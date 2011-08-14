Image 1 of 13 Clee Cycles/KCNC riders were in full effect and put in strong performanes on the hill climb (Image credit: TransWales) Image 2 of 13 The riders prepare for the start of the first linking stage from Builth Wells (Image credit: TransWales) Image 3 of 13 And, they're off! The first riders leave the stage start to make their way via a hill climb special stage to Knighton (Image credit: TransWales) Image 4 of 13 Ribbony and steep singletrack was there to be savoured after the special stage (Image credit: TransWales) Image 5 of 13 The hill climb was four to five minutes of purgatory... (Image credit: TransWales) Image 6 of 13 ...but not for everyone. Smiles were reported to be seen out on course. (Image credit: TransWales) Image 7 of 13 One of the final stretches of trail brought the riders brightly and gratefully to journey's end at Knighton. (Image credit: TransWales) Image 8 of 13 With elbows in full effect, the trail had plenty of flat out descents to relish (Image credit: TransWales) Image 9 of 13 For the pairs/teams competing, their final posted time was the average of the two team members times in the special stage. (Image credit: TransWales) Image 10 of 13 What's this? Dust, in Wales? In August? Are you mad?! (Image credit: TransWales) Image 11 of 13 There's scenery to be savoured - if you have the time to stop and take it in, that is. (Image credit: TransWales) Image 12 of 13 The penultimate descent of the day was a flat out fast moorland descent that included this dry river bed crossing, before a loose and winding high speed fire track finale (Image credit: TransWales) Image 13 of 13 Mid-Wales is oft overlooked as a riding destination but in truth, it's a candy shop of scenery and stunning trails (Image credit: TransWales)

At 9:00 am on a dry mid-Wales morning, the TransWales got underway as hundreds of riders saddled up, clipped in, and pedalled away from the start line to begin their epic journey - all 536km (333 miles) and 15,260m (1,758,530ft) of climbing of it.

With riders coming from from as far afield as the United States, Spain, Slovakia, Luxembourg, Germany, New Zealand, Switzerland, Australia, Belgium, Ireland, Holland, and also Nepal in the form of Ajay Chhatri, the multiple winner of the Yak Attack in the Himalayas - this year's race is a truly international edition.

Under fair and improving skies, the day's linking stage would include the first special stage to really get the competitive juices flowing and set the TransWales in full swing.

Initially the massed throng of riders were lulled into a false sense of security before the sedate warm up abruptly gave way to the most brutal of special stages, a hill climb that took saw them ascend 150m in of vertical in just 1km.

The setting for the leg and lung burning effort was the former National Points Series venue, Fforest Fields just east of Builth Wells. The course for the special stage was a mix of loose and - in parts - steep dirt track with gravel and sizeable slabs of loose rock thrown in for good measure. The gradient eased off before a left hand turn spat the riders out onto a moorland section that ramped up to the finish line. Wiggle-sponsored and reigning UK and European 24hr solo champion, Matt Page, was one of the first riders to tackle the course. Having earlier spoken of his concern of whether he'd have the speed or power in his legs for the short, sharp special stages, Page lay his fears to rest and absolutely buried himself to announce his intent for the overall title in emphatic style.

In the end - and despite his professed doubts - Page's efforts were more than good enough to secure himself the top spot in the men's solo category with a time of 3:30, almost 12 seconds ahead of seond placed Jonathan Harris.

In the women's solo category the racing was even closer with less than a second separating first and second: Natasha Barry (BikeLux/Progression) just pipped Fiona Spotswood (Cyclist No. 1) to the top spot in a time of 04:46.04 with Spotswood finishing in 04:46.77. With Hannah Thorne just four seconds behind in third, the women's race looks like it could be a belter.

In the solo veteran men's catgory, the top three are separated just four seconds, with Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion CC) claiming the first scalp in 04:08.18, Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC) in second just over a second back, and Andy Roberts taking the third spot in 04:11.56.

