Image 1 of 5 Morgan Miller earned a hard fought victory in singlespeed on today's stage over Rich Straub (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 2 of 5 Jason Sager (Jamis) makes it two in a row with a commanding win (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 3 of 5 Bryan Fawley (Orbea) is an insider's pick for victory on tomorrow's mini-xcs at RB Winter (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 4 of 5 Hixon contemplates the day ahead (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 5 of 5 Pryor cools down after another burner at Trans-Sylvania (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)

Raystown Lake and its perfectly groomed, undulating, rollercoaster main loop was the site of stage 4 of the Trans-Sylvania Epic and riders were greeted to cooler temperatures as they sprinted two 20-mile laps around the lake.

Elite men

As the bunch roared up the paved, 20-percent grade road off the start towards the singletrack all the contenders were accounted for minus Kona’s Kris Sneddon who missed the selection and later, his teammate Barry Wicks who flatted yet again today.

As the group came into the first feed zone at mile nine it was the Team Jamis duo of Jason Sager and Adam Snyder, Cannondale’s Jeremiah Bishop and Alex Grant, Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com/Joe’s Garage/Scott) and Drew Edsall (Super Cool Bike Shop/Fastpaceracing).

As the group exited the feed Bishop was left behind and while unleashing a frantic chase flatted twice before the finish. For the next lap and a half, this selection stayed together until Sager attacked on the gravel road climb, splintering the bunch. From there he rode solo all the way in to take his second stage in a row.

Elite women

For the women, Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) was first onto the singletrack followed by a paceline of firepower consisting of Selene Yeager (Team CF), Sue Haywood (Shenandoah Bikes/Kenda/Turner/I-9), Rebecca Rusch (Specialized), Vicki Barclay (NoTubes/FTC/Performance Labs) and Sonya Looney (Topeak/Ergon). Looney was the first to pop as Yeager began to pull away and Haywood and Rusch began to chase. This increase in speed was enough to gap Barclay shortly after.

On the short but steep gravel road climb midway through the first lap, Haywood and Rusch regrouped with Yeager. Haywood was the next to go on her own while Rusch and Yeager worked together to bring her back. Eventually Yeager had to back down and let Rusch go. At one point Haywood looked to be closing in on Carey but it wasn’t enough. Carey won by a safe two-minute margin over Haywood and a charging Rusch. This extended Carey’s GC lead over Yeager to nearly 16 minutes.

While there were no major GC changes in either category, the men’s field has grown exceptionally close with less than five minutes separating the top three.

Singlespeed

In singlespeed action Morgan Miller topped the day followed by Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw/BikeFlights/NoTubes) and Greg Martin (Club Ride). Overnight leader Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) finished fifth, losing the jersey back to Straub.



Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Sager (Team Jamis) 2:50:34 2 Drew Edsall (Super Cool Bike Shop / Firstplaceracing.) 0:00:45 3 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) 0:01:32 4 Alex Grant (Cannondale) 0:02:26 5 Kris Sneddon (Kona) 0:03:23 6 Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) 0:04:51 7 Barry Wicks (Kona) 0:05:39 8 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale ) 0:08:00 9 Bryan Fawley (Orbea USA) 0:09:25 10 Kip Biese (Big Wheel Racing/Old Town Bike Shop) 0:15:46 11 Sloane Anderson (ProAir HFA) 0:18:49 12 Ben Cruz (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox) 0:28:19 13 Nate Byrom (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox) 0:28:20 14 Mark Weir (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox) 15 Ross Schnell (Trek/SRAM/Easton/Giro/Pearl) 0:28:21 16 Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder) 0:39:48 17 Michael Cushionberry (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes) 0:42:37 18 Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing) 0:50:53 19 Michael Wissel (B2C2/ Boloco) 1:50:25

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) 3:23:40 2 Sue Haywood (Shenandoah Bikes,Kenda,Turner,I-9) 0:02:00 3 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) 0:06:15 4 Selene Yeager (Team CF) 0:06:27 5 Vicki Barclay (Notubes/FTC/Performance Labs) 0:10:32 6 Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) 0:28:27 7 Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles/Steelwool Bicycles) 0:42:36 8 Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag) 1:01:54 9 Laura Gleason (Giordana-Clif Bar - BRICA) 1:21:36 10 Donna Weiser 1:30:17 11 Kaarin Tae (Bicycles Plus / Bedford) 1:39:49 12 Jill Weist (Don Wiest Stables) 1:48:45 13 Kerry Combs 2:14:35

