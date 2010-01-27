Image 1 of 18 Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) takes victory at the Tour of Wellington's opening stage. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 18 The jersey holders after the Tour of Wellington's first stage. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 18 Peter McDonald picked up were he left off in the Tour of Wellington - wearing the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 18 Tom Findley leads a chase for a breakaway (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 18 New Zealand National Road Champ Jack Bauer looks relaxed before the start (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 18 The first climb of the day, Kaitoke (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 18 Aaron Strong leads the peloton up the climb (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 18 The peloton look lost on the Rimutaka climb (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 18 Six riders have broke clear on the climb (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 18 Jack Bauer leads the chase in what remains of the peloton (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 18 Seven riders have set off in pursuit of the six leaders (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 18 The break has been caught, now Drapac Porsche control the pace on Te Wharau Hill (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 18 Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) slipped off the front (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 14 of 18 McDonald (Drapac Porsche) is joined by teammate Lachlan Norris (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 15 of 18 A flock of sheep disrupts the passage of the race (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 16 of 18 McDonald (Drapac Porsche) and Norris maintain a one minute lead (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 17 of 18 The peloton continue to chase (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 18 of 18 McDonald (Drapac Porsche) is too strong for his breakaway companion (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

It was defending champion Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) who showed his strength in the hills and managed to take the yellow jersey on the Tour of Wellington’s opening stage. The 121km stage started in Upper Hutt, climbed the six kilometre Rimutaka Hill before travelling through Featherston, Martinborough and Gladstone to Masterton.

It was a day of steep climbs and fast descents that split the field, and sorted the climbers out from the rest.

The excitement started with an early break of seven riders making their move before the first climb. This break featured some of the top Australian riders, as well as national time trial champion Subway-Avanti’s Gordon McCauley. This group was soon joined by a chase group of 11 riders, with the group managing a 2:30 minute lead.

Rimutaka hill posed a challenge to the riders, with the field staggering over the steep hill. However the fast descent and following flat kilometres allowed for most of the peloton to regroup. It was on the second big climb, Te Wharau Hill, that the peloton caught the lead bunch.

This climb again separated the field, with many riders losing touch with the bunch. Australia’s McDonald attacked on the climb, taking with him teammate Lachlan Norris. They managed a substantial lead over the reduced peloton.

Just short of the 100km mark the race was stopped due to a flock of sheep on the road. While the time gap between McDonald, Norris and the bunch was observed, the gap between the bunch and the stragglers was not. This gave some of the riders dropped on the climb the chance to rejoin the bunch, and the other riders the chance to refuel.

The decisive move of the race came on the final climb, 110km into the race where McDonald rode away from Norris, opening up an ample lead. The bunch engulfed Norris and then set its sights on chasing McDonald.

In the last 10km the peloton managed to shut down most of McDonald’s lead. McDonald was just over one hundred metres clear of the peloton as he crossed the lined to take the familiar yellow jersey. Michael Matthews (Jayco-Skins) took second place over team-mate Malcolm Rudolph.

Tomorrow’s 125km stage finishes atop Admiral Hill, a pivotal stage in the tour, featuring a total of five climbs.

Results

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Drapac Porsche - Australia 2 Team BICI VIDA 3 Shortis Cycle - Australia 4 Jayco Skins Team - Australia 5 Subway Avanti Pro CyclingTeam 6 Fly V Australia 7 Team Solway 8 Cardno Team 9 Handy Rentals 10 R 0:R Team 11 Black Peloton / Placemakers 12 Genesys Wealth Advisers - Australia 13 McDonagh Blake-Witness-Australia 14 Trust House Team 15 Benchmark Homes Team 16 Litespeed Team 17 Team BP 18 Apollo Cycles - Australia 19 Mercedes Benz 20 Tait Communications Team 21 Penny's Cycling Team 22 Sanz Team

