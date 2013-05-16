Image 1 of 6 Lars Boom (Blanco) is bundled up for the inclement weather (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no) Image 2 of 6 The break of the day during stage 2 (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no) Image 3 of 6 It was a wet, dismal day for racing at the Glava Tour of Norway (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no) Image 4 of 6 Race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) about to win his second straight stage in Norway (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no) Image 5 of 6 At the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no) Image 6 of 6 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), in the leader's yellow jersey, wins his second stage in as many days at the Glava Tour of Norway (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)

Alexander Kristoff confirmed his current supremacy over Norway’s super star Edvald Boasson Hagen of Team Sky in the second, slightly uphill sprint finish of the Glava Tour of Norway in Skien.

The Katusha rider overcame difficult conditions as it rained continuously during the whole day with temperatures that didn’t exceed 10°C.

“It feels great to win again," Kristoff reacted while shaking with cold.

“But it’s so cold that it’s difficult to enjoy the victory. When I came to this race, I said I wanted to win the first three stages, so I have to try again tomorrow to reach my goal but there’ll be a lot of riders eager to beat me.”

Stage 3 is expected to be highly popular on Norway’s national day with people out in their traditional dresses.

On the roads of the Telemark region where Nordic skiing has its origins, stage 2 was contested in a similar scenario as the previous day. Seven riders went away early: Sander Cordeel (Lotto-Belisol), who passed in first position over the two climbs of the day and became the King of the Mountains, Thomas Degand (Accent Jobs-Wanty), Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural), Laurens de Vreese and Stijn Neirynck (Topsport-Vlaanderen), Michael Reihs (Cult) and Fillip Eidsheim (Oster Hus) who made the breakaway for the second day in a row.

This time, the peloton didn’t give them a margin of even three minutes, so their chances to succeed were very slim even though one of the two final laps was cancelled due to the very bad weather conditions.

Kristoff was prompt to apologize to Boasson Hagen for having cut his line unintentionally. “My brakes weren’t working in the last corner. I wanted to stay behind Edvald but I couldn’t. It was slippery," explained the sprinter from Stavanger who knew the circuit as he won the 2011 Norwegian championship in the same street in a two-man sprint against Vegard Stake Laengen.

Boasson Hagen who is definitely not a man of controversies didn’t express any anger at Kristoff’s risky move in the finale. “I was just happy to stay on my wheels," answered the reigning Norwegian champion. “I don’t want to accuse him of anything. We do an outdoor sport with wet and dangerous corners, that’s how it is. I’m satisfied to score more time bonus today. There are more days to come.”

It was not only the same Norwegian duo at the front. The hosting country even scored a triple with 19-year-old Sondre Holst Enger of Team Plussbank taking the third place from Lithuania’s Edvaldas Siskevicius (Sojasun).

“This is an excellent result," said the protégé of Greg LeMond’s former domestique Atle Kvalsvoll. “I was hoping for such a performance at the Tour of Norway but it was extremely hard today and I was just happy not to crash. I follow Edvald’s wheel.”

Kristoff expressed his satisfaction to see a young compatriot doing well. “It’s very good to see good young riders behind us, there’ll be more Norwegian pros in the future," said the race leader.

Full Results 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 4:11:12 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 4 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 5 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 9 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 10 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 13 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 14 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 16 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 18 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank 19 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 21 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 22 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 23 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 24 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 27 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 28 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 29 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 30 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 31 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 32 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 33 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 34 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 35 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 36 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 37 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 38 Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida 39 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 40 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 41 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 42 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy 43 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 44 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy 45 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 46 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida 47 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 48 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 49 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 50 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 51 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 52 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 53 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 54 Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 55 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 56 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 57 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 58 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:01:00 59 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 60 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 61 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 62 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 63 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 64 Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy 65 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 66 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 67 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 68 Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 69 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 70 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 71 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 72 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 73 Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank 74 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 75 Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 76 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 77 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 78 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 79 Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank 80 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 81 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 82 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy 83 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 84 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 85 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 86 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 87 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 88 Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 89 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 90 Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 91 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 92 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 93 Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 94 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 95 Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida 96 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 97 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 98 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 99 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:16 100 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 101 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 102 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 103 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 104 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 105 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 106 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 107 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 108 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 109 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy 110 Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:01:22 111 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:01:32 112 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 113 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 114 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 115 Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 0:01:35 116 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:23 117 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:40 118 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 0:04:52 119 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 120 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:05:42 121 Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 122 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 123 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 124 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy 125 Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 126 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 127 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 128 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 129 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:05:45 130 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:21 131 Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida 132 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 133 Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 134 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 135 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 136 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 137 Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 138 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 139 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida 140 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 141 André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy 142 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 143 Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 144 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 145 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:06:25 146 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:36 147 Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 148 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 149 Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 0:11:14 150 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:12:26 151 Lars Pria (Rom) Rietumu-Delfin 152 Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:08:36 153 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:01:00 DNS Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy DNF Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol

