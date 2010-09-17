Grenda continues strong season on home soil
MCCauley finishes second
Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) claimed the sprint for stage victory but it is Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) that leads the Tour of Tasmania heading into the race’s second stage this afternoon. Giacoppo finished third in the small group sprint for victory, but the accumulated time bonuses throughout the criterium see him carry a slim lead.
Grenda sprinted brilliantly to win at Strahan after he and Genesys team-mate Dylan Newell reeled in breakaway riders, New Zealander Gordon McCauley (Total Rush Hyster) and West Australian Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B).
He earned the Tas Gas leading rider award and the Country Club Tasmania criterium jersey and seems resigned to holding on to those categories throughout the remaining five days of the tour.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1:03:20
|2
|Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|4
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
|6
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:05
|7
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|0:00:31
|8
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|9
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|10
|Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|11
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|12
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|13
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|14
|Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|15
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|16
|Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
|17
|Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|18
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|19
|Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
|20
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|21
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|22
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|23
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|24
|George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|25
|Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
|26
|Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|27
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|28
|Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|29
|Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|30
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|31
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|32
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|33
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|34
|James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|35
|Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
|36
|Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)
|37
|Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|38
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|39
|Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|40
|Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|41
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|42
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|43
|Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|44
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:01:02
|45
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:02:09
|46
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|47
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|48
|Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
|0:03:10
|49
|Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
|50
|Akmal Amrun (Strahan Village)
|51
|Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|52
|Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)
|53
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|54
|Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
|55
|Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:06:20
|56
|Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)
|57
|Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)
|58
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|59
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|60
|Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
|61
|Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|62
|Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
|63
|Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
|64
|Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|65
|Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)
|66
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|67
|Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|68
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|69
|Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)
|0:09:30
|70
|Rowan Dever (Total Rush - Hyster)
|71
|Ben Cutajar (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|72
|Courtney Black (Strahan Village)
|73
|Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B Racing Team)
|74
|James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|75
|Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|76
|Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|77
|Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|78
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|79
|Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|80
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|81
|Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)
|82
|Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)
|83
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|84
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|85
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|86
|Jake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|87
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|88
|Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|89
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|90
|Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|91
|Bradley Robinson (Plan B Racing Team)
|92
|Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)
|93
|Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)
|94
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|95
|Jeremy Stephens (Black Peloton)
|96
|Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
|97
|Liam Dove (West Coast Council)
|98
|Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:12:40
|99
|Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|100
|Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council)
|101
|Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
|102
|Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)
|103
|Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|104
|Jake Sutherland (Total Rush - Hyster)
|105
|Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
|106
|Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)
|107
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|108
|Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|109
|Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
|110
|Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)
|111
|Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)
|112
|Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|113
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|114
|Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team)
|115
|Yong Li (Strahan Village)
|116
|Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)
|117
|Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton)
|DNS
|Matthew Bishop (West Coast Council)
|DNS
|Shaun Mccarthy (Plan B Racing Team)
|DNS
|Stuart Smith (Search2retain-myteam2)
|DNS
|Will Tehan (Total Rush - Hyster)
|DNS
|Jeremy Yates (Black Peloton)
|DNS
|David Hampton (West Coast Council)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|3
|pts
|2
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|2
|3
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|3
|pts
|2
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|2
|3
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|2
|3
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|2
|3
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|2
|3
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|2
|3
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|1:03:00
|2
|Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|0:00:03
|3
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:07
|4
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:15
|5
|Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:00:18
|6
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:19
|7
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:22
|8
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|0:00:43
|9
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:47
|10
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:49
|11
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:50
|12
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|13
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|14
|Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|15
|Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:00:51
|16
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|17
|Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|18
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|19
|Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
|20
|Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|21
|Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
|22
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|23
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|24
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|25
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|26
|George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|27
|Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
|28
|Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|29
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|30
|Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|31
|Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|32
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|33
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|34
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|35
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|36
|James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|37
|Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
|38
|Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)
|39
|Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|40
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|41
|Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|42
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|43
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|44
|Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|45
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:01:22
|46
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:02:29
|47
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|48
|Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
|0:03:30
|49
|Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
|50
|Akmal Amrun (Strahan Village)
|51
|Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|52
|Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)
|53
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|54
|Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
|55
|Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:06:40
|56
|Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)
|57
|Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)
|58
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|59
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|60
|Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
|61
|Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|62
|Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
|63
|Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
|64
|Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|65
|Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)
|66
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|67
|Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|68
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|69
|Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)
|0:09:50
|70
|Rowan Dever (Total Rush - Hyster)
|71
|Ben Cutajar (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|72
|Courtney Black (Strahan Village)
|73
|Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B Racing Team)
|74
|James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|75
|Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|76
|Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|77
|Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|78
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|79
|Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|80
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|81
|Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)
|82
|Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)
|83
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|84
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|85
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|86
|Jake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|87
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|88
|Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|89
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|90
|Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|91
|Bradley Robinson (Plan B Racing Team)
|92
|Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)
|93
|Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)
|94
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|95
|Jeremy Stephens (Black Peloton)
|96
|Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
|97
|Liam Dove (West Coast Council)
|98
|Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:13:00
|99
|Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|100
|Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council)
|101
|Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
|102
|Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)
|103
|Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|104
|Jake Sutherland (Total Rush - Hyster)
|105
|Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
|106
|Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)
|107
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|108
|Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|109
|Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
|110
|Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)
|111
|Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)
|112
|Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|113
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|114
|Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team)
|115
|Yong Li (Strahan Village)
|116
|Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)
|117
|Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|14
|pts
|2
|Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|9
|3
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|8
|4
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|5
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|6
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|2
|7
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|8
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|1
|9
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1
|10
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|11
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|12
|Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|1
|13
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1:03:07
|2
|Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:00:44
|3
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|4
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|5
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|7
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:02:22
|8
|Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)
|0:09:43
|9
|Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|10
|Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|11
|Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|12
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|13
|Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|14
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|15
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|16
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|17
|Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|18
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|19
|Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|20
|Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:12:53
|21
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|22
|Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|3:10:36
|2
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:26
|3
|Pure Tasmania/Tis
|0:00:57
|4
|Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|5
|Virgin Blue Rbs Morgans
|6
|Shortis.Com.Au Cycling Team
|7
|Bikenz Ridestrong
|8
|Team Budget Forklifts
|9
|Plan B Racing Team
|0:02:04
|10
|Search2Retain-Myteam2
|0:03:05
|11
|Malaysian National Team
|0:05:14
|12
|Total Rush - Hyster
|0:06:15
|13
|Team Sasi Cycling
|0:06:46
|14
|Jayco Skins
|15
|Strahan Village
|0:09:25
|16
|Black Peloton
|0:12:35
|17
|Recab-Burnie Ghd
|0:18:55
|18
|West Coast Council
|0:21:34
|19
|Lawson Homes Cycling
|0:27:54
|20
|Central Coast Council
|0:31:04
