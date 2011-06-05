Image 1 of 4 Kenda/Felt's Amanda Carey takes a victory in the TSEpic home with her to Idaho (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 2 of 4 Lawrence Plug's week was interrupted early on but he finished strongly at the final stage of the Trans-Sylvania Epic. (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 3 of 4 Morgan Miller (WV Night Club) finished his week at the Trans-Sylvania Epic by taking another stage win and moving up to second on SS GC. (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 4 of 4 Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) contemplates his week long effort in which he finished third overall in SS. (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)

Today's final stage of the Trans-Sylvania Epic cemented the GC with agreements on the trail and a festive last ride with beer hand ups under tepid skies on picture perfect singletrack.

The open men's class raced to secure their overall spot on some of the best trail conditions the world has to offer. Kona's Barry Wicks took an early flyer on the initial technical sections but was caught early by GC leader Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale), second place GC Jason Sager (Jamis) and Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com/Joe's Garage/Scott.) The trio worked together and in the end it was Lindine who took the final stage victory as Bishop, who rolled across in second, claimed his second overall TSE title with Sager in second and Kona's Kris Sneddon in third overall.

The women's class rode a parade loop today with the top five taking a trail ride together and enjoying a perfect day in the sun. Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) is the 2011 TSE champion followed by Selene Yeager (Team CF) and Vicki Barclay (NoTubes/FTC/Performance Labs), who won the final day's contest.

In an odd twist, the singlespeed class was all business when Morgan Miller (West Virginia Night Club) said no deal to a singlespeed parade lap. As fate would have it, Miller, who won the stage, took advantage of a flat tire by second place GC rider Rich Dillen (Team Dickey) and moved into second overall despite a frantic chase by Dillen all the way to the line. Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw/BikeFlights/NoTubes) rode a conservative race and secured his overall TSE title.



Stage 7 results - Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) 1:49:36 2 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale ) 0:00:06 3 Jason Sager (Team Jamis) 0:00:07 4 Kris Sneddon (kona) 0:00:24 5 Alex Grant (Cannondale) 0:02:41 6 Drew Edsall (Super Cool Bike Shop / Firstplaceracing.) 0:05:49 7 Barry Wicks (Kona) 0:06:27 8 Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder) 0:08:42 9 Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) 0:10:38 10 Bryan Fawley (Orbea USA) 0:11:34 11 Sloane Anderson (ProAir HFA) 0:15:50 12 Ross Schnell (Trek/SRAM/Easton/Giro/Pearl) 0:15:56 13 Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing) 0:19:47 14 Kip Biese (Big Wheel Racing/Old Town Bike Shop) 0:27:31 15 Mark Weir (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox) 0:39:39 16 Nate Byrom (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox) 0:39:40 17 Ben Cruz (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox) 0:49:23 18 Michael Wissel (B2C2/ Boloco) 0:49:26 DNF Michael Cushionbury (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes) 1:02:41 DNF James Spurk DNF Ryan Leech DNF Mike Festa (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes) DNF Christopher Beck (TeamCF) DNF Josh Patterson (Dirt Rag)

Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vicki Barclay (Notubes/FTC/Performance Labs) 2:51:57 2 Selene Yeager (Team CF) 0:00:03 3 Sue Haywood (Shenandoah Bikes,Kenda,Turner,I-9) 0:00:05 4 Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) 0:00:08 5 Kaarin Tae (Bicycles Plus / Bedford) 0:01:04 6 Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) 0:05:03 7 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) 0:10:21 8 Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles/Steelwool Bicycles) 0:21:09 9 Laura Gleason (Giordana-Clif Bar - BRICA) 10 Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag) 11 Jill Weist (Don Wiest Stables) 0:59:27 12 Kerry Combs 1:01:03 13 Donna Weiser 1:10:28 Karen Potter (MTBRaceNews) Karmen Woelber (Zoom Performance)

