Kudus seizes lead in Tour du Rwanda
Kasperkiewicz moves into second
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|3:02:17
|2
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:02
|3
|Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
|4
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|7
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U23
|8
|Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
|9
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
|10
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea
|12
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|13
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya
|15
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|16
|Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
|17
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|18
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda
|19
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|20
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U23
|21
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U23
|23
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|24
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|25
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|26
|Gauthier Navarro (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|27
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|28
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|29
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:14
|30
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
|31
|Guillaume Almeida (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:00:17
|32
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:00:25
|33
|Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|34
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:00:26
|35
|Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U23
|36
|Martin Lavric (Slo) Dimension Data Continental
|37
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
|38
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|39
|Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda
|40
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|41
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|42
|Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenya
|43
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|44
|John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya
|45
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|46
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|47
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:00:38
|48
|Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:00:40
|49
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria
|0:00:51
|50
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|0:01:00
|51
|Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
|52
|Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria
|53
|Josphat Githambo Kamau (Ken) Kenya
|54
|Artuce Tella (Cmr) Cameroon
|55
|Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda
|56
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|57
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|58
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|59
|Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U23
|60
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk
|61
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:04
|62
|Michel Tientcheu (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:01:09
|63
|Oussama Cheblaoui (Alg) Algeria
|0:01:13
|64
|Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria
|65
|Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:35
|66
|Clovis Kamzong Abessolo (Cmr) Cameroon
|67
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea
|68
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:01:42
|69
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:02:07
|70
|Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|71
|Gadji Yaou (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:02:18
|72
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:20
|73
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|0:02:40
|74
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:52
|75
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|76
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|0:03:22
|77
|Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Kenya
|0:00:02
|OTL
|Jacques Zang Ondoa (Cmr) Cameroon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|5:43:49
|2
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:02
|3
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U23
|5
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea
|7
|Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
|8
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|9
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|10
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
|11
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya
|13
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda
|14
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U23
|16
|Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
|17
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|18
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|19
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|20
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|21
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|22
|Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
|23
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U23
|24
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|25
|Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Kenya
|26
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:14
|27
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|28
|Gauthier Navarro (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:00:24
|29
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|30
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:00:25
|31
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:26
|32
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|33
|Martin Lavric (Slo) Dimension Data Continental
|34
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|35
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|36
|Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenya
|37
|John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya
|38
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:00:38
|39
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|40
|Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:00:47
|41
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria
|0:00:51
|42
|Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U23
|0:01:00
|43
|Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U23
|0:01:02
|44
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:08
|45
|Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:01:22
|46
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|47
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:23
|48
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:29
|49
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea
|0:01:35
|50
|Josphat Githambo Kamau (Ken) Kenya
|0:01:36
|51
|Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:01:39
|52
|Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:01:42
|53
|Guillaume Almeida (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:01:45
|54
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
|0:01:46
|55
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:57
|56
|Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:02:07
|57
|Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
|0:02:13
|58
|Artuce Tella (Cmr) Cameroon
|59
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:20
|60
|Michel Tientcheu (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:02:26
|61
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:32
|62
|Oussama Cheblaoui (Alg) Algeria
|0:02:33
|63
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:02:52
|64
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|0:03:06
|65
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:03:11
|66
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:03:20
|67
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:54
|68
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:04:07
|69
|Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria
|0:04:41
|70
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|0:04:51
|71
|Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria
|0:04:54
|72
|Clovis Kamzong Abessolo (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:04:59
|73
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:01
|74
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:05:33
|75
|Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:54
|76
|Gadji Yaou (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:06:09
|77
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|0:08:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|10
|pts
|2
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|6
|3
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|3
|4
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|3
|5
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|3
|6
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|3
|7
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|8
|Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
|1
|9
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|10
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|1
|11
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|8
|pts
|2
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|6
|3
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|6
|4
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|5
|Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|1
|6
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|1
|7
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|1
|8
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5:43:51
|2
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U23
|3
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
|5
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
|6
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U23
|7
|Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
|8
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|9
|Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
|10
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U23
|11
|Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Kenya
|12
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:12
|13
|Gauthier Navarro (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:00:22
|14
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:00:23
|15
|Martin Lavric (Slo) Dimension Data Continental
|0:00:24
|16
|John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya
|17
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|0:00:36
|18
|Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:00:45
|19
|Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U23
|0:00:58
|20
|Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U23
|0:01:00
|21
|Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:01:20
|22
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|23
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:27
|24
|Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:01:40
|25
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:55
|26
|Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
|0:02:11
|27
|Oussama Cheblaoui (Alg) Algeria
|0:02:31
|28
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:03:09
|29
|Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria
|0:04:39
|30
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|0:04:49
|31
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|17:11:31
|2
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:02
|3
|Eritrea
|4
|France U23
|5
|Dimension Data
|6
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:14
|7
|Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:00:24
|8
|Kenya
|0:00:26
|9
|Benediction Excel Energy
|0:01:01
|10
|Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:01:04
|11
|Direct Energie
|0:01:08
|12
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:21
|13
|Rwanda
|0:02:28
|14
|ProTouch
|0:02:37
|15
|Alergia
|0:04:53
|16
|Cameroon
|0:09:34
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy