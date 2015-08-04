Trending

Rivera wins as Barnes claims Tour of Utah overall

UnitedHealthcare takes top two spots over Schneider

Image 1 of 3

Coryn Rivera (UHC) on the attack

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 2 of 3

Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) wins omnium at Tour of Utah

(Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
Image 3 of 3

Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) gets the best young rider jersey for another day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1:14:39
2Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
3Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice)
4Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco - SVB)0:00:01
5Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco - SVB)
6Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice)
7Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cookin)
8Tina Pic (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Toot)
9Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4G)
10Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels)
11Liza Rachetto (BMW p/b Happy Tooth)
12Diana Penuela (Sun & Ski Womens Elite)
13Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Toot)
14Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)
15Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice)0:00:02
16Jamie Gilgen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
17Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4G)
18Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice)
19Holly Breck (LA Sweat)
20Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice)0:00:03
21Kat Carr (SKINourishment pb Paceline Proj)
22Kate Sherwin (Sun & Ski Womens Elite)
23Tere Casas (JET Cycling)0:00:04
24Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling pb K4)
25Christy Keely (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels)0:00:05
26Beth Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4G)
27Allison Arensman (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)
28Lindsay Bayer (BMW p/b Happy Tooth)
29Lauren De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling pb K4)
30Jenny Park (Sun & Ski Womens Elite)0:00:06
31Kaytie Scott (Zoca-Colnago pb Novatec)
32Robin Farina (BMW p/b Happy Tooth)
33Sarah Lough (Roosters Bike Edge)
34Clio Dinan (JET Cycling)
35Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Toot)
36Sofia Arreola (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)0:00:07
37Justine Clift (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels)
38Megan Alderete (Zoca-Colnago pb Novatec)
39Mindy Mccutcheon (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
40Clarice Sayle (Zoca-Colnago pb Novatec)
41Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4G)0:00:08
42Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4G)
43Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels)0:00:09
44Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels)
45Jessica Cutler (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cookin)
46Flora Yan (Sun & Ski Womens Elite)
47Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:10
48Emma Grant (Zoca-Colnago pb Novatec)0:00:11
49Morgan Brown (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cookin)
50Gwen Inglis (Roosters Bike Edge)
51Anne Perry (DNA Cycling pb K4)0:00:12
52Mollie Brewer (Roosters Bike Edge)0:00:13
53Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco - SVB)
54Amalie Winther-Olsen (LA Sweat)0:00:14
55Katie Kelter Strempke (JET Cycling)
56Ivy Audrain (LA Sweat)0:00:15
57Bethany Allen (Zoca-Colnago pb Novatec)
58Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Bike Edge)
59Kathryn Donovan (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cookin)
60Jennifer Sharp (Roosters Bike Edge)0:00:16
61Anna Grace Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4G)0:00:17
62Kirsten Fee (Sun & Ski Womens Elite)
63Chloe Dygert (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)
64Mary Zider (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cookin)
65Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Toot)0:00:18
66Whitney Schultz (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cookin)
67Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling pb K4)0:00:19
68Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:20
69Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice)0:00:25
70Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Toot)0:00:35
71Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:01
72Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:02:02
73Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Toot)0:02:06
74Hanna Muegge (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:04:32
75Erica Allar (LA Sweat)0:05:57
76Cristina Hughes (SKINourishment pb Paceline Proj)
77Siobhan Mcnamara (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
78Chelsea Smith (SKINourishment pb Paceline Proj)
79Sarah Lukas (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:05:58
80Chane Jonker (JET Cycling)
81Lindsay Wetzel Polin (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
DNFBecca Schepps (LA Sweat)
DNFCatherine Fegan-Kim (DNA Cycling pb K4)
DNFPriscilla Calderon (LA Sweat)
DNFAmelia Tanner (JET Cycling)
DNFDanielle Ruane (SKINourishment pb Paceline Proj)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)5pts
2Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)3
3Erica Allar (LA Sweat)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)5pts
2Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)3
3Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)20pts
2Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)19
3Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)18
4Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco - SVB)17
5Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco - SVB)16
6Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)15
7Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cooking)14
8Tina Pic (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)13
9Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)12
10Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)11
11Liza Rachetto (BMW p/b Happy Tooth)10
12Diana Penuela (Sun & Ski Women's Elite)9
13Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)8
14Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)7
15Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)6
16Jamie Gilgen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)5
17Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)4
18Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)3
19Holly Breck (LA Sweat)2
20Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)1

Final general omnium classificaton
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)45pts
2Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)37
3Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)33
4Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cooking)33
5Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)32
6Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco - SVB)25
7Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco - SVB)21
8Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)21
9Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)21
10Diana Penuela (Sun & Ski Women's Elite)19
11Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)18
12Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)18
13Allison Arensman (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)17
14Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)17
15Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)16
16Justine Clift (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)15
17Tina Pic (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)13
18Liza Rachetto (BMW p/b Happy Tooth)10
19Erica Allar (LA Sweat)10
20Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)8
21Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)8
22Jamie Gilgen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)5
23Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)3
24Beth Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)3
25Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)3
26Holly Breck (LA Sweat)2
27Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)1
28Sofia Arreola (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)1
29Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1

