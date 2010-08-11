Dennis claims Geelong opener
Pollock holds off Windsor for second
Denis Rohan (Team Jayco Skins) sprinted to victory on stage one of the GMHBA Tour of Geelong while second-placed Rhys Pollock (Drapac) picked up enough time bonuses along the way to take the first yellow jersey of the race.
Rohan and Pollock joined by Blair Windsor (Tean Budget Forklifts) in the breakaway that decided the 48 km criterium at North Shore. The trio worked well together in treacherous conditions after breaking away on lap 13 of 30 and hoovered up the majority of the bonus seconds on offer during the race. By the time they reached the finish, they had an advantage of 24 seconds over the main field, in spite of the best efforts of the Search2Retain and Lakes Oil teams behind.
In a keenly-contested sprint finish, Rohan timed his effort to perfection to pip Pollock at the line and take stage honours. However, over the course of the hour’s racing, Pollock won six intermediate sprints and managed to pick up 28 bonus seconds to Dennis’ 21. The Drapac man thus moves into yellow ahead of the afternoon’s stage 2 with a 7-second advantage.
Blair Windsor lies a further 6 seconds back in third, while Pollock’s teammate Joseph Lewis is the best-placed of the riders who didn’t make the day’s breakaway, 42 seconds down.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)
|1:04:50
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|3
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:02
|4
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|0:00:24
|5
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|6
|Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)
|7
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|8
|Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil)
|9
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|10
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|11
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|12
|Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
|13
|Andy Mcnab (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
|14
|Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
|15
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|16
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|17
|Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
|18
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|19
|Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
|20
|Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
|21
|Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
|22
|Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|23
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
|24
|Samuel Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
|25
|Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|26
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
|27
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
|28
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|29
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|30
|Michael Freiberg (GMHBA)
|31
|Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil)
|32
|James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)
|33
|Peter Braunsteins (Apollo Bicycles)
|34
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|35
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|36
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|37
|Nicholas Mitchell (GMHBA)
|38
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|39
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|40
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|41
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
|0:00:34
|42
|Steven Martin (GMHBA)
|43
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|44
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|45
|Jeremy Hills (Di Giorgio Wines)
|46
|Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
|47
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|48
|Nathan Elliott (Lakes Oil)
|49
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|50
|David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
|51
|Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
|52
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|53
|Daniel Hopper (Di Giorgio Wines)
|0:00:44
|54
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
|0:00:50
|55
|Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:00:56
|56
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|57
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|58
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:09
|59
|Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:01:28
|60
|Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
|0:02:14
|61
|Fallane Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|62
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|0:02:20
|63
|Lachlan Ambrose (Di Giorgio Wines)
|64
|Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|65
|Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes)
|66
|Matthew Opperman (Di Giorgio Wines)
|0:04:30
|67
|Steven Del Gallo (City of Greater Geelong)
|68
|Samuel Gray (City of Greater Geelong)
|69
|Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
|70
|Michael Crosbie (Hyster - Total Rush)
|71
|Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
|72
|Stephen Jeulin (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
|73
|Alexander Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
|74
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|75
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|76
|James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)
|77
|Trent Williams (Apollo Bicycles)
|78
|Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|79
|Chris Jongewaard (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|80
|Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
|81
|Damien Turner (Lawson Homes)
|0:06:40
|82
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|83
|Nick Bensley (City of Greater Geelong)
|84
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
|85
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
|86
|Jay Bourke (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
|87
|Styven Gerard (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
|88
|Michael Bulters (City of Greater Geelong)
|89
|Almal Amrum (Jayco VIS)
|90
|Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
|91
|Merlin Spranz (Di Giorgio Wines)
|92
|John Cornish (GMHBA)
|93
|Wade Wallace (GMHBA)
|94
|Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|95
|Garry Guepy (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
|0:08:50
|96
|Guillaume Patritti (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
|97
|Shannon O'Brien (Lakes Oil)
|98
|Jacob Sutherland (Hyster - Total Rush)
|99
|Stephane Besancon (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
|100
|Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
|101
|Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
|102
|Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil)
|0:11:00
|103
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|104
|Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|DNF
|James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|DNF
|Thomas Donald (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
|DNS
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
|DNS
|Ciaran Conaughton (City of Greater Geelong)
|DNS
|Chris Martin (Team SASI Cycling)
|DNS
|Timothy White (Hyster - Total Rush)
|DNS
|Sean Boyle (Di Giorgio Wines)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)
|3
|pts
|2
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|3
|pts
|2
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|2
|3
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)
|2
|3
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)
|3
|pts
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|2
|3
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|3