Points 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 15 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 14 3 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 13 4 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 12 5 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 6 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 7 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 8 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 8 9 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 7 10 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 12 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 4 13 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 3 14 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 15 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 1

Sprint 1 - Ulefoss, 116km 1 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy 2 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Sprint 2 - Skien 156.6km 1 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy 3 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Mountain 1 - Reshjemheia, 69.5km 1 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 pts 2 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 2 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Mountain 2 - Geiteryggen, 140km 1 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Teams 1 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12:33:36 2 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 3 Bretagne - Séché Environnement 4 Sky Procycling 5 IAM Cycling 6 Team Oster Hus - Ridley 7 Lotto Belisol 8 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 9 Katusha 10 Joker Merida 11 Sojasun 12 Team Plussbank 0:01:00 13 Accent Jobs - Wanty 14 Team Cult Energy 15 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:00 16 Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks 17 Team People4you - Unaas Cycling 18 MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:32 19 Ringeriks - Kraft Look 0:03:00 20 Rietumu-Delfin 0:03:35

General classification after stage 2 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 8:52:51 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:08 3 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:00:15 4 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:16 5 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 6 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:17 7 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:20 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 10 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 11 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 15 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 17 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 18 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 19 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 20 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 21 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 22 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 23 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 24 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 25 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 27 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 28 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy 29 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 30 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 31 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 32 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 33 Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida 34 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 35 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 36 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 37 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 38 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 39 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida 40 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 41 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 42 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:31 43 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:00:35 44 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 45 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:45 46 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:59 47 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:01:07 48 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:10 49 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:17 50 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:18 51 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:20 52 Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 53 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 54 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 55 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 56 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 57 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 58 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 59 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 60 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 61 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 62 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:01:23 63 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:01:35 64 Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 65 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 66 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy 67 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 68 Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 69 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 70 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:01:36 71 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:40 72 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy 73 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:41 74 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:51 75 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 76 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:01:52 77 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 78 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 79 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:55 80 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:02:03 81 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:05 82 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:07 83 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:02:10 84 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 85 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 86 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:02:17 87 Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:02:32 88 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:02:33 89 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:02:47 90 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:02:55 91 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:58 92 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:03:00 93 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:07 94 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 95 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:41 96 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:46 97 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 98 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:04:21 99 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:12 100 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 0:05:27 101 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:05:36 102 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:06:27 103 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:31 104 Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:06:37 105 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:06:48 106 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:06:53 107 Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:06:56 108 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:07:12 109 André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy 110 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:07:31 111 Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:07:34 112 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:07:48 113 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 114 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 115 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:08:04 116 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:08:17 117 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:08:29 118 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:09:00 119 Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:09:03 120 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 0:09:07 121 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:11 122 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 0:09:42 123 Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:10:00 124 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 125 Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 126 Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida 127 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:10:03 128 Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:10:12 129 Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:10:22 130 Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 0:10:38 131 Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:11:17 132 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:30 133 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 134 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 135 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:12:46 136 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 0:13:09 137 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 138 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 139 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:13:52 140 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:14:42 141 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:14:45 142 Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:15:21 143 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 144 Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 145 Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 146 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:24 147 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 148 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 149 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:15:28 150 Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:17:39 151 Lars Pria (Rom) Rietumu-Delfin 0:21:26 152 Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:22:01 153 Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 0:30:35

Points classification 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 30 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 28 3 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 5 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 18 6 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 7 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 13 8 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 12 9 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 11 10 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 10 11 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 12 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 8 13 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy 7 14 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 7 15 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 16 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 17 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 18 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 19 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 5 20 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 21 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 4 22 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 4 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 24 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 4 25 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 3 26 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 2 27 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 28 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 1

Mountains classification 1 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 4 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 3 5 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 2 6 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Young riders classification 1 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 8:53:07 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:01 3 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:04 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 6 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 7 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 8 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 9 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 10 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 11 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 12 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 13 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 15 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy 16 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 17 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 18 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 20 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 21 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:00:19 22 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 23 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:43 24 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:04 25 Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 26 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 27 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 29 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 30 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:01:07 31 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:01:19 32 Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 33 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 34 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy 35 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 36 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 37 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:01:20 38 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:25 39 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:35 40 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:01:47 41 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:01:54 42 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 43 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 44 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:02:01 45 Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:02:16 46 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:02:17 47 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:02:31 48 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:02:39 49 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:44 50 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:30 51 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:04:05 52 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 0:05:11 53 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:05:20 54 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:06:11 55 Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:06:40 56 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:06:56 57 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:07:15 58 Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:07:18 59 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:07:32 60 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 61 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 62 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:07:48 63 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:08:01 64 Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:08:47 65 Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:09:44 66 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 67 Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 68 Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida 69 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:09:47 70 Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:09:56 71 Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:10:06 72 Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 0:10:22 73 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:14 74 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:12:30 75 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:12:53 76 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:13:36 77 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:14:29 78 Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:15:05 79 Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 80 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:08 81 Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:17:23 82 Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:21:45