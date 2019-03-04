Trending

Tour du Rwanda: Yakob Debesay wins stage 7

Kudus retains overall lead

The green hills of Rwanda are a constant feature of the race

(Image credit: Tour of Rwanda)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea2:12:35
2Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:21
3Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
4Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea
5Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy0:00:24
6Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental0:00:26
7Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
8David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
9Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda0:00:38
10Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U230:00:43
11Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
12Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
13Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
14Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:55
15Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea0:00:58
16Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental0:01:00
17Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:09
18Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch0:02:32
19Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya0:02:38
20Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U23
21Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:40
22Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
23Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
24Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
25Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy0:02:44
26John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya0:02:48
27Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
28Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:51
29Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
30Micael Isidoro (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:03:03
31Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U230:04:58
32Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:51
33Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
34Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:06:31
35Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:38
36Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria0:07:39
37Josphat Githambo Kamau (Ken) Kenya
38Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda0:07:57
39Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
40Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U23
41Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenya0:08:32
42Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental0:08:35
43Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental0:08:41
44Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:54
45Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U230:09:34
46Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:47
47Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
48Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:54
49Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria
50Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy0:12:55
51Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea
52Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
53Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
54Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:12:57
55Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:00
56Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:14:11
57Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda0:16:00
58Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch0:16:58
59Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk0:17:07
60Clovis Kamzong Abessolo (Cmr) Cameroon
61Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:19:03
62Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:24:22
63Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
DNFCalvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
DNSJames Fourie (RSA) Protouch

General Classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team22:38:21
2Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:00:07
3Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:18
4Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy0:00:31
5Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea0:03:42
6David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:13
7Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea0:05:50
8Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya0:06:41
9Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:06:47
10Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:53
11Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U230:08:04
12Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:08:17
13Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea0:08:31
14Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria0:12:11
15Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:21
16Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda0:12:39
17Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy0:13:10
18Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental0:13:28
19Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental0:13:37
20Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:16
21Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:35
22Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:14:57
23John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya0:15:31
24Micael Isidoro (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:16:23
25Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:16:45
26Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy0:19:51
27Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:20:29
28Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy0:21:48
29Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea0:25:43
30Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U230:32:12
31Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:34:17
32Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:34:48
33Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:34:58
34Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenya0:36:23
35Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:37:18
36Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:37:33
37Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria0:40:22
38Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:40:37
39Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:42:41
40Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U230:47:14
41Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U230:49:53
42Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental0:51:08
43Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:52:12
44Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda0:52:23
45Josphat Githambo Kamau (Ken) Kenya0:52:56
46Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:53:14
47Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch0:55:08
48Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea0:56:10
49Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk1:04:45
50Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie1:05:01
51Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie1:09:54
52Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda1:11:06
53Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda1:11:21
54Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch1:17:21
55Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy1:19:35
56Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria1:24:21
57Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch1:27:26
58Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda1:30:52
59Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk1:32:12
60Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U231:38:39
61Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental1:50:06
62Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk1:55:14
63Clovis Kamzong Abessolo (Cmr) Cameroon2:00:22

