Image 1 of 5 The final – but long – singletrack surge of the day’s linking stage down the Doethie Valley trail. (Image credit: TransWales) Image 2 of 5 The night time special stage truly got the adrenaline pumping as well as producing some very close racing. (Image credit: TransWales) Image 3 of 5 Thanks to the finest weather the TransWales has ever had, the stunning views were on their best behaviour for the mass of riders. (Image credit: TransWales) Image 4 of 5 Ajay Chhatri (Torq) gunning it elbows-out on the singletrack (Image credit: TransWales) Image 5 of 5 After a long day in the saddle its home, finally to Cilycwm safe in the knowledge that only one more day lies ahead. (Image credit: TransWales)

The penultimate day of the TransWales began under dry skies and continued to enjoy good weather for its entire duration. Although the day's linking stage was an undeniably good day in the saddle, it couldn't hold a candle to the elbows out, singletrack rocket thrills and spills that the fifth special stage - the night time special stage - had in store.

Riders left the picturesque campsite at Blaenycwm at the foot of yesterday's final descent near Cwmystwyth at 9:00 am and, after a brief spin down the valley, struck across the river and onto rocky doubletrack that hitched up into woodland and eventually climbed up towards the remotely picturesque Teifi Lakes. For some, feeling a little worse for wear due to a late night of reveling thanks to cheap beer and a cracking three piece band, the start was a little slower than normal. However it wasn't long before their minds moved from focusing on their hangovers to the rugged descent that unfurled before them from the top of the Bryn Llyn Egnant at 480m; with its snaking single and doubletrack that continuously dropped away across river crossings and carving singletrack, it was a good way to shake out the dregs of excess.

After losing altitude, the riders were then swept along and into the Tywi Forest's stupidly fun water crossings. The riders careered down a rocky jeep track that melded seamlessly from jeep track into river bed, through fords, standing puddles, and back once again to rocky jeep track as the trail criss-crossed the river, shadowing the water's descent further towards the Llyn Brianne Reservoir.

After climbing up and out of the forest, the trail headed west until it hit the river Doethie. It then turned and headed south flanking this picturesque watercourse along a ribbon of singletrack for some 5km. Both remote and enthralling, this trail is a gem that rounded out the day's linking stage in fine style. Then the rider hit the black top for a few miles down towards the stage end at Cilycwm. For those still with plenty of watts left in their legs - and the fore-knoweldge that the final leg of the linking stage passes the venue for the Exposure Lights night time special stage - an impromptu singletrack diversion was head to pre-ride the great Cwm-y-Rhaiadr trail.

The trail consists of around 10 minutes of fire track climbing that then gives way to steep singletrack climbing before finally summiting. The trail then forces the riders to stare down the barrel of a 3km singletrack super gun, with plenty of whoops, berms, and more flow than an Alpine river swelled with meltwater.

When darkness fell, a few riders sat out the stage nursing very tired bodies, broken bikes, and various maladies in between. For those that put the Psiren-like call of their beds to one side, the rewards were numerous. For the leader of the solo men's category, Matt Page (Wiggle), his home advantage (he lives literally down the road from the trail) proved insurmountable for the valiant efforts of Ajay Chhatri (Torq), who had to settle for a close second just nine seconds behind Page, with Scott Cornish taking his second third place in a row another 25 seconds behind. This result sees Page extend his lead from Chhatri to 39 seconds with one special stage to go.

In the solo women's category, Hannah Thorne extended her lead in the overall by taking another special stage win 26 seconds ahead of Fit Spotswood (Cyclist No 1). Like, Page, Thorne stretched out her lead in the overall by over a minute. With the final special stage being a 2km sprint stage, it would take Herculean efforts from Chhatri and Spotswood, or some catastrophe for Page and Thorne, to lose their leads. But, there are no certainties when it comes to racing and only after the final results have been confirmed will we know who are the winners and losers.

Elsewhere, things are not quite so clear cut, particularly in the solo veteran men's category: Paul Whittaker's (Stockport Clarion CC) second consecutive special stage win saw him claw back much of the deficit he had accrued behind Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC) in the overall. His winning margin over Jones on the night time special stage of 35 seconds was good enough to bring Whittaker within just one second of Jones' overall lead; a result that will guarantee balls-out racing on the final special stage as both fight tooth and nail to secure the 2011 overall title. Rest assured - there will be fireworks.

Tomorrow sees the climax of the TransWales as it heads home to bring the riders full circle at Builth Wells. It will be the shortest linking stage of the entire event at a relatively paltry 60km and 1600m of climbing, but before the riders can cross the finish line for the final time there's the small matter of the short but sweet - and deciding - special stage. It may be just 2km but it packs 85km of climbing in there and will wring the final dregs of power out of all the riders. But then, when they finally haul up to stop the suffering will be no more and the TransWales 2011 champions will be crowned.

