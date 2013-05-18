Trending

It was no surprise to witness Edvald Boasson Hagen winning the queen stage of the Glava Tour of Norway finishing in Lillehammer, only a few miles away from his village of Rudsbygd, but the way he took the lead in his national Tour through a solo victory was impressive. His breakaway companion Sergio Paulinho (Saxo-Tinkoff) could do nothing but let him go with 1.5km remaining as thousands of people were cheering loudly for Boasson Hagen on the uphill finish in the town that hosted the 1994 winter Olympics.

"In the last 10 kilometers after the hill where we broke away, I never got any information on how far the chasers were," Boasson Hagen told Cyclingnews about the battle of two attackers who had less than 10 seconds but never gave up against the chase led by Blanco and Sojasun's Anthony Delaplace.

"It was only a question of pushing and continuing 'til the end. We rode very well together with the Saxo Bank rider. We never gave up. It makes it one of the best wins of my career. My first one at the Tour de France in the rain [in Lisieux in 2011] was a good one, too, but here - this is my hometown. So many people came and cheer for me. When I woke up this morning, well, every day of my cycling career, I'm motivated, but today, I was even more motivated."

His parents, Signe Boasson (mom) and Odd-Erik Hagen (dad), as well as his brother Stian were among the fans who were about to finish eating the 3,000 hamburgers they ordered when they saw the breakaway group passing the hill of Jøstadhøgda at half way into the race. Rudiger Selig of Katusha, acting in defense of Alexander Kristoff's yellow jersey, Sander Cordeel of Lotto-Belisol riding to consolidate his polka dot jersey, former French champion Nicolas Vogondy (Accent Jobs-Wanty), Johann van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka), Magnus Cort Nielsen (Cult Energy), Edvin Wilson (Joker-Merida) and Kristian Dyrnes (Oster Hus-Ridley) had a lead of seven minutes over the bunch led by Team Sky.

It didn't look as easy as on paper for the British squad when Laurens Ten Dam (Blanco) and Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) rode away from the bunch in the first ascent of Kinnshaugen, the major climb of the day where it became obvious that Kristoff would have a hard time holding the pace on the second ascent.

Paulinho's attack with 30km to go was the decisive one. Once Boasson Hagen had used all his teammates, he attacked on his own and bridged the gap to the Portuguese rider before the summit. That's where their cooperation took shape.

It looked like an easy day on the bike for the local hero who had already won that stage last year in a similar duel with Australia's Simon Clarke of Orica-GreenEdge, and the sunny weather made it even more enjoyable for him.

"I knew that my form was good," Boasson Hagen said. "I've been training hard and this race is part of my build-up for the Tour de France."

Boasson Hagen's potential successor appeared to being Sondre Holst Enger, who defended his white jersey of best young rider with a great courage in the chasing group. "It's really cool to finish up there," said the 19-year-old from Team Plussbank, who crossed the line in fourth position, just behind Blanco's Bauke Mollema.

"But it was very hard. I'm more of a sprinter. I didn't expect to be able to fight on the climbs with those Tour de France riders, but I don't really know who they are. We weren't far from Edvald at the end. It's a bit sad that we didn't catch him."

