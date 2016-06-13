Trending

Tour of Utah 2016 Stage 3: Richfield - Payson, 191.5km

Map and profile

At 191.5km, stage 3 will be the longest day of the week as the race transitions from the red rocks of southern Utah to the forests of the Wasatch Mountains. The climb of Mount Nebo, the only KOM of the day, begins about 80km into the route and tops out more than 20km later before riders descend 35km to the finish in Payson.

 

Latest on Cyclingnews