Tour du Rwanda: Yakob Debesay wins stage 7
Kudus retains overall lead
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
|2:12:35
|2
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:21
|3
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|4
|Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea
|5
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:00:24
|6
|Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
|0:00:26
|7
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:00:38
|10
|Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U23
|0:00:43
|11
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|12
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|13
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:55
|15
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:58
|16
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
|0:01:00
|17
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:09
|18
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|0:02:32
|19
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya
|0:02:38
|20
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U23
|21
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:40
|22
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
|23
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|24
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|25
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:02:44
|26
|John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya
|0:02:48
|27
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|28
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:51
|29
|Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
|30
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:03:03
|31
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U23
|0:04:58
|32
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:51
|33
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|34
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:06:31
|35
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:38
|36
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria
|0:07:39
|37
|Josphat Githambo Kamau (Ken) Kenya
|38
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:07:57
|39
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|40
|Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U23
|41
|Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenya
|0:08:32
|42
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|0:08:35
|43
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|0:08:41
|44
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:54
|45
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U23
|0:09:34
|46
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:47
|47
|Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|48
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:54
|49
|Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria
|50
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:12:55
|51
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea
|52
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|53
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|54
|Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:12:57
|55
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:00
|56
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:14:11
|57
|Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:16:00
|58
|Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
|0:16:58
|59
|Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:07
|60
|Clovis Kamzong Abessolo (Cmr) Cameroon
|61
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:19:03
|62
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:24:22
|63
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|DNF
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|DNS
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|22:38:21
|2
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:00:07
|3
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:18
|4
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:00:31
|5
|Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea
|0:03:42
|6
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:13
|7
|Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
|0:05:50
|8
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya
|0:06:41
|9
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:06:47
|10
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:53
|11
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U23
|0:08:04
|12
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:17
|13
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
|0:08:31
|14
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
|0:12:11
|15
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:21
|16
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:12:39
|17
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:13:10
|18
|Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
|0:13:28
|19
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
|0:13:37
|20
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:14:16
|21
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:35
|22
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:14:57
|23
|John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya
|0:15:31
|24
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:16:23
|25
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:45
|26
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:19:51
|27
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:20:29
|28
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:21:48
|29
|Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
|0:25:43
|30
|Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U23
|0:32:12
|31
|Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:34:17
|32
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:34:48
|33
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:58
|34
|Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenya
|0:36:23
|35
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:37:18
|36
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:37:33
|37
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria
|0:40:22
|38
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:40:37
|39
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:42:41
|40
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U23
|0:47:14
|41
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U23
|0:49:53
|42
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|0:51:08
|43
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:52:12
|44
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:52:23
|45
|Josphat Githambo Kamau (Ken) Kenya
|0:52:56
|46
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:53:14
|47
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|0:55:08
|48
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea
|0:56:10
|49
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:04:45
|50
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:05:01
|51
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:09:54
|52
|Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|1:11:06
|53
|Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda
|1:11:21
|54
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|1:17:21
|55
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|1:19:35
|56
|Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria
|1:24:21
|57
|Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
|1:27:26
|58
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|1:30:52
|59
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:32:12
|60
|Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U23
|1:38:39
|61
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|1:50:06
|62
|Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:55:14
|63
|Clovis Kamzong Abessolo (Cmr) Cameroon
|2:00:22
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy