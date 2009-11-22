Trending

Saadoune closes GC gap with time trial win

Jelloul remains wrapped in leader's jersey despite losing time

Results
1Abdelatif Saadoune (Mar) Morocco0:48:15
2Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda0:00:27
3Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco0:01:27
4Andrea Elik (Ned) Netherlands0:01:58
5Mouhcine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco0:02:17
6Sanwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya0:02:36
7Timo Scholz (Ger) Germany0:02:44
8Mohamed Er-Regragui (Mar) Morocco0:02:49
9Hillary Kiprotich (Ken) Kenya0:02:53
10Obedi Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda0:03:08
11Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Netherlands0:03:13
12Zakayo Nderi Mwai (Ken) Kenya0:03:37
13Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda0:03:39
14Ismail Ayoune (Mar) Morocco0:03:42
15Koume Lokossue (Civ) Ivory Coast0:03:44
16Edgar Tavares (Por) Portugal0:04:22
17Innocent Nshimiyimana (Rwa) Rwanda0:04:34
18Emanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda0:04:38
19Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda0:04:43
20Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda0:04:59
21Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda0:05:28
22Dirk Oude Ophuis (Ned) Netherlands0:05:37
23Sanwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya0:05:48
24Daniel Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands0:06:11
25Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda0:06:15
26Sando Simo (Cmr) Cameroon0:06:17
27Bolodigui Ouattara (Civ) Ivory Coast
28Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco0:06:33
29Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda0:06:44
30Gaël N'zoughe (Gab) Gabon0:06:52
31Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda0:07:13
32Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon0:07:31
33Achilese Katumba (Uga) Uganda0:07:43
34Thijs Poelstra (Ned) Netherlands0:07:44
35Benjamin Trouche (Fra) France0:07:46
36Franklin Nguimkeng (Cmr) Cameroon0:07:51
37Ahmed Ouedraogo (Civ) Ivory Coast0:07:57
38Jean De Dieu Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda0:08:08
39David Matovu (Uga) Uganda0:09:00
40N'zarama Kouamé (Civ) Ivory Coast0:09:05
41Sebastian Semakula (Uga) Uganda0:09:14
42Leone Matovu (Uga) Uganda0:09:29
43Dan Alikisente (Uga) Uganda0:09:31
44Gislain Ndong (Gab) Gabon0:10:11
45Arnaud Ontsassi (Gab) Gabon0:11:06
46Eric Ngomegni Kuissi (Cmr) Cameroon0:11:32
47Gérard Bukuru (Bdi) Burundi0:12:41
48David Ndjassi (Gab) Gabon0:16:31
49Charles Bucumi (Bdi) Burundi0:16:37

General Classification
1Adil Jelloul (Mor) Morocco21:21:38
2Abdelatif Saadoune (Mor) Morocco0:03:01
3Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda0:07:23
4Mohamed Er-Regragui (Mor) Morocco0:10:50
5Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa) Rwanda0:13:19
6Tarik Chaoufi (Mor) Morocco0:13:26
7Zakayo Nderi Mwai (Ken) Kenya0:13:51
8Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda0:19:34
9Mouhcine Lahsaini (Mor) Morocco0:19:51
10Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda0:20:45
11Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda0:24:41
12Sanwel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya0:24:44
13Emanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda0:28:07
14Koume Lokossue (Civ) Ivory Coast0:28:35
15Timo Scholz (Ger) Germany0:32:40
16Sanwel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya0:38:48
17Obedi Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda0:44:12
18Daniel Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands0:45:19
19Edgar Tavares (Por) Portugal0:48:24
20Andrea Elik (Ned) Netherlands0:48:34
21Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon0:51:38
22Ismail Ayoune (Mor) Morocco0:57:37
23Innocent Nshimiyimana (Rwa) Rwanda1:03:08
24Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda1:04:49
25Hillary Kiprotich (Ken) Kenya1:07:22
26Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda1:20:43
27Dirk Oude Ophuis (Ned) Netherlands1:22:39
28Jean De Dieu Nkurunziza (Rwa) Rwanda1:29:36
29Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Netherlands1:32:57
30Bolodigui Ouattara (Civ) Ivory Coast2:18:15
31Benjamin Trouche (Fra) France2:18:43
32Thijs Poelstra (Ned) Netherlands2:24:10
33Sando Simo (Cmr) Cameroon2:35:26
34Gislain Ndong (Gab) Gabon2:40:29
35Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda2:45:28
36David Matovu (Uga) Uganda2:45:43
37Dan Alikisente (Uga) Uganda2:56:20
38Sebastian Semakula (Uga) Uganda3:06:17
39Achilese Katumba (Uga) Uganda3:21:29
40Eric Ngomegni Kuissi (Cmr) Cameroon3:31:03
41N'zarama Kouamé (Civ) Ivory Coast4:07:32
42Ahmed Ouedraogo (Civ) Ivory Coast4:17:37
43Franklin Nguimkeng (Cmr) Cameroon4:34:12
44Leone Matovu (Uga) Uganda4:36:51
45Gaël N'zoughe (Gab) Gabon4:37:23
46David Ndjassi (Gab) Gabon4:55:49
47Gérard Bukuru (Bur) Burundi4:55:59
48Arnaud Ontsassi (Gab) Gabon4:57:10
49Charles Bucumi (Bur) Burundi5:26:40

Latest on Cyclingnews