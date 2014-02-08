Image 1 of 21 Marcel Kittel takes victory on stage 4 of the Duabi Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 21 Marcel Kittel checks out one of the local police cars (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 21 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 21 There will be many a jealous police officer when they see that the Dubai officers drive a Bugatti (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 21 Francisco Mancebo and Pier Paolo di Negri have a discussion out in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 21 Jay McCarthy leads the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 21 Omega Pharma-QuickStep protect Cavendish in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 21 Reace leader Taylor Phinney (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 21 Taylor Phinney has some fun with his new trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 21 Diego Maradonna makes an appearance on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 21 Taylor Phinney is congratulated by footballer Diego Maradonna (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 21 World Champion Rui Costa, after the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 21 Lasse Norman Hansen held on for the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 21 Mark Cavendish congratulates Marcel Kittel after the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 21 Mark Cavendish and Taylor Phinney (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 21 Mark Cavendish with his team after failing to make it to the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 21 Marcel Kittel takes the cheers on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 21 The peloton ride through the centre of town (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 21 Taylor Phinney looks to make a quick exit in a police Bugatti (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 21 Marcel Kittel wins the final stage of the Dubai tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 21 Taylor Phinney, Steven Cummings and Lasse Hansen on the Dubai Tour podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) asserted his dominance in the sprints with his third sprint victory at the Dubai Tour, while Taylor Phinney kept hold of the blue leader’s jersey to claim the overall victory.

Kittel took the sprint from the front, to beat Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Andrea Guardini (Astana). The German had clearly dug deep for his effort, as he sat down on the pavement almost immediately after he crossed the line. “I’m super happy,” he said after the finish. “But I’m totally dead now. The final was really fast. I lost my boys at 2km metres to go, just before the bridge.

“It was amazing how Tom Veelers brought me back to the front. Like out of nowhere, the rest of the team where there to do the lead-out. I think that today we did a brilliant job as a team, a big thank you to my team.”

Added to the two stages he already won during the race and his victory at the Down Under Classic, Kittel has got off to a flying start this season. “It’s absolutely the best ever start for my in professional career for me so far. I did a great Tour last year and for sure that helped me in my development as a rider. It simply makes you stronger. I had some good training throughout the year and I’m super happy that can start with such good shape in 2014.”

Kittel’s sprint rival Mark Cavendish was nowhere to be seen at the finish, after the Manxman hit a bollard and dropped his chain in the run-up to the finish. His lead-out man Renshaw had to pick up the baton and ride the sprint for himself. The Australian managed to finish second, but he was no match for Kittel.

Race leader Phinney finished safely in the bunch, on what was a relatively uneventful day for the BMC rider. The American maintained the 15 second gap over his team-mate Steven Cummings that he brought into the stage. Lasse Norman Hansen (Garmin-Sharp) rounded off the top-3.

Phinney’s BMC team did much of the controlling during the day, keeping their rider safely up front. After assuming the lead on day one, he could finally relax in the knowledge he’d won the general classification.

“For sure I’m relieved,” Phinney spoke at the stage finish. “Every day I felt like it was my race to lose, so every day I felt relieved. Having a great team around me gave me a lot of confidence these days. After performing well yesterday, I knew that today, barring disaster, that we would be coming here with the overall win. I’m super happy, super relieved and I know that the boys are really happy. I’m just glad that we can celebrate as a team.”

Phinney has come out strong this year and he puts his early season success down to an issue free off-season. “I had a really strong winter,” he explains. “I haven’t had a problem free winter, injury and sicknesswise, ever and this was my first really solid winter. I had a really great time in the US back with my friends in Boulder, Colorado. Then I had a really solid month of training in San Diego.

“I always had my personal soigneur with me. I invested a lot into this year, I knew that it would be an important year. So, I’m super happy with this season and getting results straight away and restoring my team’s belief in me. It’s been great.”

Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai), Pier Paolo de Negri (Vini Fantini-Nippo) and Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) formed the early break, but with 55km to go their gap was quickly diminishing at only 44 seconds. The trio managed to hold-off the inevitable and pushed their lead back up over the minute mark, but they were eventually caught with 13km to go.

Once the break was caught, the sprinters teams sprung into action. Giant-Shimano, Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Cannondale and Lampre-Merida joined BMC on the front of the peloton. The pace was high in the final kilometres, preventing any attacks.

Peter Sagan fell foul of the late hustle and bustle. The Slovakian appeared to overcook a corner, as they entered the final 5km and came of his bike. Frustrated with the result, Sagan threw his bike to the floor as he awaited a new steed to complete the stage with.

With their leader gone Cannondale switched their focus to Daniele Ratto, who finished the stage in sixth. But nobody could contest with Kittel, who yet again blew his rivals away.

Kittel talks after yesterday's sprint victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2:41:09 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 7 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 9 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 10 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 12 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 14 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 15 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 16 Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team 17 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 19 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 20 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 21 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 22 Bruno De Matos Sancho (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 23 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 24 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 27 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 29 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:00:04 30 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 31 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 35 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team 37 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 40 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 41 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 43 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 44 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 45 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 46 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 48 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 49 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 50 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team 51 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 52 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 53 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 56 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 57 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 58 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 59 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 60 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 61 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 62 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 63 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 64 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 65 Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team 66 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 68 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 69 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 70 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 72 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 73 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 74 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 75 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 76 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 77 Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 78 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 79 Mohammed Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 80 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:13 81 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 82 Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:00:14 83 Bruno Manuel Sil Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:17 84 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 85 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 86 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:21 87 Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 88 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 89 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 90 Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates 91 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS-Santic Racing Team 92 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 93 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 94 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 95 Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:00:25 96 Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:00:34 97 Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:42 98 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 99 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:51 100 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:52 101 Henrique Madeira Casimiro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:00:57 102 Mansour Thani (UAE) United Arab Emirates 103 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:01:03 104 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:09 105 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:10 106 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 107 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 108 Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:01:40 109 Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 110 Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 111 Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team 112 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 113 Khaled Altani (UAE) United Arab Emirates 114 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 115 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 116 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team 117 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 118 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 119 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:02:13 120 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:02:28 121 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 122 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:58 123 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 124 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale DNF Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 20 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 3 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 6 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 7 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 8 8 Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 9 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 5 10 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 11 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 3 12 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 2 13 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 1 14 Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates 1 15 Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 1

Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 5 3 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 4 Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre - Merida 8:03:27 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Garmin Sharp 5 Movistar Team 6 Vini Fantini - Nippo - De Rosa 0:00:04 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 9 Team Katusha 0:00:08 10 Tinkoff Saxo 11 RTS - Santic Racing Team 12 Trek Factory Racing 13 Team Giant - Shimano 14 Cannondale 0:00:25 15 Banco Bic - Carmim 16 UAE National Team 0:01:00

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 9:31:33 2 Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 3 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 0:00:17 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:23 5 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:30 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 7 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:37 8 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:00:40 9 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 10 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 11 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:45 12 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:47 13 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:48 14 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 16 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:49 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 20 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:50 21 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:54 22 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:55 23 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:57 24 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 27 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:58 28 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:04 29 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 30 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:12 31 Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:19 33 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:26 34 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:34 35 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:35 36 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:38 37 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 38 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:43 39 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:44 40 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:45 41 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 42 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:47 43 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:50 44 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:53 45 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 46 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:57 47 Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:59 48 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:02:01 49 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 50 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:12 51 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:02:24 52 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:02:28 53 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:34 54 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:35 55 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:37 56 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:38 57 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:39 58 Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:02:44 59 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:02:46 60 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 61 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:47 62 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:02:48 63 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:51 64 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:02 65 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:03:05 66 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:10 67 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:03:12 68 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:03:20 69 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 70 Bruno Manuel Sil Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:21 71 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:03:25 72 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 73 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:03:27 74 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:28 75 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:29 76 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:32 77 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:39 78 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:02 79 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:15 80 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:20 81 Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:04:33 82 Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:04:34 83 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:04:41 84 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:42 85 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:45 86 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:47 87 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:58 88 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:59 89 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:05:00 90 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:02 91 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:05:04 92 Henrique Madeira Casimiro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:05:11 93 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:21 94 Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:05:22 95 Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:05:34 96 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:05:35 97 Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:05:43 98 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:05:52 99 Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:06:06 100 Bruno De Matos Sancho (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:06:09 101 Mohammed Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:06:33 102 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:06:38 103 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:46 104 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:53 105 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:33 106 Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:07:37 107 Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:07:42 108 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:08:03 109 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:08:30 110 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:50 111 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:09:01 112 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:10:20 113 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:10:22 114 Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:10:47 115 Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:10:54 116 Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:12:06 117 Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:12:09 118 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:15:34 119 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:16:04 120 Mansour Thani (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:16:14 121 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:16:56 122 Khaled Altani (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:17:24 123 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:17:45 124 Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:21:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 60 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 33 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 4 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 32 5 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 26 6 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 24 7 Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 17 8 Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 16 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 10 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 11 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 12 12 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 14 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 9 15 Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 9 16 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 8 17 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 18 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 7 19 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 7 20 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 21 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 22 Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 23 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 5 24 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 5 25 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team 5 26 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 4 27 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4 28 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 4 29 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 30 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 3 31 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 3 32 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 3 33 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 34 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 35 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 1 36 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 37 Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates 1 38 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 1 39 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 16 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 11 3 Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 11 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 5 Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 5 6 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 5 7 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 3 8 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 10 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1 11 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 12 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 9:31:33 2 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 0:00:17 3 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:42 4 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:48 5 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:50 7 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:57 8 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:04 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 10 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:34 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:45 12 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:47 13 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:50 14 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:02:01 15 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:34 16 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:35 17 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:02:46 18 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:47 19 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:51 20 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:10 21 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:03:12 22 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:03:20 23 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:03:25 24 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:03:27 25 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:32 26 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:02 27 Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:04:34 28 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:45 29 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:59 30 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:02 31 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:21 32 Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:05:22 33 Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:05:43 34 Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:06:06 35 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:06:38 36 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:46 37 Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:07:37 38 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:09:01 39 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:10:20 40 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:10:22 41 Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:10:47 42 Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:10:54 43 Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:12:06 44 Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:12:09 45 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:15:34 46 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:16:04 47 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:16:56 48 Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:21:39