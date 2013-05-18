Boasson Hagen prevails on home soil
Paulinho takes second place in Lillehammer
It was no surprise to witness Edvald Boasson Hagen winning the queen stage of the Glava Tour of Norway finishing in Lillehammer, only a few miles away from his village of Rudsbygd, but the way he took the lead in his national Tour through a solo victory was impressive. His breakaway companion Sergio Paulinho (Saxo-Tinkoff) could do nothing but let him go with 1.5km remaining as thousands of people were cheering loudly for Boasson Hagen on the uphill finish in the town that hosted the 1994 winter Olympics.
"In the last 10 kilometers after the hill where we broke away, I never got any information on how far the chasers were," Boasson Hagen told Cyclingnews about the battle of two attackers who had less than 10 seconds but never gave up against the chase led by Blanco and Sojasun's Anthony Delaplace.
"It was only a question of pushing and continuing 'til the end. We rode very well together with the Saxo Bank rider. We never gave up. It makes it one of the best wins of my career. My first one at the Tour de France in the rain [in Lisieux in 2011] was a good one, too, but here - this is my hometown. So many people came and cheer for me. When I woke up this morning, well, every day of my cycling career, I'm motivated, but today, I was even more motivated."
His parents, Signe Boasson (mom) and Odd-Erik Hagen (dad), as well as his brother Stian were among the fans who were about to finish eating the 3,000 hamburgers they ordered when they saw the breakaway group passing the hill of Jøstadhøgda at half way into the race. Rudiger Selig of Katusha, acting in defense of Alexander Kristoff's yellow jersey, Sander Cordeel of Lotto-Belisol riding to consolidate his polka dot jersey, former French champion Nicolas Vogondy (Accent Jobs-Wanty), Johann van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka), Magnus Cort Nielsen (Cult Energy), Edvin Wilson (Joker-Merida) and Kristian Dyrnes (Oster Hus-Ridley) had a lead of seven minutes over the bunch led by Team Sky.
It didn't look as easy as on paper for the British squad when Laurens Ten Dam (Blanco) and Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) rode away from the bunch in the first ascent of Kinnshaugen, the major climb of the day where it became obvious that Kristoff would have a hard time holding the pace on the second ascent.
Paulinho's attack with 30km to go was the decisive one. Once Boasson Hagen had used all his teammates, he attacked on his own and bridged the gap to the Portuguese rider before the summit. That's where their cooperation took shape.
It looked like an easy day on the bike for the local hero who had already won that stage last year in a similar duel with Australia's Simon Clarke of Orica-GreenEdge, and the sunny weather made it even more enjoyable for him.
"I knew that my form was good," Boasson Hagen said. "I've been training hard and this race is part of my build-up for the Tour de France."
Boasson Hagen's potential successor appeared to being Sondre Holst Enger, who defended his white jersey of best young rider with a great courage in the chasing group. "It's really cool to finish up there," said the 19-year-old from Team Plussbank, who crossed the line in fourth position, just behind Blanco's Bauke Mollema.
"But it was very hard. I'm more of a sprinter. I didn't expect to be able to fight on the climbs with those Tour de France riders, but I don't really know who they are. We weren't far from Edvald at the end. It's a bit sad that we didn't catch him."