Singlespeederific # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Morgan Miller (West Virginia Night Club) 2:09:26 2 Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw / Bikeflights / Notubes) 0:03:05 3 Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop) 0:06:55 4 Rich Dillen (TeamDicky) 0:10:05 5 Peter Buckland (FreezeThaw Cycles) 0:10:26 6 Doug Jenne 0:35:37 7 Kelly Klett 0:35:38 8 Craig Dupree (Milk Pail Racing) 0:40:27 9 Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel) 0:52:47 10 Mark Elsasser (Independent Fabrication) 1:03:45 DNF Dave Cormier

Master Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 John Merriam 2 Chris Merriam 3 John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS) 4 Garth Prosser (Ashford Surgical / Cannondale) 5 Rich Oneil (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes) 6 Bruce Pisarek (COBC/National Engineering) 7 Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte, NC) 8 Robert Hayes 9 Mark Drogalis (Team CF) 10 Lawrence Plug (Bicycles Plus / Bedford) 11 Dave Stauffer 12 Garnett Abbey (Oakville Cycling Club) 13 Dave Pryor (Kapelmuur Independent) 14 James Taylor 15 Brendan Hickey 16 Carl Bush DNF Jason Gregg

Master Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Thomson 2:33:59 2 James Wilson (Team CF) 0:20:06 3 Edward Moran (Maverickfab Endurance) 0:30:02 4 Fred Baker(Baker Compound 1250) 1:01:11

Duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Caputo / Mark Hixon (Team ERRACE) 2:36:56 2 Cissy Fowler / David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling) 0:14:07

Epic Team Rider Name (Country) Team Michael Boyes (The CO/VA Connection) Joseph Castle (Twin Six/TSE Epic Team) Brandon Graham (Team Saratoga)

General classification - Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale ) 15:14:09 2 Jason Sager (Team Jamis) 0:07:40 3 Kris Sneddon (kona) 0:10:35 4 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) 0:16:59 5 Drew Edsall (Super Cool Bike Shop / Firstplaceracing.) 0:33:29 6 Alex Grant (Cannondale) 0:43:51 7 Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) 1:25:20 8 Bryan Fawley (Orbea USA) 1:25:40 9 Barry Wicks (Kona) 1:33:11 10 Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder) 2:10:13 11 Kip Biese (Big Wheel Racing/Old Town Bike Shop) 2:23:50 12 Sloane Anderson (ProAir HFA) 2:35:13 13 Mark Weir (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox) 2:44:41 14 Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing) 4:05:35 15 Ben Cruz (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox) 4:10:36

Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) 19:06:40 2 Selene Yeager (Team CF) 0:15:08 3 Vicki Barclay (Notubes/FTC/Performance Labs) 0:46:24 4 Sue Haywood (Shenandoah Bikes,Kenda,Turner,I-9) 0:59:58 5 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) 1:58:17 6 Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) 2:41:45 7 Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles/Steelwool Bicycles) 4:39:42 8 Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag) 6:14:34 9 Laura Gleason (Giordana-Clif Bar - BRICA) 6:59:10 10 Jill Weist (Don Wiest Stables) 11:11:46 11 Donna Weiser 11:21:39 12 Kerry Combs 11:48:40

Singlespeederific # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw / Bikeflights / Notubes) 18:21:48 2 Morgan Miller (West Virginia Night Club) 0:26:06 3 Rich Dillen (TeamDicky) 0:28:07 4 Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop) 1:11:32 5 Doug Jenne 1:41:35 6 Craig Dupree (Milk Pail Racing) 3:21:25 7 Mark Elsasser (Independent Fabrication) 3:43:40

Master Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garth Prosser (Ashford Surgical / Cannondale) 18:49:01 2 Rich Oneil (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes) 0:33:07 3 Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte, NC) 1:02:31 4 John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS) 1:23:51 5 Chris Merriam 1:29:52 6 Bruce Pisarek (COBC/National Engineering) 1:39:19 7 Robert Hayes 3:32:11 8 Dave Stauffer 4:35:53 9 Dave Pryor (Kapelmuur Independent) 6:51:51

Master Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Thomson 22:07:52 2 James Wilson (Team CF) 1:58:39

Duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Caputo / Mark Hixon (Team ERRACE) 22:25:51 2 Cissy Fowler / David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling)