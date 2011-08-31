Trending

Kersten wins Kerang criterium

Shaw maintains overall lead

Image 1 of 7

Stage winner Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) poses for a photo for a fan in Kerang.

Stage winner Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) poses for a photo for a fan in Kerang.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 7

Tour leader Patrick Shaw (left) of Genesys Wealth Advisers discusses the race with stage seven winner Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray).

Tour leader Patrick Shaw (left) of Genesys Wealth Advisers discusses the race with stage seven winner Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 7

The stage seven podium (l-r): Jack Beckinsale (2nd,Team SASI), Ben Kersten (1st,Swan Hill Heart of the Murray), and Steele Von Hoff (3rd,Genesys Wealth Advisers).

The stage seven podium (l-r): Jack Beckinsale (2nd,Team SASI), Ben Kersten (1st,Swan Hill Heart of the Murray), and Steele Von Hoff (3rd,Genesys Wealth Advisers).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 7

Tour leader Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) corners out of the home straight in Kerang.

Tour leader Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) corners out of the home straight in Kerang.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 7

The peloton make their way around the streets of Kerang during the stage seven criterium.

The peloton make their way around the streets of Kerang during the stage seven criterium.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 7

Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) can be found at the front of the peloton more often as the tour moves on.

Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) can be found at the front of the peloton more often as the tour moves on.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 7

Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) takes out stage seven in his new Jayco/2XU outfit after crossing over from V Australia.

Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) takes out stage seven in his new Jayco/2XU outfit after crossing over from V Australia.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Former multiple junior world track champion Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) has scored his second win in two tours, triumphing in a bunch sprint for the sixth stage of the Tour of the Murray River in Kerang.

Kersten, went one better than his second placing on Tuesday, besting Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) and sprint king Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in the dive for the finish line. The win marks Kersten's first since his resignation from V Australia late last week. The 29-year-old is now riding for Jayco-2XU which is backing the Swan Hill Heart of the Murray outfit for this latest round of the Scody Cup.

How it unfolded

Bandages seemed to be the uniform of choice for many of the surviving members of the peloton, with a rather sore-looking Nic Sanderson (Genesys) just doing his best to stay with the group in the early laps.

General classification leader Pat Shaw was assertive from the outset, taking the first sprint prime on offer for the stage on lap six. However it was V Australia which proved to be a force to be reckoned with over the next few primes with a combination of Johnnie Walker, Chris Whinn, Jonathan Cantwell, Michael Frieberg and Cameron Peterson all getting in on the act in a bid for points.

Continuing his run of bad luck, Joel Pearson (Genesys) was again involved in a crash in the back half of the race, his sixth for the tour, but managed to finish albeit over three minutes back on the winning time of Kersten.

With the laps ticking down, Swan Hill Heart of the Murray man Alex Ray escaped off the front in a move that would earn him two points for being the stage's most aggressive rider before being chased down. A late attack from Rabodirect New Zealand was not enough to take the stage with Cameron Karwowski the best of the team from across the ditch in 10th.

Full results

Stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:44:37
2Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
3Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
4Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
5Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
6Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
7Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
8Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
9Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
10Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
11Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
12Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
13Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
14Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
15Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
16Bradeley Hall (Plan B)0:00:05
17Nick Walker (V Australia)
18Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
19Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
20Christopher Winn (V Australia)
21Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
22Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
23Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
24Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
25Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
26Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
27Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
28Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
29Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
30Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
31Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
32Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
33Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)
34Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
35Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
36Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
37Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
38Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:11
39George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
40Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
41Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
42Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
43Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
44Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
45Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
46Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
47Samuel Davis (Plan B)
48Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
49Logan Calder (Plan B)
50Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
51Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
52Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
53Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
54Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
55David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
56Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
57Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
58Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
59Andrew Martin (Plan B)
60Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
61Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
62Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
63Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
64Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
65Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
66Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
67Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
68Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
69Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
70Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)
71Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
72David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
73Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
74Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)
75Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
76Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:23
77Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:31
78Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
79Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:41
80Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)
81Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:54
82Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:26
83Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)0:01:38
84James Butler (John West Cycling Team)0:01:47
85Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)0:01:48
86Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:17
87Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:06:15
88James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team)
89Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:07:44
90Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
91David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)
92Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
93Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)
94Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)0:09:13
95Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)
DNSScott Law (V Australia)

Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)2
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Johnnie Walker (V Australia)2
3Christopher Winn (V Australia)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Freiberg (V Australia)3pts
2Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)2
3Johnnie Walker (V Australia)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)3pts
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Michael Freiberg (V Australia)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)2
3Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Cameron Peterson (V Australia)2
3Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Johnnie Walker (V Australia)1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)3pts
2Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)2
3Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)1

Lap 24 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Christopher Winn (V Australia)1

Lap 26 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)1

Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2pts

General Classification after Stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)7:59:04
2Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:18
3Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:20
4Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)0:00:35
5Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)0:00:49
6Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:00:50
7Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:53
8Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:05
9Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
10Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
11Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:07
12Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
13Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
14Bradeley Hall (Plan B)0:01:10
15Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:12
16Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:17
17Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)0:01:19
18Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)0:01:21
19Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:01:23
20Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:26
21Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)0:01:31
22Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
23Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:01:33
24Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
25Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:01:35
26Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
27Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:01:38
28Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)0:01:39
29Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:40
30Andrew Martin (Plan B)0:01:42
31Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:01:50
32Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)0:01:55
33Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:58
34Samuel Davis (Plan B)0:01:59
35Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)0:02:00
36Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:01
37Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:06
38Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:02:07
39Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:15
40Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:02:21
41Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
42Logan Calder (Plan B)
43Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:22
44Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:24
45Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
46Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)0:02:25
47Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)0:02:27
48Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:02:29
49Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)0:02:36
50Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:38
51Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:02:39
52Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:02:59
53Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
54Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
55Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)0:03:06
56Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:03:09
57Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:03:17
58Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:18
59Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:03:23
60David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:03:27
61Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:03:34
62Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:03:45
63Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)0:03:54
64Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)0:04:06
65Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:04:14
66Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:49
67Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)0:05:15
68Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:05:35
69Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:05:37
70Nick Walker (V Australia)0:05:44
71George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:06:56
72Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:07:26
73Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:07:54
74Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:09:43
75Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:12:04
76Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:12:08
77Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:12:55
78Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
79Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:13:01
80Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)0:13:24
81Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)0:13:55
82Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:14:59
83David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:16:33
84Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:17:05
85Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)0:17:31
86Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:17:34
87Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:20:15
88James Butler (John West Cycling Team)0:20:26
89Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)0:23:15
90Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)0:32:36
91James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team)0:35:15
92Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)0:38:59
93Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:45:36
94David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)0:46:30
95Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)0:53:33

Sprint Championship after Stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)40pts
2Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)39
3Johnnie Walker (V Australia)39
4Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)31
5Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)27
6Michael Freiberg (V Australia)21
7Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)18
8Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
9Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
10Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
11Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
12Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
13Nick Walker (V Australia)6
14Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
15Andrew Martin (Plan B)5
16Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)5
17Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)4
18Bradeley Hall (Plan B)4
19Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)3
20Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)3
21Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
22Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)3
23Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
24Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)2
25Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
26Cameron Peterson (V Australia)2
27Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)2
28Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
29Christopher Winn (V Australia)2
30Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)1
31Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)1
32Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)1
33Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)1

Criterium Championship after Stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)32pts
2Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)28
3Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)25
4Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)21
5Michael Freiberg (V Australia)17
6Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)14
7Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
8Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)12
9Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)10
10Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
11Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
12Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)7
13Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)6
14Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)5
15Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
16Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
17Hayden Brooks (V Australia)2
18Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
19Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)1
20Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)1

Hill Climb Championship after Stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
3Nick Walker (V Australia)1

Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts
2Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
3Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
4Cameron Peterson (V Australia)2
5Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)2
6George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)2
7Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2

Rising Stars after Stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:18
2Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:00:50
3Michael Freiberg (V Australia)0:01:05
4Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)0:01:07
5Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)0:01:19
6Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:01:23
7Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:26
8Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)0:01:31
9Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:01:33
10Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:01:38

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling24:00:22
2Rabodirect New Zealand0:00:18
3Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:32
4V Australia0:00:46
5Swan Hill Heart of the Murray0:01:11
6BIKEBUG.COM0:01:46
7Plan B0:01:52
8Team SASI Cycling0:02:05
9Jayco VIS/Apollo0:02:59
10Pure Tasmania & Deloitte0:03:10
11Team Budget Forklifts0:03:42
12Suzuki/Trek0:04:10
13Paramatta Race Team0:04:31
14Scouts SA - Super Elliotts0:06:40
15Moira Shire Council Team0:12:05
16John West Cycling Team0:51:47

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)178pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)116
3Nathan Haas (Genesys)107
4Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)79
5Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)78
6Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)73
7Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)66
8Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)60
9Ben Hill (Jayco-2XU)53
10Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)51