It was like a dream scenario written in advance to please the locals, but it was also the best way for the Norwegian to claim his first victory of the year one day after his 26th birthday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5:01:31
|2
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:11
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|4
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|5
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|7
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|12
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|14
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:02:12
|16
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|17
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|18
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|19
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|21
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|22
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|23
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
|24
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|25
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|26
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|29
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:03
|30
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:07:17
|31
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank
|32
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|33
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|34
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|36
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:07:20
|37
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|38
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|39
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|40
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|41
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|42
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|43
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|44
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|45
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|46
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|47
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|48
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|49
|Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|50
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|51
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|52
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|53
|Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|54
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|55
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|56
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
|57
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|58
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|59
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|60
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|61
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|62
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:07:32
|63
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:08:18
|65
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:57
|66
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|67
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|68
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|69
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|70
|André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|71
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|72
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|73
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|74
|Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|75
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|0:12:46
|76
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:15:24
|77
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|78
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:15:35
|79
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|80
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|81
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:15:50
|82
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank
|83
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|84
|Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|85
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|86
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|87
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|88
|Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|89
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|90
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|91
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|92
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|93
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|94
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|95
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|96
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|97
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|100
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy
|101
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|102
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|103
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|104
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|105
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|106
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|107
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|108
|Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|109
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|110
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|111
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|112
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|113
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|114
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|115
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:16:17
|116
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:33
|117
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|118
|Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank
|119
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|120
|Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|121
|Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|122
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|123
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|124
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|125
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|126
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|128
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|129
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|130
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|132
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|133
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|135
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida
|136
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|137
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|138
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:22:28
|139
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|140
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|141
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|142
|Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|143
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|144
|Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|145
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNS
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Lars Pria (Rom) Rietumu-Delfin
|DNF
|Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|DNF
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|HD
|Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|3
|pts
|2
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|2
|3
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|12
|5
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|6
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|10
|7
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|8
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|9
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|10
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|11
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|12
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|13
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|3
|14
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|pts
|2
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|2
|3
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|pts
|2
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|2
|3
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|15:06:00
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:43
|3
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:51
|4
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:17
|5
|Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|6
|Sky Procycling
|0:12:56
|7
|Team Plussbank
|0:13:39
|8
|Team Cult Energy
|0:14:40
|9
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:15:19
|10
|Katusha
|0:15:22
|11
|Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|0:15:37
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|0:17:04
|13
|Sojasun
|0:18:19
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:19:59
|15
|Ringeriks - Kraft Look
|0:20:33
|16
|Joker Merida
|0:20:51
|17
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:21:39
|18
|Rietumu-Delfin
|0:22:12
|19
|Team People4you - Unaas Cycling
|0:23:30
|20
|Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:28:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|17:56:42
|2
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:27
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|4
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:00:47
|5
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:49
|6
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:50
|7
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:00:51
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:01:51
|11
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|13
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:02:08
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:32
|17
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:02:34
|18
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|19
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
|20
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|21
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|22
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:29
|23
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:03:34
|24
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:03:49
|26
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:04:05
|27
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:07:33
|28
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:07:37
|29
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:07:38
|30
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:07:39
|31
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|32
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|0:07:42
|33
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|34
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|35
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|36
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|37
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:54
|38
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank
|39
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:03
|40
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:07
|41
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:32
|42
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:40
|43
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:08:42
|44
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:08:57
|45
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|46
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:00
|47
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:09:07
|48
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:09:32
|49
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:09:55
|50
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:10:06
|51
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:10:17
|52
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:10:20
|53
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:10:22
|54
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:16
|55
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|0:12:19
|56
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|0:13:06
|57
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:19
|58
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:13:51
|59
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:14:10
|60
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:14:53
|61
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:15:10
|62
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|63
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:15:54
|64
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:15:57
|65
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:16:03
|66
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:16:12
|67
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|68
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|69
