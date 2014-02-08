Trending

Dubai Tour: Marcel Kittel wins the final stage

Taylor Phinney wins overall

Image 1 of 21

Marcel Kittel takes victory on stage 4 of the Duabi Tour

Marcel Kittel takes victory on stage 4 of the Duabi Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 21

Marcel Kittel checks out one of the local police cars

Marcel Kittel checks out one of the local police cars
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 21

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 21

There will be many a jealous police officer when they see that the Dubai officers drive a Bugatti

There will be many a jealous police officer when they see that the Dubai officers drive a Bugatti
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 21

Francisco Mancebo and Pier Paolo di Negri have a discussion out in the break

Francisco Mancebo and Pier Paolo di Negri have a discussion out in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 21

Jay McCarthy leads the break

Jay McCarthy leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 21

Omega Pharma-QuickStep protect Cavendish in the bunch

Omega Pharma-QuickStep protect Cavendish in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 21

Reace leader Taylor Phinney

Reace leader Taylor Phinney
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 21

Taylor Phinney has some fun with his new trophy

Taylor Phinney has some fun with his new trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 21

Diego Maradonna makes an appearance on the podium

Diego Maradonna makes an appearance on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 21

Taylor Phinney is congratulated by footballer Diego Maradonna

Taylor Phinney is congratulated by footballer Diego Maradonna
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 21

World Champion Rui Costa, after the finish

World Champion Rui Costa, after the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 21

Lasse Norman Hansen held on for the podium

Lasse Norman Hansen held on for the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 21

Mark Cavendish congratulates Marcel Kittel after the finish

Mark Cavendish congratulates Marcel Kittel after the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 21

Mark Cavendish and Taylor Phinney

Mark Cavendish and Taylor Phinney
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 21

Mark Cavendish with his team after failing to make it to the sprint

Mark Cavendish with his team after failing to make it to the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 21

Marcel Kittel takes the cheers on the podium

Marcel Kittel takes the cheers on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 21

The peloton ride through the centre of town

The peloton ride through the centre of town
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 21

Taylor Phinney looks to make a quick exit in a police Bugatti

Taylor Phinney looks to make a quick exit in a police Bugatti
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 21

Marcel Kittel wins the final stage of the Dubai tour

Marcel Kittel wins the final stage of the Dubai tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 21

Taylor Phinney, Steven Cummings and Lasse Hansen on the Dubai Tour podium

Taylor Phinney, Steven Cummings and Lasse Hansen on the Dubai Tour podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) asserted his dominance in the sprints with his third sprint victory at the Dubai Tour, while Taylor Phinney kept hold of the blue leader’s jersey to claim the overall victory.

Kittel took the sprint from the front, to beat Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Andrea Guardini (Astana). The German had clearly dug deep for his effort, as he sat down on the pavement almost immediately after he crossed the line. “I’m super happy,” he said after the finish. “But I’m totally dead now. The final was really fast. I lost my boys at 2km metres to go, just before the bridge.

“It was amazing how Tom Veelers brought me back to the front. Like out of nowhere, the rest of the team where there to do the lead-out. I think that today we did a brilliant job as a team, a big thank you to my team.”

Added to the two stages he already won during the race and his victory at the Down Under Classic, Kittel has got off to a flying start this season. “It’s absolutely the best ever start for my in professional career for me so far. I did a great Tour last year and for sure that helped me in my development as a rider. It simply makes you stronger. I had some good training throughout the year and I’m super happy that can start with such good shape in 2014.”

Kittel’s sprint rival Mark Cavendish was nowhere to be seen at the finish, after the Manxman hit a bollard and dropped his chain in the run-up to the finish. His lead-out man Renshaw had to pick up the baton and ride the sprint for himself. The Australian managed to finish second, but he was no match for Kittel.