Singlespeederific # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Morgan Miller (West Virginia Night Club) 3:16:47 2 Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw / Bikeflights / Notubes) 0:00:05 3 Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel) 0:03:03 4 Mark Elsasser (Independent Fabrication) 0:15:14 5 Rich Dillen (TeamDicky) 0:15:46 6 Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop) 0:17:03 7 Doug Jenne 0:21:42 8 Craig Dupree (Milk Pail Racing) 0:38:46

Master Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Merriam 3:16:57 2 Garth Prosser (Ashford Surgical / Cannondale) 0:03:56 3 Rich Oneil (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes) 0:07:37 4 Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte, NC) 0:12:20 5 John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS) 0:27:57 6 Chris Merriam 0:28:52 7 Robert Hayes 0:30:25 8 Bruce Pisarek (COBC/National Engineering) 0:34:37 9 Dave Stauffer 0 0:57:54 10 Garnett Abbey (Oakville Cycling Club) 1:05:09 11 Dave Pryor (Kapelmuur Independent) 1:31:35 12 Lawrence Plug (Bicycles Plus / Bedford) 1:46:32 13 Carl Bush 1:59:36

Master Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Thomson 3:53:53 2 James Wilson (Team CF) 0:41:59 3 Fred Baker (Baker Compound 1250) 1:29:52

Duos # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Caputo (Team ERRACE) 4:05:37 1 Mark Hixon (Team ERRACE) 2 Cissy Fowler (Pisgah Area Cycling) 0:00:22 2 David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling)

General Classification (Men) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale ) 9:54:26 2 Kris Sneddon (kona) 0:03:28 3 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) 0:05:26 4 Jason Sager (Team Jamis) 0:07:24 5 Drew Edsall (Super Cool Bike Shop / Firstplaceracing.) 0:12:54 6 Alex Grant (Cannondale) 0:32:41 7 Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) 0:49:55 8 Bryan Fawley (Orbea USA) 0:59:12 9 Barry Wicks (Kona) 1:01:34 10 Kip Biese (Big Wheel Racing/Old Town Bike Shop) 1:01:43 11 Mark Weir (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox) 1:27:15 12 Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder) 1:34:36 13 Sloane Anderson (ProAir HFA) 1:40:20 14 Nate Byrom (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox) 1:41:03 15 Ben Cruz (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox) 2:39:04 16 Ross Schnell (Trek/SRAM/Easton/Giro/Pearl) 2:47:55 17 Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing) 2:55:39

General Classification (Women) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) 11:52:44 2 Selene Yeager (Team CF) 0:14:26 3 Vicki Barclay (Notubes/FTC/Performance Labs) 0:24:44 4 Sue Haywood (Shenandoah Bikes,Kenda,Turner,I-9) 0:34:41 5 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) 0:46:47 6 Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) 1:30:40 7 Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles/Steelwool Bicycles) 2:53:53 8 Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag) 4:20:53 9 Laura Gleason (Giordana-Clif Bar - BRICA) 4:41:00 10 Donna Weiser 6:37:58 11 Jill Weist (Don Wiest Stables) 7:00:47 12 Kerry Combs 8:08:46

General Classification (Singlespeederific) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw / Bikeflights / Notubes) 11:51:06 2 Rich Dillen (TeamDicky) 0:15:06 3 Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop) 0:30:50 4 Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel) 0:34:37 5 Morgan Miller (West Virginia Night Club) 0:40:07 6 Doug Jenne 0:51:52 7 Mark Elsasser (Independent Fabrication) 1:31:31 8 Craig Dupree (Milk Pail Racing) 1:56:33

General Classification (Masters Men) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garth Prosser (Ashford Surgical / Cannondale) 11:40:44 2 John Merriam 0:10:59 3 Rich Oneil (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes) 0:54:01 4 Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte, NC) 0:56:05 5 Chris Merriam 1:37:10 6 John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS) 1:47:52 7 Bruce Pisarek (COBC/National Engineering) 2:09:47 8 Robert Hayes 3:08:34 9 Dave Stauffer 0 3:34:51 10 Dave Pryor (Kapelmuur Independent) 4:36:46

General Classification (Masters Men 50+) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Thomson 13:46:16 2 James Wilson (Team CF) 1:33:06 3 Fred Baker (Baker Compound 1250) 5:47:03