After riders caught their breath and wrung the lactic acid out of their systems, they clipped in once again to complete the remainder of the linking stage within the allotted six and half hours. The day's riding would take the riders up and over several major climbs - including Gwanceste Hill at 542m, the mighty Great Rhos at 660m, Llan-fawr at 387m, Rhos Hill at 391m, and a final 417m summit in the final furlongs before journeys end at Knighton on the River Teme. The riding was a mix of open moorland blessed with 360 degree vistas, sporadic sunshine, sinuous singletrack, a bit of sheep slaloming, and flat out descents. The forested trails of Radnor Forest added some fast double track and some very sweet singletrack into the mix and primed the riders’ palettes for more of the same over the coming days.

Day 2 preview

Tomorrow riders will head out to Clun, some 76km and 2300m of climbing away. The linking stage includes a second special stage - a 5km trail time trial at Bucknell Woods. The route is an equal mix of climbing and descending, with the majority of the height gain accrued in the first 2km, before a roller coaster descent to finish with rotors pinging into the finish. With a longer and all-round test of riding, the standings could well be in for a shake up.

Full Results

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natasha Barry (BikeLux/Progression) 6:34:46 2 Fiona Spotswood (Cyclist No 1) 0:00:01 3 Hannah Thorne 0:00:05 4 Anna Buckingham (the big adventure store) 0:01:04 5 Abigail Armstrong (Tommy Cooper Fan Club) 0:01:50 6 Saskia Hart 0:02:19 7 Angela Burt (Team Anjill) 0:04:40 8 Rachel Henderson (Edinburgh RC) 9 Grace Leung 0:05:43

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Page (Wiggle) 6:33:30 2 Jonathan Harris 0:00:12 3 Simon Burgess (Severn Road Club) 0:00:19 4 Ajay Chhatri (Torq Team) 0:00:23 5 James Davies (Brooks Cycles) 0:00:24 6 Matt Williams 0:00:26 7 James Crask (V02) 0:00:31 8 Scott Cornish 0:00:32 9 Rob Brown 0:00:34 10 David Ian Price (Drover Cycles) 0:00:39 11 Richard Edge (Tread Hunters) 0:00:41 12 Simon Hawken (Army Cycling Union/Primal Europe) 0:00:42 13 Adam French 0:00:44 14 Rob Thomas (Gore Bike Wear) 0:00:57 15 James Parker 0:01:07 16 Rob Brickley (Clee Cycles/KCNC) 17 Richard Morgan (The 6th time) 0:01:14 18 Jui-Lin (Mickey) Fan 0:01:17 19 David Langridge (Stockport Clarion) 0:01:20 20 Steve Bone (Phase 9) 0:01:22 21 Lee Monks (Pearce Cycles) 0:01:24 22 Ryan Machin (Leisure Lakes Cheltenham) 0:01:26 23 Russell Mawson 0:01:30 24 Gary Lake (Cyclist No 1) 0:01:35 25 Richard Querelle 26 Florian Tauser 0:01:40 27 Marc Sharman 0:01:45 28 Philip Mastro 0:01:47 29 Nicholas Jones (Myeloma UK.org / M&D Cycles) 0:01:48 30 Alex Forester 0:01:53 31 Karl Dobson 0:02:00 32 Jonathan Bowl 0:02:01 33 Jon Stapley 0:02:04 34 Graeme Spreadbury (Anything 4 A Ride) 0:02:09 35 Paul Burton 0:02:23 36 Ultann George 0:02:29 37 Aaron Riley 0:02:45 38 John Chell (Welland Valley CC) 0:02:49 39 Chris Howard (Treadscc.co.uk) 0:02:59 40 Robin Thomas 0:03:02 41 Jon Parker (MTB Pigs) 0:03:03 42 Ivan Rawlinson 0:03:06 43 Ewan Main 44 Matthew Wyatt 0:03:39 45 Michel Anton 0:03:52 46 Justin Coward 0:04:22 47 Damian King 0:04:47 48 David Barnes (Bad Boy Barno) 0:04:43

