Dubai Tour: Marcel Kittel wins the final stage
Taylor Phinney wins overall
Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) asserted his dominance in the sprints with his third sprint victory at the Dubai Tour, while Taylor Phinney kept hold of the blue leader’s jersey to claim the overall victory.
Kittel took the sprint from the front, to beat Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Andrea Guardini (Astana). The German had clearly dug deep for his effort, as he sat down on the pavement almost immediately after he crossed the line. “I’m super happy,” he said after the finish. “But I’m totally dead now. The final was really fast. I lost my boys at 2km metres to go, just before the bridge.
“It was amazing how Tom Veelers brought me back to the front. Like out of nowhere, the rest of the team where there to do the lead-out. I think that today we did a brilliant job as a team, a big thank you to my team.”
Added to the two stages he already won during the race and his victory at the Down Under Classic, Kittel has got off to a flying start this season. “It’s absolutely the best ever start for my in professional career for me so far. I did a great Tour last year and for sure that helped me in my development as a rider. It simply makes you stronger. I had some good training throughout the year and I’m super happy that can start with such good shape in 2014.”
Kittel’s sprint rival Mark Cavendish was nowhere to be seen at the finish, after the Manxman hit a bollard and dropped his chain in the run-up to the finish. His lead-out man Renshaw had to pick up the baton and ride the sprint for himself. The Australian managed to finish second, but he was no match for Kittel.
Race leader Phinney finished safely in the bunch, on what was a relatively uneventful day for the BMC rider. The American maintained the 15 second gap over his team-mate Steven Cummings that he brought into the stage. Lasse Norman Hansen (Garmin-Sharp) rounded off the top-3.
Phinney’s BMC team did much of the controlling during the day, keeping their rider safely up front. After assuming the lead on day one, he could finally relax in the knowledge he’d won the general classification.
“For sure I’m relieved,” Phinney spoke at the stage finish. “Every day I felt like it was my race to lose, so every day I felt relieved. Having a great team around me gave me a lot of confidence these days. After performing well yesterday, I knew that today, barring disaster, that we would be coming here with the overall win. I’m super happy, super relieved and I know that the boys are really happy. I’m just glad that we can celebrate as a team.”
Phinney has come out strong this year and he puts his early season success down to an issue free off-season. “I had a really strong winter,” he explains. “I haven’t had a problem free winter, injury and sicknesswise, ever and this was my first really solid winter. I had a really great time in the US back with my friends in Boulder, Colorado. Then I had a really solid month of training in San Diego.
“I always had my personal soigneur with me. I invested a lot into this year, I knew that it would be an important year. So, I’m super happy with this season and getting results straight away and restoring my team’s belief in me. It’s been great.”
Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai), Pier Paolo de Negri (Vini Fantini-Nippo) and Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) formed the early break, but with 55km to go their gap was quickly diminishing at only 44 seconds. The trio managed to hold-off the inevitable and pushed their lead back up over the minute mark, but they were eventually caught with 13km to go.
Once the break was caught, the sprinters teams sprung into action. Giant-Shimano, Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Cannondale and Lampre-Merida joined BMC on the front of the peloton. The pace was high in the final kilometres, preventing any attacks.
Peter Sagan fell foul of the late hustle and bustle. The Slovakian appeared to overcook a corner, as they entered the final 5km and came of his bike. Frustrated with the result, Sagan threw his bike to the floor as he awaited a new steed to complete the stage with.
With their leader gone Cannondale switched their focus to Daniele Ratto, who finished the stage in sixth. But nobody could contest with Kittel, who yet again blew his rivals away.