Race leader Phinney finished safely in the bunch, on what was a relatively uneventful day for the BMC rider. The American maintained the 15 second gap over his team-mate Steven Cummings that he brought into the stage. Lasse Norman Hansen (Garmin-Sharp) rounded off the top-3.

Phinney’s BMC team did much of the controlling during the day, keeping their rider safely up front. After assuming the lead on day one, he could finally relax in the knowledge he’d won the general classification.

“For sure I’m relieved,” Phinney spoke at the stage finish. “Every day I felt like it was my race to lose, so every day I felt relieved. Having a great team around me gave me a lot of confidence these days. After performing well yesterday, I knew that today, barring disaster, that we would be coming here with the overall win. I’m super happy, super relieved and I know that the boys are really happy. I’m just glad that we can celebrate as a team.”

Phinney has come out strong this year and he puts his early season success down to an issue free off-season. “I had a really strong winter,” he explains. “I haven’t had a problem free winter, injury and sicknesswise, ever and this was my first really solid winter. I had a really great time in the US back with my friends in Boulder, Colorado. Then I had a really solid month of training in San Diego.

“I always had my personal soigneur with me. I invested a lot into this year, I knew that it would be an important year. So, I’m super happy with this season and getting results straight away and restoring my team’s belief in me. It’s been great.”

Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai), Pier Paolo de Negri (Vini Fantini-Nippo) and Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) formed the early break, but with 55km to go their gap was quickly diminishing at only 44 seconds. The trio managed to hold-off the inevitable and pushed their lead back up over the minute mark, but they were eventually caught with 13km to go.

Once the break was caught, the sprinters teams sprung into action. Giant-Shimano, Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Cannondale and Lampre-Merida joined BMC on the front of the peloton. The pace was high in the final kilometres, preventing any attacks.

Peter Sagan fell foul of the late hustle and bustle. The Slovakian appeared to overcook a corner, as they entered the final 5km and came of his bike. Frustrated with the result, Sagan threw his bike to the floor as he awaited a new steed to complete the stage with.

With their leader gone Cannondale switched their focus to Daniele Ratto, who finished the stage in sixth. But nobody could contest with Kittel, who yet again blew his rivals away.

 Kittel talks after yesterday's sprint victory. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2:41:09
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
7Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
8Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
9Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
10Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
11Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
12Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
15Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
16Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
17Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
18Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
19Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
20Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
21Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
22Bruno De Matos Sancho (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
23Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
24Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
25Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
26Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
27Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
28Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
29Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:00:04
30Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
31Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
32Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
33Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
34Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
35Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team
37Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
38Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
40Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
41Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
42Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
43Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
44Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
45Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
46Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
47Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
48Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
49Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
50Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team
51Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
52Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
53Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
54Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
55Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
56Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
57Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
58Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
59Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
60Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
61Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
62Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
63Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
64Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
65Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
66Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
67Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
68Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
69Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
70Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
72Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
73Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
74Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
75Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
76Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
77Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
78Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
79Mohammed Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
80Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:13
81Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
82Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:00:14
83Bruno Manuel Sil Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:17
84Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
85Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
86Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:21
87Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
88Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
89Edward King (USA) Cannondale
90Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates
91Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS-Santic Racing Team
92Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
93Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
94Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
95Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:00:25
96Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:00:34
97Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:42
98Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
99Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:00:51
100Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:00:52
101Henrique Madeira Casimiro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:00:57
102Mansour Thani (UAE) United Arab Emirates
103Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:01:03
104Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:09
105Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:10
106Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
107Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
108Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:01:40
109Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
110Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
111Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
112Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
113Khaled Altani (UAE) United Arab Emirates
114Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
115Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
116Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
117Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
118Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
119Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:02:13
120Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:02:28
121Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
122Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:02:58
123Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
124Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
DNFOliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano20pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team16
3Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team16
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
6Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo8
7Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo8
8Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha7
9Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale5
10Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
11Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo3
12Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team2
13Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team1
14Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates1
15Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim1

Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo5
3Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo3
4Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre - Merida8:03:27
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
3BMC Racing Team
4Garmin Sharp
5Movistar Team
6Vini Fantini - Nippo - De Rosa0:00:04
7Astana Pro Team
8Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
9Team Katusha0:00:08
10Tinkoff Saxo
11RTS - Santic Racing Team
12Trek Factory Racing
13Team Giant - Shimano
14Cannondale0:00:25
15Banco Bic - Carmim
16UAE National Team0:01:00

