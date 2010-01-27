McDonald starts Wellington defense with a win
Matthews, Rudolph in strong Jayco Skins showing
It was defending champion Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) who showed his strength in the hills and managed to take the yellow jersey on the Tour of Wellington’s opening stage. The 121km stage started in Upper Hutt, climbed the six kilometre Rimutaka Hill before travelling through Featherston, Martinborough and Gladstone to Masterton.
It was a day of steep climbs and fast descents that split the field, and sorted the climbers out from the rest.
The excitement started with an early break of seven riders making their move before the first climb. This break featured some of the top Australian riders, as well as national time trial champion Subway-Avanti’s Gordon McCauley. This group was soon joined by a chase group of 11 riders, with the group managing a 2:30 minute lead.
Rimutaka hill posed a challenge to the riders, with the field staggering over the steep hill. However the fast descent and following flat kilometres allowed for most of the peloton to regroup. It was on the second big climb, Te Wharau Hill, that the peloton caught the lead bunch.
This climb again separated the field, with many riders losing touch with the bunch. Australia’s McDonald attacked on the climb, taking with him teammate Lachlan Norris. They managed a substantial lead over the reduced peloton.
Just short of the 100km mark the race was stopped due to a flock of sheep on the road. While the time gap between McDonald, Norris and the bunch was observed, the gap between the bunch and the stragglers was not. This gave some of the riders dropped on the climb the chance to rejoin the bunch, and the other riders the chance to refuel.
The decisive move of the race came on the final climb, 110km into the race where McDonald rode away from Norris, opening up an ample lead. The bunch engulfed Norris and then set its sights on chasing McDonald.
In the last 10km the peloton managed to shut down most of McDonald’s lead. McDonald was just over one hundred metres clear of the peloton as he crossed the lined to take the familiar yellow jersey. Michael Matthews (Jayco-Skins) took second place over team-mate Malcolm Rudolph.
Tomorrow’s 125km stage finishes atop Admiral Hill, a pivotal stage in the tour, featuring a total of five climbs.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|3:03:51
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle
|0:00:13
|5
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|6
|Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
|7
|Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle
|8
|Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:00:14
|9
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|10
|Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team
|11
|Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|12
|Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:00:15
|13
|Strong Aaron (NZl) Cardno Team
|14
|Tom Findlay (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|15
|Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|16
|John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|17
|Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:00:16
|18
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|19
|Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway
|20
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway
|21
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team
|22
|Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals
|23
|Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals
|24
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:17
|25
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team
|26
|Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
|27
|Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|28
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|29
|Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team
|30
|Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:00:18
|31
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|32
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway
|33
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:00:19
|34
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|35
|Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals
|36
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|37
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|38
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:00:20
|39
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway
|40
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|41
|Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle
|42
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|43
|Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team
|0:00:21
|44
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|45
|Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team
|46
|Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:00:22
|47
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway
|48
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:00:33
|49
|Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|50
|Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|51
|Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team
|0:00:39
|52
|Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team
|0:00:40
|53
|Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle
|0:00:44
|54
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:04:42
|55
|Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz
|0:07:48
|56
|Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp
|57
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|58
|Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|0:08:30
|59
|Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|0:08:35
|60
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|61
|Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:10:05
|62
|Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia
|63
|Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|64
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:10:06
|65
|Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp
|66
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|67
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:10:07
|68
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team
|69
|Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp
|0:10:08
|70
|Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team
|0:10:40
|71
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|0:20:29
|72
|Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz
|73
|Brett Slater (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|0:22:22
|74
|Tobias Larsson (Swe) Mercedes Benz
|0:23:43
|75
|Richard Rollinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|76
|Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|0:23:44
|77
|Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|78
|Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team
|79
|Trent William (Aus) Sanz Team
|80
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|81
|John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:23:45
|82
|Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|83
|Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team
|84
|Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|85
|Daniel Furmston (Aus) Trust House Team
|86
|Ben Powell (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|0:23:46
|87
|Winston Briggs (NZl) Sanz Team
|88
|Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|89
|Patrick Williamson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|0:23:47
|90
|Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|91
|James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|92
|Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team
|0:23:48
|93
|Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz
|94
|Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|95
|Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|96
|Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|97
|Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp
|0:23:49
|98
|Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp
|99
|Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team
|100
|Giuseppe Cirella (Ita) Penny’S Cycling Team
|101
|Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals
|0:36:47
|102
|Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team
|103
|Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals
|0:38:54
|104
|Ouellet-Lacroix Frederic (Can) Litespeed Team
|0:51:11
|105
|James Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:51:12
|DNF
|Jeroen Van Schelven (Bel) Trust House Team
|DNF
|Benjamin Fleming (Aus) Trust House Team
|DNF
|Matt Shallcrass (NZl) Mercedes Benz
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|2
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|3
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|3
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|5
|Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|6
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|2
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|3
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Drapac Porsche - Australia
|2
|Team BICI VIDA
|3
|Shortis Cycle - Australia
|4
|Jayco Skins Team - Australia
|5
|Subway Avanti Pro CyclingTeam
|6
|Fly V Australia
|7
|Team Solway
|8
|Cardno Team
|9
|Handy Rentals
|10
|R 0:R Team
|11
|Black Peloton / Placemakers
|12
|Genesys Wealth Advisers - Australia
|13
|McDonagh Blake-Witness-Australia
|14
|Trust House Team
|15
|Benchmark Homes Team
|16
|Litespeed Team
|17
|Team BP
|18
|Apollo Cycles - Australia
|19
|Mercedes Benz
|20
|Tait Communications Team
|21
|Penny's Cycling Team
|22
|Sanz Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|2
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|3
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|3
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|5
|Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|6
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|2
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|3
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Porsche - Australia
|9:12:15
|2
|Team BICI VIDA
|9:12:19
|3
|Shortis Cycle - Australia
|4
|Jayco Skins Team - Australia
|9:12:20
|5
|Subway Avanti Pro CyclingTeam
|9:12:22
|6
|Fly V Australia
|9:12:23
|7
|Team Solway
|8
|Cardno Team
|9:12:24
|9
|Handy Rentals
|10
|R 0:R Team
|9:12:25
|11
|Black Peloton / Placemakers
|9:12:43
|12
|Genesys Wealth Advisers - Australia
|9:16:46
|13
|McDonagh Blake-Witness-Australia
|9:19:52
|14
|Trust House Team
|9:35:51
|15
|Benchmark Homes Team
|9:36:07
|16
|Litespeed Team
|9:36:19
|17
|Team BP
|9:39:35
|18
|Apollo Cycles - Australia
|9:55:28
|19
|Mercedes Benz
|10:03:33
|20
|Tait Communications Team
|10:06:08
|21
|Penny's Cycling Team
|10:07:38
|22
|Sanz Team
|10:09:41
