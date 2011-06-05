Trending

Kenda/Felt's Amanda Carey takes a victory in the TSEpic home with her to Idaho

(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
Lawrence Plug's week was interrupted early on but he finished strongly at the final stage of the Trans-Sylvania Epic.

(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
Morgan Miller (WV Night Club) finished his week at the Trans-Sylvania Epic by taking another stage win and moving up to second on SS GC.

(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) contemplates his week long effort in which he finished third overall in SS.

(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)

Today's final stage of the Trans-Sylvania Epic cemented the GC with agreements on the trail and a festive last ride with beer hand ups under tepid skies on picture perfect singletrack.

The open men's class raced to secure their overall spot on some of the best trail conditions the world has to offer. Kona's Barry Wicks took an early flyer on the initial technical sections but was caught early by GC leader Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale), second place GC Jason Sager (Jamis) and Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com/Joe's Garage/Scott.) The trio worked together and in the end it was Lindine who took the final stage victory as Bishop, who rolled across in second, claimed his second overall TSE title with Sager in second and Kona's Kris Sneddon in third overall.

The women's class rode a parade loop today with the top five taking a trail ride together and enjoying a perfect day in the sun. Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) is the 2011 TSE champion followed by Selene Yeager (Team CF) and Vicki Barclay (NoTubes/FTC/Performance Labs), who won the final day's contest.

In an odd twist, the singlespeed class was all business when Morgan Miller (West Virginia Night Club) said no deal to a singlespeed parade lap. As fate would have it, Miller, who won the stage, took advantage of a flat tire by second place GC rider Rich Dillen (Team Dickey) and moved into second overall despite a frantic chase by Dillen all the way to the line. Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw/BikeFlights/NoTubes) rode a conservative race and secured his overall TSE title.
 

Visit cyclingdirt.org for more videos Video Credit - Colt McElwaine

Stage 7 results - Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)1:49:36
2Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale )0:00:06
3Jason Sager (Team Jamis)0:00:07
4Kris Sneddon (kona)0:00:24
5Alex Grant (Cannondale)0:02:41
6Drew Edsall (Super Cool Bike Shop / Firstplaceracing.)0:05:49
7Barry Wicks (Kona)0:06:27
8Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder)0:08:42
9Adam Snyder (Team Jamis)0:10:38
10Bryan Fawley (Orbea USA)0:11:34
11Sloane Anderson (ProAir HFA)0:15:50
12Ross Schnell (Trek/SRAM/Easton/Giro/Pearl)0:15:56
13Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing)0:19:47
14Kip Biese (Big Wheel Racing/Old Town Bike Shop)0:27:31
15Mark Weir (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)0:39:39
16Nate Byrom (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)0:39:40
17Ben Cruz (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)0:49:23
18Michael Wissel (B2C2/ Boloco)0:49:26
DNFMichael Cushionbury (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes)1:02:41
DNFJames Spurk
DNFRyan Leech
DNFMike Festa (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes)
DNFChristopher Beck (TeamCF)
DNFJosh Patterson (Dirt Rag)

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vicki Barclay (Notubes/FTC/Performance Labs)2:51:57
2Selene Yeager (Team CF)0:00:03
3Sue Haywood (Shenandoah Bikes,Kenda,Turner,I-9)0:00:05
4Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)0:00:08
5Kaarin Tae (Bicycles Plus / Bedford)0:01:04
6Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)0:05:03
7Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)0:10:21
8Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles/Steelwool Bicycles)0:21:09
9Laura Gleason (Giordana-Clif Bar - BRICA)
10Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag)
11Jill Weist (Don Wiest Stables)0:59:27
12Kerry Combs1:01:03
13Donna Weiser1:10:28
Karen Potter (MTBRaceNews)
Karmen Woelber (Zoom Performance)

