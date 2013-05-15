Trending

Glava Tour of Norway: Kristoff wins his first duel with Boasson Hagen

Veteran Sébastien Hinault takes third place in Sarpsborg

Image 1 of 7

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) speaks to the media after winning stage 1 at the Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Image 2 of 7

The peloton in action during the opening stage of the Glava Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Image 3 of 7

The peloton in action during the first day of racing at the Glava Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Image 4 of 7

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 1 at the Glava Tour of Norway ahead of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Image 5 of 7

Stage 1 winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Image 6 of 7

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) dons the first leader's jersey at the Glava Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Image 7 of 7

Norwegian road champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)

Alexander Kristoff scored his second win of the season, claiming the opening stage in the Glava Tour of Norway. The Katusha rider beat national rival Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) in a sprint finish.

"Edvald is a great rider," commented his former teammate from the team Maxbo-Bianchi in 2007. “He’s one of the best in the world, and probably the best behind Peter Sagan for this kind of sprint finish. That’s why it means a lot to me to beat him here but I wasn’t sure until the final lap that I could do it. I didn’t feel very good in the climbs earlier in the stage.”

“It’s nothing new that Alexander is a strong sprinter," echoed Boasson Hagen about his compatriot who won the bronze medal at the Olympic road race.

“I was expecting him to do well today. My team prepared the sprint really well, so did Blanco and Katusha. I got an excellent lead-out but I started sprinting on a gear that was possibly too big when I came into the wind.”

Kristoff was also full of praise for his Russian team albeit being left alone 350 metres before the finishing line.

“I tried to stay close to Edvald and we started at the same time," he said. “We sprinted head-to-head. I wasn’t convinced that I could win until 50 metres to go.”

Kristoff and Boasson Hagen actually know each other well as they both come from the same development program run for years by Birger Hungerholdt who is also the organizer of the Glava Tour of Norway.

They might have different goals this week. The sprinter from Katusha announced that he eyed stage victories in the first three days while the versatile rider from Team Sky intends to repeat the overall win he got last year when the race will be contested on a more mountainous terrain around Lillehammer near his home on Saturday.

That’s why Boasson Hagen didn’t analyze stage 1 as a defeat. “With the time bonus [for second place], I have six seconds more in my favor than before the start and that’s the kind of benefit I was hoping for," said the Norwegian national champion who will also celebrate his 27th birthday at the race on a very special occasion for the whole country as May 17 is the national day.

Being so motivated on home soil, the two local stars and the Blanco team, working for Norway’s third favorite Lars-Petter Nordhaug and sprinter Theo Bos who finished fourth, didn’t leave much room for the potential success of the breakaway that was formed after 27 kilometres of racing with six riders at the front: Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), Ronny Martias (Sojasun), Bob Schoonbroodt (De Rijke-Shanks), Alexander Gingsjö (Team People4you), Vegard Bugge (Joker-Merida) and Fillip Eidsheim (Oster Hus).

They had a maximum advantage of eight minutes and Txurruka was the last man to be caught with 10 kilometers to go. “At 40 to go with a lead of four minutes, I even thought we could make it," said the Basque rider who just won the Vuelta Asturias last weekend. “I wanted to profit from my good form and I’ll give it another go before the end of the Tour of Norway.”

Full Results
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha4:41:59
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
4Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
8Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
11Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
13Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
15Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
16Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
17Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
18Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
19Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
20Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
21Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
22Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
23Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
24Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
25Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
26Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
27Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
28Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
29Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
30Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
32Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
33Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
34Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
35Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
36Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
37Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
38Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
39Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
41Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
42Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
43Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
44Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy
45Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
46Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
47Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
48Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
49Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
50Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
51Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
52Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
53Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
54Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
55Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
56Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
57Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
58Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
59Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
60Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:13
61Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:15
62Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
63Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
64Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
65Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
66Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
67Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
68Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
69Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
70Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
71Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
72Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida
73Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
74Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
75Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
76Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank
77Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
78Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:21
79Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
80Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:25
81Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:29
82Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
83André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:00:31
84Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida
85Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:39
86Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:00:43
87Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:00:47
88Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
89Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:50
90Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
91Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
92Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
93Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
94Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:57
95Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
96Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:01:03
97Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:06
98Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank0:01:12
99Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:01:13
100Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:01:14
101Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:01:16
102Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:01:27
103Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
104Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
105Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:01:32
106August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:01:35
107Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
108Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
109Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:02:27
110Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:03:01
111Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
112Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
113Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:26
114Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
115Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:05:15
116Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:17
117Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
118Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida0:05:18
119Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:06:28
120Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
121Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
122Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
123Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
124Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
125Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
126Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
127Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
128Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
129Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
130Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:07:57
131Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:08:40
132Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
133Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
134Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
135Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
136Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
137Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida
138Lars Pria (Rom) Rietumu-Delfin
139Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
140Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
141Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
142Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
143Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy
144Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:08:43
145Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
146Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
147Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
148Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
149Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
150Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
151Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
152Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
153Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank0:11:26
154Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:19:01
155Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank0:20:41
DNFKai Reus (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks

