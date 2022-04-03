Van der Poel tops Van Baarle in a Tour of Flanders thriller

published

Pogacar blows his chance at a podium as Madouas claims third

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won his second Tour of Flanders in just his eighth day of racing in a finale for the ages ahead of Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) and Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ).

The Dutchman escaped with Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and built up a solid enough lead that it should have been a two-man sprint for the victory.

However, Pogacar tried to play too much cat and mouse, a 30-second gap to the chasers, Van Baarle and Madouas, evaporated allowing them to latch on in the final hundred metres. The Slovenian was shut out in the sprint, finishing fourth.

Van der Poel, out with a back injury since January, was in doubt for the Spring Classics. He only began his season at Milan-San Remo two weeks ago, racing to third place. To win his second Tour of Flanders, he said, was incredible.

"I worked so hard for this one. At first it wasn't even sure if I would get to the Classics and to win is incredible."

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
2Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
3Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
5Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
7Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
8Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
9Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Stephen Farrand

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.

