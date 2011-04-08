Trending

Tour of Flanders - Espoirs past winners

Champions from 2000 to 2010

Past winners
2010Marko Kump (Slo) Slovenia
2009Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Belgium
2008Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Latvi
2007Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
2006Kevin Ista (Bel) VC Roubaix
2005Kenny De Haes (Bel) Amuzza.com Davo
2004Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Italian National Team
2003Wim De Vocht (Bel) Quick Step-Davitamon-Latexco
2002Nick Nuyens (Bel) Domo - Latexco Retie
2001Roy Sentjens (Ned) Rabobank
2000Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Rabobank

