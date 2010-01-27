Trending

Image 1 of 18

Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) takes victory at the Tour of Wellington's opening stage.

Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) takes victory at the Tour of Wellington's opening stage.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 18

The jersey holders after the Tour of Wellington's first stage.

The jersey holders after the Tour of Wellington's first stage.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 18

Peter McDonald picked up were he left off in the Tour of Wellington - wearing the leader's jersey.

Peter McDonald picked up were he left off in the Tour of Wellington - wearing the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 18

Tom Findley leads a chase for a breakaway

Tom Findley leads a chase for a breakaway
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 18

New Zealand National Road Champ Jack Bauer looks relaxed before the start

New Zealand National Road Champ Jack Bauer looks relaxed before the start
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 18

The first climb of the day, Kaitoke

The first climb of the day, Kaitoke
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 18

Aaron Strong leads the peloton up the climb

Aaron Strong leads the peloton up the climb
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 18

The peloton look lost on the Rimutaka climb

The peloton look lost on the Rimutaka climb
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 18

Six riders have broke clear on the climb

Six riders have broke clear on the climb
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 18

Jack Bauer leads the chase in what remains of the peloton

Jack Bauer leads the chase in what remains of the peloton
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 18

Seven riders have set off in pursuit of the six leaders

Seven riders have set off in pursuit of the six leaders
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 18

The break has been caught, now Drapac Porsche control the pace on Te Wharau Hill

The break has been caught, now Drapac Porsche control the pace on Te Wharau Hill
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 18

Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) slipped off the front

Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) slipped off the front
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 18

McDonald (Drapac Porsche) is joined by teammate Lachlan Norris

McDonald (Drapac Porsche) is joined by teammate Lachlan Norris
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 18

A flock of sheep disrupts the passage of the race

A flock of sheep disrupts the passage of the race
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 16 of 18

McDonald (Drapac Porsche) and Norris maintain a one minute lead

McDonald (Drapac Porsche) and Norris maintain a one minute lead
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 17 of 18

The peloton continue to chase

The peloton continue to chase
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 18 of 18

McDonald (Drapac Porsche) is too strong for his breakaway companion

McDonald (Drapac Porsche) is too strong for his breakaway companion
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

It was defending champion Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) who showed his strength in the hills and managed to take the yellow jersey on the Tour of Wellington’s opening stage. The 121km stage started in Upper Hutt, climbed the six kilometre Rimutaka Hill before travelling through Featherston, Martinborough and Gladstone to Masterton.

It was a day of steep climbs and fast descents that split the field, and sorted the climbers out from the rest.

The excitement started with an early break of seven riders making their move before the first climb. This break featured some of the top Australian riders, as well as national time trial champion Subway-Avanti’s Gordon McCauley. This group was soon joined by a chase group of 11 riders, with the group managing a 2:30 minute lead.

Rimutaka hill posed a challenge to the riders, with the field staggering over the steep hill. However the fast descent and following flat kilometres allowed for most of the peloton to regroup. It was on the second big climb, Te Wharau Hill, that the peloton caught the lead bunch.

This climb again separated the field, with many riders losing touch with the bunch. Australia’s McDonald attacked on the climb, taking with him teammate Lachlan Norris. They managed a substantial lead over the reduced peloton.

Just short of the 100km mark the race was stopped due to a flock of sheep on the road. While the time gap between McDonald, Norris and the bunch was observed, the gap between the bunch and the stragglers was not. This gave some of the riders dropped on the climb the chance to rejoin the bunch, and the other riders the chance to refuel.

The decisive move of the race came on the final climb, 110km into the race where McDonald rode away from Norris, opening up an ample lead. The bunch engulfed Norris and then set its sights on chasing McDonald.

In the last 10km the peloton managed to shut down most of McDonald’s lead. McDonald was just over one hundred metres clear of the peloton as he crossed the lined to take the familiar yellow jersey. Michael Matthews (Jayco-Skins) took second place over team-mate Malcolm Rudolph.

