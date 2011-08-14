Trending

Page proves he has the legs on opening day

Barry and Spotswood separated by less than a second in women's race

Image 1 of 13

Clee Cycles/KCNC riders were in full effect and put in strong performanes on the hill climb

Clee Cycles/KCNC riders were in full effect and put in strong performanes on the hill climb
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 2 of 13

The riders prepare for the start of the first linking stage from Builth Wells

The riders prepare for the start of the first linking stage from Builth Wells
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 3 of 13

And, they're off! The first riders leave the stage start to make their way via a hill climb special stage to Knighton

And, they're off! The first riders leave the stage start to make their way via a hill climb special stage to Knighton
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 4 of 13

Ribbony and steep singletrack was there to be savoured after the special stage

Ribbony and steep singletrack was there to be savoured after the special stage
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 5 of 13

The hill climb was four to five minutes of purgatory...

The hill climb was four to five minutes of purgatory...
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 6 of 13

...but not for everyone. Smiles were reported to be seen out on course.

...but not for everyone. Smiles were reported to be seen out on course.
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 7 of 13

One of the final stretches of trail brought the riders brightly and gratefully to journey's end at Knighton.

One of the final stretches of trail brought the riders brightly and gratefully to journey's end at Knighton.
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 8 of 13

With elbows in full effect, the trail had plenty of flat out descents to relish

With elbows in full effect, the trail had plenty of flat out descents to relish
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 9 of 13

For the pairs/teams competing, their final posted time was the average of the two team members times in the special stage.

For the pairs/teams competing, their final posted time was the average of the two team members times in the special stage.
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 10 of 13

What's this? Dust, in Wales? In August? Are you mad?!

What's this? Dust, in Wales? In August? Are you mad?!
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 11 of 13

There's scenery to be savoured - if you have the time to stop and take it in, that is.

There's scenery to be savoured - if you have the time to stop and take it in, that is.
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 12 of 13

The penultimate descent of the day was a flat out fast moorland descent that included this dry river bed crossing, before a loose and winding high speed fire track finale

The penultimate descent of the day was a flat out fast moorland descent that included this dry river bed crossing, before a loose and winding high speed fire track finale
(Image credit: TransWales)
Image 13 of 13

Mid-Wales is oft overlooked as a riding destination but in truth, it's a candy shop of scenery and stunning trails

Mid-Wales is oft overlooked as a riding destination but in truth, it's a candy shop of scenery and stunning trails
(Image credit: TransWales)

At 9:00 am on a dry mid-Wales morning, the TransWales got underway as hundreds of riders saddled up, clipped in, and pedalled away from the start line to begin their epic journey - all 536km (333 miles) and 15,260m (1,758,530ft) of climbing of it.

With riders coming from from as far afield as the United States, Spain, Slovakia, Luxembourg, Germany, New Zealand, Switzerland, Australia, Belgium, Ireland, Holland, and also Nepal in the form of Ajay Chhatri, the multiple winner of the Yak Attack in the Himalayas - this year's race is a truly international edition.

Under fair and improving skies, the day's linking stage would include the first special stage to really get the competitive juices flowing and set the TransWales in full swing.

Initially the massed throng of riders were lulled into a false sense of security before the sedate warm up abruptly gave way to the most brutal of special stages, a hill climb that took saw them ascend 150m in of vertical in just 1km.

The setting for the leg and lung burning effort was the former National Points Series venue, Fforest Fields just east of Builth Wells. The course for the special stage was a mix of loose and - in parts - steep dirt track with gravel and sizeable slabs of loose rock thrown in for good measure. The gradient eased off before a left hand turn spat the riders out onto a moorland section that ramped up to the finish line. Wiggle-sponsored and reigning UK and European 24hr solo champion, Matt Page, was one of the first riders to tackle the course. Having earlier spoken of his concern of whether he'd have the speed or power in his legs for the short, sharp special stages, Page lay his fears to rest and absolutely buried himself to announce his intent for the overall title in emphatic style.

