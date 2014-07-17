Davidenok wins in Pingliang
Continental Team Astana rider increases overall lead
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|5:15:34
|2
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|3
|Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|4
|Luca Benedetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|5
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Esp) Euskadi
|6
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|7
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|8
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|9
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|10
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|44:24:26
|2
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 16
|0:00:39
|3
|Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|4
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|5
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:01:45
|6
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 21
|0:01:52
|7
|Víctor Martín Hernandez (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:02:35
|8
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:02:40
|9
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:03:43
|10
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:04:41
