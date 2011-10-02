Trending

Another for Ünalan

Turk claims race lead with solo escape

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Recep Ünalan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team4:03:14
2Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia0:00:20
3Ali Riza Tanriverdi (Tur)0:01:16
4Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) Ukraine
5Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
6Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:01:17
7Nazim Bakirci (Tur)
8Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia0:01:18
9Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:01:20
10Mutlu Mert (Tur)0:01:43
11Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Azerbaijan0:03:57
12Nevzat Kiral (Tur)0:03:58
13Ismail Aksoy (Tur) Turkey0:05:38
14Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:05:40
15Ugur Marmara (Tur)
16Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:05:41
17Primoz Segina (Slo) Slovenia0:05:42
18Ghafari Vahid (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:05:48
19Anton Storchous (Ukr) Ukraine0:07:31
20Bogdan Ryaposov (Ukr) Ukraine0:07:46
21Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
22Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:07:49
23Gökhan Hasta (Tur)0:09:43
24Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
25Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Turkey0:09:47
26Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
27Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Ukraine0:11:31
28Sergey Sevostianov (Ukr) Ukraine
29Elchin Asadov (Aze) Azerbaijan0:11:32
30Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Slovenia0:11:46
31Jure Zagar (Slo) Slovenia0:11:47
32Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia0:13:03
33Kamil Akalp (Tur) Turkey0:14:20
34Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:15:55
35Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
36Karim Pourgholibelvirdi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:23:08
37Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:27:19
38Ali Gulcan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:28:14
39Shahbolagh Alimohammadi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:29:04
40Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
41Dazkirli Secaattin (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:29:05
42Rasim Reis (Tur)0:29:06
DNFMustafa Carsi (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
DNFMiloš Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia
DNFSerhat Sert (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
DNFMahammad Alakbarov (Aze) Azerbaijan

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Recep Ünalan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team6:35:25
2Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia0:00:08
3Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia0:01:38
4Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:01:46
5Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) Ukraine0:01:52
6Nazim Bakirci (Tur)0:01:54
7Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:01:57
8Ali Riza Tanriverdi (Tur)0:01:59
9Mutlu Mert (Tur)0:02:05
10Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia0:02:24
11Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Azerbaijan0:04:25
12Nevzat Kiral (Tur)0:05:03
13Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:05:55
14Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:06:01
15Ugur Marmara (Tur)0:06:15
16Ismail Aksoy (Tur) Turkey0:06:23
17Ghafari Vahid (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:06:30
18Primoz Segina (Slo) Slovenia0:06:45
19Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:08:14
20Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:08:30
21Anton Storchous (Ukr) Ukraine0:08:35
22Bogdan Ryaposov (Ukr) Ukraine0:08:48
23Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:10:15
24Gökhan Hasta (Tur)0:10:36
25Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Ukraine0:12:01
26Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Slovenia0:12:46
27Sergey Sevostianov (Ukr) Ukraine0:12:50
28Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia0:13:38
29Jure Zagar (Slo) Slovenia0:13:51
30Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:20:54
31Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:23:24
32Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Turkey0:23:55
33Karim Pourgholibelvirdi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:24:21
34Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:28:00
35Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:29:38
36Ali Gulcan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:29:41
37Dazkirli Secaattin (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:30:39
38Elchin Asadov (Aze) Azerbaijan0:38:00
39Kamil Akalp (Tur) Turkey0:39:44
40Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:42:23
41Rasim Reis (Tur)0:42:48
42Shahbolagh Alimohammadi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:55:35

