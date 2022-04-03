Tour of Flanders - live coverage

Refresh

270km to go The pace has eased but there other riders trying to go up the road.

And they're off. Race director Scott Sunderland waves the flag and the race is officially underway. We have attacks straight away!

Niki Terpstra, Taco van der Hoorn and Brent Van Moer are near the front.

The neutralised sector is 9.3km long.

The pace is slow in the neutralised sector, as riders know they face a long, hard day in the saddle.

Jasper Stuyven and Tom Pidcock are also riding back to the peloton after pre-race stops.

Wesley Kreder (Cofidis) and Søren Kragh Andersen (DSM) did not start due to illness. There are also major problems at Astana: leader Gianni Moscon and some Italian teammates will probably not last too long after also feeling unwell.

The riders are along the river, with riders resolving last minute bike issues. Victor Campenaerts stops so a mechanic can reset his gears.

We're just minutes away from the official start.

This was the roll out from Antwerp.

The riders are in the tunnel that cuts below Antwerp. A last moment of calm.

This was Ed Theuns's view from the sign-on stage.

The riders keen to go in the early break are gathering in the slipstream of the race director's car.

The riders will face 272km of racing when the flag drops the race starts.

The riders are wrapped up against the cold but there is a sense of nerves and pre-race tension in the air.

The sign-on is over and the riders are on the move to the official race start on the outskirts of Antwerp.

The crowds are also back at the race after a two-year absence. We expect over a million people along the race route today, despite the sunny but cold weather. This is the moment Alpecin-Fenix rode to the sign-on podium.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are gathering in the centre of Antwerp for the start. The sun is out and Cyclingnews reporters Patrick Fletcher and Barry Ryan are at the start, capturing the riders' final thoughts and the atmosphere of the big race.