Full Results

Solo women stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Thorne 0:22:58 2 Fiona Spotswood (Cyclist No 1) 0:00:25 3 Anna Buckingham (the big adventure store) 0:05:49 4 Abigail Armstrong (Tommy Cooper Fan Club) 0:07:45 5 Angela Burt (Team Anjill) 0:08:19 6 Saskia Hart 0:12:04 7 Rachel Henderson (Edinburgh RC) 0:13:29 8 Grace Leung 0:24:54

Solo men stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Page (Wiggle) 0:19:27 2 Ajay Chhatri (Torq Team) 0:00:09 3 Scott Cornish 0:00:35 4 Jonathan Harris 0:00:37 5 David Ian Price (Drover Cycles) 0:01:00 6 Matt Williams 0:01:25 7 Simon Hawken (Army Cycling Union/Primal Europe) 0:01:46 8 James Davies (Brooks Cycles) 0:02:04 9 Rob Thomas (Gore Bike Wear) 0:02:51 10 Adam French 0:03:08 11 Richard Edge (Tread Hunters) 0:03:22 12 Rob Brown 0:03:24 13 Ryan Machin (Leisure Lakes Cheltenham) 0:03:48 14 James Parker 0:03:54 15 Lee Monks (Pearce Cycles) 0:04:02 16 Rob Brickley (Clee Cycles/KCNC) 0:04:16 17 Richard Morgan (The 6th time) 0:04:29 18 Steve Bone (Phase 9) 0:04:41 19 Nicholas Jones (Myeloma UK.org / M&D Cycles) 0:04:47 20 Philip Mastro 0:05:31 21 David Langridge (Stockport Clarion) 0:05:38 22 Graeme Spreadbury (Anything 4 A Ride) 0:05:39 23 Gary Lake (Cyclist No 1) 0:05:40 24 Russell Mawson 0:05:40 25 Richard Querelle 0:05:40 26 Jon Stapley 0:05:49 27 Paul Burton 0:06:30 28 Alex Forester 0:07:46 29 Michel Anton 0:07:55 30 Ivan Rawlinson 0:07:57 31 Marc Sharman 0:09:29 32 John Chell (Welland Valley CC) 0:09:36 33 Damian King 0:09:40 34 Ultann George 0:09:55 35 Ewan Main 0:10:19 36 Aaron Riley 0:11:42 37 Florian Tauser 0:11:43 38 Chris Howard (Treadscc.co.uk) 0:28:25

Solo veteran men stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion CC) 0:20:52 2 Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC) 0:00:35 3 Andy Roberts 0:02:15 4 Gary Cousins (phasen9clothing.co.uk) 0:02:25 5 Ian Musgrove (Ians Cycle Centre) 0:03:14 6 Chris Watson (Manx Mountainbike Club) 0:04:06 7 Steve Whitehouse (One And All) 0:04:20 8 Andy Crane 0:04:26 9 Roman Petr 0:04:33 10 Andy Wright 0:05:03 11 Mike Take (Team Tredz) 0:05:44 12 Stephen Wood 0:05:55 13 Adrian Peters 0:06:01 14 Nigel Thomas (TREDZ) 0:06:07 15 Andy Wilson (For Goodness Shakes) 0:06:15 16 David Steele (Tommy Cooper Fan Club) 0:06:41 17 Dave Ross (Trailbadger) 0:06:43 18 Colin Bound 0:06:50 19 Stuart Bruce (Cotswold Outdoor) 0:06:50 20 Mark Plant 0:07:14 21 Paul Whitaker 0:08:07 22 Paul Steiger 0:11:18 23 Adrian Normanton 0:11:52 24 Nigel Rees 0:12:27 25 Melvin Waters 0:14:53 26 John Mcgillivray (brelades vets) 0:27:00

Duo men stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Harrison & Robin Calverley (RAF CC) 0:22:15 2 Mark Wright & Enda Reynolds (Team Trailbadger) 0:00:06 3 Ben Warrick & David Evans 0:00:37 4 David Askin & David O'brien (Rally da Digger) 0:00:57 5 Peter Tachelet & Stijn Tachelet (Bronto - Chaos) 0:01:23 6 Fernando Mainar & Sergio Leal (Dekora Team) 0:02:37 7 David Tortoishell & Stuart Crighton (Army Cycling Union) 0:02:50 8 Dean Camier & Tim Hughes (Kings of Lemon) 0:03:57 9 Daniel Liddle & Jason Aspden (mucky melyd) 0:24:13 10 David Cooper & Chris Murray (Norfolk In Chance)

Duo women stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Adams & Rosemary Byde (Team number 28 (better name to follow!)) 0:26:07 2 Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton (Saddle Skedaddle) 0:01:19 3 Kelly Clark & Cath Hempsall 0:03:39 4 Nell Hall & Rachael Harrison 0:10:21

Duo veteran men stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Barden & Chris Putnam (White spirit) 0:34:03 2 Dave Sheppard & Trevor Marshall (MAMIL) 0:12:25

Duo mixed stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Vaughan & Andrew Heywood (Motor Neurone Disease Association) 0:25:56 2 John Drummond & Catherine Drummond (Align Pilates) 0:03:48 3 Johanita Swanepoel & Pierre Cloete (Cameltoe) 0:20:32

Solo women general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Thorne 42:08:51 2 Fiona Spotswood (Cyclist No 1) 0:01:13 3 Anna Buckingham (the big adventure store) 0:18:30 4 Abigail Armstrong (Tommy Cooper Fan Club) 0:24:10 5 Saskia Hart 0:27:27 6 Angela Burt (Team Anjill) 0:35:43 7 Rachel Henderson (Edinburgh RC) 0:52:32 8 Grace Leung 1:24:01

Solo men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Page (Wiggle) 41:58:14 2 Ajay Chhatri (Torq Team) 0:00:39 3 Matt Williams 0:03:28 4 David Ian Price (Drover Cycles) 0:03:45 5 Scott Cornish 0:04:29 6 Simon Hawken (Army Cycling Union/Primal Europe) 0:05:10 7 Jonathan Harris 0:05:31 8 James Davies (Brooks Cycles) 9 Rob Brown 0:08:37 10 Rob Thomas (Gore Bike Wear) 0:09:26 11 Adam French 0:10:36 12 Richard Edge (Tread Hunters) 0:11:33 13 Rob Brickley (Clee Cycles/KCNC) 0:11:37 14 Ryan Machin (Leisure Lakes Cheltenham) 0:12:02 15 Lee Monks (Pearce Cycles) 0:12:19 16 Richard Morgan (The 6th time) 0:13:01 17 James Parker 0:13:08 18 David Langridge (Stockport Clarion) 0:14:35 19 Gary Lake (Cyclist No 1) 0:15:35 20 Philip Mastro 0:15:44 21 Steve Bone (Phase 9) 0:16:33 22 Nicholas Jones (Myeloma UK.org / M&D Cycles) 0:17:11 23 Richard Querelle 0:18:33 24 Jon Stapley 0:18:35 25 Russell Mawson 0:18:37 26 Alex Forester 0:20:55 27 Graeme Spreadbury (Anything 4 A Ride) 0:21:24 28 Paul Burton 0:22:22 29 Marc Sharman 0:23:18 30 Michel Anton 0:25:49 31 Ultann George 0:29:10 32 Florian Tauser 0:29:46 33 Ewan Main 0:31:58 34 Ivan Rawlinson 0:32:24 35 John Chell (Welland Valley CC) 0:34:33 36 Aaron Riley 0:38:41 37 Damian King 0:41:50 38 Chris Howard (Treadscc.co.uk) 1:11:07

Solo veteran men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC) 42:03:33 2 Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion CC) 0:00:01 3 Andy Roberts 0:03:51 4 Gary Cousins (phasen9clothing.co.uk) 0:04:09 5 Ian Musgrove (Ians Cycle Centre) 0:07:50 6 Steve Whitehouse (One And All) 0:10:36 7 Andy Wilson (For Goodness Shakes) 0:11:33 8 Chris Watson (Manx Mountainbike Club) 0:12:11 9 Andy Crane 0:12:40 10 Roman Petr 0:14:08 11 Stephen Wood 0:15:21 12 Andy Wright 0:16:04 13 Nigel Thomas (TREDZ) 0:17:02 14 Stuart Bruce (Cotswold Outdoor) 0:18:20 15 Mike Take (Team Tredz) 0:20:28 16 Colin Bound 0:21:29 17 David Steele (Tommy Cooper Fan Club) 0:23:13 18 Mark Plant 0:23:43 19 Dave Ross (Trailbadger) 0:30:31

Duo men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Harrison & Robin Calverley (RAF CC) 42:06:06 2 Mark Wright & Enda Reynolds (Team Trailbadger) 0:01:32 3 David Askin & David O'brien (Rally da Digger) 0:06:47 4 Peter Tachelet & Stijn Tachelet (Bronto - Chaos) 5 David Tortoishell & Stuart Crighton (Army Cycling Union) 0:10:27 6 Dean Camier & Tim Hughes (Kings of Lemon) 0:13:18 7 Fernando Mainar & Sergio Leal (Dekora Team) 0:16:06 8 Ben Warrick & David Evans 0:26:06 9 Daniel Liddle & Jason Aspden (mucky melyd) 0:41:28 10 David Cooper & Chris Murray (Norfolk In Chance) 0:42:27

Duo women general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Adams & Rosemary Byde (Team number 28 (better name to follow!)) 42:18:46 2 Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton (Saddle Skedaddle) 0:02:39 3 Kelly Clark & Cath Hempsall 0:13:09 4 Nell Hall & Rachael Harrison 0:38:34

Duo veteran men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dave Sheppard & Trevor Marshall (MAMIL) 42:46:48 2 Ben Barden & Chris Putnam (White spirit) 0:00:32