In the end - and despite his professed doubts - Page's efforts were more than good enough to secure himself the top spot in the men's solo category with a time of 3:30, almost 12 seconds ahead of seond placed Jonathan Harris.

In the women's solo category the racing was even closer with less than a second separating first and second: Natasha Barry (BikeLux/Progression) just pipped Fiona Spotswood (Cyclist No. 1) to the top spot in a time of 04:46.04 with Spotswood finishing in 04:46.77. With Hannah Thorne just four seconds behind in third, the women's race looks like it could be a belter.

In the solo veteran men's catgory, the top three are separated just four seconds, with Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion CC) claiming the first scalp in 04:08.18, Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC) in second just over a second back, and Andy Roberts taking the third spot in 04:11.56.

After riders caught their breath and wrung the lactic acid out of their systems, they clipped in once again to complete the remainder of the linking stage within the allotted six and half hours. The day's riding would take the riders up and over several major climbs - including Gwanceste Hill at 542m, the mighty Great Rhos at 660m, Llan-fawr at 387m, Rhos Hill at 391m, and a final 417m summit in the final furlongs before journeys end at Knighton on the River Teme. The riding was a mix of open moorland blessed with 360 degree vistas, sporadic sunshine, sinuous singletrack, a bit of sheep slaloming, and flat out descents. The forested trails of Radnor Forest added some fast double track and some very sweet singletrack into the mix and primed the riders’ palettes for more of the same over the coming days.

Day 2 preview

Tomorrow riders will head out to Clun, some 76km and 2300m of climbing away. The linking stage includes a second special stage - a 5km trail time trial at Bucknell Woods. The route is an equal mix of climbing and descending, with the majority of the height gain accrued in the first 2km, before a roller coaster descent to finish with rotors pinging into the finish. With a longer and all-round test of riding, the standings could well be in for a shake up.

Full Results

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natasha Barry (BikeLux/Progression)6:34:46
2Fiona Spotswood (Cyclist No 1)0:00:01
3Hannah Thorne0:00:05
4Anna Buckingham (the big adventure store)0:01:04
5Abigail Armstrong (Tommy Cooper Fan Club)0:01:50
6Saskia Hart0:02:19
7Angela Burt (Team Anjill)0:04:40
8Rachel Henderson (Edinburgh RC)
9Grace Leung0:05:43

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Page (Wiggle)6:33:30
2Jonathan Harris0:00:12
3Simon Burgess (Severn Road Club)0:00:19
4Ajay Chhatri (Torq Team)0:00:23
5James Davies (Brooks Cycles)0:00:24
6Matt Williams0:00:26
7James Crask (V02)0:00:31
8Scott Cornish0:00:32
9Rob Brown0:00:34
10David Ian Price (Drover Cycles)0:00:39
11Richard Edge (Tread Hunters)0:00:41
12Simon Hawken (Army Cycling Union/Primal Europe)0:00:42
13Adam French0:00:44
14Rob Thomas (Gore Bike Wear)0:00:57
15James Parker0:01:07
16Rob Brickley (Clee Cycles/KCNC)
17Richard Morgan (The 6th time)0:01:14
18Jui-Lin (Mickey) Fan0:01:17
19David Langridge (Stockport Clarion)0:01:20
20Steve Bone (Phase 9)0:01:22
21Lee Monks (Pearce Cycles)0:01:24
22Ryan Machin (Leisure Lakes Cheltenham)0:01:26
23Russell Mawson0:01:30
24Gary Lake (Cyclist No 1)0:01:35
25Richard Querelle
26Florian Tauser0:01:40
27Marc Sharman0:01:45
28Philip Mastro0:01:47
29Nicholas Jones (Myeloma UK.org / M&D Cycles)0:01:48
30Alex Forester0:01:53
31Karl Dobson0:02:00
32Jonathan Bowl0:02:01
33Jon Stapley0:02:04
34Graeme Spreadbury (Anything 4 A Ride)0:02:09
35Paul Burton0:02:23
36Ultann George0:02:29
37Aaron Riley0:02:45
38John Chell (Welland Valley CC)0:02:49
39Chris Howard (Treadscc.co.uk)0:02:59
40Robin Thomas0:03:02
41Jon Parker (MTB Pigs)0:03:03
42Ivan Rawlinson0:03:06
43Ewan Main
44Matthew Wyatt0:03:39
45Michel Anton0:03:52
46Justin Coward0:04:22
47Damian King0:04:47
48David Barnes (Bad Boy Barno)0:04:43

