Tour of Qinghai Lake: past winners
Champions from 2002-2010
|#
|2010
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|2009
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|2008
|Tyler Hamilton (USA) Rock Racing
|2007
|Gabriele Missaglia (Ita) Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni
|2006
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|2005
|Martin Mareš (Cze) eD'system - ZVVZ
|2004
|Ryan Cox (RSA) Barloworld
|2003
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Italy National Team
|2002
|Tom Danielson (USA) Mercury Cycling Team
