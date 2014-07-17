Trending

Davidenok wins in Pingliang

Continental Team Astana rider increases overall lead

New race leader Ilya Davidenok (Continental Team Astana)

(Image credit: 7Cycling)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana5:15:34
2Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
3Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
4Luca Benedetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
5Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Esp) Euskadi
6Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
7Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
8Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
9Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
10Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana44:24:26
2Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 160:00:39
3Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:51
4Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:01:04
5Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:01:45
6Jose Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 210:01:52
7Víctor Martín Hernandez (Esp) Burgos-BH0:02:35
8Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:02:40
9Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura0:03:43
10Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:04:41