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team9:31:33
2Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:00:17
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:23
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:30
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
7Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:37
8Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:00:40
9Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
10Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
11Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:45
12Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:47
13Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:48
14Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
16Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:49
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
19Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
20Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:50
21Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:00:54
22Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:55
23Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:57
24Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
27Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:58
28Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:04
29Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
30Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:12
31Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
32Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:19
33Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:26
34Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:34
35Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:35
36Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:38
37Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
38Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:01:43
39Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:44
40Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:45
41Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
42Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:47
43Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:50
44Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:53
45Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
46Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:57
47Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:59
48Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:02:01
49Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
50Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:12
51Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:02:24
52Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:02:28
53Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:34
54Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:35
55Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:37
56Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:38
57Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:02:39
58Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:02:44
59Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:02:46
60Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
61Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:47
62Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:02:48
63Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:51
64Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:02
65Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:03:05
66Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:10
67Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:03:12
68Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:03:20
69Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
70Bruno Manuel Sil Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:21
71Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
72Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
73Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:03:27
74Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:28
75Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:29
76Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:32
77Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:39
78Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:04:02
79Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:04:15
80Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:20
81Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:04:33
82Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:04:34
83Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:04:41
84Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:04:42
85Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:04:45
86Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:47
87Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:04:58
88Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:59
89Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:05:00
90Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:02
91Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:05:04
92Henrique Madeira Casimiro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:05:11
93Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:21
94Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:05:22
95Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:05:34
96Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:05:35
97Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:05:43
98Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:05:52
99Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:06:06
100Bruno De Matos Sancho (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:06:09
101Mohammed Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:06:33
102Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:06:38
103Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:46
104Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:53
105Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:33
106Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:07:37
107Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:07:42
108Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:08:03
109Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:08:30
110Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:50
111Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:09:01
112Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:10:20
113Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:10:22
114Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:10:47
115Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:10:54
116Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:12:06
117Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:12:09
118Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:15:34
119Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:16:04
120Mansour Thani (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:16:14
121Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:16:56
122Khaled Altani (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:17:24
123Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:17:45
124Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:21:39

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano60pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale33
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team32
4Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo32
5Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team26
6Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team24
7Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim17
8Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team16
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team16
10Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
11Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp12
12Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
13Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9
14Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp9
15Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha9
16Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo8
17Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo8
18Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing7
19Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano7
20Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
21Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo6
22Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
23Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team5
24Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale5
25Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team5
26Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team4
27Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4
28Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team4
29Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
30Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale3
31Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp3
32Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo3
33Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
34Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
35Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team1
36Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
37Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates1
38Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp1
39Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo16pts
2Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team11
3Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim11
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team8
5Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team5
6Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo5
7Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp3
8Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team3
9Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo3
10Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1
11Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
12Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team9:31:33
2Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:00:17
3Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:42
4Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:48
5Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:50
7Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:57
8Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:04
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
10Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:34
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:45
12Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:47
13Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:50
14Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:02:01
15Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:34
16Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:35
17Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:02:46
18Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:47
19Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:51
20Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:10
21Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:03:12
22Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:03:20
23Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
24Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:03:27
25Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:32
26Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:04:02
27Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:04:34
28Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:04:45
29Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:59
30Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:02
31Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:21
32Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:05:22
33Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:05:43
34Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:06:06
35Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:06:38
36Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:46
37Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:07:37
38Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:09:01
39Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:10:20
40Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:10:22
41Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:10:47
42Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:10:54
43Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:12:06
44Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:12:09
45Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:15:34
46Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:16:04
47Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:16:56
48Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:21:39

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team28:35:33
2Garmin Sharp0:00:50
3Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:01:05
4Movistar Team0:01:15
5Trek Factory Racing0:01:16
6Team Katusha0:01:25
7Tinkoff Saxo0:01:36
8Lampre - Merida0:02:05
9Team Giant - Shimano0:02:06
10Cannondale0:02:23
11Astana Pro Team0:02:39
12Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:04:41
13Banco Bic - Carmim0:06:58
14Vini Fantini - Nippo - De Rosa0:07:27
15RTS - Santic Racing Team0:13:52
16UAE National Team0:16:30

Latest on Cyclingnews