Solo veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion CC) 6:34:08 2 Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC) 0:00:02 3 Andy Roberts 0:00:04 4 Gary Cousins (phasen9clothing.co.uk) 0:00:05 5 Tony Higgins 0:00:31 6 Steve Whitehouse (One And All) 0:00:32 7 Andy Wilson (For Goodness Shakes) 0:00:38 8 Ian Musgrove (Ians Cycle Centre) 9 Chris Watson (Manx Mountainbike Club) 0:00:49 10 Mark Plant 0:01:18 11 Roman Petr 0:01:09 12 Nigel Thomas (TREDZ) 0:01:13 13 John Mcgillivray (brelades vets) 0:01:17 14 Andy Crane 0:01:22 15 David Steele (Tommy Cooper Fan Club) 0:01:34 16 Stephen Wood 0:01:35 17 Adrian Peters 0:01:39 18 Andy Wright 0:01:40 19 Mike Take (Team Tredz) 0:01:49 20 Dave Ross (Trailbadger) 0:01:51 21 James Pope 0:01:53 22 Ian Hirst (St Ives CC / Plastributon / Techniflo / Grafham Cycles) 0:02:06 23 Peter Price 0:02:18 24 Stuart Bruce (Cotswold Outdoor) 0:02:23 25 Colin Bound 0:02:28 26 Melvin Waters 0:02:48 27 Nigel Rees 0:02:52 28 Paul Steiger 0:02:56 29 Ioan Morris 0:03:03 30 Paul Whitaker 0:03:19 31 Stephen Graves 0:03:59 32 Adrian Normanton 0:04:31 33 Peter Norman 0:05:32

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Harrison & Robin Calverley (RAF CC) 6:34:24 2 Mark Wright & Enda Reynolds (Team Trailbadger) 0:00:14 3 David Askin & David O'brien (Rally da Digger) 0:00:26 4 Fernando Mainar & Sergio Leal (Dekora Team) 0:00:34 5 David Tortoishell & Stuart Crighton (Army Cycling Union) 0:00:43 6 Daniel Liddle & Jason Aspden (mucky melyd) 0:00:52 7 Dean Camier & Tim Hughes (Kings of Lemon) 0:01:14 8 Charlie Murphy & Martin Morrissey (KK1) 0:01:24 9 Peter Tachelet & Stijn Tachelet (Bronto - Chaos) 0:01:30 10 Jason Rankin & Tim Wintrip 0:02:01 11 John Cleaton & Paul Roberts (aber mafia) 0:02:03 12 David Cooper & Chris Murray (Norfolk In Chance) 0:02:16 13 Joris Wynendaele & Koen De Vuyst (The Flandriens) 0:02:27 14 Justin Knox & Chris Peach (Who's idea was this!!) 0:03:14 15 Ben Warrick & David Evans 0:14:32

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Adams & Rosemary Byde (Team number 28 (better name to follow!)) 6:35:06 2 Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton (Saddle Skedaddle) 0:00:34 3 Kelly Clark & Cath Hempsall 0:01:27 4 Nell Hall & Rachael Harrison 0:02:52 5 Lauren Cooper & Elizabeth Hughes (Bonkers) 0:03:52

Duo veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dave Sheppard & Trevor Marshall (MAMIL) 6:34:46 2 Ben Barden & Chris Putnam (White spirit) 0:00:05

Duo mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Vaughan & Andrew Heywood (Motor Neurone Disease Association) 6:35:09 2 John Drummond & Catherine Drummond (Align Pilates) 0:00:13 3 Guy Shingler & Sophie Shingler (Team Chutney) 0:01:55 4 Darren Pritchard & Kate Simmonds (Simmonds snorkers) 0:02:14 5 Johanita Swanepoel & Pierre Cloete (Cameltoe) 0:02:17

