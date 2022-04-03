Van der Poel tops Van Baarle in a Tour of Flanders thriller

Image 1 of 51 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 51 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 51 Mathieu van der Poels wins the 2022 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 4 of 51 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) surges during Tour of Flanders (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 5 of 51 Tadej Pogacar attacks with Mathieu van der Poel on the Taaienberg in the Tour of Flanders 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 51 Tadej Pogacar makes a move on the Koppenberg (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 7 of 51 Mathieu van der Poel on the Koppenberg (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 8 of 51 Tadej Pogacar accelerates on the Koppenberg as Mathieu van der Poel chases (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 9 of 51 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin - Fenix) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 10 of 51 Fred Wright and Dylan van Baarle attack (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 11 of 51 Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 51 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 51 Fans were back at the Tour of Flanders in force (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 14 of 51 Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 15 of 51 Marco Haller (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 16 of 51 The Tour of Flanders 2022 (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 17 of 51 Trek-Segafredo patrol the front (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 18 of 51 The peloton on the Berendries (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 19 of 51 Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 20 of 51 Kasper Asgreen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 21 of 51 Nathan van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 22 of 51 Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Fenix) in the lead (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 23 of 51 An elite chasing group contained Alberto Bettiol (EF Education - Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won his second Tour of Flanders in just his eighth day of racing in a finale for the ages ahead of Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) and Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ).



The Dutchman escaped with Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and built up a solid enough lead that it should have been a two-man sprint for the victory.



However, Pogacar tried to play too much cat and mouse, a 30-second gap to the chasers, Van Baarle and Madouas, evaporated allowing them to latch on in the final hundred metres. The Slovenian was shut out in the sprint, finishing fourth.

Van der Poel, out with a back injury since January, was in doubt for the Spring Classics. He only began his season at Milan-San Remo two weeks ago, racing to third place. To win his second Tour of Flanders, he said, was incredible.

"I worked so hard for this one. At first it wasn't even sure if I would get to the Classics and to win is incredible."

