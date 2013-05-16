Glava Tour of Norway: Kristoff wins second straight stage
Boasson Hagen runner-up again
Alexander Kristoff confirmed his current supremacy over Norway’s super star Edvald Boasson Hagen of Team Sky in the second, slightly uphill sprint finish of the Glava Tour of Norway in Skien.
The Katusha rider overcame difficult conditions as it rained continuously during the whole day with temperatures that didn’t exceed 10°C.
“It feels great to win again," Kristoff reacted while shaking with cold.
“But it’s so cold that it’s difficult to enjoy the victory. When I came to this race, I said I wanted to win the first three stages, so I have to try again tomorrow to reach my goal but there’ll be a lot of riders eager to beat me.”
Stage 3 is expected to be highly popular on Norway’s national day with people out in their traditional dresses.
On the roads of the Telemark region where Nordic skiing has its origins, stage 2 was contested in a similar scenario as the previous day. Seven riders went away early: Sander Cordeel (Lotto-Belisol), who passed in first position over the two climbs of the day and became the King of the Mountains, Thomas Degand (Accent Jobs-Wanty), Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural), Laurens de Vreese and Stijn Neirynck (Topsport-Vlaanderen), Michael Reihs (Cult) and Fillip Eidsheim (Oster Hus) who made the breakaway for the second day in a row.
This time, the peloton didn’t give them a margin of even three minutes, so their chances to succeed were very slim even though one of the two final laps was cancelled due to the very bad weather conditions.
Kristoff was prompt to apologize to Boasson Hagen for having cut his line unintentionally. “My brakes weren’t working in the last corner. I wanted to stay behind Edvald but I couldn’t. It was slippery," explained the sprinter from Stavanger who knew the circuit as he won the 2011 Norwegian championship in the same street in a two-man sprint against Vegard Stake Laengen.
Boasson Hagen who is definitely not a man of controversies didn’t express any anger at Kristoff’s risky move in the finale. “I was just happy to stay on my wheels," answered the reigning Norwegian champion. “I don’t want to accuse him of anything. We do an outdoor sport with wet and dangerous corners, that’s how it is. I’m satisfied to score more time bonus today. There are more days to come.”
It was not only the same Norwegian duo at the front. The hosting country even scored a triple with 19-year-old Sondre Holst Enger of Team Plussbank taking the third place from Lithuania’s Edvaldas Siskevicius (Sojasun).
“This is an excellent result," said the protégé of Greg LeMond’s former domestique Atle Kvalsvoll. “I was hoping for such a performance at the Tour of Norway but it was extremely hard today and I was just happy not to crash. I follow Edvald’s wheel.”
Kristoff expressed his satisfaction to see a young compatriot doing well. “It’s very good to see good young riders behind us, there’ll be more Norwegian pros in the future," said the race leader.
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|4:11:12
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|4
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|5
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|9
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|10
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|13
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|14
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|16
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|18
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank
|19
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|22
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|27
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|28
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|29
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|30
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|31
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|32
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|33
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|35
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|36
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|37
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
|39
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|40
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|41
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|42
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
|43
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|44
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|45
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|46
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|47
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|48
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|49
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|50
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|51
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|52
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|53
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|54
|Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|55
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|56
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|57
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|58
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:01:00
|59
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|60
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|61
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|62
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|63
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|64
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|65
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|66
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|67
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|68
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|69
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|70
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|71
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|72
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|73
|Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank
|74
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|75
|Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|76
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|77
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|78
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|79
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank
|80
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|81
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|82
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|83
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|84
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|85
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|86
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|87
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|88
|Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|89
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|90
|Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|91
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|92
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|93
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|94
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|95
|Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|96
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|97
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|98
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|99
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:16
|100
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|101
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|102
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|103
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|104
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|105
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|109
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy
|110
|Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:01:22
|111
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:32
|112
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|113
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|114
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|115
|Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:01:35
|116
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:23
|117
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:40
|118
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:04:52
|119
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|120
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:05:42
|121
|Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|122
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|123
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|124
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|125
|Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|126
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|127
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|129
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:05:45
|130
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:21
|131
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|132
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|133
|Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|134
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|135
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|136
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|137
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|138
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|139
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida
|140
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|141
|André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|142
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|143
|Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|144
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|145
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:06:25
|146
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:36
|147
|Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|148
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|149
|Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:11:14
|150
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:12:26
|151
|Lars Pria (Rom) Rietumu-Delfin
|152
|Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:08:36
|153
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:01:00
|DNS
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|DNF
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|14
|3
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|13
|4
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|12
|5
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|6
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|8
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|8
|9
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|7
|10
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|12
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|4
|13
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|3
|14
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|15
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|1
|1
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
|2
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|1
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
|3
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|1
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|pts
|2
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|2
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|1
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12:33:36
|2
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|3
|Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|4
|Sky Procycling
|5
|IAM Cycling
|6
|Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|7
|Lotto Belisol
|8
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Katusha
|10
|Joker Merida
|11
|Sojasun
|12
|Team Plussbank
|0:01:00
|13
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|14
|Team Cult Energy
|15
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:00
|16
|Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|17
|Team People4you - Unaas Cycling
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:32
|19
|Ringeriks - Kraft Look
|0:03:00
|20
|Rietumu-Delfin
|0:03:35
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|8:52:51
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:08
|3
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:00:15
|4
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:16
|5
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|6
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:17
|7
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:20
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|10
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|11
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|15
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|17
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|18
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|19
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|20
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|21
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|23
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|24
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|25
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|29
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|30
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|31
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|32
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|33
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
|34
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|35
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|36
