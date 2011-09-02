Trending

Steele Von Hoff grabs stage win number four in Ouven

Ben Kersten second best once again

Image 1 of 6

Can he hold on: Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) clings to a six second lead in the tour over teammate Steele Von Hoff with a further nineteen seconds back to Drapac Porsche’s Adam Phelan with three stages remaining.

Can he hold on: Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) clings to a six second lead in the tour over teammate Steele Von Hoff with a further nineteen seconds back to Drapac Porsche’s Adam Phelan with three stages remaining.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 6

The peloton on the skinny roads the Patchewollock during stage twelve of the tour.

The peloton on the skinny roads the Patchewollock during stage twelve of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 6

Riders pass by more canola fields during stage twelve on the out-and-back course from Ouyen to Patchewollock.

Riders pass by more canola fields during stage twelve on the out-and-back course from Ouyen to Patchewollock.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 6

Steele Von Hoff (2nd from left) of Genesys Wealth Advisers holds out Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) and Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) to win stage twelve.

Steele Von Hoff (2nd from left) of Genesys Wealth Advisers holds out Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) and Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) to win stage twelve.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 6

Oops,premature spray: Stage runner-up,Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray), went early with his opening of the champers on the podium in Ouyen.

Oops,premature spray: Stage runner-up,Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray), went early with his opening of the champers on the podium in Ouyen.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 6

The stage twelve podium (l-r): Ben Kersten (2nd,Swan Hill Heart of the Murray), Steele Von Hoff (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers), and Philip Grenfell (3rd,Bikebug.com).

The stage twelve podium (l-r): Ben Kersten (2nd,Swan Hill Heart of the Murray), Steele Von Hoff (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers), and Philip Grenfell (3rd,Bikebug.com).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) grabbed his 14th National Road Series stage victory with yet another textbook sprint in the streets of Ouven. Perennial runner-up Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) was second, while Phil Grenfell completed the podium.

Patrick Shaw retains a narrow lead in the overall standings with Steele Von Hoff now within 6 seconds of the Tour of Toowoomba winner.

Von Hoff reminded spectators at his podium presentation that there were still three stages remaining in the eight-day Tour, and he still had unfinished business. He was especially direct in his rivalry with Queenslander Jonathan Cantwell who has won three stages of the Tour.

"If Cantwell wants to play this game, I will play just as hard," Von Hoff said.

"It’s friendly rivalry. I am delighted with my performance. I couldn’t be happier."

How it unfolded

The longest stage of this year's Tour of the Murray River, at 86.5 kilometres started after a minor delay in the town of Ouven, just after 1:45 pm.

After successfully navigating the neutral zone, Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) was the first to attack, moving away for an ultimately unsuccessful early solo move. A dangerous break of 10 riders then formed off the front however the presence of a number of the general classification contenders, meant it was also doomed to fail, and again the field regrouped.

For 50 kilometres of racing moves went and came back however, nothing stuck. The one major development was that Joe Lewis (BikeBug.com) got the best of the day's KOM points to move himself into the lead in that classification.

In the last 10 kilometres, the pace was frenetic, with the usual grouping of Genesys, V Australia, and Drapac forming at the front to contest the day's final sprint.

Ben Kersten put in a strong sprint, but it was Steele Von Hoff, who took the win, and closes further in the general classification to teammate Patrick Shaw.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:53:02
2Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
3Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
4Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
5Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
6Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
7Nick Walker (V Australia)
8Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
9Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
10Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
11Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
12Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
13Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
14Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
15Christopher Winn (V Australia)
16Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
17Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
18Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
19Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
20Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
21Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
22Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
23Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
24Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
25Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
26Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
27Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
28Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
29Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
30Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
31Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
32Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
33Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)
34Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
35Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
36Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
37Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
38Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
39Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
40Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
41Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
42Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
43James Butler (John West Cycling Team)
44David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
45Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
46Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
47Samuel Davis (Plan B)
48Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)
49Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
50Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
51Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
52Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
53Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
54Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
55Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
56Logan Calder (Plan B)
57Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
58Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
59Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
60Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)
61David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
62Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
63George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
64Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)
65Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
66David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)
67Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:00:20
68Andrew Martin (Plan B)0:00:21
69Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
70Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
71Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
72Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
73Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
74Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)
75Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
76Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
77Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)
78Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
79Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
80Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)
81Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
82Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
83Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
84Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:28
85Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
86Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:33
87Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:00:39
88Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:00:40
89Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:10
90Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)0:01:35
91Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)0:03:59

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)2
3Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)3pts
2Logan Calder (Plan B)2
3Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)1

Climb 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradeley Hall (Plan B)3pts
2Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)2
3Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Climb 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
3Samuel Davis (Plan B)1

Climb 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)2
3Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Climb 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)3pts
2Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
3Logan Calder (Plan B)1

Climb 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)3pts
2Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)2
3Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)1

Climb 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)3pts
2Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)2
3Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Climb 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
3Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)1

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14:43:18
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:06
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:25
4Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)0:00:27
5Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:43
6Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)0:00:48
7Michael Freiberg (V Australia)0:00:53
8Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
9Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)0:01:16
10Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:23
11Bradeley Hall (Plan B)0:01:33
12Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:34
13Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:41
14Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:44
15Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:01:45
16Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
17Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:47
18Cameron Peterson (V Australia)0:01:51
19Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)0:01:55
20Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:58
21Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:02:04
22Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:02:07
23Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)0:02:08
24Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
25Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:15
26Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)0:02:23
27Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)0:02:33
28Samuel Davis (Plan B)0:02:34
29Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:02:37
30Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:39
31Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:44
32Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:47
33Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)0:02:51
34Andrew Martin (Plan B)
35Logan Calder (Plan B)
36Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:53
37Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:02:54
38Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)0:02:56
39Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:57
40Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:03:00
41Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:03:01
42Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:03:11
43Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:03:19
44Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:32
45Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
46Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)0:03:34
47Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:03:35
48Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:38
49Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)0:03:44
50Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:56
51Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:03:59
52David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:04:06
53Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:04:10
54Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)0:04:31
55Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:04:43
56Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:04:57
57Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)0:05:27
58Nick Walker (V Australia)0:06:01
59Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
60Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)0:06:18
61Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:08:01
62Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:08:15
63Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:08:28
64Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:08:33
65George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:08:34
66Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:09:03
67Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:10:22
68Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)0:11:16
69Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:14:20
70Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:14:57
71Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:15:38
72Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:15:45
73Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)0:15:53
74Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:16:56
75David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:17:12
76Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:18:02
77Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:19:56
78Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)0:20:13
79Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:20:50
80James Butler (John West Cycling Team)0:22:06
81Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)0:23:52
82Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:25:59
83Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:29:36
84Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)0:30:30
85Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:31:06
86Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:32:25
87Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)0:49:16
88David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)0:53:00
89Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:54:51
90Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)0:58:19
91Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)1:30:44

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)82pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)62
3Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)56
4Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)49
5Michael Freiberg (V Australia)41
6Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)32
7Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)31
8Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)22
9Cameron Peterson (V Australia)22
10Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)21
11Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)18
12Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
13Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
14Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
15Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
16Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)8
17Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)8
18Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
19Bradeley Hall (Plan B)7
20Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)7
21Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
22Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)6
23Nick Walker (V Australia)6
24Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)5
25Andrew Martin (Plan B)5
26Logan Calder (Plan B)5
27Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)5
28Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)4
29Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)4
30Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)4
31George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)3
32Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)3
33Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)3
34Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
35Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
36Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)2
37Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)2
38Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)2
39Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)2
40Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
41Christopher Winn (V Australia)2
42Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)1
43Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)1
44Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)1
45Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)1
46Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)1
47Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)1
48Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)1

Criterium classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)54pts
2Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)49
3Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)49
4Michael Freiberg (V Australia)36
5Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)21
6Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)21
7Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)18
8Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
9Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
10Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
11Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)13
12Nick Walker (V Australia)12
13Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
14Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)8
15Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)7
16Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)6
17Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)6
18Hayden Brooks (V Australia)2
19Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)1
20Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
21Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)1
22Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)1

Hill Climb Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)13pts
2George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)6
3Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
4Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)3
5Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
6Bradeley Hall (Plan B)3
7Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
8Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
9Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)2
10Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
11Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
12Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)1
13Nick Walker (V Australia)1
14Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
15Samuel Davis (Plan B)1
16Logan Calder (Plan B)1

Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)4pts
2Cameron Peterson (V Australia)4
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
4Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
5Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
6Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
7Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)2
8Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
9Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
10Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2

Best Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling44:14:20
2Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:39
3V Australia
4Rabodirect New Zealand0:00:47
5Swan Hill Heart of the Murray0:01:17
6BIKEBUG.COM0:01:53
7Plan B0:02:17
8Team SASI Cycling0:02:55
9Jayco VIS/Apollo0:03:24
10Pure Tasmania & Deloitte0:03:28
11Team Budget Forklifts0:04:15
12Suzuki/Trek0:04:45
13Paramatta Race Team0:05:56
14Scouts SA - Super Elliotts0:08:43
15Moira Shire Council Team0:14:58
16John West Cycling Team1:09:20

 

Latest on Cyclingnews