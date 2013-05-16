Trending

Glava Tour of Norway: Kristoff wins second straight stage

Boasson Hagen runner-up again

Lars Boom (Blanco) is bundled up for the inclement weather

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
The break of the day during stage 2

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
It was a wet, dismal day for racing at the Glava Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) about to win his second straight stage in Norway

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
At the start of stage 2

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), in the leader's yellow jersey, wins his second stage in as many days at the Glava Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)

Alexander Kristoff confirmed his current supremacy over Norway’s super star Edvald Boasson Hagen of Team Sky in the second, slightly uphill sprint finish of the Glava Tour of Norway in Skien.

The Katusha rider overcame difficult conditions as it rained continuously during the whole day with temperatures that didn’t exceed 10°C.

“It feels great to win again," Kristoff reacted while shaking with cold.

“But it’s so cold that it’s difficult to enjoy the victory. When I came to this race, I said I wanted to win the first three stages, so I have to try again tomorrow to reach my goal but there’ll be a lot of riders eager to beat me.”

Stage 3 is expected to be highly popular on Norway’s national day with people out in their traditional dresses.

On the roads of the Telemark region where Nordic skiing has its origins, stage 2 was contested in a similar scenario as the previous day. Seven riders went away early: Sander Cordeel (Lotto-Belisol), who passed in first position over the two climbs of the day and became the King of the Mountains, Thomas Degand (Accent Jobs-Wanty), Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural), Laurens de Vreese and Stijn Neirynck (Topsport-Vlaanderen), Michael Reihs (Cult) and Fillip Eidsheim (Oster Hus) who made the breakaway for the second day in a row.

This time, the peloton didn’t give them a margin of even three minutes, so their chances to succeed were very slim even though one of the two final laps was cancelled due to the very bad weather conditions.

Kristoff was prompt to apologize to Boasson Hagen for having cut his line unintentionally. “My brakes weren’t working in the last corner. I wanted to stay behind Edvald but I couldn’t. It was slippery," explained the sprinter from Stavanger who knew the circuit as he won the 2011 Norwegian championship in the same street in a two-man sprint against Vegard Stake Laengen.

Boasson Hagen who is definitely not a man of controversies didn’t express any anger at Kristoff’s risky move in the finale. “I was just happy to stay on my wheels," answered the reigning Norwegian champion. “I don’t want to accuse him of anything. We do an outdoor sport with wet and dangerous corners, that’s how it is. I’m satisfied to score more time bonus today. There are more days to come.”

It was not only the same Norwegian duo at the front. The hosting country even scored a triple with 19-year-old Sondre Holst Enger of Team Plussbank taking the third place from Lithuania’s Edvaldas Siskevicius (Sojasun).

“This is an excellent result," said the protégé of Greg LeMond’s former domestique Atle Kvalsvoll. “I was hoping for such a performance at the Tour of Norway but it was extremely hard today and I was just happy not to crash. I follow Edvald’s wheel.”

Kristoff expressed his satisfaction to see a young compatriot doing well. “It’s very good to see good young riders behind us, there’ll be more Norwegian pros in the future," said the race leader.

 

Full Results
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha4:11:12
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
4Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
5Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
9Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
10Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
11Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
12Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
13Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
14Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
15Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
16Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
18Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank
19Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
21Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
22Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
24Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
25Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
27Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
28Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
29Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
30Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
31Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
32Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
33Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
34Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
35Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
36Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
37Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
38Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
39Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
40Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
41Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
42Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
43Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
44Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
45Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
46Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
47Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
48Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
49Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
50Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
51Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
52Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
53Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
54Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
55Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
56Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
57Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
58Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:01:00
59Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
60Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
61Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
62Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
63Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
64Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy
65Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
66Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
67Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
68Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
69Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
70Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
71August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
72Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
73Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank
74Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
75Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
76Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
77Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
78Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
79Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank
80Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
81Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
82Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
83Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
84Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
85Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
86Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
87Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
88Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
89Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
90Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
91Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
92Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
93Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
94Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
95Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida
96Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
97Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
98Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
99Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:16
100Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
101Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
102Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
103Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
104Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
105Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
106Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
107Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
108Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
109Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy
110Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:01:22
111Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:01:32
112Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
113Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
114Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
115Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:01:35
116Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:23
117Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:40
118Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka0:04:52
119Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
120Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:05:42
121Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
122Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
123Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
124Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
125Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
126Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
127Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
128Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
129Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:05:45
130Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:21
131Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida
132Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
133Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
134Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
135Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
136Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
137Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
138Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
139Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida
140Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
141André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
142Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
143Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
144Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
145Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:06:25
146Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:36
147Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
148Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
149Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:11:14
150Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:12:26
151Lars Pria (Rom) Rietumu-Delfin
152Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:08:36
153Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:01:00
DNSChristian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
DNFJoost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol

Points
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha15pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling14
3Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank13
4Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun12
5Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise11
6Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise9
8Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka8
9Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling7
10Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
11Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling5
12Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement4
13Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley3
14Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling2
15Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty1

Sprint 1 - Ulefoss, 116km
1Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy2
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Sprint 2 - Skien 156.6km
1Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy3pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Mountain 1 - Reshjemheia, 69.5km
1Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol4pts
2Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley2
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Mountain 2 - Geiteryggen, 140km
1Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol4pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Teams
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12:33:36
2Team Saxo - Tinkoff
3Bretagne - Séché Environnement
4Sky Procycling
5IAM Cycling
6Team Oster Hus - Ridley
7Lotto Belisol
8Blanco Pro Cycling Team
9Katusha
10Joker Merida
11Sojasun
12Team Plussbank0:01:00
13Accent Jobs - Wanty
14Team Cult Energy
15Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:00
16Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
17Team People4you - Unaas Cycling
18MTN - Qhubeka0:02:32
19Ringeriks - Kraft Look0:03:00
20Rietumu-Delfin0:03:35

General classification after stage 2
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha8:52:51
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:08
3Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy0:00:15
4Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:16
5Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
6Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:17
7Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:20
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
10Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
11Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
13Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
14Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
15Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
17Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
18Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
19Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
20Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
21Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
22Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
23Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
24Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
25Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
27Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
28Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
29Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
30Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
31Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
32Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
33Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
34Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
35Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
36Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
37Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
38Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
39Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
40Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
41Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
42Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:31
43Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank0:00:35
44Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
45Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:45
46Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:59
47Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:01:07
48Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:10
49Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:17
50Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:18
51Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:20
52Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
53Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
54Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
55Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
56Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
57Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
58Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
59Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
60Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
61Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
62Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:01:23
63Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:01:35
64Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
65Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
66Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
67Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
68Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
69Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
70Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:01:36
71Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:40
72Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy
73Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:41
74Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:51
75Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
76Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:01:52
77Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
78Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
79Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:55
80Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:02:03
81Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:05
82Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:07
83Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida0:02:10
84Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
85Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
86Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:02:17
87Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank0:02:32
88Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:02:33
89Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:02:47
90August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:02:55
91Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:58
92Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:00
93Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:07
94Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
95Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:41
96Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:46
97Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
98Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:04:21
99Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:12
100Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:27
101Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida0:05:36
102Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:06:27
103Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:31
104Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:06:37
105Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:06:48
106Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:06:53
107Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida0:06:56
108Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida0:07:12
109André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
110Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:07:31
111Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:07:34
112Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank0:07:48
113Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
114Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
115Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank0:08:04
116Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:08:17
117Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:08:29
118Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:09:00
119Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:09:03
120Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun0:09:07
121Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:11
122Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:09:42
123Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:10:00
124Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
125Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
126Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida
127Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:10:03
128Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:10:12
129Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:10:22
130Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:10:38
131Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:11:17
132Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:30
133Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
134Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
135Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank0:12:46
136Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha0:13:09
137Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
138Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
139Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:13:52
140Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:14:42
141Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:14:45
142Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:15:21
143Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
144Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
145Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
146Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:24
147Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
148Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
149Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:15:28
150Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:17:39
151Lars Pria (Rom) Rietumu-Delfin0:21:26
152Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank0:22:01
153Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:30:35

Points classification
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha30pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling28
3Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise19
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise19
5Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun18
6Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling15
7Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank13
8Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team12
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka11
10Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty10
11Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
12Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka8
13Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy7
14Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling7
15Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
16Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
17Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
18Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling5
19Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun5
20Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
21Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley4
22Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun4
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
24Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement4
25Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley3
26Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida2
27Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
28Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement1

Mountains classification
1Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol8pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
4Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley3
5Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida2
6Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Young riders classification
1Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank8:53:07
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:01
3Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:04
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
6Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
7Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
8Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
9Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
10Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
11Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
12Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
13Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
15Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
16Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
17Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
18Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
19Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
20Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
21Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank0:00:19
22Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
23Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:43
24Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:04
25Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
26Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
27Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
28Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
29Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
30Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:01:07
31Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:01:19
32Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
33Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
34Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
35Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
36Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
37Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:01:20
38Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:25
39Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:35
40Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:01:47
41Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida0:01:54
42Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
43Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
44Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:02:01
45Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank0:02:16
46Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:02:17
47Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:02:31
48August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:02:39
49Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:44
50Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:30
51Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:04:05
52Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:11
53Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida0:05:20
54Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:06:11
55Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida0:06:40
56Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida0:06:56
57Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:07:15
58Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:07:18
59Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank0:07:32
60Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
61Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
62Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank0:07:48
63Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:08:01
64Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:08:47
65Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:09:44
66Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
67Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
68Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida
69Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:09:47
70Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:09:56
71Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:10:06
72Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:10:22
73Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:14
74Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank0:12:30
75Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:12:53
76Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:13:36
77Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:14:29
78Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:15:05
79Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
80Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:08
81Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:17:23
82Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank0:21:45

Teams classification
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise26:39:33
2Blanco Pro Cycling Team
3Team Saxo - Tinkoff
4Bretagne - Séché Environnement
5Sojasun
6Sky Procycling
7IAM Cycling
8Team Oster Hus - Ridley
9Joker Merida
10Lotto Belisol0:00:15
11Katusha0:00:47
12Team Cult Energy0:01:00
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:00
14Team People4you - Unaas Cycling
15Team Plussbank0:02:05
16MTN - Qhubeka0:02:45
17Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks0:03:13
18Rietumu-Delfin0:05:06
19Ringeriks - Kraft Look0:05:37
20Accent Jobs - Wanty0:07:28

