Image 1 of 6 Can he hold on: Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) clings to a six second lead in the tour over teammate Steele Von Hoff with a further nineteen seconds back to Drapac Porsche’s Adam Phelan with three stages remaining. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 6 The peloton on the skinny roads the Patchewollock during stage twelve of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 6 Riders pass by more canola fields during stage twelve on the out-and-back course from Ouyen to Patchewollock. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 6 Steele Von Hoff (2nd from left) of Genesys Wealth Advisers holds out Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) and Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) to win stage twelve. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 6 Oops,premature spray: Stage runner-up,Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray), went early with his opening of the champers on the podium in Ouyen. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 6 The stage twelve podium (l-r): Ben Kersten (2nd,Swan Hill Heart of the Murray), Steele Von Hoff (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers), and Philip Grenfell (3rd,Bikebug.com). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) grabbed his 14th National Road Series stage victory with yet another textbook sprint in the streets of Ouven. Perennial runner-up Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) was second, while Phil Grenfell completed the podium.

Patrick Shaw retains a narrow lead in the overall standings with Steele Von Hoff now within 6 seconds of the Tour of Toowoomba winner.

Von Hoff reminded spectators at his podium presentation that there were still three stages remaining in the eight-day Tour, and he still had unfinished business. He was especially direct in his rivalry with Queenslander Jonathan Cantwell who has won three stages of the Tour.

"If Cantwell wants to play this game, I will play just as hard," Von Hoff said.

"It’s friendly rivalry. I am delighted with my performance. I couldn’t be happier."

How it unfolded

The longest stage of this year's Tour of the Murray River, at 86.5 kilometres started after a minor delay in the town of Ouven, just after 1:45 pm.

After successfully navigating the neutral zone, Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) was the first to attack, moving away for an ultimately unsuccessful early solo move. A dangerous break of 10 riders then formed off the front however the presence of a number of the general classification contenders, meant it was also doomed to fail, and again the field regrouped.

For 50 kilometres of racing moves went and came back however, nothing stuck. The one major development was that Joe Lewis (BikeBug.com) got the best of the day's KOM points to move himself into the lead in that classification.

In the last 10 kilometres, the pace was frenetic, with the usual grouping of Genesys, V Australia, and Drapac forming at the front to contest the day's final sprint.

Ben Kersten put in a strong sprint, but it was Steele Von Hoff, who took the win, and closes further in the general classification to teammate Patrick Shaw.

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1:53:02 2 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 3 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 4 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 5 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 6 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 7 Nick Walker (V Australia) 8 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 10 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 13 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 14 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 15 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 16 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 18 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 19 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 20 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 21 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 22 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 23 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 24 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 25 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 26 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 27 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 28 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 29 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 30 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 31 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 32 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 33 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 34 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 35 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 36 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 37 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 38 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 39 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 40 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 41 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 42 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 43 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 44 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 45 Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 46 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 47 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 48 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 49 Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 50 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 51 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 52 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 53 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 54 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 55 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 56 Logan Calder (Plan B) 57 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 58 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 59 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 60 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 61 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 62 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 63 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 64 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 65 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 66 David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team) 67 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:00:20 68 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 0:00:21 69 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 70 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 71 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 72 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 73 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 74 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 75 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 76 Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 77 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 78 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 79 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 80 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 81 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 82 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 83 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 84 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:00:28 85 Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 86 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:33 87 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:00:39 88 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:00:40 89 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:10 90 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 0:01:35 91 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:03:59

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 2 3 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 3 pts 2 Logan Calder (Plan B) 2 3 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 1

Climb 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 3 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 2 3 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Climb 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 3 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 1

Climb 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 2 3 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Climb 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 3 pts 2 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 3 Logan Calder (Plan B) 1

Climb 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 3 pts 2 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 2 3 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 1

Climb 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 3 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 2 3 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Climb 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 3 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 1

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14:43:18 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:06 3 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:25 4 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 0:00:27 5 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:00:43 6 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 0:00:48 7 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 0:00:53 8 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 9 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 0:01:16 10 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:23 11 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 0:01:33 12 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:34 13 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:41 14 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:44 15 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:01:45 16 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 17 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:47 18 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 0:01:51 19 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 0:01:55 20 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:58 21 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:02:04 22 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:02:07 23 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 0:02:08 24 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 25 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:15 26 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 0:02:23 27 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:02:33 28 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 0:02:34 29 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:02:37 30 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:39 31 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:44 32 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:47 33 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 0:02:51 34 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 35 Logan Calder (Plan B) 36 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:53 37 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:02:54 38 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 0:02:56 39 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:57 40 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:03:00 41 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:03:01 42 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:03:11 43 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:03:19 44 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:32 45 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 46 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 0:03:34 47 Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:03:35 48 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:38 49 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 0:03:44 50 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:56 51 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:03:59 52 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:04:06 53 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:04:10 54 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 0:04:31 55 Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:04:43 56 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:04:57 57 Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 0:05:27 58 Nick Walker (V Australia) 0:06:01 59 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 60 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 0:06:18 61 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:08:01 62 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:08:15 63 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:08:28 64 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:08:33 65 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:08:34 66 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:09:03 67 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:10:22 68 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 0:11:16 69 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:14:20 70 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:14:57 71 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:15:38 72 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:15:45 73 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:15:53 74 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:16:56 75 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:17:12 76 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:18:02 77 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:19:56 78 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 0:20:13 79 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:20:50 80 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 0:22:06 81 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 0:23:52 82 Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:25:59 83 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:29:36 84 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 0:30:30 85 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:31:06 86 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:32:25 87 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 0:49:16 88 David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:53:00 89 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:54:51 90 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:58:19 91 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team) 1:30:44

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 82 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 62 3 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 56 4 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 49 5 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 41 6 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 32 7 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 31 8 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 22 9 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 22 10 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 21 11 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 12 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 13 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 14 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 15 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 16 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 8 17 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 8 18 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 19 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 7 20 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 21 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 22 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 6 23 Nick Walker (V Australia) 6 24 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 5 25 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 5 26 Logan Calder (Plan B) 5 27 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 5 28 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 4 29 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 30 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 31 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 3 32 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 3 33 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 3 34 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 35 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 36 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 2 37 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 2 38 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 2 39 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 2 40 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 41 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 2 42 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 43 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 1 44 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 1 45 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 1 46 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 1 47 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 1 48 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 1

Criterium classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 54 pts 2 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 49 3 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 49 4 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 36 5 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 21 6 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 21 7 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 8 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 9 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 10 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 11 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 13 12 Nick Walker (V Australia) 12 13 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 14 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 8 15 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 7 16 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 6 17 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 6 18 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 2 19 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 20 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 21 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 1 22 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 1

Hill Climb Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 13 pts 2 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 6 3 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 4 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 3 5 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 6 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 3 7 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 8 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 9 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 2 10 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 11 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 12 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 1 13 Nick Walker (V Australia) 1 14 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 15 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 1 16 Logan Calder (Plan B) 1

Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 4 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 4 3 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 4 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 5 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 6 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 7 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 2 8 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 9 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 10 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2

Best Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)