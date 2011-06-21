Trending

Tour of Qinghai Lake: past winners

Champions from 2002-2010

2010Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
2009Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
2008Tyler Hamilton (USA) Rock Racing
2007Gabriele Missaglia (Ita) Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni
2006Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Skil-Shimano
2005Martin Mareš (Cze) eD'system - ZVVZ
2004Ryan Cox (RSA) Barloworld
2003Damiano Cunego (Ita) Italy National Team
2002Tom Danielson (USA) Mercury Cycling Team

