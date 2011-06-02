Trending

Jasen Sager and Amanda Carey repeat stage wins

Open men’s contest grows tighter

Image 1 of 5

Morgan Miller earned a hard fought victory in singlespeed on today's stage over Rich Straub

Morgan Miller earned a hard fought victory in singlespeed on today's stage over Rich Straub
(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
Image 2 of 5

Jason Sager (Jamis) makes it two in a row with a commanding win

Jason Sager (Jamis) makes it two in a row with a commanding win
(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
Image 3 of 5

Bryan Fawley (Orbea) is an insider's pick for victory on tomorrow's mini-xcs at RB Winter

Bryan Fawley (Orbea) is an insider's pick for victory on tomorrow's mini-xcs at RB Winter
(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
Image 4 of 5

Hixon contemplates the day ahead

Hixon contemplates the day ahead
(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
Image 5 of 5

Pryor cools down after another burner at Trans-Sylvania

Pryor cools down after another burner at Trans-Sylvania
(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)

Raystown Lake and its perfectly groomed, undulating, rollercoaster main loop was the site of stage 4 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic and riders were greeted to cooler temperatures as they sprinted two 20-mile laps around the lake.

Elite men

As the bunch roared up the paved, 20-percent grade road off the start towards the singletrack all the contenders were accounted for minus Kona’s Kris Sneddon who missed the selection and later, his teammate Barry Wicks who flatted yet again today.

As the group came into the first feed zone at mile nine it was the Team Jamis duo of Jason Sager and Adam Snyder, Cannondale’s Jeremiah Bishop and Alex Grant, Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com/Joe’s Garage/Scott) and Drew Edsall (Super Cool Bike Shop/Fastpaceracing).

As the group exited the feed Bishop was left behind and while unleashing a frantic chase flatted twice before the finish. For the next lap and a half, this selection stayed together until Sager attacked on the gravel road climb, splintering the bunch. From there he rode solo all the way in to take his second stage in a row.

Elite women

For the women, Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) was first onto the singletrack followed by a paceline of firepower consisting of Selene Yeager (Team CF), Sue Haywood (Shenandoah Bikes/Kenda/Turner/I-9), Rebecca Rusch (Specialized), Vicki Barclay (NoTubes/FTC/Performance Labs) and Sonya Looney (Topeak/Ergon). Looney was the first to pop as Yeager began to pull away and Haywood and Rusch began to chase. This increase in speed was enough to gap Barclay shortly after.

On the short but steep gravel road climb midway through the first lap, Haywood and Rusch regrouped with Yeager. Haywood was the next to go on her own while Rusch and Yeager worked together to bring her back. Eventually Yeager had to back down and let Rusch go. At one point Haywood looked to be closing in on Carey but it wasn’t enough. Carey won by a safe two-minute margin over Haywood and a charging Rusch. This extended Carey’s GC lead over Yeager to nearly 16 minutes.

While there were no major GC changes in either category, the men’s field has grown exceptionally close with less than five minutes separating the top three.

Singlespeed

In singlespeed action Morgan Miller topped the day followed by Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw/BikeFlights/NoTubes) and Greg Martin (Club Ride). Overnight leader Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) finished fifth, losing the jersey back to Straub.
 

Visit cyclingdirt.org for more videos (Video credit Colt McElwaine)

 

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Sager (Team Jamis)2:50:34
2Drew Edsall (Super Cool Bike Shop / Firstplaceracing.)0:00:45
3Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)0:01:32
4Alex Grant (Cannondale)0:02:26
5Kris Sneddon (Kona)0:03:23
6Adam Snyder (Team Jamis)0:04:51
7Barry Wicks (Kona)0:05:39
8Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale )0:08:00
9Bryan Fawley (Orbea USA)0:09:25
10Kip Biese (Big Wheel Racing/Old Town Bike Shop)0:15:46
11Sloane Anderson (ProAir HFA)0:18:49
12Ben Cruz (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)0:28:19
13Nate Byrom (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)0:28:20
14Mark Weir (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)
15Ross Schnell (Trek/SRAM/Easton/Giro/Pearl)0:28:21
16Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder)0:39:48
17Michael Cushionberry (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes)0:42:37
18Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing)0:50:53
19Michael Wissel (B2C2/ Boloco)1:50:25