It was like a dream scenario written in advance to please the locals, but it was also the best way for the Norwegian to claim his first victory of the year one day after his 26th birthday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5:01:31
2Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:11
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
4Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
5Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
6Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
7Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
8Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
9Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
10Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
12Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
14Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:02:12
16Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
17Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
18Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
19Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
21Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
22Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
23Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
24Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
25Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
26Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
28Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
29Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:03
30Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:07:17
31Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank
32Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
33Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
34Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
35Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
36Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:07:20
37Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
38Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
39Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
40Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
41Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
42August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
43Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
44Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
45Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
46Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
47Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
48Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
49Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
50Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
51Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
52Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
53Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
54Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
55Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
56Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
57Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
58Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
59Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
60Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
61Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
62Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:07:32
63Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
64Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:08:18
65Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:57
66Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
67Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
68Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
69Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
70André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
71Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
72Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
73Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
74Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
75Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida0:12:46
76Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:15:24
77Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
78Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:15:35
79Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
80Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
81Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:15:50
82Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank
83Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
84Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
85Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
86Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
87Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
88Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
89Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
90Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
91Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
92Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
93Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
94Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
95Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
96Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
97Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
98Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
100Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy
101Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
102Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
103Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
104Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
105Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
106Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
107Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida
108Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
109Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
110Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
111Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
112Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
113Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
114Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
115Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:16:17
116Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:33
117Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
118Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank
119Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
120Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
121Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
122Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
123Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
124Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
125Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
126Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
127Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy
128Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
129Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
130Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
131Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
132Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
133Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
134Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
135Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida
136Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
137Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
138Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:22:28
139Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
140Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
141Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
142Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida
143Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
144Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
145Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNSFrancesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFAndreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFLars Pria (Rom) Rietumu-Delfin
DNFAndris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
DNFChristian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
HDLinus Dahlberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling

Sprint 1 - Moelv, 54.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley3pts
2Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida2
3Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka1

Sprint 2 - Lillehammer, 160km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
3Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Sprint - finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling15pts
2Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team13
4Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank12
5Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling11
6Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin10
7Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
8Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8
9Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling7
10Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
11Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun5
12Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
13Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy3
14Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha1

Mountain 1 - Jørstadhøgda, 95.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol4pts
2Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka2
3Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty1

Mountain 2 - Kinnshaugen, 136.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol4pts
2Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha2
3Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling15:06:00
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:43
3Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:06:51
4MTN - Qhubeka0:10:17
5Bretagne - Séché Environnement
6Sky Procycling0:12:56
7Team Plussbank0:13:39
8Team Cult Energy0:14:40
9Accent Jobs - Wanty0:15:19
10Katusha0:15:22
11Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks0:15:37
12Lotto Belisol0:17:04
13Sojasun0:18:19
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:19:59
15Ringeriks - Kraft Look0:20:33
16Joker Merida0:20:51
17Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:21:39
18Rietumu-Delfin0:22:12
19Team People4you - Unaas Cycling0:23:30
20Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:28:45

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling17:56:42
2Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:27
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:44
4Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank0:00:47
5Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:49
6Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:50
7Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:00:51
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
9Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
10Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:01:51
11Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
12Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
13Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
14Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:02:08
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:32
17Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:02:34
18Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
19Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
20Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
21Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
22Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:29
23Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:03:34
24Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:03:49
26Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:04:05
27Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:07:33
28Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy0:07:37
29Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:07:38
30Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:07:39
31Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
32Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha0:07:42
33Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
34Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
35Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
36Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
37Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:54
38Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank
39Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:03
40Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:07
41Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:32
42Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:40
43Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling0:08:42
44Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:08:57
45Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
46Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:00
47Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:09:07
48Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank0:09:32
49Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:09:55
50Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:10:06
51August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:10:17
52Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:10:20
53Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:10:22
54Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:16
55Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun0:12:19
56Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida0:13:06
57Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:19
58Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:13:51
59Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:14:10
60Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:14:53
61Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank0:15:10
62Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
63Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:15:54
64Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:15:57
65Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:16:03
66Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:16:12
67Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
68Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
69Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
70Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
71Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
72Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
73Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:16:23
74Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:16:33
75Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:17:12
76Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:17:15
77Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:17:18
78Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:17:22
79Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:17:27
80Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy0:17:32
81Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:17:35
82Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:17:43
83Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun0:17:44
84Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:17:57
85Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida0:18:02
86Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank0:18:24
87Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:18:57
88Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:19:32
89Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:19:33
90Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:38
91Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:20:13
92Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka0:21:04
93Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:21:19
95Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida0:21:28
96Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:21:52
97André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:21:57
98Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:22:05
99Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:22:10
100Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:22:19
101Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:22:23
102Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:22:42
103Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:22:46
104Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida0:22:48
105Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:22:50
106Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:23:01
107Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
108Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:23:42
109Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
110Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:24:09
111Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha0:24:20
112Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:29
113Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:24:31
114Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:24:55
115Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun0:24:59
116Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:25:08
117Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:26:07
118Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:26:17
119Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:23
120Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida0:27:47
121Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:28:23
122Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank0:28:39
123Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:29:23
124Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:29:35
125Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:30:10
126Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:30:35
127Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:30:37
128Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:30:38
129Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:30:47
130Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:31:13
131Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
132Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
133Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:31:39
134Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:32:20
135Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:32:28
136Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida0:32:30
137Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:33:44
138Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank0:35:16
139Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:35:17
140Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:35:33
141Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:35:59
142Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:37:58
143Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:40:09
144Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank0:42:36
145Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:51:10

