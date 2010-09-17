Trending

Grenda continues strong season on home soil

MCCauley finishes second

Image 1 of 15

Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) is the Tas Gas leading Tasmanian rider on the tour after the first stage.

Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) is the Tas Gas leading Tasmanian rider on the tour after the first stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 15

Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) salutes the judges in Strahan and takes out stage one of the tour.

Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) salutes the judges in Strahan and takes out stage one of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 15

Michael Phelan (Drapac Porsche) leads James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong) through a tricky part of the circuit in Strahan.

Michael Phelan (Drapac Porsche) leads James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong) through a tricky part of the circuit in Strahan.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 15

Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) tries to chase down to breakaway riders in miserable conditions at Strahan.

Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) tries to chase down to breakaway riders in miserable conditions at Strahan.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 15

Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) and Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) corner at the back of the course in Strahan.

Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) and Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) corner at the back of the course in Strahan.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 15

Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS) in action during stage one of the 2010 Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania.

Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS) in action during stage one of the 2010 Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 15

Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) has been in great form so far down in Tasmania after finishing second in last Tuesday's Launceston to New Norfolk 208km race.

Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) has been in great form so far down in Tasmania after finishing second in last Tuesday's Launceston to New Norfolk 208km race.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 8 of 15

Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake/Witness) and eventual stage winner Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) on the top of the climb in Strahan.

Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake/Witness) and eventual stage winner Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) on the top of the climb in Strahan.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 9 of 15

Stage one was held over a 2.1km street circuit of 20 laps for a total distance of 42 kilometres.

Stage one was held over a 2.1km street circuit of 20 laps for a total distance of 42 kilometres.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 10 of 15

Riders at the top of the climb out of the main street in Strahan.

Riders at the top of the climb out of the main street in Strahan.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 11 of 15

The leader in the Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania after stage one is Anthony Giacoppo of Plan B Racing Team.

The leader in the Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania after stage one is Anthony Giacoppo of Plan B Racing Team.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 12 of 15

Stage one podium (L-R): Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush), Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team).

Stage one podium (L-R): Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush), Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 13 of 15

The peloton head up the climb in the fishing and tourist township of Strahan on the opening stage of the tour.

The peloton head up the climb in the fishing and tourist township of Strahan on the opening stage of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 14 of 15

The field in the 2010 Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania climb out of Strahan during the stage one criterium.

The field in the 2010 Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania climb out of Strahan during the stage one criterium.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 15 of 15

Tasmanian Ben Grenda has recovered from an illness which had him off the bike recently to score the first stage of the tour on home soil.

Tasmanian Ben Grenda has recovered from an illness which had him off the bike recently to score the first stage of the tour on home soil.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) claimed the sprint for stage victory but it is Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) that leads the Tour of Tasmania heading into the race’s second stage this afternoon. Giacoppo finished third in the small group sprint for victory, but the accumulated time bonuses throughout the criterium see him carry a slim lead.

Grenda sprinted brilliantly to win at Strahan after he and Genesys team-mate Dylan Newell reeled in breakaway riders, New Zealander Gordon McCauley (Total Rush Hyster) and West Australian Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B).

