Tadej Pogacar: I think I love the Tour of Flanders

The disappointment of Tadej Pogačar was plain to see at the finish of the Tour of Flanders, with the Slovenian throwing his arms in the air as he crossed the line in fourth place despite racing to the finish in a two-man lead group.



Pogačar was swamped by chasers Dylan Van Baarle and Valentin Madouas in the closing metres of the 273km race. He lost out to Mathieu van der Poel at the line, the duo having been alone front since accelerating away at the Oude Kwaremont 15km out.



Despite his rare mistake and even rarer show of anger as he crossed the line, the 23-year-old was positive as he spoke after the finish, stating that he already loved the Tour of Flanders.

"All in all it was a great experience," he told reporters after the finish. "It was a really amazing race. The team was super and perfect. We lit it up in the finale, me alone with Mathieu and the atmosphere on the climbs was incredible. I think I love this race.

"In the first moment [after the finish] I was really disappointed because I couldn't do my sprint. I was boxed in but that’s cycling. Sometimes you’re boxed in and sometimes you have an open road.



"I was not mad about it to anyone. It might have seemed that way but I was frustrated with myself because I couldn’t do the last 100 metres to the finish."



Pogačar also explained his acceleration on the Kwaremont, which would instigate the race-winning move, though not for him. He took Van der Poel with him on the cobbled climb, dropping Madouas, Van Baarle and Fred Wright after the pair had left the rest of the contenders behind on the Koppenberg at 45km to go.

"We saw that there was a tailwind on the Oude Kwaremont and we said that I needed to go there on the second last or last time, to try my best.



"It's a difficult climb, one of the longest secotes and so it was good for me. I like the Oude Kwaremont; the atmosphere gives you goosebumps.



"[Van der Poel] came next to me and so I tried to accelerate but there wasn’t enough in my legs to drop him," he added, speaking about the final climb of the Paterberg. "He was on fire today, really good. We were more or less the same on the climbs. I tried to beat him in the sprint but it wasn’t my day."

Pogačar had earlier recovered from a crash in the early kilometres of the race. He wasn't hurt but did lose his bike computer in the fall. Still, as we witnessed at the famous stage 20 time trial at the Tour de France three years ago, he can cope just fine without technology.



"I crashed 20km after the start," he said. "I lost my SRM head unit and so was really on my radio and sports director Fabio Baldato. It was perhaps even better racing without the number and not so nervous.



"It wouldn’t have changed anything, here you just need to go full gas on the climbs."