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)3:23:40
2Sue Haywood (Shenandoah Bikes,Kenda,Turner,I-9)0:02:00
3Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)0:06:15
4Selene Yeager (Team CF)0:06:27
5Vicki Barclay (Notubes/FTC/Performance Labs)0:10:32
6Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)0:28:27
7Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles/Steelwool Bicycles)0:42:36
8Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag)1:01:54
9Laura Gleason (Giordana-Clif Bar - BRICA)1:21:36
10Donna Weiser1:30:17
11Kaarin Tae (Bicycles Plus / Bedford)1:39:49
12Jill Weist (Don Wiest Stables)1:48:45
13Kerry Combs2:14:35

Singlespeederific
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Morgan Miller (West Virginia Night Club)3:16:47
2Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw / Bikeflights / Notubes)0:00:05
3Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel)0:03:03
4Mark Elsasser (Independent Fabrication)0:15:14
5Rich Dillen (TeamDicky)0:15:46
6Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop)0:17:03
7Doug Jenne0:21:42
8Craig Dupree (Milk Pail Racing)0:38:46

Master Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Merriam3:16:57
2Garth Prosser (Ashford Surgical / Cannondale)0:03:56
3Rich Oneil (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes)0:07:37
4Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte, NC)0:12:20
5John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)0:27:57
6Chris Merriam0:28:52
7Robert Hayes0:30:25
8Bruce Pisarek (COBC/National Engineering)0:34:37
9Dave Stauffer 00:57:54
10Garnett Abbey (Oakville Cycling Club)1:05:09
11Dave Pryor (Kapelmuur Independent)1:31:35
12Lawrence Plug (Bicycles Plus / Bedford)1:46:32
13Carl Bush1:59:36

Master Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Thomson3:53:53
2James Wilson (Team CF)0:41:59
3Fred Baker (Baker Compound 1250)1:29:52

Duos
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Caputo (Team ERRACE)4:05:37
1Mark Hixon (Team ERRACE)
2Cissy Fowler (Pisgah Area Cycling)0:00:22
2David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling)

General Classification (Men)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale )9:54:26
2Kris Sneddon (kona)0:03:28
3Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)0:05:26
4Jason Sager (Team Jamis)0:07:24
5Drew Edsall (Super Cool Bike Shop / Firstplaceracing.)0:12:54
6Alex Grant (Cannondale)0:32:41
7Adam Snyder (Team Jamis)0:49:55
8Bryan Fawley (Orbea USA)0:59:12
9Barry Wicks (Kona)1:01:34
10Kip Biese (Big Wheel Racing/Old Town Bike Shop)1:01:43
11Mark Weir (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)1:27:15
12Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder)1:34:36
13Sloane Anderson (ProAir HFA)1:40:20
14Nate Byrom (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)1:41:03
15Ben Cruz (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)2:39:04
16Ross Schnell (Trek/SRAM/Easton/Giro/Pearl)2:47:55
17Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing)2:55:39

General Classification (Women)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)11:52:44
2Selene Yeager (Team CF)0:14:26
3Vicki Barclay (Notubes/FTC/Performance Labs)0:24:44
4Sue Haywood (Shenandoah Bikes,Kenda,Turner,I-9)0:34:41
5Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)0:46:47
6Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)1:30:40
7Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles/Steelwool Bicycles)2:53:53
8Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag)4:20:53
9Laura Gleason (Giordana-Clif Bar - BRICA)4:41:00
10Donna Weiser6:37:58
11Jill Weist (Don Wiest Stables)7:00:47
12Kerry Combs8:08:46

General Classification (Singlespeederific)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw / Bikeflights / Notubes)11:51:06
2Rich Dillen (TeamDicky)0:15:06
3Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop)0:30:50
4Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel)0:34:37
5Morgan Miller (West Virginia Night Club)0:40:07
6Doug Jenne0:51:52
7Mark Elsasser (Independent Fabrication)1:31:31
8Craig Dupree (Milk Pail Racing)1:56:33

General Classification (Masters Men)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garth Prosser (Ashford Surgical / Cannondale)11:40:44
2John Merriam0:10:59
3Rich Oneil (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes)0:54:01
4Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte, NC)0:56:05
5Chris Merriam1:37:10
6John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)1:47:52
7Bruce Pisarek (COBC/National Engineering)2:09:47
8Robert Hayes3:08:34
9Dave Stauffer 03:34:51
10Dave Pryor (Kapelmuur Independent)4:36:46

General Classification (Masters Men 50+)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Thomson13:46:16
2James Wilson (Team CF)1:33:06
3Fred Baker (Baker Compound 1250)5:47:03

General Classification (Duos)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Caputo (Team ERRACE)14:36:37
1Mark Hixon (Team ERRACE)
2Cissy Fowler (Pisgah Area Cycling)1:12:06
2David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling)
(

Latest on Cyclingnews