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|37
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|38
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|39
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|40
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|41
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|42
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:31
|43
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:00:35
|44
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|45
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:45
|46
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:59
|47
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:07
|48
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:10
|49
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:17
|50
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:18
|51
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:20
|52
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|53
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|54
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|55
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|56
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|57
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|58
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|59
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|60
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|61
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|62
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:01:23
|63
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:01:35
|64
|Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|65
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|66
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|67
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|68
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|69
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|70
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:01:36
|71
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|72
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy
|73
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:41
|74
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:51
|75
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|76
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:52
|77
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|78
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|79
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:55
|80
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:02:03
|81
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:05
|82
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:07
|83
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:02:10
|84
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|85
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|86
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:02:17
|87
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:02:32
|88
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:02:33
|89
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:02:47
|90
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:02:55
|91
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:58
|92
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:00
|93
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|94
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:41
|96
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:46
|97
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|98
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:04:21
|99
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:12
|100
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:27
|101
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:05:36
|102
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:06:27
|103
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:31
|104
|Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:06:37
|105
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:06:48
|106
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:06:53
|107
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:06:56
|108
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:07:12
|109
|André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|110
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:07:31
|111
|Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:07:34
|112
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:07:48
|113
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|114
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|115
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:08:04
|116
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:08:17
|117
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:08:29
|118
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:09:00
|119
|Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:09:03
|120
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|0:09:07
|121
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:11
|122
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:09:42
|123
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:10:00
|124
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|125
|Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|126
|Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|127
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:10:03
|128
|Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:10:12
|129
|Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:10:22
|130
|Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:10:38
|131
|Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:11:17
|132
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:30
|133
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|134
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|135
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:12:46
|136
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|0:13:09
|137
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|138
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|139
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:13:52
|140
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:14:42
|141
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:14:45
|142
|Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:15:21
|143
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|144
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|145
|Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|146
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:24
|147
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|148
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|149
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:15:28
|150
|Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:17:39
|151
|Lars Pria (Rom) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:21:26
|152
|Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:22:01
|153
|Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:30:35
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|30
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|28
|3
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|5
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|18
|6
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|7
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|13
|8
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|11
|10
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|10
|11
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|12
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|8
|13
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
|7
|14
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|7
|15
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|16
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|17
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|18
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|19
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|20
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|21
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|4
|22
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|24
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|4
|25
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|3
|26
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|2
|27
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|28
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|1
|1
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|4
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|3
|5
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|2
|6
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|1
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|8:53:07
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:01
|3
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:04
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|6
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|7
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|8
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|9
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|10
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|11
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|12
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|13
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|16
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|17
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|18
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|20
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|21
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:00:19
|22
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|23
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:43
|24
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:04
|25
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|26
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|27
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|29
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|30
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:01:07
|31
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:01:19
|32
|Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|33
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|34
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|35
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|36
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|37
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:01:20
|38
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:25
|39
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:35
|40
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:01:47
|41
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:01:54
|42
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|43
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|44
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:02:01
|45
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:02:16
|46
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:02:17
|47
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:02:31
|48
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:02:39
|49
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:44
|50
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:30
|51
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:04:05
|52
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:11
|53
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:05:20
|54
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:06:11
|55
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:06:40
|56
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:06:56
|57
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:07:15
|58
|Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:07:18
|59
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:07:32
|60
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|61
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|62
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:07:48
|63
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:08:01
|64
|Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:08:47
|65
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:09:44
|66
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|67
|Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|68
|Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|69
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:09:47
|70
|Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:09:56
|71
|Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:10:06
|72
|Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:10:22
|73
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:14
|74
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:12:30
|75
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:12:53
|76
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:13:36
|77
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:14:29
|78
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:15:05
|79
|Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|80
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:08
|81
|Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:17:23
|82
|Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:21:45
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26:39:33
|2
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|4
|Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|5
|Sojasun
|6
|Sky Procycling
|7
|IAM Cycling
|8
|Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|9
|Joker Merida
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:15
|11
|Katusha
|0:00:47
|12
|Team Cult Energy
|0:01:00
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:00
|14
|Team People4you - Unaas Cycling
|15
|Team Plussbank
|0:02:05
|16
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:45
|17
|Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|0:03:13
|18
|Rietumu-Delfin
|0:05:06
|19
|Ringeriks - Kraft Look
|0:05:37
|20
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:07:28
