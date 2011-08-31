Image 1 of 7 Stage winner Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) poses for a photo for a fan in Kerang. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 7 Tour leader Patrick Shaw (left) of Genesys Wealth Advisers discusses the race with stage seven winner Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 7 The stage seven podium (l-r): Jack Beckinsale (2nd,Team SASI), Ben Kersten (1st,Swan Hill Heart of the Murray), and Steele Von Hoff (3rd,Genesys Wealth Advisers). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 7 Tour leader Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) corners out of the home straight in Kerang. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 7 The peloton make their way around the streets of Kerang during the stage seven criterium. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 7 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) can be found at the front of the peloton more often as the tour moves on. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 7 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) takes out stage seven in his new Jayco/2XU outfit after crossing over from V Australia. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Former multiple junior world track champion Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) has scored his second win in two tours, triumphing in a bunch sprint for the sixth stage of the Tour of the Murray River in Kerang.

Kersten, went one better than his second placing on Tuesday, besting Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) and sprint king Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in the dive for the finish line. The win marks Kersten's first since his resignation from V Australia late last week. The 29-year-old is now riding for Jayco-2XU which is backing the Swan Hill Heart of the Murray outfit for this latest round of the Scody Cup.

How it unfolded

Bandages seemed to be the uniform of choice for many of the surviving members of the peloton, with a rather sore-looking Nic Sanderson (Genesys) just doing his best to stay with the group in the early laps.

General classification leader Pat Shaw was assertive from the outset, taking the first sprint prime on offer for the stage on lap six. However it was V Australia which proved to be a force to be reckoned with over the next few primes with a combination of Johnnie Walker, Chris Whinn, Jonathan Cantwell, Michael Frieberg and Cameron Peterson all getting in on the act in a bid for points.

Continuing his run of bad luck, Joel Pearson (Genesys) was again involved in a crash in the back half of the race, his sixth for the tour, but managed to finish albeit over three minutes back on the winning time of Kersten.

With the laps ticking down, Swan Hill Heart of the Murray man Alex Ray escaped off the front in a move that would earn him two points for being the stage's most aggressive rider before being chased down. A late attack from Rabodirect New Zealand was not enough to take the stage with Cameron Karwowski the best of the team from across the ditch in 10th.

Full results

Stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:44:37 2 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 3 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 5 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 6 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 7 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 8 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 10 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 11 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 13 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 15 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 16 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 0:00:05 17 Nick Walker (V Australia) 18 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 19 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 20 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 21 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 22 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 23 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 24 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 25 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 26 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 27 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 28 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 29 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 30 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 31 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 32 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 33 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 34 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 35 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 36 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 37 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 38 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling) 0:00:11 39 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 40 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 41 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 42 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 43 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 44 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 45 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 46 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 47 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 48 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 49 Logan Calder (Plan B) 50 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 51 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 52 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 53 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 54 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 55 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 56 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 57 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 58 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 59 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 60 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 61 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 62 Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 63 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 64 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 65 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 66 Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 67 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 68 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 69 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 70 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 71 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 72 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 73 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 74 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 75 Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 76 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:23 77 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 0:00:31 78 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 79 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:00:41 80 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 81 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:00:54 82 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:26 83 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 0:01:38 84 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 0:01:47 85 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 0:01:48 86 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:03:17 87 Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:06:15 88 James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team) 89 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:07:44 90 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 91 David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team) 92 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 93 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 94 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 0:09:13 95 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team) DNS Scott Law (V Australia)

Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 2 3 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 2 3 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 2 3 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 2 3 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 2 3 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 1

Lap 22 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 3 pts 2 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 2 3 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 1

Lap 24 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 1

Lap 26 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 1

Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 pts

General Classification after Stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7:59:04 2 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:18 3 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:20 4 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 0:00:35 5 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 0:00:49 6 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:00:50 7 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:00:53 8 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:05 9 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 10 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 11 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:07 12 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 13 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 14 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 0:01:10 15 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:12 16 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:17 17 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 0:01:19 18 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 0:01:21 19 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:01:23 20 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:26 21 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 0:01:31 22 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 23 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:01:33 24 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 25 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:01:35 26 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 27 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:01:38 28 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 0:01:39 29 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:40 30 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 0:01:42 31 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:01:50 32 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 0:01:55 33 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:58 34 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 0:01:59 35 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:02:00 36 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling) 0:02:01 37 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:06 38 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:02:07 39 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:15 40 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:02:21 41 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 42 Logan Calder (Plan B) 43 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:22 44 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:24 45 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 46 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 0:02:25 47 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 0:02:27 48 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:02:29 49 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 0:02:36 50 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:02:38 51 Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:02:39 52 Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:02:59 53 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 54 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 55 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 0:03:06 56 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:03:09 57 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:03:17 58 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:18 59 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:03:23 60 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:03:27 61 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:03:34 62 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:03:45 63 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 0:03:54 64 Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 0:04:06 65 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:04:14 66 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:49 67 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 0:05:15 68 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:05:35 69 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:05:37 70 Nick Walker (V Australia) 0:05:44 71 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:06:56 72 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:07:26 73 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:07:54 74 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:09:43 75 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:12:04 76 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:12:08 77 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:12:55 78 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 79 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:13:01 80 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 0:13:24 81 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:13:55 82 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:14:59 83 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:16:33 84 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:17:05 85 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 0:17:31 86 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:17:34 87 Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:20:15 88 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 0:20:26 89 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 0:23:15 90 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 0:32:36 91 James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:35:15 92 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:38:59 93 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:45:36 94 David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:46:30 95 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:53:33

Sprint Championship after Stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 40 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 39 3 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 39 4 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 31 5 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 27 6 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 21 7 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 18 8 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 9 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 10 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 11 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 12 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 13 Nick Walker (V Australia) 6 14 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 15 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 5 16 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 5 17 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 4 18 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 4 19 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 3 20 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 3 21 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 22 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 3 23 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 24 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 25 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 26 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 2 27 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 2 28 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 29 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 2 30 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 1 31 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 1 32 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 1 33 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 1

Criterium Championship after Stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 32 pts 2 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 28 3 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 25 4 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 21 5 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 17 6 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 14 7 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 8 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12 9 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 10 10 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 11 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 12 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 7 13 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 6 14 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 5 15 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 16 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 17 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 2 18 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 19 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 1 20 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 1

Hill Climb Championship after Stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 3 Nick Walker (V Australia) 1

Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts 2 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 3 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 4 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 2 5 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 2 6 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 2 7 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2

Rising Stars after Stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:18 2 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:00:50 3 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 0:01:05 4 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 0:01:07 5 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 0:01:19 6 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:01:23 7 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:26 8 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 0:01:31 9 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:01:33 10 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:01:38

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Professional Cycling 24:00:22 2 Rabodirect New Zealand 0:00:18 3 Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:32 4 V Australia 0:00:46 5 Swan Hill Heart of the Murray 0:01:11 6 BIKEBUG.COM 0:01:46 7 Plan B 0:01:52 8 Team SASI Cycling 0:02:05 9 Jayco VIS/Apollo 0:02:59 10 Pure Tasmania & Deloitte 0:03:10 11 Team Budget Forklifts 0:03:42 12 Suzuki/Trek 0:04:10 13 Paramatta Race Team 0:04:31 14 Scouts SA - Super Elliotts 0:06:40 15 Moira Shire Council Team 0:12:05 16 John West Cycling Team 0:51:47