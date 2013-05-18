Image 1 of 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no) Image 2 of 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no) Image 3 of 4 Team Sky works for Edvald Boasson Hagen (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no) Image 4 of 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) celebrates after winning the stage (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)

It was no surprise to witness Edvald Boasson Hagen winning the queen stage of the Glava Tour of Norway finishing in Lillehammer, only a few miles away from his village of Rudsbygd, but the way he took the lead in his national Tour through a solo victory was impressive. His breakaway companion Sergio Paulinho (Saxo-Tinkoff) could do nothing but let him go with 1.5km remaining as thousands of people were cheering loudly for Boasson Hagen on the uphill finish in the town that hosted the 1994 winter Olympics.

"In the last 10 kilometers after the hill where we broke away, I never got any information on how far the chasers were," Boasson Hagen told Cyclingnews about the battle of two attackers who had less than 10 seconds but never gave up against the chase led by Blanco and Sojasun's Anthony Delaplace.

"It was only a question of pushing and continuing 'til the end. We rode very well together with the Saxo Bank rider. We never gave up. It makes it one of the best wins of my career. My first one at the Tour de France in the rain [in Lisieux in 2011] was a good one, too, but here - this is my hometown. So many people came and cheer for me. When I woke up this morning, well, every day of my cycling career, I'm motivated, but today, I was even more motivated."

His parents, Signe Boasson (mom) and Odd-Erik Hagen (dad), as well as his brother Stian were among the fans who were about to finish eating the 3,000 hamburgers they ordered when they saw the breakaway group passing the hill of Jøstadhøgda at half way into the race. Rudiger Selig of Katusha, acting in defense of Alexander Kristoff's yellow jersey, Sander Cordeel of Lotto-Belisol riding to consolidate his polka dot jersey, former French champion Nicolas Vogondy (Accent Jobs-Wanty), Johann van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka), Magnus Cort Nielsen (Cult Energy), Edvin Wilson (Joker-Merida) and Kristian Dyrnes (Oster Hus-Ridley) had a lead of seven minutes over the bunch led by Team Sky.

It didn't look as easy as on paper for the British squad when Laurens Ten Dam (Blanco) and Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) rode away from the bunch in the first ascent of Kinnshaugen, the major climb of the day where it became obvious that Kristoff would have a hard time holding the pace on the second ascent.

Paulinho's attack with 30km to go was the decisive one. Once Boasson Hagen had used all his teammates, he attacked on his own and bridged the gap to the Portuguese rider before the summit. That's where their cooperation took shape.

It looked like an easy day on the bike for the local hero who had already won that stage last year in a similar duel with Australia's Simon Clarke of Orica-GreenEdge, and the sunny weather made it even more enjoyable for him.

"I knew that my form was good," Boasson Hagen said. "I've been training hard and this race is part of my build-up for the Tour de France."

Boasson Hagen's potential successor appeared to being Sondre Holst Enger, who defended his white jersey of best young rider with a great courage in the chasing group. "It's really cool to finish up there," said the 19-year-old from Team Plussbank, who crossed the line in fourth position, just behind Blanco's Bauke Mollema.

"But it was very hard. I'm more of a sprinter. I didn't expect to be able to fight on the climbs with those Tour de France riders, but I don't really know who they are. We weren't far from Edvald at the end. It's a bit sad that we didn't catch him."

It was like a dream scenario written in advance to please the locals, but it was also the best way for the Norwegian to claim his first victory of the year one day after his 26th birthday.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5:01:31 2 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:11 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 4 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 5 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 7 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 12 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy 14 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:02:12 16 Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 17 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 18 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 19 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 21 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 22 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 23 Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida 24 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 25 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 26 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 29 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:03 30 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:07:17 31 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank 32 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 33 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 34 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 35 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 36 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:07:20 37 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 38 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 39 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 40 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 41 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 42 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 43 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 44 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 45 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 46 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida 47 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 48 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 49 Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 50 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 51 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 52 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 53 Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 54 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 55 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 56 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy 57 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 58 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 59 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 60 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 61 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 62 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:07:32 63 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 64 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:08:18 65 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:57 66 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 67 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 68 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 69 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 70 André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy 71 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 72 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 73 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 74 Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 75 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 0:12:46 76 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:15:24 77 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 78 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:15:35 79 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 80 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 81 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:15:50 82 Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank 83 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 84 Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 85 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 86 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 87 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 88 Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 89 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 90 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 91 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 92 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 93 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 94 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 95 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 96 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 97 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 98 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 99 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 100 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy 101 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 102 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 103 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 104 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 105 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 106 Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 107 Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida 108 Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 109 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 110 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 111 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 112 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 113 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 114 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 115 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:16:17 116 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:33 117 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 118 Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank 119 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 120 Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 121 Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 122 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 123 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 124 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 125 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy 126 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 127 Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy 128 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 129 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 130 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 131 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 132 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 133 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 134 Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 135 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida 136 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 137 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 138 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:22:28 139 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 140 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 141 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 142 Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida 143 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 144 Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 145 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNS Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka DNF Lars Pria (Rom) Rietumu-Delfin DNF Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin DNF Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling HD Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling

Sprint 1 - Moelv, 54.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 3 pts 2 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 2 3 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 1

Sprint 2 - Lillehammer, 160km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Sprint - finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 15 pts 2 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 12 5 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 6 Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 10 7 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 8 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 9 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 10 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 11 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 5 12 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 13 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy 3 14 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 1

Mountain 1 - Jørstadhøgda, 95.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 pts 2 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 2 3 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 1