General classification after Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche 3:03:51 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:00:07 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:00:09 4 Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle 0:00:13 5 James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 6 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 7 Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle 8 Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:00:14 9 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche 10 Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team 11 Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 12 Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:00:15 13 Strong Aaron (NZl) Cardno Team 14 Tom Findlay (NZl) Team Bici Vida 15 Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida 16 John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 17 Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:00:16 18 Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 19 Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway 20 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway 21 Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team 22 Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals 23 Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals 24 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:17 25 Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team 26 Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team 27 Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 28 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida 29 Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team 30 Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:00:18 31 Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia 32 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway 33 George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team 0:00:19 34 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida 35 Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals 36 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 37 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 38 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:00:20 39 Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway 40 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 41 Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle 42 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 43 Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team 0:00:21 44 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 45 Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team 46 Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:00:22 47 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway 48 Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:00:33 49 Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche 50 Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 51 Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team 0:00:39 52 Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team 0:00:40 53 Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle 0:00:44 54 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:04:42 55 Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz 0:07:48 56 Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp 57 Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 58 Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team 0:08:30 59 Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:08:35 60 Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 61 Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:10:05 62 Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia 63 Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles 64 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:10:06 65 Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp 66 Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 67 Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team 0:10:07 68 Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team 69 Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp 0:10:08 70 Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team 0:10:40 71 Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:20:29 72 Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz 73 Brett Slater (NZl) Tait Communications Team 0:22:22 74 Tobias Larsson (Swe) Mercedes Benz 0:23:43 75 Richard Rollinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team 76 Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team 0:23:44 77 Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 78 Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team 79 Trent William (Aus) Sanz Team 80 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 81 John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:23:45 82 Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 83 Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team 84 Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 85 Daniel Furmston (Aus) Trust House Team 86 Ben Powell (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:23:46 87 Winston Briggs (NZl) Sanz Team 88 Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 89 Patrick Williamson (NZl) Tait Communications Team 0:23:47 90 Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 91 James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 92 Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team 0:23:48 93 Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz 94 Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles 95 Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 96 Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 97 Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp 0:23:49 98 Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp 99 Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team 100 Giuseppe Cirella (Ita) Penny’S Cycling Team 101 Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:36:47 102 Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team 103 Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:38:54 104 Ouellet-Lacroix Frederic (Can) Litespeed Team 0:51:11 105 James Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:51:12

Under 23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 3:03:58 2 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:00:02 3 James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:00:06 4 Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle 5 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:00:07 6 Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team 7 Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:00:08 8 Tom Findlay (NZl) Team Bici Vida 9 Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida 10 Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:00:09 11 Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 12 Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway 13 Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals 14 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:10 15 Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team 16 Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team 17 Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 18 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida 19 Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:00:11 20 George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team 0:00:12 21 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida 22 Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals 23 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:00:13 24 Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle 25 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 26 Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team 0:00:14 27 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 28 Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team 29 Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:00:15 30 Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:00:26 31 Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche 32 Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 33 Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team 0:00:32 34 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:04:35 35 Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:07:41 36 Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team 0:08:23 37 Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:08:28 38 Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:09:58 39 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:09:59 40 Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp 41 Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team 0:10:00 42 Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team 43 Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp 0:10:01 44 Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:20:22 45 Tobias Larsson (Swe) Mercedes Benz 0:23:36 46 Trent William (Aus) Sanz Team 0:23:37 47 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 48 Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:23:38 49 Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team 50 Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:23:39 51 Patrick Williamson (NZl) Tait Communications Team 0:23:40 52 Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 53 James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 54 Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team 0:23:41 55 Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz 56 Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles 57 Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 58 Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team 0:23:42 59 Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team 0:36:40 60 Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:38:47 61 Ouellet-Lacroix Frederic (Can) Litespeed Team 0:51:04 62 James Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:51:05

King of the Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche 2 Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 3 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche 5 Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 6 Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia 2 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team