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|70
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|71
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|72
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|73
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:16:23
|74
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:16:33
|75
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:17:12
|76
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:17:15
|77
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:17:18
|78
|Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:17:22
|79
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:17:27
|80
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:17:32
|81
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:17:35
|82
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:17:43
|83
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|0:17:44
|84
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:17:57
|85
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:18:02
|86
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:18:24
|87
|Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:18:57
|88
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:32
|89
|Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:19:33
|90
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:38
|91
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:20:13
|92
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:21:04
|93
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:21:19
|95
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:21:28
|96
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:21:52
|97
|André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:21:57
|98
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:05
|99
|Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:22:10
|100
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:22:19
|101
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:22:23
|102
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:22:42
|103
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:22:46
|104
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:22:48
|105
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:22:50
|106
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:23:01
|107
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|108
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:42
|109
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:24:09
|111
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|0:24:20
|112
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:29
|113
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:24:31
|114
|Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:24:55
|115
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|0:24:59
|116
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:25:08
|117
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:26:07
|118
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:26:17
|119
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:23
|120
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:27:47
|121
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:28:23
|122
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:28:39
|123
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:29:23
|124
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:29:35
|125
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:30:10
|126
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:30:35
|127
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:30:37
|128
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:30:38
|129
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:30:47
|130
|Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:31:13
|131
|Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|132
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|133
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:31:39
|134
|Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:32:20
|135
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:32:28
|136
|Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:32:30
|137
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:33:44
|138
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:35:16
|139
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:35:17
|140
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:35:33
|141
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:35:59
|142
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:37:58
|143
|Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:40:09
|144
|Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:42:36
|145
|Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:51:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|55
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|45
|3
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|34
|4
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|6
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|27
|7
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|25
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|20
|9
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|20
|10
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|17
|11
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|16
|12
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|13
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|15
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|10
|16
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|10
|17
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|18
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|19
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
|7
|20
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|21
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|22
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|6
|23
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|24
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|6
|25
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|26
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|27
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|28
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|29
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|30
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|31
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|32
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|4
|33
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|34
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|35
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|4
|36
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|4
|37
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|3
|38
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|39
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|40
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|2
|41
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|2
|42
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|43
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|1
|44
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|1
|45
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|46
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|4
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|5
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|3
|6
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|3
|7
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|2
|8
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|2
|9
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|1
|10
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|11
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|17:57:29
|2
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:02
|3
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:00:04
|4
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:01:04
|5
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|6
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:45
|8
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:01:47
|9
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|10
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:18
|12
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:06:46
|13
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:55
|14
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:07:07
|15
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:16
|16
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:53
|17
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:08:10
|18
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|19
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:13
|20
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:08:45
|21
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:09:08
|22
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:09:19
|23
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:09:30
|24
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:09:35
|25
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:29
|26
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|0:11:32
|27
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|0:12:19
|28
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:12:32
|29
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:14:06
|30
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:14:23
|31
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|32
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:15:07
|33
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:15:25
|34
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|36
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|37
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|38
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|39
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:16:25
|40
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:16:28
|41
|Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:16:35
|42
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:16:40
|43
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:17:15
|44
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:17:37
|45
|Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:18:10
|46
|Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:18:46
|47
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:18:51
|48
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:19:26
|49
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:20:17
|50
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:20:41
|51
|Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:21:23
|52
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:21:32
|53
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:21:59
|54
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:22:01
|55
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:22:03
|56
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:22:14
|57
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:23:44
|58
|Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:24:08
|59
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:25:20
|60
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:36
|61
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:27:00
|62
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:27:36
|63
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:27:52
|64
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:29:23
|65
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:29:48
|66
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:29:50
|67
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:29:51
|68
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:30:00
|69
|Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:30:26
|70
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|71
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:52
|72
|Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:31:33
|73
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:31:41
|74
|Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:31:43
|75
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:32:57
|76
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:34:29
|77
|Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:39:22
|78
|Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:41:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|53:52:39
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:43
|3
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:51
|4
|Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|0:10:17
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:12:56
|6
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:02
|7
|Team Cult Energy
|0:15:40
|8
|Team Plussbank
|0:15:44
|9
|Katusha
|0:16:09
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|0:17:19
|11
|Sojasun
|0:18:19
|12
|Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|0:18:50
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:19:59
|14
|Joker Merida
|0:20:51
|15
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:21:39
|16
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:22:47
|17
|Team People4you - Unaas Cycling
|0:25:30
|18
|Ringeriks - Kraft Look
|0:26:10
|19
|Rietumu-Delfin
|0:27:18
|20
|Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:28:45
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy