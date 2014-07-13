Trending

Lagkuti wins in Linzhao

Davidenok stays in overall lead

Sergiy Lagkuti (Kolss Cycling Team) wins stage 8

Sergiy Lagkuti (Kolss Cycling Team) wins stage 8
(Image credit: 7Cycling)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team5:41:28
2Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
3Samuel Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli
4Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Esp) Euskadi0:00:08
5Gavin Mannion (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:00:09
6Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Euskadi0:00:23
7Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:00:25
8Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
9Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
10Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana36:56:08
2Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 160:00:30
3Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:49
4Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:57
5Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:01:35
6Jose Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 210:01:42
7Víctor Martín Hernandez (Esp) Burgos-BH0:02:25
8Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:02:30
9Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura0:03:33
10Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:04:31

Latest on Cyclingnews