Kudus seizes lead in Tour du Rwanda

Kasperkiewicz moves into second

Merhawi Kudus (Astana)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team3:02:17
2Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:02
3Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
4Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
5Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
6Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
7Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U23
8Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
9Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
10Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
11Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea
12Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
13Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
14Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya
15Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
16Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
17Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
18Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda
19Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
20Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U23
21Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U23
23Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
24Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
25Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
26Gauthier Navarro (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
27Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
28Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
29Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:14
30Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
31Guillaume Almeida (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:00:17
32Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:00:25
33Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
34Micael Isidoro (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:00:26
35Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U23
36Martin Lavric (Slo) Dimension Data Continental
37Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
38Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
39Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda
40Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
41Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
42Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenya
43Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
44John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya
45David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
46Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
47Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:00:38
48Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda0:00:40
49Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria0:00:51
50James Fourie (RSA) Protouch0:01:00
51Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
52Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria
53Josphat Githambo Kamau (Ken) Kenya
54Artuce Tella (Cmr) Cameroon
55Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda
56Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
57Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
58Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
59Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U23
60Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk
61Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:04
62Michel Tientcheu (Cmr) Cameroon0:01:09
63Oussama Cheblaoui (Alg) Algeria0:01:13
64Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria
65Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:35
66Clovis Kamzong Abessolo (Cmr) Cameroon
67Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea
68Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:01:42
69Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:02:07
70Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
71Gadji Yaou (Cmr) Cameroon0:02:18
72Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:20
73Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental0:02:40
74Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:52
75Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
76Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch0:03:22
77Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Kenya0:00:02
OTLJacques Zang Ondoa (Cmr) Cameroon

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team5:43:49
2Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:02
3Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
4Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U23
5Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
6Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea
7Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
8Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
9Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
10Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
11Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
12Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya
13Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda
14Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U23
16Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
17Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
18Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
19Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
20Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
21Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
22Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
23Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U23
24Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
25Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Kenya
26Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea0:00:14
27Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
28Gauthier Navarro (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy0:00:24
29Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
30Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:00:25
31David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:26
32Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
33Martin Lavric (Slo) Dimension Data Continental
34Micael Isidoro (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
35Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
36Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenya
37John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya
38Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:00:38
39Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
40Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:00:47
41Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria0:00:51
42Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U230:01:00
43Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U230:01:02
44Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:08
45Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda0:01:22
46Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
47Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:23
48Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:29
49Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea0:01:35
50Josphat Githambo Kamau (Ken) Kenya0:01:36
51Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda0:01:39
52Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda0:01:42
53Guillaume Almeida (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:01:45
54Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria0:01:46
55Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:57
56Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:02:07
57Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch0:02:13
58Artuce Tella (Cmr) Cameroon
59Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:20
60Michel Tientcheu (Cmr) Cameroon0:02:26
61Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:32
62Oussama Cheblaoui (Alg) Algeria0:02:33
63Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy0:02:52
64James Fourie (RSA) Protouch0:03:06
65Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda0:03:11
66Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:03:20
67Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:54
68Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy0:04:07
69Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria0:04:41
70Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental0:04:51
71Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria0:04:54
72Clovis Kamzong Abessolo (Cmr) Cameroon0:04:59
73Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:01
74Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:05:33
75Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:54
76Gadji Yaou (Cmr) Cameroon0:06:09
77Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch0:08:50

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy10pts
2Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch6
3Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team3
4Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy3
5Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda3
6Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy3
7Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2
8Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental1
9Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
10Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda1
11Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda8pts
2Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy6
3Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch6
4Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie4
5Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda1
6Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy1
7Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda1
8Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5:43:51
2Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U23
3Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
4Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
5Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
6Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U23
7Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
8Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
9Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
10Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U23
11Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Kenya
12Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea0:00:12
13Gauthier Navarro (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy0:00:22
14Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:00:23
15Martin Lavric (Slo) Dimension Data Continental0:00:24
16John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya
17Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental0:00:36
18Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:00:45
19Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U230:00:58
20Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U230:01:00
21Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda0:01:20
22Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
23Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
24Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda0:01:40
25Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:55
26Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch0:02:11
27Oussama Cheblaoui (Alg) Algeria0:02:31
28Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda0:03:09
29Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria0:04:39
30Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental0:04:49
31Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:59

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team17:11:31
2Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:02
3Eritrea
4France U23
5Dimension Data
6Israel Cycling Academy0:00:14
7Interpro Cycling Academy0:00:24
8Kenya0:00:26
9Benediction Excel Energy0:01:01
10Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:01:04
11Direct Energie0:01:08
12Team Novo Nordisk0:02:21
13Rwanda0:02:28
14ProTouch0:02:37
15Alergia0:04:53
16Cameroon0:09:34

