|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Recep Ünalan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|4:03:14
|2
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:20
|3
|Ali Riza Tanriverdi (Tur)
|0:01:16
|4
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|6
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|7
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur)
|8
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:01:18
|9
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:01:20
|10
|Mutlu Mert (Tur)
|0:01:43
|11
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Azerbaijan
|0:03:57
|12
|Nevzat Kiral (Tur)
|0:03:58
|13
|Ismail Aksoy (Tur) Turkey
|0:05:38
|14
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:05:40
|15
|Ugur Marmara (Tur)
|16
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:05:41
|17
|Primoz Segina (Slo) Slovenia
|0:05:42
|18
|Ghafari Vahid (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:05:48
|19
|Anton Storchous (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:07:31
|20
|Bogdan Ryaposov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:07:46
|21
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|22
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:07:49
|23
|Gökhan Hasta (Tur)
|0:09:43
|24
|Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|25
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Turkey
|0:09:47
|26
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|27
|Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:11:31
|28
|Sergey Sevostianov (Ukr) Ukraine
|29
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Azerbaijan
|0:11:32
|30
|Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:11:46
|31
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:11:47
|32
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:13:03
|33
|Kamil Akalp (Tur) Turkey
|0:14:20
|34
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:15:55
|35
|Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|36
|Karim Pourgholibelvirdi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:23:08
|37
|Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:27:19
|38
|Ali Gulcan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:28:14
|39
|Shahbolagh Alimohammadi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:29:04
|40
|Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|41
|Dazkirli Secaattin (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:29:05
|42
|Rasim Reis (Tur)
|0:29:06
|DNF
|Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|DNF
|Miloš Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia
|DNF
|Serhat Sert (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|DNF
|Mahammad Alakbarov (Aze) Azerbaijan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Recep Ünalan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|6:35:25
|2
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:08
|3
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:38
|4
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|5
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:01:52
|6
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur)
|0:01:54
|7
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:01:57
|8
|Ali Riza Tanriverdi (Tur)
|0:01:59
|9
|Mutlu Mert (Tur)
|0:02:05
|10
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:02:24
|11
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Azerbaijan
|0:04:25
|12
|Nevzat Kiral (Tur)
|0:05:03
|13
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:05:55
|14
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:06:01
|15
|Ugur Marmara (Tur)
|0:06:15
|16
|Ismail Aksoy (Tur) Turkey
|0:06:23
|17
|Ghafari Vahid (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:06:30
|18
|Primoz Segina (Slo) Slovenia
|0:06:45
|19
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:08:14
|20
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:08:30
|21
|Anton Storchous (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:08:35
|22
|Bogdan Ryaposov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:08:48
|23
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:10:15
|24
|Gökhan Hasta (Tur)
|0:10:36
|25
|Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:12:01
|26
|Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:12:46
|27
|Sergey Sevostianov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:12:50
|28
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:13:38
|29
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:13:51
|30
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:20:54
|31
|Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:23:24
|32
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Turkey
|0:23:55
|33
|Karim Pourgholibelvirdi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:24:21
|34
|Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:28:00
|35
|Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:29:38
|36
|Ali Gulcan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:29:41
|37
|Dazkirli Secaattin (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:30:39
|38
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Azerbaijan
|0:38:00
|39
|Kamil Akalp (Tur) Turkey
|0:39:44
|40
|Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:42:23
|41
|Rasim Reis (Tur)
|0:42:48
|42
|Shahbolagh Alimohammadi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:55:35
