55
35Ewan Main0:10:19
36Aaron Riley0:11:42
37Florian Tauser0:11:43
38Chris Howard (Treadscc.co.uk)0:28:25

Solo veteran men stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion CC)0:20:52
2Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC)0:00:35
3Andy Roberts0:02:15
4Gary Cousins (phasen9clothing.co.uk)0:02:25
5Ian Musgrove (Ians Cycle Centre)0:03:14
6Chris Watson (Manx Mountainbike Club)0:04:06
7Steve Whitehouse (One And All)0:04:20
8Andy Crane0:04:26
9Roman Petr0:04:33
10Andy Wright0:05:03
11Mike Take (Team Tredz)0:05:44
12Stephen Wood0:05:55
13Adrian Peters0:06:01
14Nigel Thomas (TREDZ)0:06:07
15Andy Wilson (For Goodness Shakes)0:06:15
16David Steele (Tommy Cooper Fan Club)0:06:41
17Dave Ross (Trailbadger)0:06:43
18Colin Bound0:06:50
19Stuart Bruce (Cotswold Outdoor)0:06:50
20Mark Plant0:07:14
21Paul Whitaker0:08:07
22Paul Steiger0:11:18
23Adrian Normanton0:11:52
24Nigel Rees0:12:27
25Melvin Waters0:14:53
26John Mcgillivray (brelades vets)0:27:00

Duo men stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Harrison & Robin Calverley (RAF CC)0:22:15
2Mark Wright & Enda Reynolds (Team Trailbadger)0:00:06
3Ben Warrick & David Evans0:00:37
4David Askin & David O'brien (Rally da Digger)0:00:57
5Peter Tachelet & Stijn Tachelet (Bronto - Chaos)0:01:23
6Fernando Mainar & Sergio Leal (Dekora Team)0:02:37
7David Tortoishell & Stuart Crighton (Army Cycling Union)0:02:50
8Dean Camier & Tim Hughes (Kings of Lemon)0:03:57
9Daniel Liddle & Jason Aspden (mucky melyd)0:24:13
10David Cooper & Chris Murray (Norfolk In Chance)

Duo women stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Adams & Rosemary Byde (Team number 28 (better name to follow!))0:26:07
2Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton (Saddle Skedaddle)0:01:19
3Kelly Clark & Cath Hempsall0:03:39
4Nell Hall & Rachael Harrison0:10:21

Duo veteran men stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Barden & Chris Putnam (White spirit)0:34:03
2Dave Sheppard & Trevor Marshall (MAMIL)0:12:25

Duo mixed stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Vaughan & Andrew Heywood (Motor Neurone Disease Association)0:25:56
2John Drummond & Catherine Drummond (Align Pilates)0:03:48
3Johanita Swanepoel & Pierre Cloete (Cameltoe)0:20:32

Solo women general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Thorne42:08:51
2Fiona Spotswood (Cyclist No 1)0:01:13
3Anna Buckingham (the big adventure store)0:18:30
4Abigail Armstrong (Tommy Cooper Fan Club)0:24:10
5Saskia Hart0:27:27
6Angela Burt (Team Anjill)0:35:43
7Rachel Henderson (Edinburgh RC)0:52:32
8Grace Leung1:24:01

Solo men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Page (Wiggle)41:58:14
2Ajay Chhatri (Torq Team)0:00:39
3Matt Williams0:03:28
4David Ian Price (Drover Cycles)0:03:45
5Scott Cornish0:04:29
6Simon Hawken (Army Cycling Union/Primal Europe)0:05:10
7Jonathan Harris0:05:31
8James Davies (Brooks Cycles)
9Rob Brown0:08:37
10Rob Thomas (Gore Bike Wear)0:09:26
11Adam French0:10:36
12Richard Edge (Tread Hunters)0:11:33
13Rob Brickley (Clee Cycles/KCNC)0:11:37
14Ryan Machin (Leisure Lakes Cheltenham)0:12:02
15Lee Monks (Pearce Cycles)0:12:19
16Richard Morgan (The 6th time)0:13:01
17James Parker0:13:08
18David Langridge (Stockport Clarion)0:14:35
19Gary Lake (Cyclist No 1)0:15:35
20Philip Mastro0:15:44
21Steve Bone (Phase 9)0:16:33
22Nicholas Jones (Myeloma UK.org / M&D Cycles)0:17:11
23Richard Querelle0:18:33
24Jon Stapley0:18:35
25Russell Mawson0:18:37
26Alex Forester0:20:55
27Graeme Spreadbury (Anything 4 A Ride)0:21:24
28Paul Burton0:22:22
29Marc Sharman0:23:18
30Michel Anton0:25:49
31Ultann George0:29:10
32Florian Tauser0:29:46
33Ewan Main0:31:58
34Ivan Rawlinson0:32:24
35John Chell (Welland Valley CC)0:34:33
36Aaron Riley0:38:41
37Damian King0:41:50
38Chris Howard (Treadscc.co.uk)1:11:07

Solo veteran men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC)42:03:33
2Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion CC)0:00:01
3Andy Roberts0:03:51
4Gary Cousins (phasen9clothing.co.uk)0:04:09
5Ian Musgrove (Ians Cycle Centre)0:07:50
6Steve Whitehouse (One And All)0:10:36
7Andy Wilson (For Goodness Shakes)0:11:33
8Chris Watson (Manx Mountainbike Club)0:12:11
9Andy Crane0:12:40
10Roman Petr0:14:08
11Stephen Wood0:15:21
12Andy Wright0:16:04
13Nigel Thomas (TREDZ)0:17:02
14Stuart Bruce (Cotswold Outdoor)0:18:20
15Mike Take (Team Tredz)0:20:28
16Colin Bound0:21:29
17David Steele (Tommy Cooper Fan Club)0:23:13
18Mark Plant0:23:43
19Dave Ross (Trailbadger)0:30:31

Duo men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Harrison & Robin Calverley (RAF CC)42:06:06
2Mark Wright & Enda Reynolds (Team Trailbadger)0:01:32
3David Askin & David O'brien (Rally da Digger)0:06:47
4Peter Tachelet & Stijn Tachelet (Bronto - Chaos)
5David Tortoishell & Stuart Crighton (Army Cycling Union)0:10:27
6Dean Camier & Tim Hughes (Kings of Lemon)0:13:18
7Fernando Mainar & Sergio Leal (Dekora Team)0:16:06
8Ben Warrick & David Evans0:26:06
9Daniel Liddle & Jason Aspden (mucky melyd)0:41:28
10David Cooper & Chris Murray (Norfolk In Chance)0:42:27

Duo women general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Adams & Rosemary Byde (Team number 28 (better name to follow!))42:18:46
2Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton (Saddle Skedaddle)0:02:39
3Kelly Clark & Cath Hempsall0:13:09
4Nell Hall & Rachael Harrison0:38:34

Duo veteran men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dave Sheppard & Trevor Marshall (MAMIL)42:46:48
2Ben Barden & Chris Putnam (White spirit)0:00:32

Duo mixed general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Vaughan & Andrew Heywood (Motor Neurone Disease Association)42:17:59
2John Drummond & Catherine Drummond (Align Pilates)0:07:32
3Johanita Swanepoel & Pierre Cloete (Cameltoe)0:32:03

Latest on Cyclingnews