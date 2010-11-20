Image 1 of 6 Spectacular landscape greeted the riders on stage five. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou/Team Type 1) Image 2 of 6 The crowds gather for the Tour of Rwanda. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou/Team Type 1) Image 3 of 6 The peloton during the early phase of stage 5. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou/Team Type 1) Image 4 of 6 The break tackles an incline on stage 5 of the Tour of Rwanda. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou/Team Type 1) Image 5 of 6 The riders faced some testing roads on stage 5 of the Tour of Rwanda. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou/Team Type 1) Image 6 of 6 Breaking clear on the road to Kigali. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou/Team Type 1)

Rwandan national champion Adrien Niyonshuti kept the lead of the Tour of Rwanda's general classification on Saturday after stage 5, but his advantage is under increasing threat from Eritrean riders. One of them, Frekalsi Debesai, claimed victory at the Regional Stadium in Kigali, the capital of the country, while his teammate Araya Medhin Dawit Haile made it an Eritrean one-two by following home 19 seconds later.

The 158.2km stage from Gisenyi to Kigali took place over constantly undulating roads and opened with a 30km ascent. The main favourites neutralized their battle as a result unorganized attacks, until the penultimate climb, when the yellow jersey was dropped. Niyonshuto lost up 1:35 to some big contenders such as the former race leader, Tesfai Teklit (Eritrea). At the finish the suspense was electric for the crowd as the UCI commissaires waited almost a quarter of an hour before confirming that then Rwanda rising star still was the in the yellow jersey.

From the first climb, Niyonshuti was harassed by his rivals, especially by the South African and Moroccan all rounders and by the Ethiopinan Estifanos Gebresilassie, 10th overall, who was virtual leader for a few minutes when he was part of a fourteen-rider breakaway. The stage was then lit up by a very long escape containg Niyonshuti’s teammate Nyandwi Uwase and the Libyan Fathi Ahmed Atunsi.

Born in Gisenyi, the start town of the stage, Uwase launched his attack in Ruhengeri, the headquarters of the Rwanda Project and Team Rwanda. “I felt strong today, I really was thinking I could win the stage,” he said. Obviously euphoric to be in front, he didn't wait for his breakaway companion on a climb, and then wore himself out by riding alone on the following flat sector into a headwind. He was finally dropped in the penultimate ascent at 41 kilometers to go and Ahmed Atunsi, five-time Libyan champion in the time trial and road race, went on a solo breakaway that lasted to the final ten kilometres.

On the same ascent, attacks were launched in the main peloton and four riders caught Ahmed Atunsi: Abdelati Saadoune (Morocco), Jason Bakke (South Africa), Julien Schick (CA Castelsarrasin) and Evert Verbist (Flanders Avia Team). 6km from the finish, the Eritrean Frekalsi Debesai came back to the head group and immediately attacked. “Because the guys were slow and I had very good legs,” he explained. He took the win, nineteen seconds clear of his fellow countryman Dawit Haile and South African Bakke.

Debesai, aged 27, took his own national championships this year, was second on a stage of Tour of Libya stage and fourth at the GP Al Fatah in the same country. “I'm very happy to win in Rwanda because I didn't do anything until now apart supporting my team-mates,” he told Cyclingnews.

In the African Continental Championships last Sunday, Debesai exploded off the front before breaking his bike and crossing the line in 7th position. Since that accident he has been using a machine that is too big for him, 58cm frame rather than a 54.

Rwanda national coach Jock Boyer was pleased at the finish. “It's one thing to take the yellow jersey but we know it's much harder to defend it,” he said. “Fortunately Adrien Niyonshuti had a very good team to support him today.”

Sports physiologist Clark Natwick, involved in the Project of Rwanda, added that the riders had specifically undertaken team time trial and tempo training before the race.

In the general classification, Niyonshuti's Eritrean rivals reduved the deficit to eight seconds (Teklit), ten seconds (Natnael Berhane) and 1:12 (Teklehaimanot). Suffering with a throat problem, Namibian Dan Craven (UCI Continental Center), 3rd this morning, lost twenty-four minutes, but his team-mate Grmay remains 8th at 2:05. Some of the other contenders to maintain their positions include South African Janse Van Rensburg (5th at 1:25), Moroccan Jelloul (6th at 1:44) and Eritrean Russom (7th at 1:47). They all hope to take the lead in the last four stages, but Sunday is for all a well deserved rest day.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea 4:26:33 2 Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea 0:00:19 3 Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa 4 Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco 0:00:21 5 Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin 0:00:36 6 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda 0:00:49 7 Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 0:01:29 8 Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda 0:01:35 9 Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center 10 Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea 11 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa 0:01:49 12 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea 0:02:04 13 Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 14 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa 15 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco 16 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center 0:02:09 17 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda 18 Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea 19 Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea 0:02:12 20 Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco 0:02:29 21 Luthando Kaka (RSA) South Africa 0:02:32 22 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda 23 Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center 0:02:44 24 Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:02:51 25 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya 0:03:13 26 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin 0:04:22 27 Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa 0:04:34 28 Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt 29 Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 0:07:07 30 Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya 0:07:10 31 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda 32 Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco 33 David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs 0:07:31 34 Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco 35 Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 0:07:36 36 Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt 0:07:38 37 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 0:07:44 38 Issiaka Cisse (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:09:53 39 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda 0:11:38 40 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda 41 Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya 0:12:11 42 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 0:14:57 43 Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin 44 Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya 0:17:02 45 Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya 0:17:10 46 Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt 47 Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 0:19:50 48 Ibrahim James Yousef (Egy) Egypt 49 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 50 Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco 51 Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center 52 John Delong (USA) C.A. Castelsarrasin 53 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda 0:20:01 54 Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda 0:20:29 55 Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon 0:20:35 56 Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles 0:20:48 57 Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 1 58 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 59 Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 0:21:35 60 Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 0:21:40 61 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 62 Trust Munangandu (Zam) UCI Continental Center 0:23:55 63 Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon 0:25:34 64 Dan Craven (Nam) UCI Continental Center 65 Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda 0:26:06 66 Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda 0:27:02 67 Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 0:27:19 68 Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon 0:28:54 69 Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 0:30:21 70 Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt 0:31:01 71 Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin 72 Mohamed Saad Abou Hegazy (Egy) Egypt 0:32:25 DNF Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 DNF Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1