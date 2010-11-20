Debesai takes solo win
Niyonshuti retains overall lead
Rwandan national champion Adrien Niyonshuti kept the lead of the Tour of Rwanda's general classification on Saturday after stage 5, but his advantage is under increasing threat from Eritrean riders. One of them, Frekalsi Debesai, claimed victory at the Regional Stadium in Kigali, the capital of the country, while his teammate Araya Medhin Dawit Haile made it an Eritrean one-two by following home 19 seconds later.
The 158.2km stage from Gisenyi to Kigali took place over constantly undulating roads and opened with a 30km ascent. The main favourites neutralized their battle as a result unorganized attacks, until the penultimate climb, when the yellow jersey was dropped. Niyonshuto lost up 1:35 to some big contenders such as the former race leader, Tesfai Teklit (Eritrea). At the finish the suspense was electric for the crowd as the UCI commissaires waited almost a quarter of an hour before confirming that then Rwanda rising star still was the in the yellow jersey.
From the first climb, Niyonshuti was harassed by his rivals, especially by the South African and Moroccan all rounders and by the Ethiopinan Estifanos Gebresilassie, 10th overall, who was virtual leader for a few minutes when he was part of a fourteen-rider breakaway. The stage was then lit up by a very long escape containg Niyonshuti’s teammate Nyandwi Uwase and the Libyan Fathi Ahmed Atunsi.
Born in Gisenyi, the start town of the stage, Uwase launched his attack in Ruhengeri, the headquarters of the Rwanda Project and Team Rwanda. “I felt strong today, I really was thinking I could win the stage,” he said. Obviously euphoric to be in front, he didn't wait for his breakaway companion on a climb, and then wore himself out by riding alone on the following flat sector into a headwind. He was finally dropped in the penultimate ascent at 41 kilometers to go and Ahmed Atunsi, five-time Libyan champion in the time trial and road race, went on a solo breakaway that lasted to the final ten kilometres.
On the same ascent, attacks were launched in the main peloton and four riders caught Ahmed Atunsi: Abdelati Saadoune (Morocco), Jason Bakke (South Africa), Julien Schick (CA Castelsarrasin) and Evert Verbist (Flanders Avia Team). 6km from the finish, the Eritrean Frekalsi Debesai came back to the head group and immediately attacked. “Because the guys were slow and I had very good legs,” he explained. He took the win, nineteen seconds clear of his fellow countryman Dawit Haile and South African Bakke.
Debesai, aged 27, took his own national championships this year, was second on a stage of Tour of Libya stage and fourth at the GP Al Fatah in the same country. “I'm very happy to win in Rwanda because I didn't do anything until now apart supporting my team-mates,” he told Cyclingnews.
In the African Continental Championships last Sunday, Debesai exploded off the front before breaking his bike and crossing the line in 7th position. Since that accident he has been using a machine that is too big for him, 58cm frame rather than a 54.
Rwanda national coach Jock Boyer was pleased at the finish. “It's one thing to take the yellow jersey but we know it's much harder to defend it,” he said. “Fortunately Adrien Niyonshuti had a very good team to support him today.”
Sports physiologist Clark Natwick, involved in the Project of Rwanda, added that the riders had specifically undertaken team time trial and tempo training before the race.
