Van der Poel tops Van Baarle in a Tour of Flanders thriller

Pogacar blows his chance at a podium as Madouas claims third
Image 1 of 51
Image 2 of 51
Image 3 of 51
Image 4 of 51
Image 5 of 51
Image 6 of 51
Image 7 of 51
Image 8 of 51
Image 9 of 51
Image 10 of 51
Image 11 of 51
Image 12 of 51
Image 13 of 51
Image 14 of 51
Image 15 of 51
Image 16 of 51
Image 17 of 51
Image 18 of 51
Image 19 of 51
Image 20 of 51
Image 21 of 51
Image 22 of 51
Image 23 of 51
Image 24 of 51
Image 25 of 51
Image 26 of 51
Image 27 of 51
Image 28 of 51
Image 29 of 51
Image 30 of 51
Image 31 of 51
Image 32 of 51
Image 33 of 51
Image 34 of 51
Image 35 of 51
Image 36 of 51
Image 37 of 51
Image 38 of 51
Image 39 of 51
Image 40 of 51
Image 41 of 51
Image 42 of 51
Image 43 of 51
Image 44 of 51
Image 45 of 51
Image 46 of 51
Image 47 of 51
Image 48 of 51
Image 49 of 51
Image 50 of 51
Image 51 of 51
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won his second Tour of Flanders in just his eighth day of racing in a finale for the ages ahead of Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) and Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ).
The Dutchman escaped with Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and built up a solid enough lead that it should have been a two-man sprint for the victory.
However, Pogacar tried to play too much cat and mouse, a 30-second gap to the chasers, Van Baarle and Madouas, evaporated allowing them to latch on in the final hundred metres. The Slovenian was shut out in the sprint, finishing fourth.
Van der Poel, out with a back injury since January, was in doubt for the Spring Classics. He only began his season at Milan-San Remo two weeks ago, racing to third place. To win his second Tour of Flanders, he said, was incredible.
"I worked so hard for this one. At first it wasn't even sure if I would get to the Classics and to win is incredible."
More to come!
Brief Results
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
2
Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
3
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
4
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
5
Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
6
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
7
Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
8
Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
9
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
10
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.
The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.