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling55pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha45
3Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank34
4Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise30
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise29
6Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team27
7Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun25
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team20
9Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling20
10Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling17
11Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka16
12Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14
13Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol11
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling11
15Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin10
16Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty10
17Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
18Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8
19Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy7
20Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
21Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling7
22Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley6
23Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
24Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley6
25Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
26Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
27Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
28Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun5
29Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling5
30Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun5
31Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
32Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley4
33Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun4
34Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
35Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement4
36Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty4
37Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy3
38Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling3
39Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
40Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida2
41Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida2
42Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
43Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka1
44Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement1
45Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling1
46Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol16pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
4Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
5Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley3
6Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka3
7Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha2
8Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida2
9Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley1
10Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
11Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank17:57:29
2Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:02
3Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:00:04
4Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:01:04
5Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
6Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:45
8Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:01:47
9Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
10Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:18
12Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:06:46
13Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha0:06:55
14Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank0:07:07
15Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:16
16Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:53
17Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:08:10
18Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
19Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:13
20Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank0:08:45
21Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:09:08
22Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:09:19
23August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:09:30
24Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:09:35
25Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:29
26Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun0:11:32
27Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida0:12:19
28Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:12:32
29Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:14:06
30Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank0:14:23
31Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
32Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:15:07
33Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:15:25
34Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
35Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
36Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
37Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
38Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
39Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:16:25
40Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:16:28
41Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:16:35
42Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:16:40
43Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida0:17:15
44Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank0:17:37
45Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:18:10
46Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:18:46
47Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:18:51
48Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:19:26
49Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka0:20:17
50Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida0:20:41
51Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:21:23
52Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:21:32
53Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:21:59
54Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida0:22:01
55Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:22:03
56Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:22:14
57Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:23:44
58Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:24:08
59Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:25:20
60Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:36
61Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida0:27:00
62Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:27:36
63Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank0:27:52
64Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:29:23
65Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:29:48
66Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:29:50
67Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:29:51
68Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:30:00
69Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:30:26
70Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
71Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:52
72Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:31:33
73Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:31:41
74Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida0:31:43
75Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:32:57
76Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank0:34:29
77Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:39:22
78Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank0:41:49

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling53:52:39
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:43
3Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:06:51
4Bretagne - Séché Environnement0:10:17
5Sky Procycling0:12:56
6MTN - Qhubeka0:13:02
7Team Cult Energy0:15:40
8Team Plussbank0:15:44
9Katusha0:16:09
10Lotto Belisol0:17:19
11Sojasun0:18:19
12Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks0:18:50
13Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:19:59
14Joker Merida0:20:51
15Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:21:39
16Accent Jobs - Wanty0:22:47
17Team People4you - Unaas Cycling0:25:30
18Ringeriks - Kraft Look0:26:10
19Rietumu-Delfin0:27:18
20Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:28:45