In the general classification, Niyonshuti's Eritrean rivals reduved the deficit to eight seconds (Teklit), ten seconds (Natnael Berhane) and 1:12 (Teklehaimanot). Suffering with a throat problem, Namibian Dan Craven (UCI Continental Center), 3rd this morning, lost twenty-four minutes, but his team-mate Grmay remains 8th at 2:05. Some of the other contenders to maintain their positions include South African Janse Van Rensburg (5th at 1:25), Moroccan Jelloul (6th at 1:44) and Eritrean Russom (7th at 1:47). They all hope to take the lead in the last four stages, but Sunday is for all a well deserved rest day.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea
|4:26:33
|2
|Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:19
|3
|Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa
|4
|Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco
|0:00:21
|5
|Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|0:00:36
|6
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:00:49
|7
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|0:01:29
|8
|Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:01:35
|9
|Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|10
|Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea
|11
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
|0:01:49
|12
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea
|0:02:04
|13
|Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|14
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
|15
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco
|16
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|0:02:09
|17
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda
|18
|Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea
|19
|Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea
|0:02:12
|20
|Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco
|0:02:29
|21
|Luthando Kaka (RSA) South Africa
|0:02:32
|22
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda
|23
|Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|0:02:44
|24
|Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:02:51
|25
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya
|0:03:13
|26
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|0:04:22
|27
|Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa
|0:04:34
|28
|Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt
|29
|Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|0:07:07
|30
|Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya
|0:07:10
|31
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda
|32
|Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco
|33
|David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs
|0:07:31
|34
|Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco
|35
|Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|0:07:36
|36
|Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt
|0:07:38
|37
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|0:07:44
|38
|Issiaka Cisse (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:09:53
|39
|Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:11:38
|40
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda
|41
|Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya
|0:12:11
|42
|Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|0:14:57
|43
|Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|44
|Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya
|0:17:02
|45
|Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya
|0:17:10
|46
|Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt
|47
|Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|0:19:50
|48
|Ibrahim James Yousef (Egy) Egypt
|49
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|50
|Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco
|51
|Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center
|52
|John Delong (USA) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|53
|Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:20:01
|54
|Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:20:29
|55
|Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:20:35
|56
|Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles
|0:20:48
|57
|Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 1
|58
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1
|59
|Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|0:21:35
|60
|Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|0:21:40
|61
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|62
|Trust Munangandu (Zam) UCI Continental Center
|0:23:55
|63
|Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:25:34
|64
|Dan Craven (Nam) UCI Continental Center
|65
|Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:26:06
|66
|Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:27:02
|67
|Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|0:27:19
|68
|Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:28:54
|69
|Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|0:30:21
|70
|Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt
|0:31:01
|71
|Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|72
|Mohamed Saad Abou Hegazy (Egy) Egypt
|0:32:25
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|DNF
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda
|14:59:20
|2
|Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:08
|3
|Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:10
|4
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea
|0:01:12
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
|0:01:25
|6
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco
|0:01:44
|7
|Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea
|0:01:47
|8
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|0:02:05
|9
|Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco
|0:03:37
|10
|Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea
|0:04:10
|11
|Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|0:04:16
|12
|Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|0:04:47
|13
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya
|0:07:10
|14
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:10:40
|15
|Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa
|0:11:14
|16
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
|0:12:42
|17
|Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|0:12:45
|18
|Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa
|0:20:00
|19
|Luthando Kaka (RSA) South Africa
|0:21:11
|20
|Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|0:21:13
|21
|Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea
|0:21:25
|22
|Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco
|0:23:26
|23
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:23:28
|24
|Dan Craven (Nam) UCI Continental Center
|0:24:02
|25
|Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:24:22
|26
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:26:06
|27
|Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:28:45
|28
|Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt
|0:30:27
|29
|Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt
|0:32:24
|30
|Issiaka Cisse (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:33:29
|31
|Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco
|0:33:50
|32
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:35:12
|33
|Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco
|0:35:29
|34
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|0:37:06
|35
|Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|0:37:39
|36
|Ibrahim James Yousef (Egy) Egypt
|0:38:43
|37
|Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:39:26
|38
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|0:40:17
|39
|Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|0:40:42
|40
|Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco
|0:42:55
|41
|Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya
|0:46:24
|42
|Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|0:48:25
|43
|Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|0:52:09
|44
|Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya
|0:52:15
|45
|Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya
|0:53:28
|46
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|0:54:46
|47
|Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|0:56:16
|48
|David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs
|0:57:18
|49
|Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|0:57:55
|50
|Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center
|0:58:53
|51
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|1:04:13
|52
|Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda
|1:05:17
|53
|Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|1:05:35
|54
|Mohamed Saad Abou Hegazy (Egy) Egypt
|1:05:38
|55
|John Delong (USA) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|1:05:40
|56
|Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles
|1:05:57
|57
|Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt
|1:06:34
|58
|Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya
|1:13:29
|59
|Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon
|1:17:21
|60
|Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|1:20:08
|61
|Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda
|1:20:24
|62
|Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon
|1:29:45
|63
|Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon
|1:30:45
|64
|Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda
|1:33:45
|65
|Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt
|1:35:49
|66
|Trust Munangandu (Zam) UCI Continental Center
|1:41:16
|67
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|1:46:32
|68
|Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|1:47:53
|69
|Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|1:50:35
|70
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1
|1:52:05
|71
|Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda
|2:02:36
|72
|Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 1
|2:05:14