Points
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha15pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling14
3Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling13
4Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team12
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka11
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty9
8Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
9Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
10Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun6
11Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun5
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
13Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
14Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy2
15Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement1

Sprint 1 - Mysen, 73.5km
1Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley3pts
2Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida2
3Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun1

Sprint 2 - Sarpsborg, 170.5
1Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun3pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley1

Mountain 1 - Fredriksten Fortress, 131.8km
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4pts
2Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida2
3Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley1

Teams
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14:05:57
2Blanco Pro Cycling Team
3Sojasun
4IAM Cycling
5Sky Procycling
6Bretagne - Séché Environnement
7Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
8Team Cult Energy
9Team Saxo - Tinkoff
10Joker Merida
11Team Oster Hus - Ridley
12MTN - Qhubeka0:00:13
13Lotto Belisol0:00:15
14Katusha0:00:47
15Team Plussbank0:01:05
16Team People4you - Unaas Cycling0:01:13
17Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
18Rietumu-Delfin0:01:31
19Ringeriks - Kraft Look0:02:37
20Accent Jobs - Wanty0:06:28

General classification after stage 1
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha4:41:49
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:04
3Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:06
4Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:08
5Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
9Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
12Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
16Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
17Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
18Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
19Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
20Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
21Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
22Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
23Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
24Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
25Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
26Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
27Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
28Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
29Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
30Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
31Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
33Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
34Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
35Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
36Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
37Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
38Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
39Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
40Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
41Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
42Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
43Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
44Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
45Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy
46Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
47Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
48Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
49Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
50Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
51Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
52Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
53Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
54Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
55Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
56Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
57Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
58Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
59Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
60Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
61Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
62Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun0:00:21
63Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:23
64Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:25
65Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
66Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
67Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
68Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
69Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
70Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
71Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
72Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
73Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
74Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida
75Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
76Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
77Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
78Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank
79Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
80Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:31
81Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
82Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:35
83Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
84Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:39
85André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:00:41
86Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida
87Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:49
88Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:00:53
89Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:00:57
90Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
91Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:00
92Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
93Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
94Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
95Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
96Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:07
97Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
98Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:01:13
99Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:16
100Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank0:01:22
101Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:01:23
102Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:01:24
103Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:01:26
104Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:01:37
105Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
106Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
107Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:01:42
108August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:01:45
109Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:11
110Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:02:37
111Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:03:11
112Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
113Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:36
114Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
115Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:05:25
116Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida0:05:26
117Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:27
118Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
119Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:06:38
120Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
121Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
122Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
123Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
124Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
125Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
126Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
127Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
128Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
129Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
130Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:08:07
131Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:08:50
132Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
133Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
134Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
135Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
136Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
137Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida
138Lars Pria (Rom) Rietumu-Delfin
139Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
140Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
141Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
142Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
143Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy
144Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:08:53
145Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
146Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
147Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
148Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
149Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
150Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
151Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
152Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
153Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank0:11:36
154Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:19:11
155Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank0:20:51

Points classification
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha15pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling14
3Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling13
4Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team12
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka11
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty9
8Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
9Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
10Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun6
11Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun5
12Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun4
13Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley4
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
15Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
16Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida2
17Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
18Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy2
19Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement1

Mountains classification
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4pts
2Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida2
3Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley1

Young riders classification
1Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka4:41:59
2Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
6Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
8Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
9Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
10Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
11Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
12Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
13Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
14Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
15Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
16Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
17Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
18Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
19Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
21Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
22Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
23Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
24Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
25Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
26Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
27Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
28Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:00:15
29Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
30Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
31Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
32Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
33Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida
34Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
35Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
36Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank
37Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
38Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:21
39Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
40Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:00:25
41Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida0:00:31
42Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:39
43Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:00:43
44Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:00:50
45Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
46Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
47Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
48Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:00:57
49Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:01:03
50Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:06
51Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank0:01:12
52Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:01:13
53Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:01:16
54Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:01:27
55Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:01:32
56August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:01:35
57Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:01:43
58Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:03:01
59Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:26
60Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida0:05:16
61Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:06:28
62Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
63Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
64Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
65Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
66Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
67Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:07:57
68Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:08:40
69Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
70Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
71Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida
72Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
73Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
74Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
75Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy
76Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:08:43
77Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
78Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
79Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
80Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
81Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank0:11:26
82Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank0:20:41

Teams classification
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14:05:57
2Blanco Pro Cycling Team
3Sojasun
4IAM Cycling
5Sky Procycling
6Bretagne - Séché Environnement
7Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
8Team Cult Energy
9Team Saxo - Tinkoff
10Joker Merida
11Team Oster Hus - Ridley
12MTN - Qhubeka0:00:13
13Lotto Belisol0:00:15
14Katusha0:00:47
15Team Plussbank0:01:05
16Team People4you - Unaas Cycling0:01:13
17Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
18Rietumu-Delfin0:01:31
19Ringeriks - Kraft Look0:02:37
20Accent Jobs - Wanty0:06:28

