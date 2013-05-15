Glava Tour of Norway: Kristoff wins his first duel with Boasson Hagen
Veteran Sébastien Hinault takes third place in Sarpsborg
Alexander Kristoff scored his second win of the season, claiming the opening stage in the Glava Tour of Norway. The Katusha rider beat national rival Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) in a sprint finish.
"Edvald is a great rider," commented his former teammate from the team Maxbo-Bianchi in 2007. “He’s one of the best in the world, and probably the best behind Peter Sagan for this kind of sprint finish. That’s why it means a lot to me to beat him here but I wasn’t sure until the final lap that I could do it. I didn’t feel very good in the climbs earlier in the stage.”
“It’s nothing new that Alexander is a strong sprinter," echoed Boasson Hagen about his compatriot who won the bronze medal at the Olympic road race.
“I was expecting him to do well today. My team prepared the sprint really well, so did Blanco and Katusha. I got an excellent lead-out but I started sprinting on a gear that was possibly too big when I came into the wind.”
Kristoff was also full of praise for his Russian team albeit being left alone 350 metres before the finishing line.
“I tried to stay close to Edvald and we started at the same time," he said. “We sprinted head-to-head. I wasn’t convinced that I could win until 50 metres to go.”
Kristoff and Boasson Hagen actually know each other well as they both come from the same development program run for years by Birger Hungerholdt who is also the organizer of the Glava Tour of Norway.
They might have different goals this week. The sprinter from Katusha announced that he eyed stage victories in the first three days while the versatile rider from Team Sky intends to repeat the overall win he got last year when the race will be contested on a more mountainous terrain around Lillehammer near his home on Saturday.
That’s why Boasson Hagen didn’t analyze stage 1 as a defeat. “With the time bonus [for second place], I have six seconds more in my favor than before the start and that’s the kind of benefit I was hoping for," said the Norwegian national champion who will also celebrate his 27th birthday at the race on a very special occasion for the whole country as May 17 is the national day.
Being so motivated on home soil, the two local stars and the Blanco team, working for Norway’s third favorite Lars-Petter Nordhaug and sprinter Theo Bos who finished fourth, didn’t leave much room for the potential success of the breakaway that was formed after 27 kilometres of racing with six riders at the front: Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), Ronny Martias (Sojasun), Bob Schoonbroodt (De Rijke-Shanks), Alexander Gingsjö (Team People4you), Vegard Bugge (Joker-Merida) and Fillip Eidsheim (Oster Hus).
They had a maximum advantage of eight minutes and Txurruka was the last man to be caught with 10 kilometers to go. “At 40 to go with a lead of four minutes, I even thought we could make it," said the Basque rider who just won the Vuelta Asturias last weekend. “I wanted to profit from my good form and I’ll give it another go before the end of the Tour of Norway.”
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|4:41:59
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|6
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|8
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|11
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
|15
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|16
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|17
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|19
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|20
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|21
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|22
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|23
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|24
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|25
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|26
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|27
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|28
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|30
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|33
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|34
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|35
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|36
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|37
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|38
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|39
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|41
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|42
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
|43
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|44
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy
|45
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|46
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|47
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|48
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|49
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|50
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|51
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|52
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|53
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|54
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|55
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|56
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|57
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|58
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|59
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|60
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:13
|61
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:15
|62
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|63
|Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|64
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|65
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|66
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|67
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|68
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|69
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|70
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|71
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|72
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|73
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|74
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|75
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|76
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank
|77
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|78
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:21
|79
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:25
|81
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:29
|82
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|83
|André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:00:31
|84
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida
|85
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:39
|86
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:00:43
|87
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:47
|88
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|89
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:50
|90
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|91
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|92
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|93
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|94
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:57
|95
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|96
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:01:03
|97
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:06
|98
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:01:12
|99
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:01:13
|100
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:01:14
|101
|Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:01:16
|102
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:01:27
|103
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:01:32
|106
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:01:35
|107
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|108
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|109
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:02:27
|110
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:01
|111
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|112
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|113
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:26
|114
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|115
|Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:05:15
|116
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:17
|117
|Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|118
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:05:18
|119
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:06:28
|120
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|121
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|122
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|123
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|124
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|125
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|126
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|127
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|128
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|129
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|130
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:07:57
|131
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:08:40
|132
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|133
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|134
|Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|135
|Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|136
|Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|137
|Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|138
|Lars Pria (Rom) Rietumu-Delfin
|139
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|140
|Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|141
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|142
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|143
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|144
|Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:08:43
|145
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|146
|Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|147
|Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|148
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|149
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|150
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|151
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|152
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|153
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:11:26
|154
|Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:19:01
|155
|Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:20:41
|DNF
|Kai Reus (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14:05:57
|2
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Sojasun
|4
|IAM Cycling
|5
|Sky Procycling
|6
|Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|7
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|Team Cult Energy
|9
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|10
|Joker Merida
|11
|Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|12
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:13
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:15
|14
|Katusha
|0:00:47
|15
|Team Plussbank
|0:01:05
|16
|Team People4you - Unaas Cycling
|0:01:13
|17
|Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|18
|Rietumu-Delfin
|0:01:31
|19
|Ringeriks - Kraft Look
|0:02:37
|20
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:06:28