Mountain 2 - Kinnshaugen, 136.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 pts 2 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 2 3 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 IAM Cycling 15:06:00 2 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:43 3 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:06:51 4 MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:17 5 Bretagne - Séché Environnement 6 Sky Procycling 0:12:56 7 Team Plussbank 0:13:39 8 Team Cult Energy 0:14:40 9 Accent Jobs - Wanty 0:15:19 10 Katusha 0:15:22 11 Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks 0:15:37 12 Lotto Belisol 0:17:04 13 Sojasun 0:18:19 14 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:19:59 15 Ringeriks - Kraft Look 0:20:33 16 Joker Merida 0:20:51 17 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 0:21:39 18 Rietumu-Delfin 0:22:12 19 Team People4you - Unaas Cycling 0:23:30 20 Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:28:45

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 17:56:42 2 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:27 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:44 4 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:00:47 5 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:49 6 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:50 7 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:00:51 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 9 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 0:01:51 11 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 13 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 14 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:02:08 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:32 17 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:02:34 18 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 19 Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida 20 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 21 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 22 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:29 23 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:03:34 24 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:03:49 26 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:04:05 27 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:07:33 28 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:07:37 29 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:07:38 30 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:07:39 31 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 32 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 0:07:42 33 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 34 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 35 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 36 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida 37 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:07:54 38 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank 39 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:03 40 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:07 41 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:32 42 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:40 43 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:08:42 44 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:08:57 45 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 46 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:00 47 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:09:07 48 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:09:32 49 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:09:55 50 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:10:06 51 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:10:17 52 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:10:20 53 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:10:22 54 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:16 55 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 0:12:19 56 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 0:13:06 57 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:19 58 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:13:51 59 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:14:10 60 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:14:53 61 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:15:10 62 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 63 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:15:54 64 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:15:57 65 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:16:03 66 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:16:12 67 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 68 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 69 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 70 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 71 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 72 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 73 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:16:23 74 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:16:33 75 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:17:12 76 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:17:15 77 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:17:18 78 Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:17:22 79 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:17:27 80 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:17:32 81 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:17:35 82 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:17:43 83 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 0:17:44 84 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:17:57 85 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:18:02 86 Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:18:24 87 Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:18:57 88 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:19:32 89 Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:19:33 90 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:38 91 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:20:13 92 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 0:21:04 93 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:21:19 95 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:21:28 96 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:21:52 97 André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:21:57 98 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:22:05 99 Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 0:22:10 100 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:22:19 101 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:22:23 102 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:22:42 103 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:22:46 104 Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:22:48 105 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:22:50 106 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:23:01 107 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 108 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:23:42 109 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 110 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:24:09 111 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 0:24:20 112 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:29 113 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:24:31 114 Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:24:55 115 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 0:24:59 116 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:25:08 117 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:26:07 118 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:26:17 119 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:23 120 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:27:47 121 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:28:23 122 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:28:39 123 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 0:29:23 124 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:29:35 125 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:30:10 126 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:30:35 127 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:30:37 128 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:30:38 129 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:30:47 130 Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:31:13 131 Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 132 Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 133 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:31:39 134 Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:32:20 135 Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:32:28 136 Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:32:30 137 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:33:44 138 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:35:16 139 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:35:17 140 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:35:33 141 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:35:59 142 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:37:58 143 Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:40:09 144 Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:42:36 145 Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 0:51:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 55 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 45 3 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 34 4 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 30 5 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 29 6 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 27 7 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 25 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 20 9 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 20 10 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 17 11 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 16 12 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 13 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 15 Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 10 16 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 10 17 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 18 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 19 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy 7 20 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 21 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 22 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 6 23 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 24 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 6 25 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 26 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 27 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 28 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 5 29 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 30 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 5 31 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 32 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 4 33 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 4 34 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 35 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 4 36 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 4 37 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy 3 38 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 39 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 40 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 2 41 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 2 42 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 43 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 1 44 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 1 45 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 46 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 4 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 5 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 3 6 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 3 7 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 2 8 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 2 9 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 1 10 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 11 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 17:57:29 2 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:02 3 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:00:04 4 Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 0:01:04 5 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 6 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:45 8 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:01:47 9 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 10 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:03:18 12 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:06:46 13 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 0:06:55 14 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:07:07 15 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:07:16 16 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:53 17 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:08:10 18 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 19 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:13 20 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:08:45 21 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:09:08 22 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:09:19 23 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:09:30 24 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:09:35 25 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:29 26 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 0:11:32 27 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 0:12:19 28 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:12:32 29 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:14:06 30 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:14:23 31 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 32 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:15:07 33 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:15:25 34 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 35 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 36 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 37 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 38 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 39 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:16:25 40 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:16:28 41 Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:16:35 42 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:16:40 43 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:17:15 44 Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:17:37 45 Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:18:10 46 Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:18:46 47 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:18:51 48 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:19:26 49 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 0:20:17 50 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:20:41 51 Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 0:21:23 52 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:21:32 53 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:21:59 54 Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:22:01 55 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:22:03 56 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:22:14 57 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:23:44 58 Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:24:08 59 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:25:20 60 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:36 61 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:27:00 62 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:27:36 63 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:27:52 64 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:29:23 65 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:29:48 66 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:29:50 67 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:29:51 68 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:30:00 69 Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 0:30:26 70 Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 71 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:52 72 Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:31:33 73 Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:31:41 74 Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:31:43 75 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:32:57 76 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:34:29 77 Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:39:22 78 Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:41:49