Singlespeederific
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Morgan Miller (West Virginia Night Club)2:09:26
2Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw / Bikeflights / Notubes)0:03:05
3Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop)0:06:55
4Rich Dillen (TeamDicky)0:10:05
5Peter Buckland (FreezeThaw Cycles)0:10:26
6Doug Jenne0:35:37
7Kelly Klett0:35:38
8Craig Dupree (Milk Pail Racing)0:40:27
9Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel)0:52:47
10Mark Elsasser (Independent Fabrication)1:03:45
DNFDave Cormier

Master Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1John Merriam
2Chris Merriam
3John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)
4Garth Prosser (Ashford Surgical / Cannondale)
5Rich Oneil (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes)
6Bruce Pisarek (COBC/National Engineering)
7Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte, NC)
8Robert Hayes
9Mark Drogalis (Team CF)
10Lawrence Plug (Bicycles Plus / Bedford)
11Dave Stauffer
12Garnett Abbey (Oakville Cycling Club)
13Dave Pryor (Kapelmuur Independent)
14James Taylor
15Brendan Hickey
16Carl Bush
DNFJason Gregg

Master Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Thomson2:33:59
2James Wilson (Team CF)0:20:06
3Edward Moran (Maverickfab Endurance)0:30:02
4Fred Baker(Baker Compound 1250)1:01:11

Duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Caputo / Mark Hixon (Team ERRACE)2:36:56
2Cissy Fowler / David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling)0:14:07

Epic Team
Rider Name (Country) Team
Michael Boyes (The CO/VA Connection)
Joseph Castle (Twin Six/TSE Epic Team)
Brandon Graham (Team Saratoga)

General classification - Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale )15:14:09
2Jason Sager (Team Jamis)0:07:40
3Kris Sneddon (kona)0:10:35
4Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)0:16:59
5Drew Edsall (Super Cool Bike Shop / Firstplaceracing.)0:33:29
6Alex Grant (Cannondale)0:43:51
7Adam Snyder (Team Jamis)1:25:20
8Bryan Fawley (Orbea USA)1:25:40
9Barry Wicks (Kona)1:33:11
10Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder)2:10:13
11Kip Biese (Big Wheel Racing/Old Town Bike Shop)2:23:50
12Sloane Anderson (ProAir HFA)2:35:13
13Mark Weir (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)2:44:41
14Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing)4:05:35
15Ben Cruz (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)4:10:36

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)19:06:40
2Selene Yeager (Team CF)0:15:08
3Vicki Barclay (Notubes/FTC/Performance Labs)0:46:24
4Sue Haywood (Shenandoah Bikes,Kenda,Turner,I-9)0:59:58
5Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)1:58:17
6Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)2:41:45
7Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles/Steelwool Bicycles)4:39:42
8Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag)6:14:34
9Laura Gleason (Giordana-Clif Bar - BRICA)6:59:10
10Jill Weist (Don Wiest Stables)11:11:46
11Donna Weiser11:21:39
12Kerry Combs11:48:40

Singlespeederific
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw / Bikeflights / Notubes)18:21:48
2Morgan Miller (West Virginia Night Club)0:26:06
3Rich Dillen (TeamDicky)0:28:07
4Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop)1:11:32
5Doug Jenne1:41:35
6Craig Dupree (Milk Pail Racing)3:21:25
7Mark Elsasser (Independent Fabrication)3:43:40

Master Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garth Prosser (Ashford Surgical / Cannondale)18:49:01
2Rich Oneil (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes)0:33:07
3Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte, NC)1:02:31
4John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)1:23:51
5Chris Merriam1:29:52
6Bruce Pisarek (COBC/National Engineering)1:39:19
7Robert Hayes3:32:11
8Dave Stauffer4:35:53
9Dave Pryor (Kapelmuur Independent)6:51:51

Master Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Thomson22:07:52
2James Wilson (Team CF)1:58:39

Duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Caputo / Mark Hixon (Team ERRACE)22:25:51
2Cissy Fowler / David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling)

Epic team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1The CO/VA Connection21:07:04
2Team Saratoga5:30:51

 