He earned the Tas Gas leading rider award and the Country Club Tasmania criterium jersey and seems resigned to holding on to those categories throughout the remaining five days of the tour.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:03:20
2Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
3Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
4David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
5Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
6Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:05
7Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)0:00:31
8Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
9Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
10Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
11Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
12Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
13Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
14Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
15Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
16Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
17Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
18Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
19Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
20Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
21Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
22John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
23Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
24George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
25Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
26Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
27Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
28Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
29Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
30Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
31Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
32Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
33Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
34James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
35Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
36Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)
37Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
38Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
39Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
40Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
41Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
42Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
43Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
44Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:01:02
45Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)0:02:09
46Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
47Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
48Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)0:03:10
49Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
50Akmal Amrun (Strahan Village)
51Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
52Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)
53Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
54Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
55Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:06:20
56Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)
57Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)
58Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
59Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
60Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
61Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
62Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
63Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
64Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
65Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)
66Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
67Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
68Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
69Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)0:09:30
70Rowan Dever (Total Rush - Hyster)
71Ben Cutajar (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
72Courtney Black (Strahan Village)
73Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B Racing Team)
74James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
75Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
76Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
77Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
78Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
79Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
80Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
81Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)
82Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)
83Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
84Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
85David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
86Jake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
87Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
88Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
89Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
90Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
91Bradley Robinson (Plan B Racing Team)
92Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)
93Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)
94Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)
95Jeremy Stephens (Black Peloton)
96Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
97Liam Dove (West Coast Council)
98Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:12:40
99Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
100Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council)
101Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
102Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)
103Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
104Jake Sutherland (Total Rush - Hyster)
105Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
106Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)
107Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
108Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
109Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
110Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)
111Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)
112Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
113Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
114Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team)
115Yong Li (Strahan Village)
116Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)
117Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton)
DNSMatthew Bishop (West Coast Council)
DNSShaun Mccarthy (Plan B Racing Team)
DNSStuart Smith (Search2retain-myteam2)
DNSWill Tehan (Total Rush - Hyster)
DNSJeremy Yates (Black Peloton)
DNSDavid Hampton (West Coast Council)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)3pts
2Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
3Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)3pts
2Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)3pts
2Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)2
3Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)3pts
2Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)2
3Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1

Sprint 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)3pts
2Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)2
3Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1

Sprint 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)3pts
2Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)2
3Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)2
3David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

General Classification - Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)1:03:00
2Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)0:00:03
3Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:07
4David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:15
5Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)0:00:18
6Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:19
7Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:22
8Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)0:00:43
9Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:47
10Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:49
11Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:50
12Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
13Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
14Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
15Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:00:51
16Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
17Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
18Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
19Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
20Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
21Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
22Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
23Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
24John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
25Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
26George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
27Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
28Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
29Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
30Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
31Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
32Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
33Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
34Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
35Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
36James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
37Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
38Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)
39Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
40Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
41Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
42Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
43Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
44Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
45Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:01:22
46Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)0:02:29
47Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
48Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)0:03:30
49Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
50Akmal Amrun (Strahan Village)
51Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
52Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)
53Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
54Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
55Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:06:40
56Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)
57Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)
58Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
59Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
60Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
61Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
62Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
63Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
64Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
65Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)
66Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
67Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
68Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
69Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)0:09:50
70Rowan Dever (Total Rush - Hyster)
71Ben Cutajar (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
72Courtney Black (Strahan Village)
73Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B Racing Team)
74James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
75Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
76Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
77Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
78Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
79Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
80Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
81Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)
82Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)
83Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
84Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
85David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
86Jake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
87Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
88Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
89Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
90Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
91Bradley Robinson (Plan B Racing Team)
92Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)
93Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)
94Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)
95Jeremy Stephens (Black Peloton)
96Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
97Liam Dove (West Coast Council)
98Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:13:00
99Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
100Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council)
101Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
102Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)
103Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
104Jake Sutherland (Total Rush - Hyster)
105Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
106Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)
107Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
108Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
109Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
110Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)
111Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)
112Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
113Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
114Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team)
115Yong Li (Strahan Village)
116Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)
117Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton)

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)14pts
2Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)9
3Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)8
4Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
5Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
6Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
7Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
8Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1
9Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)1
10Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
11David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
12Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
13Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1

Tasmanian Rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:03:07
2Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:00:44
3Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
4Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
5Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
6Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
7Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)0:02:22
8Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)0:09:43
9Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
10Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
11Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
12Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
13Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
14Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
15Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
16David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
17Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
18Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
19Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
20Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:12:53
21Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
22Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)

Team Classification - Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers3:10:36
2Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:26
3Pure Tasmania/Tis0:00:57
4Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
5Virgin Blue Rbs Morgans
6Shortis.Com.Au Cycling Team
7Bikenz Ridestrong
8Team Budget Forklifts
9Plan B Racing Team0:02:04
10Search2Retain-Myteam20:03:05
11Malaysian National Team0:05:14
12Total Rush - Hyster0:06:15
13Team Sasi Cycling0:06:46
14Jayco Skins
15Strahan Village0:09:25
16Black Peloton0:12:35
17Recab-Burnie Ghd0:18:55
18West Coast Council0:21:34
19Lawson Homes Cycling0:27:54
20Central Coast Council0:31:04

 

