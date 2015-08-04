Rivera wins as Barnes claims Tour of Utah overall
UnitedHealthcare takes top two spots over Schneider
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1:14:39
|2
|Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|3
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice)
|4
|Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco - SVB)
|0:00:01
|5
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco - SVB)
|6
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice)
|7
|Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cookin)
|8
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Toot)
|9
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4G)
|10
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels)
|11
|Liza Rachetto (BMW p/b Happy Tooth)
|12
|Diana Penuela (Sun & Ski Womens Elite)
|13
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Toot)
|14
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)
|15
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice)
|0:00:02
|16
|Jamie Gilgen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|17
|Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4G)
|18
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice)
|19
|Holly Breck (LA Sweat)
|20
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice)
|0:00:03
|21
|Kat Carr (SKINourishment pb Paceline Proj)
|22
|Kate Sherwin (Sun & Ski Womens Elite)
|23
|Tere Casas (JET Cycling)
|0:00:04
|24
|Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling pb K4)
|25
|Christy Keely (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels)
|0:00:05
|26
|Beth Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4G)
|27
|Allison Arensman (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)
|28
|Lindsay Bayer (BMW p/b Happy Tooth)
|29
|Lauren De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling pb K4)
|30
|Jenny Park (Sun & Ski Womens Elite)
|0:00:06
|31
|Kaytie Scott (Zoca-Colnago pb Novatec)
|32
|Robin Farina (BMW p/b Happy Tooth)
|33
|Sarah Lough (Roosters Bike Edge)
|34
|Clio Dinan (JET Cycling)
|35
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Toot)
|36
|Sofia Arreola (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)
|0:00:07
|37
|Justine Clift (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels)
|38
|Megan Alderete (Zoca-Colnago pb Novatec)
|39
|Mindy Mccutcheon (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|40
|Clarice Sayle (Zoca-Colnago pb Novatec)
|41
|Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4G)
|0:00:08
|42
|Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4G)
|43
|Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels)
|0:00:09
|44
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels)
|45
|Jessica Cutler (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cookin)
|46
|Flora Yan (Sun & Ski Womens Elite)
|47
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:10
|48
|Emma Grant (Zoca-Colnago pb Novatec)
|0:00:11
|49
|Morgan Brown (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cookin)
|50
|Gwen Inglis (Roosters Bike Edge)
|51
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling pb K4)
|0:00:12
|52
|Mollie Brewer (Roosters Bike Edge)
|0:00:13
|53
|Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco - SVB)
|54
|Amalie Winther-Olsen (LA Sweat)
|0:00:14
|55
|Katie Kelter Strempke (JET Cycling)
|56
|Ivy Audrain (LA Sweat)
|0:00:15
|57
|Bethany Allen (Zoca-Colnago pb Novatec)
|58
|Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Bike Edge)
|59
|Kathryn Donovan (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cookin)
|60
|Jennifer Sharp (Roosters Bike Edge)
|0:00:16
|61
|Anna Grace Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4G)
|0:00:17
|62
|Kirsten Fee (Sun & Ski Womens Elite)
|63
|Chloe Dygert (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)
|64
|Mary Zider (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cookin)
|65
|Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Toot)
|0:00:18
|66
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cookin)
|67
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling pb K4)
|0:00:19
|68
|Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:20
|69
|Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice)
|0:00:25
|70
|Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Toot)
|0:00:35
|71
|Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:01
|72
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:02:02
|73
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Toot)
|0:02:06
|74
|Hanna Muegge (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:04:32
|75
|Erica Allar (LA Sweat)
|0:05:57
|76
|Cristina Hughes (SKINourishment pb Paceline Proj)
|77
|Siobhan Mcnamara (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|78
|Chelsea Smith (SKINourishment pb Paceline Proj)
|79
|Sarah Lukas (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:05:58
|80
|Chane Jonker (JET Cycling)
|81
|Lindsay Wetzel Polin (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|DNF
|Becca Schepps (LA Sweat)
|DNF
|Catherine Fegan-Kim (DNA Cycling pb K4)
|DNF
|Priscilla Calderon (LA Sweat)
|DNF
|Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling)
|DNF
|Danielle Ruane (SKINourishment pb Paceline Proj)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|3
|3
|Erica Allar (LA Sweat)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|3
|3
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|20
|pts
|2
|Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|19
|3
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|18
|4
|Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco - SVB)
|17
|5
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco - SVB)
|16
|6
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|15
|7
|Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cooking)
|14
|8
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)
|13
|9
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
|12
|10
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)
|11
|11
|Liza Rachetto (BMW p/b Happy Tooth)
|10
|12
|Diana Penuela (Sun & Ski Women's Elite)
|9
|13
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)
|8
|14
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)
|7
|15
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|6
|16
|Jamie Gilgen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|5
|17
|Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
|4
|18
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|3
|19
|Holly Breck (LA Sweat)
|2
|20
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|45
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|37
|3
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|33
|4
|Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cooking)
|33
|5
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)
|32
|6
|Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco - SVB)
|25
|7
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco - SVB)
|21
|8
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|21
|9
|Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
|21
|10
|Diana Penuela (Sun & Ski Women's Elite)
|19
|11
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)
|18
|12
|Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|18
|13
|Allison Arensman (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)
|17
|14
|Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
|17
|15
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
|16
|16
|Justine Clift (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)
|15
|17
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)
|13
|18
|Liza Rachetto (BMW p/b Happy Tooth)
|10
|19
|Erica Allar (LA Sweat)
|10
|20
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)
|8
|21
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|8
|22
|Jamie Gilgen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|5
|23
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|3
|24
|Beth Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
|3
|25
|Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)
|3
|26
|Holly Breck (LA Sweat)
|2
|27
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|1
|28
|Sofia Arreola (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)
|1
|29
|Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy