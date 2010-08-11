Trending

Albury's Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) tries on the tour leader's yellow jersey in Geelong.

Albury's Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) tries on the tour leader's yellow jersey in Geelong.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Classic Pollock: Drapac Porsche's Rhys Pollock hasn't lost his head yet even though he won the Geelong Advertiser Most Aggressive rider jersey.

Classic Pollock: Drapac Porsche's Rhys Pollock hasn't lost his head yet even though he won the Geelong Advertiser Most Aggressive rider jersey.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) accepts his Di Giorgio Family Wines Criterium Championship leader's jersey after stage one.

Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) accepts his Di Giorgio Family Wines Criterium Championship leader's jersey after stage one.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) tries on his City of Greater Geelong Sprint Points leader's jersey in North Shore.

Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) tries on his City of Greater Geelong Sprint Points leader's jersey in North Shore.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
The stage one podium (l-r): Rhys Pollock (2nd,Drapac Porsche), Rohan Dennis (1st,Team Jayco Skins), and Blair Windsor (3rd,Budget Forklifts).

The stage one podium (l-r): Rhys Pollock (2nd,Drapac Porsche), Rohan Dennis (1st,Team Jayco Skins), and Blair Windsor (3rd,Budget Forklifts).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) takes out the first stage from Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) and Blair Windsor (Budget Forkklifts) in the background.

Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) takes out the first stage from Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) and Blair Windsor (Budget Forkklifts) in the background.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
New Zealander Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) shelters from the rain behind a rider in-front back in the chasing peloton.

New Zealander Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) shelters from the rain behind a rider in-front back in the chasing peloton.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Leading trio: Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) leads Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) and Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) during their winning breakaway on stage one.

Leading trio: Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) leads Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) and Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) during their winning breakaway on stage one.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
South Australian Chris Jongewaard (McDonagh Blake-Witness) crashed heavily late into the stage but recovered to ride later in the day on stage two.

South Australian Chris Jongewaard (McDonagh Blake-Witness) crashed heavily late into the stage but recovered to ride later in the day on stage two.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
The peloton make their way down the home straight in cold and wet conditions during stage one.

The peloton make their way down the home straight in cold and wet conditions during stage one.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Cameron Peterson (right) follows through a Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans teammate during stage one.

Cameron Peterson (right) follows through a Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans teammate during stage one.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
The tour got under way with a 48 kilometre criterium in the Geelong suburb of North Shore.

The tour got under way with a 48 kilometre criterium in the Geelong suburb of North Shore.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Joel Pearson (left) of Genesys Wealth Advisers and Chris Jongewaard (right) of McDonagh Blake-Witness corner in the slippery conditions on day one.

Joel Pearson (left) of Genesys Wealth Advisers and Chris Jongewaard (right) of McDonagh Blake-Witness corner in the slippery conditions on day one.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
The weather wasn't good for stage one as tour motor-bike scouts sheltered from the rain whilst on duty.

The weather wasn't good for stage one as tour motor-bike scouts sheltered from the rain whilst on duty.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain/MyTeam2) is the Gartland Real Estate leading Geelong rider after the first stage.

Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain/MyTeam2) is the Gartland Real Estate leading Geelong rider after the first stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Denis Rohan (Team Jayco Skins) sprinted to victory on stage one of the GMHBA Tour of Geelong while second-placed Rhys Pollock (Drapac) picked up enough time bonuses along the way to take the first yellow jersey of the race.

Rohan and Pollock joined by Blair Windsor (Tean Budget Forklifts) in the breakaway that decided the 48 km criterium at North Shore. The trio worked well together in treacherous conditions after breaking away on lap 13 of 30 and hoovered up the majority of the bonus seconds on offer during the race. By the time they reached the finish, they had an advantage of 24 seconds over the main field, in spite of the best efforts of the Search2Retain and Lakes Oil teams behind.

In a keenly-contested sprint finish, Rohan timed his effort to perfection to pip Pollock at the line and take stage honours. However, over the course of the hour’s racing, Pollock won six intermediate sprints and managed to pick up 28 bonus seconds to Dennis’ 21. The Drapac man thus moves into yellow ahead of the afternoon’s stage 2 with a 7-second advantage.

Blair Windsor lies a further 6 seconds back in third, while Pollock’s teammate Joseph Lewis is the best-placed of the riders who didn’t make the day’s breakaway, 42 seconds down. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)1:04:50
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
3Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:02
4Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:00:24
5Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
6Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)
7Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
8Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil)
9David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
10Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
11Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
12Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
13Andy Mcnab (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
14Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
15Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
16Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
17Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
18Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
19Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
20Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
21Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
22Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
23Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
24Samuel Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
25Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
26Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
27Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
28Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
29Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
30Michael Freiberg (GMHBA)
31Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil)
32James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)
33Peter Braunsteins (Apollo Bicycles)
34Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
35Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
36Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
37Nicholas Mitchell (GMHBA)
38Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
39Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
40George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
41Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)0:00:34
42Steven Martin (GMHBA)
43Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
44Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
45Jeremy Hills (Di Giorgio Wines)
46Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
47Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
48Nathan Elliott (Lakes Oil)
49Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
50David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
51Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
52Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
53Daniel Hopper (Di Giorgio Wines)0:00:44
54Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)0:00:50
55Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:00:56
56Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
57Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
58Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:09
59Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)0:01:28
60Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )0:02:14
61Fallane Ali (Malaysian National Team)
62Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:02:20
63Lachlan Ambrose (Di Giorgio Wines)
64Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
65Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes)
66Matthew Opperman (Di Giorgio Wines)0:04:30
67Steven Del Gallo (City of Greater Geelong)
68Samuel Gray (City of Greater Geelong)
69Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
70Michael Crosbie (Hyster - Total Rush)
71Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
72Stephen Jeulin (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
73Alexander Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
74Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
75Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
76James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)
77Trent Williams (Apollo Bicycles)
78Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
79Chris Jongewaard (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
80Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
81Damien Turner (Lawson Homes)0:06:40
82Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
83Nick Bensley (City of Greater Geelong)
84Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
85Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
86Jay Bourke (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
87Styven Gerard (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
88Michael Bulters (City of Greater Geelong)
89Almal Amrum (Jayco VIS)
90Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
91Merlin Spranz (Di Giorgio Wines)
92John Cornish (GMHBA)
93Wade Wallace (GMHBA)
94Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
95Garry Guepy (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:08:50
96Guillaume Patritti (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
97Shannon O'Brien (Lakes Oil)
98Jacob Sutherland (Hyster - Total Rush)
99Stephane Besancon (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
100Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
101Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
102Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil)0:11:00
103Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
104Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
DNFJames Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
DNFThomas Donald (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
DNSAlexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
DNSCiaran Conaughton (City of Greater Geelong)
DNSChris Martin (Team SASI Cycling)
DNSTimothy White (Hyster - Total Rush)
DNSSean Boyle (Di Giorgio Wines)

Sprint lap 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)3pts
2Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)2
3Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)1

Sprint lap 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)3pts
2Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)1

Sprint lap 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)2
3Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint lap 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)3pts
2Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)2
3Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint lap 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)3pts
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)2
3Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint lap 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)3pts
2Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)2
3Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint lap 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)3pts
2Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)1

Sprint lap 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)3pts
2Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)1

Sprint lap 22
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)3pts
2Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)1

Sprint lap 24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)3pts
2Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)2
3Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint lap 26
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)3pts
2Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)1:04:22
2Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)0:00:07
3Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:13
4Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:00:42
5Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)0:00:46
6David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:00:49
7Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
8Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
9Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
10Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:00:50
11Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:51
12Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:52
13Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil)
14Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
15Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
16Andy Mcnab (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
17Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
18Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
19Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
20Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
21Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
22Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
23Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
24Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
25Samuel Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
26Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
27Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
28Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
29Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
30Michael Freiberg (GMHBA)
31Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil)
32James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)
33Peter Braunsteins (Apollo Bicycles)
34Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
35Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
36Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
37Nicholas Mitchell (GMHBA)
38Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
39Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
40George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
41Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)0:01:02
42Steven Martin (GMHBA)
43Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
44Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
45Jeremy Hills (Di Giorgio Wines)
46Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
47Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
48Nathan Elliott (Lakes Oil)
49Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
50David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
51Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
52Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
53Daniel Hopper (Di Giorgio Wines)0:01:12
54Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)0:01:18
55Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:01:24
56Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
57Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
58Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:37
59Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)0:01:56
60Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )0:02:42
61Fallane Ali (Malaysian National Team)
62Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:02:48
63Lachlan Ambrose (Di Giorgio Wines)
64Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
65Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes)
66Matthew Opperman (Di Giorgio Wines)0:04:58
67Steven Del Gallo (City of Greater Geelong)
68Samuel Gray (City of Greater Geelong)
69Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
70Michael Crosbie (Hyster - Total Rush)
71Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
72Stephen Jeulin (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
73Alexander Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
74Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
75Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
76James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)
77Trent Williams (Apollo Bicycles)
78Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
79Chris Jongewaard (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
80Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
81Damien Turner (Lawson Homes)0:07:08
82Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
83Nick Bensley (City of Greater Geelong)
84Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
85Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
86Jay Bourke (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
87Styven Gerard (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
88Michael Bulters (City of Greater Geelong)
89Almal Amrum (Jayco VIS)
90Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
91Merlin Spranz (Di Giorgio Wines)
92John Cornish (GMHBA)
93Wade Wallace (GMHBA)
94Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
95Garry Guepy (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:09:18
96Guillaume Patritti (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
97Shannon O'Brien (Lakes Oil)
98Jacob Sutherland (Hyster - Total Rush)
99Stephane Besancon (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
100Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
101Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
102Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil)0:11:28
103Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
104Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)20pts
2Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)11
3Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)11
4Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)6
5Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)5
6Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)3
7Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
8David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)3
9Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)3
10Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Criterium standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)10pts
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)9
3Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)8
4Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)7
5Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)6
6Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)5
7Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
8Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil)3
9David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)2
10Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling3:15:18
2Team Jayco Skins
3Team Budget Forklifts0:00:12
4Search2Retain - MyTeam20:00:24
5Lakes Oil
6Genesys Wealth Advisers
7Virgin Blue RBS Morgan
8Apollo Bicycles
9GMHBA0:00:34
10McDonagh Blake - Witness
11Team SASI Cycling0:01:28
12Lawson Homes0:02:46
13Di Giorgio Wines0:02:50
14Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O0:04:40
15Jayco VIS0:06:50
16Malaysian National Team0:09:02
17Hyster - Total Rush0:12:56
18City of Greater Geelong0:14:52
19New Caledonia Cycling Team0:19:12