Solo veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion CC)6:34:08
2Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC)0:00:02
3Andy Roberts0:00:04
4Gary Cousins (phasen9clothing.co.uk)0:00:05
5Tony Higgins0:00:31
6Steve Whitehouse (One And All)0:00:32
7Andy Wilson (For Goodness Shakes)0:00:38
8Ian Musgrove (Ians Cycle Centre)
9Chris Watson (Manx Mountainbike Club)0:00:49
10Mark Plant0:01:18
11Roman Petr0:01:09
12Nigel Thomas (TREDZ)0:01:13
13John Mcgillivray (brelades vets)0:01:17
14Andy Crane0:01:22
15David Steele (Tommy Cooper Fan Club)0:01:34
16Stephen Wood0:01:35
17Adrian Peters0:01:39
18Andy Wright0:01:40
19Mike Take (Team Tredz)0:01:49
20Dave Ross (Trailbadger)0:01:51
21James Pope0:01:53
22Ian Hirst (St Ives CC / Plastributon / Techniflo / Grafham Cycles)0:02:06
23Peter Price0:02:18
24Stuart Bruce (Cotswold Outdoor)0:02:23
25Colin Bound0:02:28
26Melvin Waters0:02:48
27Nigel Rees0:02:52
28Paul Steiger0:02:56
29Ioan Morris0:03:03
30Paul Whitaker0:03:19
31Stephen Graves0:03:59
32Adrian Normanton0:04:31
33Peter Norman0:05:32

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Harrison & Robin Calverley (RAF CC)6:34:24
2Mark Wright & Enda Reynolds (Team Trailbadger)0:00:14
3David Askin & David O'brien (Rally da Digger)0:00:26
4Fernando Mainar & Sergio Leal (Dekora Team)0:00:34
5David Tortoishell & Stuart Crighton (Army Cycling Union)0:00:43
6Daniel Liddle & Jason Aspden (mucky melyd)0:00:52
7Dean Camier & Tim Hughes (Kings of Lemon)0:01:14
8Charlie Murphy & Martin Morrissey (KK1)0:01:24
9Peter Tachelet & Stijn Tachelet (Bronto - Chaos)0:01:30
10Jason Rankin & Tim Wintrip0:02:01
11John Cleaton & Paul Roberts (aber mafia)0:02:03
12David Cooper & Chris Murray (Norfolk In Chance)0:02:16
13Joris Wynendaele & Koen De Vuyst (The Flandriens)0:02:27
14Justin Knox & Chris Peach (Who's idea was this!!)0:03:14
15Ben Warrick & David Evans0:14:32

Duo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Adams & Rosemary Byde (Team number 28 (better name to follow!))6:35:06
2Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton (Saddle Skedaddle)0:00:34
3Kelly Clark & Cath Hempsall0:01:27
4Nell Hall & Rachael Harrison0:02:52
5Lauren Cooper & Elizabeth Hughes (Bonkers)0:03:52

Duo veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dave Sheppard & Trevor Marshall (MAMIL)6:34:46
2Ben Barden & Chris Putnam (White spirit)0:00:05

Duo mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Vaughan & Andrew Heywood (Motor Neurone Disease Association)6:35:09
2John Drummond & Catherine Drummond (Align Pilates)0:00:13
3Guy Shingler & Sophie Shingler (Team Chutney)0:01:55
4Darren Pritchard & Kate Simmonds (Simmonds snorkers)0:02:14
5Johanita Swanepoel & Pierre Cloete (Cameltoe)0:02:17