Tomorrow’s 125km stage finishes atop Admiral Hill, a pivotal stage in the tour, featuring a total of five climbs. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche3:03:51
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:00:07
3Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:00:09
4Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle0:00:13
5James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
6Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
7Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle
8Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:00:14
9Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche
10Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team
11Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
12Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:00:15
13Strong Aaron (NZl) Cardno Team
14Tom Findlay (NZl) Team Bici Vida
15Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida
16John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
17Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:00:16
18Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
19Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway
20Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway
21Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team
22Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals
23Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals
24Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:17
25Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team
26Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
27Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
28Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida
29Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team
30Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:00:18
31Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
32Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway
33George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team0:00:19
34Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida
35Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals
36Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
37Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
38Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:00:20
39Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway
40Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
41Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle
42Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
43Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team0:00:21
44Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
45Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team
46Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:00:22
47Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway
48Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:00:33
49Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche
50Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
51Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team0:00:39
52Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team0:00:40
53Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle0:00:44
54Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:04:42
55Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz0:07:48
56Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp
57Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
58Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team0:08:30
59Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:08:35
60Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
61Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:10:05
62Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia
63Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles
64Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:10:06
65Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp
66Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
67Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team0:10:07
68Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team
69Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp0:10:08
70Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team0:10:40
71Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:20:29
72Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz
73Brett Slater (NZl) Tait Communications Team0:22:22
74Tobias Larsson (Swe) Mercedes Benz0:23:43
75Richard Rollinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
76Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team0:23:44
77Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
78Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team
79Trent William (Aus) Sanz Team
80Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
81John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:23:45
82Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
83Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team
84Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
85Daniel Furmston (Aus) Trust House Team
86Ben Powell (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:23:46
87Winston Briggs (NZl) Sanz Team
88Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
89Patrick Williamson (NZl) Tait Communications Team0:23:47
90Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
91James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
92Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team0:23:48
93Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz
94Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles
95Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
96Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
97Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp0:23:49
98Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp
99Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team
100Giuseppe Cirella (Ita) Penny’S Cycling Team
101Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals0:36:47
102Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team
103Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals0:38:54
104Ouellet-Lacroix Frederic (Can) Litespeed Team0:51:11
105James Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:51:12
DNFJeroen Van Schelven (Bel) Trust House Team
DNFBenjamin Fleming (Aus) Trust House Team
DNFMatt Shallcrass (NZl) Mercedes Benz

Under 23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team3:03:58
2Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:00:02
3James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:00:06
4Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle
5Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:00:07
6Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team
7Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:00:08
8Tom Findlay (NZl) Team Bici Vida
9Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida
10Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:00:09
11Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
12Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway
13Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals
14Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:10
15Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team
16Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
17Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
18Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida
19Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:00:11
20George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team0:00:12
21Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida
22Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals
23Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:00:13
24Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle
25Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
26Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team0:00:14
27Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
28Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team
29Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:00:15
30Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:00:26
31Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche
32Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
33Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team0:00:32
34Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:04:35
35Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:07:41
36Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team0:08:23
37Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:08:28
38Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:09:58
39Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:09:59
40Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp
41Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team0:10:00
42Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team
43Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp0:10:01
44Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:20:22
45Tobias Larsson (Swe) Mercedes Benz0:23:36
46Trent William (Aus) Sanz Team0:23:37
47Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
48Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:23:38
49Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team
50Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:23:39
51Patrick Williamson (NZl) Tait Communications Team0:23:40
52Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
53James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
54Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team0:23:41
55Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz
56Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles
57Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
58Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team0:23:42
59Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team0:36:40
60Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals0:38:47
61Ouellet-Lacroix Frederic (Can) Litespeed Team0:51:04
62James Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:51:05
DNFJeroen Van Schelven (Bel) Trust House Team
DNFBenjamin Fleming (Aus) Trust House Team

King of the Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche
2Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
3Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
3Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche
5Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
6Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway

Sprints
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
2Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche
3Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Drapac Porsche - Australia
2Team BICI VIDA
3Shortis Cycle - Australia
4Jayco Skins Team - Australia
5Subway Avanti Pro CyclingTeam
6Fly V Australia
7Team Solway
8Cardno Team
9Handy Rentals
10R 0:R Team
11Black Peloton / Placemakers
12Genesys Wealth Advisers - Australia
13McDonagh Blake-Witness-Australia
14Trust House Team
15Benchmark Homes Team
16Litespeed Team
17Team BP
18Apollo Cycles - Australia
19Mercedes Benz
20Tait Communications Team
21Penny's Cycling Team
22Sanz Team

