Saadoune closes GC gap with time trial win
Jelloul remains wrapped in leader's jersey despite losing time
|1
|Abdelatif Saadoune (Mar) Morocco
|0:48:15
|2
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:00:27
|3
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco
|0:01:27
|4
|Andrea Elik (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:58
|5
|Mouhcine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco
|0:02:17
|6
|Sanwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya
|0:02:36
|7
|Timo Scholz (Ger) Germany
|0:02:44
|8
|Mohamed Er-Regragui (Mar) Morocco
|0:02:49
|9
|Hillary Kiprotich (Ken) Kenya
|0:02:53
|10
|Obedi Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:03:08
|11
|Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:13
|12
|Zakayo Nderi Mwai (Ken) Kenya
|0:03:37
|13
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:03:39
|14
|Ismail Ayoune (Mar) Morocco
|0:03:42
|15
|Koume Lokossue (Civ) Ivory Coast
|0:03:44
|16
|Edgar Tavares (Por) Portugal
|0:04:22
|17
|Innocent Nshimiyimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:04:34
|18
|Emanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:04:38
|19
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:04:43
|20
|Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:04:59
|21
|Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:05:28
|22
|Dirk Oude Ophuis (Ned) Netherlands
|0:05:37
|23
|Sanwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya
|0:05:48
|24
|Daniel Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|0:06:11
|25
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:06:15
|26
|Sando Simo (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:06:17
|27
|Bolodigui Ouattara (Civ) Ivory Coast
|28
|Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco
|0:06:33
|29
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:06:44
|30
|Gaël N'zoughe (Gab) Gabon
|0:06:52
|31
|Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:07:13
|32
|Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:07:31
|33
|Achilese Katumba (Uga) Uganda
|0:07:43
|34
|Thijs Poelstra (Ned) Netherlands
|0:07:44
|35
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra) France
|0:07:46
|36
|Franklin Nguimkeng (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:07:51
|37
|Ahmed Ouedraogo (Civ) Ivory Coast
|0:07:57
|38
|Jean De Dieu Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:08:08
|39
|David Matovu (Uga) Uganda
|0:09:00
|40
|N'zarama Kouamé (Civ) Ivory Coast
|0:09:05
|41
|Sebastian Semakula (Uga) Uganda
|0:09:14
|42
|Leone Matovu (Uga) Uganda
|0:09:29
|43
|Dan Alikisente (Uga) Uganda
|0:09:31
|44
|Gislain Ndong (Gab) Gabon
|0:10:11
|45
|Arnaud Ontsassi (Gab) Gabon
|0:11:06
|46
|Eric Ngomegni Kuissi (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:11:32
|47
|Gérard Bukuru (Bdi) Burundi
|0:12:41
|48
|David Ndjassi (Gab) Gabon
|0:16:31
|49
|Charles Bucumi (Bdi) Burundi
|0:16:37
|1
|Adil Jelloul (Mor) Morocco
|21:21:38
|2
|Abdelatif Saadoune (Mor) Morocco
|0:03:01
|3
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:07:23
|4
|Mohamed Er-Regragui (Mor) Morocco
|0:10:50
|5
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:13:19
|6
|Tarik Chaoufi (Mor) Morocco
|0:13:26
|7
|Zakayo Nderi Mwai (Ken) Kenya
|0:13:51
|8
|Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:19:34
|9
|Mouhcine Lahsaini (Mor) Morocco
|0:19:51
|10
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:20:45
|11
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:24:41
|12
|Sanwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya
|0:24:44
|13
|Emanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:28:07
|14
|Koume Lokossue (Civ) Ivory Coast
|0:28:35
|15
|Timo Scholz (Ger) Germany
|0:32:40
|16
|Sanwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya
|0:38:48
|17
|Obedi Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:44:12
|18
|Daniel Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|0:45:19
|19
|Edgar Tavares (Por) Portugal
|0:48:24
|20
|Andrea Elik (Ned) Netherlands
|0:48:34
|21
|Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:51:38
|22
|Ismail Ayoune (Mor) Morocco
|0:57:37
|23
|Innocent Nshimiyimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|1:03:08
|24
|Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda
|1:04:49
|25
|Hillary Kiprotich (Ken) Kenya
|1:07:22
|26
|Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda
|1:20:43
|27
|Dirk Oude Ophuis (Ned) Netherlands
|1:22:39
|28
|Jean De Dieu Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda
|1:29:36
|29
|Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Netherlands
|1:32:57
|30
|Bolodigui Ouattara (Civ) Ivory Coast
|2:18:15
|31
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra) France
|2:18:43
|32
|Thijs Poelstra (Ned) Netherlands
|2:24:10
|33
|Sando Simo (Cmr) Cameroon
|2:35:26
|34
|Gislain Ndong (Gab) Gabon
|2:40:29
|35
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda
|2:45:28
|36
|David Matovu (Uga) Uganda
|2:45:43
|37
|Dan Alikisente (Uga) Uganda
|2:56:20
|38
|Sebastian Semakula (Uga) Uganda
|3:06:17
|39
|Achilese Katumba (Uga) Uganda
|3:21:29
|40
|Eric Ngomegni Kuissi (Cmr) Cameroon
|3:31:03
|41
|N'zarama Kouamé (Civ) Ivory Coast
|4:07:32
|42
|Ahmed Ouedraogo (Civ) Ivory Coast
|4:17:37
|43
|Franklin Nguimkeng (Cmr) Cameroon
|4:34:12
|44
|Leone Matovu (Uga) Uganda
|4:36:51
|45
|Gaël N'zoughe (Gab) Gabon
|4:37:23
|46
|David Ndjassi (Gab) Gabon
|4:55:49
|47
|Gérard Bukuru (Bur) Burundi
|4:55:59
|48
|Arnaud Ontsassi (Gab) Gabon
|4:57:10
|49
|Charles Bucumi (Bur) Burundi
|5:26:40