Kittel talks after yesterday's sprint victory. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:41:09
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|9
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|12
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|17
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|21
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|22
|Bruno De Matos Sancho (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|23
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|24
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|27
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|29
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:00:04
|30
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|35
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36
|Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|37
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|40
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|43
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|45
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|46
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|48
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|50
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|51
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|53
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|57
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|58
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|59
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|62
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|63
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|64
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|65
|Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|66
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|68
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|69
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|70
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|74
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|75
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Mohammed Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:13
|81
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|82
|Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:00:14
|83
|Bruno Manuel Sil Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:17
|84
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|85
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|86
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:21
|87
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|88
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|90
|Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|91
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|92
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|93
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:00:25
|96
|Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:00:34
|97
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|98
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|99
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:51
|100
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:52
|101
|Henrique Madeira Casimiro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:00:57
|102
|Mansour Thani (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|103
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:01:03
|104
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:09
|105
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|106
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|107
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|108
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:01:40
|109
|Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|110
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|111
|Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|112
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Khaled Altani (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|114
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|115
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|116
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|117
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:13
|120
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:02:28
|121
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|122
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:58
|123
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|124
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|DNF
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|6
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|7
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|8
|8
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|9
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|10
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|11
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|3
|12
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|14
|Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|1
|15
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|5
|3
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|4
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre - Merida
|8:03:27
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Garmin Sharp
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Vini Fantini - Nippo - De Rosa
|0:00:04
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:00:08
|10
|Tinkoff Saxo
|11
|RTS - Santic Racing Team
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Team Giant - Shimano
|14
|Cannondale
|0:00:25
|15
|Banco Bic - Carmim
|16
|UAE National Team
|0:01:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9:31:33
|2
|Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:17
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:30
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|8
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:00:40
|9
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|10
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|11
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:45
|12
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:47
|13
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:48
|14
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|16
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|20
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:50
|21
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:54
|22
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:55
|23
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|24
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|27
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|28
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:04
|29
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|30
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|31
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:19
|33
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:26
|34
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:34
|35
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|36
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:38
|37
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|38
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:43
|39
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:44
|40
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|41
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|42
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:47
|43
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:50
|44
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:53
|45
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|46
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:57
|47
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|48
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:02:01
|49
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|50
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|51
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:02:24
|52
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|53
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:34
|54
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:35
|55
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:37
|56
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:38
|57
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:39
|58
|Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:02:44
|59
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:46
|60
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|61
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|62
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|63
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:51
|64
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:02
|65
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:03:05
|66
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:10
|67
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:03:12
|68
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|69
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|70
|Bruno Manuel Sil Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:21
|71
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|72
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:03:27
|74
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:28
|75
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:29
|76
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:32
|77
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:39
|78
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:02
|79
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:15
|80
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:20
|81
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:04:33
|82
|Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:04:34
|83
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:04:41
|84
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:42
|85
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:45
|86
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:47
|87
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:58
|88
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:59
|89
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:00
|90
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:02
|91
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:04
|92
|Henrique Madeira Casimiro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:05:11
|93
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:21
|94
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:05:22
|95
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:05:34
|96
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:05:35
|97
|Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:05:43
|98
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:05:52
|99
|Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:06:06
|100
|Bruno De Matos Sancho (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:06:09
|101
|Mohammed Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|102
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:06:38
|103
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:46
|104
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:53
|105
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:33
|106
|Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:07:37
|107
|Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:07:42
|108
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:08:03
|109
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:08:30
|110
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:50
|111
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:01
|112
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:20
|113
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:22
|114
|Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:47
|115
|Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:10:54
|116
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:12:06
|117
|Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:12:09
|118
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:15:34
|119
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:16:04
|120
|Mansour Thani (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:16:14
|121
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:16:56
|122
|Khaled Altani (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:17:24
|123
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:17:45
|124
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:21:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|60
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|33
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|4
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|32
|5
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|6
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|24
|7
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|17
|8
|Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|16
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|10
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|11
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|12
|12
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|14
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|9
|15
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|16
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|8
|17
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|18
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|19
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|20
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|21
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|22
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|23
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|5
|24
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|25
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|5
|26
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|27
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|28
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|4
|29
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|30
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|3
|31
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|3
|32
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|3
|33
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|34
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|35
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|1
|36
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|37
|Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|1
|38
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|1
|39
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|16
|pts
|2
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|11
|3
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|11
|4
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|5
|Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|5
|6
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|5
|7
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|3
|8
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|10
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|11
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|12
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9:31:33
|2
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:17
|3
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:42
|4
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:48
|5
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:50
|7
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|8
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:04
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|10
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:34
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:45
|12
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:47
|13
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:50
|14
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:02:01
|15
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:34
|16
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:35
|17
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:46
|18
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|19
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:51
|20
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:10
|21
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:03:12
|22
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:03:20
|23
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|24
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:03:27
|25
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:32
|26
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:02
|27
|Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:04:34
|28
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:45
|29
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:59
|30
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:02
|31
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:21
|32
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:05:22
|33
|Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:05:43
|34
|Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:06:06
|35
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:06:38
|36
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:46
|37
|Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:07:37
|38
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:01
|39
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:20
|40
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:22
|41
|Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:47
|42
|Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:10:54
|43
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:12:06
|44
|Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:12:09
|45
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:15:34
|46
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:16:04
|47
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:16:56
|48
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:21:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|28:35:33
|2
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:50
|3
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:01:05
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:16
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:01:25
|7
|Tinkoff Saxo
|0:01:36
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:05
|9
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:02:06
|10
|Cannondale
|0:02:23
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:39
|12
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:41
|13
|Banco Bic - Carmim
|0:06:58
|14
|Vini Fantini - Nippo - De Rosa
|0:07:27
|15
|RTS - Santic Racing Team
|0:13:52
|16
|UAE National Team
|0:16:30