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)
|2
|3
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|3
|pts
|2
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|3
|pts
|2
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|3
|pts
|2
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|3
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)
|2
|3
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|3
|pts
|2
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|1:04:22
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)
|0:00:07
|3
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:13
|4
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|0:00:42
|5
|Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)
|0:00:46
|6
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|0:00:49
|7
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|8
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|9
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|10
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|0:00:50
|11
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:51
|12
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:52
|13
|Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil)
|14
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|15
|Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
|16
|Andy Mcnab (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
|17
|Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
|18
|Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
|19
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|20
|Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
|21
|Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
|22
|Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
|23
|Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|24
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
|25
|Samuel Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
|26
|Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|27
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
|28
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
|29
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|30
|Michael Freiberg (GMHBA)
|31
|Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil)
|32
|James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)
|33
|Peter Braunsteins (Apollo Bicycles)
|34
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|35
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|36
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|37
|Nicholas Mitchell (GMHBA)
|38
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|39
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|40
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|41
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
|0:01:02
|42
|Steven Martin (GMHBA)
|43
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|44
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|45
|Jeremy Hills (Di Giorgio Wines)
|46
|Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
|47
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|48
|Nathan Elliott (Lakes Oil)
|49
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|50
|David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
|51
|Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
|52
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|53
|Daniel Hopper (Di Giorgio Wines)
|0:01:12
|54
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
|0:01:18
|55
|Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:01:24
|56
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|57
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|58
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:37
|59
|Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:01:56
|60
|Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
|0:02:42
|61
|Fallane Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|62
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|0:02:48
|63
|Lachlan Ambrose (Di Giorgio Wines)
|64
|Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|65
|Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes)
|66
|Matthew Opperman (Di Giorgio Wines)
|0:04:58
|67
|Steven Del Gallo (City of Greater Geelong)
|68
|Samuel Gray (City of Greater Geelong)
|69
|Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
|70
|Michael Crosbie (Hyster - Total Rush)
|71
|Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
|72
|Stephen Jeulin (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
|73
|Alexander Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
|74
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|75
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|76
|James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)
|77
|Trent Williams (Apollo Bicycles)
|78
|Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|79
|Chris Jongewaard (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|80
|Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
|81
|Damien Turner (Lawson Homes)
|0:07:08
|82
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|83
|Nick Bensley (City of Greater Geelong)
|84
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
|85
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
|86
|Jay Bourke (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
|87
|Styven Gerard (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
|88
|Michael Bulters (City of Greater Geelong)
|89
|Almal Amrum (Jayco VIS)
|90
|Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
|91
|Merlin Spranz (Di Giorgio Wines)
|92
|John Cornish (GMHBA)
|93
|Wade Wallace (GMHBA)
|94
|Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|95
|Garry Guepy (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
|0:09:18
|96
|Guillaume Patritti (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
|97
|Shannon O'Brien (Lakes Oil)
|98
|Jacob Sutherland (Hyster - Total Rush)
|99
|Stephane Besancon (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
|100
|Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
|101
|Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
|102
|Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil)
|0:11:28
|103
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|104
|Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|20
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)
|11
|3
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|11
|4
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|6
|5
|Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)
|5
|6
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|3
|7
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|8
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|3
|9
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|3
|10
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)
|10
|pts
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|9
|3
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|8
|4
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|7
|5
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|6
|6
|Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)
|5
|7
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|4
|8
|Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil)
|3
|9
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|2
|10
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|3:15:18
|2
|Team Jayco Skins
|3
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:12
|4
|Search2Retain - MyTeam2
|0:00:24
|5
|Lakes Oil
|6
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|7
|Virgin Blue RBS Morgan
|8
|Apollo Bicycles
|9
|GMHBA
|0:00:34
|10
|McDonagh Blake - Witness
|11
|Team SASI Cycling
|0:01:28
|12
|Lawson Homes
|0:02:46
|13
|Di Giorgio Wines
|0:02:50
|14
|Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O
|0:04:40
|15
|Jayco VIS
|0:06:50
|16
|Malaysian National Team
|0:09:02
|17
|Hyster - Total Rush
|0:12:56
|18
|City of Greater Geelong
|0:14:52
|19
|New Caledonia Cycling Team
|0:19:12
