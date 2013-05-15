Image 1 of 7 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) speaks to the media after winning stage 1 at the Tour of Norway (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no) Image 2 of 7 The peloton in action during the opening stage of the Glava Tour of Norway (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no) Image 3 of 7 The peloton in action during the first day of racing at the Glava Tour of Norway (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no) Image 4 of 7 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 1 at the Glava Tour of Norway ahead of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no) Image 5 of 7 Stage 1 winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no) Image 6 of 7 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) dons the first leader's jersey at the Glava Tour of Norway (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no) Image 7 of 7 Norwegian road champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)

Alexander Kristoff scored his second win of the season, claiming the opening stage in the Glava Tour of Norway. The Katusha rider beat national rival Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) in a sprint finish.

"Edvald is a great rider," commented his former teammate from the team Maxbo-Bianchi in 2007. “He’s one of the best in the world, and probably the best behind Peter Sagan for this kind of sprint finish. That’s why it means a lot to me to beat him here but I wasn’t sure until the final lap that I could do it. I didn’t feel very good in the climbs earlier in the stage.”

“It’s nothing new that Alexander is a strong sprinter," echoed Boasson Hagen about his compatriot who won the bronze medal at the Olympic road race.

“I was expecting him to do well today. My team prepared the sprint really well, so did Blanco and Katusha. I got an excellent lead-out but I started sprinting on a gear that was possibly too big when I came into the wind.”

Kristoff was also full of praise for his Russian team albeit being left alone 350 metres before the finishing line.

“I tried to stay close to Edvald and we started at the same time," he said. “We sprinted head-to-head. I wasn’t convinced that I could win until 50 metres to go.”

Kristoff and Boasson Hagen actually know each other well as they both come from the same development program run for years by Birger Hungerholdt who is also the organizer of the Glava Tour of Norway.

They might have different goals this week. The sprinter from Katusha announced that he eyed stage victories in the first three days while the versatile rider from Team Sky intends to repeat the overall win he got last year when the race will be contested on a more mountainous terrain around Lillehammer near his home on Saturday.

That’s why Boasson Hagen didn’t analyze stage 1 as a defeat. “With the time bonus [for second place], I have six seconds more in my favor than before the start and that’s the kind of benefit I was hoping for," said the Norwegian national champion who will also celebrate his 27th birthday at the race on a very special occasion for the whole country as May 17 is the national day.

Being so motivated on home soil, the two local stars and the Blanco team, working for Norway’s third favorite Lars-Petter Nordhaug and sprinter Theo Bos who finished fourth, didn’t leave much room for the potential success of the breakaway that was formed after 27 kilometres of racing with six riders at the front: Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), Ronny Martias (Sojasun), Bob Schoonbroodt (De Rijke-Shanks), Alexander Gingsjö (Team People4you), Vegard Bugge (Joker-Merida) and Fillip Eidsheim (Oster Hus).

They had a maximum advantage of eight minutes and Txurruka was the last man to be caught with 10 kilometers to go. “At 40 to go with a lead of four minutes, I even thought we could make it," said the Basque rider who just won the Vuelta Asturias last weekend. “I wanted to profit from my good form and I’ll give it another go before the end of the Tour of Norway.”

Full Results 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 4:41:59 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 5 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 6 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 8 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy 15 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 16 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 17 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 19 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 20 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 21 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 22 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy 23 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 24 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 25 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 26 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 27 Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 28 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 29 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 30 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 32 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 33 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 34 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 35 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 36 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 37 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 38 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 39 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 41 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 42 Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida 43 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 44 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy 45 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 46 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 47 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 48 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 49 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida 50 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 51 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 54 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 55 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 56 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 57 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 58 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 59 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 60 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:13 61 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:15 62 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 63 Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 64 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 65 Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 66 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy 67 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 68 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 69 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 70 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 71 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 72 Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida 73 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 74 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 75 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 76 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank 77 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 78 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:21 79 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 80 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:25 81 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:29 82 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 83 André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:00:31 84 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida 85 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:39 86 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:00:43 87 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:47 88 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 89 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:50 90 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 91 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 92 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 93 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 94 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:57 95 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 96 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:01:03 97 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:06 98 Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:01:12 99 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:01:13 100 Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:01:14 101 Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:01:16 102 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:01:27 103 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 104 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 105 Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:01:32 106 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:01:35 107 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 108 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 109 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:02:27 110 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 0:03:01 111 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 112 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 113 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:26 114 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 115 Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:05:15 116 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:05:17 117 Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 118 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:05:18 119 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:06:28 120 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 121 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 122 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 123 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 124 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 125 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 126 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 127 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 128 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 129 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 130 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:07:57 131 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:08:40 132 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 133 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy 134 Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 135 Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 136 Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 137 Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida 138 Lars Pria (Rom) Rietumu-Delfin 139 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 140 Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 141 Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 142 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 143 Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy 144 Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 0:08:43 145 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 146 Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 147 Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 148 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol 149 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 150 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 151 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 152 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 153 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:11:26 154 Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 0:19:01 155 Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:20:41 DNF Kai Reus (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks

Points 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 15 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 14 3 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 13 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 11 6 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 9 8 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 9 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 10 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 6 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 5 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 14 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy 2 15 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 1

Sprint 1 - Mysen, 73.5km 1 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 3 pts 2 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 2 3 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 1

Sprint 2 - Sarpsborg, 170.5 1 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 3 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 1

Mountain 1 - Fredriksten Fortress, 131.8km 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 pts 2 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 2 3 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 1

Teams 1 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14:05:57 2 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 3 Sojasun 4 IAM Cycling 5 Sky Procycling 6 Bretagne - Séché Environnement 7 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 Team Cult Energy 9 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 10 Joker Merida 11 Team Oster Hus - Ridley 12 MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:13 13 Lotto Belisol 0:00:15 14 Katusha 0:00:47 15 Team Plussbank 0:01:05 16 Team People4you - Unaas Cycling 0:01:13 17 Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks 18 Rietumu-Delfin 0:01:31 19 Ringeriks - Kraft Look 0:02:37 20 Accent Jobs - Wanty 0:06:28

General classification after stage 1 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 4:41:49 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:04 3 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:06 4 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:08 5 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 7 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 9 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 12 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 14 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy 16 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 17 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 18 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 19 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 20 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 21 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 22 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 23 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy 24 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 25 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 26 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 27 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 28 Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 29 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 30 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 33 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 34 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 35 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 36 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 37 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 38 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 39 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 40 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 41 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 42 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 43 Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida 44 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 45 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy 46 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 47 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 48 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 49 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 50 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida 51 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 52 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 54 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 55 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 56 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 57 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 58 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 59 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 60 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 61 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 62 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:21 63 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:23 64 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:25 65 Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 66 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 67 Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 68 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy 69 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 70 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 71 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 72 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 73 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 74 Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida 75 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 76 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 77 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 78 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank 79 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 80 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:31 81 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 82 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:35 83 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 84 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:39 85 André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:00:41 86 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida 87 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:49 88 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:00:53 89 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:57 90 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 91 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:00 92 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 93 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 94 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 95 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 96 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:07 97 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 98 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:01:13 99 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:16 100 Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:01:22 101 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:01:23 102 Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:01:24 103 Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:01:26 104 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:01:37 105 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 106 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 107 Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:01:42 108 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:01:45 109 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:11 110 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:02:37 111 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 0:03:11 112 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 113 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:36 114 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 115 Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:05:25 116 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:05:26 117 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:05:27 118 Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 119 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:06:38 120 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 121 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 122 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 123 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 124 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 125 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 126 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 127 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 128 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 129 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 130 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:08:07 131 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:08:50 132 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 133 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy 134 Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 135 Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 136 Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 137 Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida 138 Lars Pria (Rom) Rietumu-Delfin 139 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 140 Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 141 Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 142 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 143 Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy 144 Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 0:08:53 145 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 146 Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 147 Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 148 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol 149 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 150 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 151 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 152 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 153 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:11:36 154 Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 0:19:11 155 Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:20:51

Points classification 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 15 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 14 3 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 13 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 11 6 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 9 8 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 9 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 10 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 6 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 5 12 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 4 13 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 4 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 15 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 16 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 2 17 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 18 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy 2 19 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 1

Mountains classification 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 pts 2 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 2 3 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 1

Young riders classification 1 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 4:41:59 2 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 6 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 8 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 10 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 11 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 12 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy 13 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 14 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 15 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 16 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 17 Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 18 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 19 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 23 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 24 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 25 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 26 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 27 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 28 Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 0:00:15 29 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 30 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy 31 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 32 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida 34 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 35 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 36 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank 37 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 38 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:21 39 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 40 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:00:25 41 Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:00:31 42 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:39 43 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:00:43 44 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:00:50 45 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 46 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 47 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 48 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:00:57 49 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:01:03 50 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:06 51 Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:01:12 52 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:01:13 53 Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:01:16 54 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:01:27 55 Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:01:32 56 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:01:35 57 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:01:43 58 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:03:01 59 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:26 60 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:05:16 61 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:06:28 62 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 63 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 64 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 65 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 66 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 67 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:07:57 68 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:08:40 69 Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 70 Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 71 Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida 72 Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 73 Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 74 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 75 Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy 76 Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 0:08:43 77 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 78 Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 79 Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 80 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 81 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:11:26 82 Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:20:41