Colorado Classic: Tvetcov nabs stage 3

Senni takes over race lead

Image 1 of 44

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) wins the stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 44

The Colorado Classic stage 3

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 44

A Cycling Academy rider tries to break the peloton up

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 44

Cannondale-Drapac leads out of Denver

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 44

Riders observe a moment's remembrance of Axeon's Chad Young

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 44

The jersey holders after stage 3: Marco Canola, Travis McCabe, Manuel Senni, Serghei Tvetcov and Jhonatan Narvaez

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 44

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 44

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) wins the sprint for third

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 44

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) wins the stage as Manuel Senni (BMC) takes the race lead

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 44

The Colorado Classic stage 3

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 44

The Colorado Classic stage 3

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 44

Jonny Clarke, Nigel Ellsay and Valerio Conti made up the first successful breakaway

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 44

What's left of the peloton crosses the finish.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 44

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) leads the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 44

Cannondale leads the chase through the dirt section of the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 44

The main chase group hits the dirt.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 44

TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko) stays near the front of the chase group.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 44

A 20 rider chase group goes after the leaders up the road.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 44

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) leads a group up the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 44

Manuel Senni (BMC) gives it all he's got

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 44

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) leads the attack

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 44

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) and Manuel Senni (BMC) chase the thunderstorm into Denver

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 44

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) and Manuel Senni (BMC) chase the thunderstorm into Denver

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 44

Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) chasing flat out

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 44

Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) leads Nigel Ellsay (Silber) and Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 44

The Colorado Classic stage 3

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 44

13 riders got a slight advantage on the peloton early in the stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 44

Jonny Clarke, Nigel Ellsay and Valerio Conti made up the first successful breakaway

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 44

The break heads towards the mountains and a storm front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 44

Riders attack the front of the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 44

A Nippo Vini Fantini rider hits the deck.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 44

Attacks go early in the stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 44

The peloton passes by a railroad museum along the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 44

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) leads the attack

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 44

Marco Canola (Nippo Vini Fantini) leads Jonny Clarke up the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 36 of 44

Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 37 of 44

The peloton descents on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 38 of 44

The Colorado Classic stage 3

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 39 of 44

The Colorado Classic stage 3

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 40 of 44

Hugh Carthy and Rigoberto Uran pace Alex Howes on the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 41 of 44

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) leads the attack on the dirt section

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 42 of 44

Laurent Didier looks back at the damage he's causing

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 43 of 44

Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) and Manuel Senni (BMC) on the attack on Gap Road

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 44 of 44

Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) chases on the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) claimed the third stage of the Colorado Classic on Saturday ahead of BMC's Manuel Senni after the duo attacked a much-reduced peloton before the final mountain sprint and then working together to hold off the chasers for more than 50 kilometres all the way to Denver.

Tvetcov has been an important rider for his Continental team - before moving to Androni for two seasons before returning, he earned plenty of TV time on the attack in the major races, and also finished third overall in the USA Pro Challenge in 2014. He's won several time trials, but it's been years since he last put his arms up in the air at the end of a road stage.

"A victory in cycling is so hard. You never know, you can prepare the whole year and crash once and the whole preparation is done," Tvetcov said. "I told my directors, I have good form, but I need luck. If I have luck then there are going to be results. So finally today I have good luck, it was a perfect scenario for both Manuel and me."

The pair latched onto a gutsy attack from third placed Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), bridging across to an earlier breakaway. But after the first mountain sprint, Stetina, 11 seconds behind on GC, had become enough of a threat that Cannondale-Drapac had to pull back the move.

Tvetcov, who lives near Denver and trains regularly on these roads, attacked before the second mountain sprint, knowing that his intimate knowledge of the descent would give him an advantage. Senni joined him, and proved equally formidable going downhill. The pair gained more than a minute on the chasing group on the descent.

Thanks to their cooperation, the pair were able to parlay a friendly tailwind into a 54-second advantage at the line, where Senni sportingly allowed Tvetcov to lead over the line for the stage victory. Senni took over control of the overall race lead, lifting the jersey off the shoulders of TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel).

"It's something special - it's my first time in a press conference," Senni said after donning the blue leader's jersey and meeting the press. "I have been working for the team, and now I am trying to get some results while I have a chance. I went to Tour of Utah and worked for the team, and here they gave me a chance to play my cards. And today, I have in my DNA to attack, attack, attack - and it was a good day.

"I also found a very strong guy, who was really good in the descent and on the flat he really helped a lot. I'm happy for him he gets this victory today."

Thanks to his breakaway on stage 2, Tvetcov also claimed the mountains jersey to add to his title of Best Colorado Rider, while Jhonatan Narvaez (Axeon Hagens Berman) remains best young rider.

UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe won the sprint for third among the chasers ahead Marco Canola (Nippo - Vini Fantini), adding enough points to take the points jersey.

"It should have come back together, but sometimes it doesn't go the way you planned. Serghei and Senni were incredibly strong today," McCabe said. "They attacked over the last KOM and held it at about a minute the entire way.

"Today was a sleeper. Everyone was expecting it to be hard, but they weren't expecting it to be that hard. And with the rain and the way the race played out it was such a small field in the end and that's when those breakaways succeed. Got to give it to Serghei and Senni, they're incredibly strong riders. I'm pleased with third." 

How it unfolded

The 91 remaining riders in the Colorado Classic departed the RiNo district of Denver under sunny skies and in summery conditions. But with only 127.8 kilometres ahead of them, two mountains to climb, and a general classification with the top three within 11 seconds of each other, the peloton was attentive to any attack. There were numerous attempts to form a breakaway, including a kilometer zero attack and subsequent abandon by Tour of Utah podium finisher James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS), but it wasn’t until the base of the Gap Road climb that a group could get an advantage.

The intermediate sprint that came 9.4 kilometres in could have been a point for Alex Howes and Eisenhart to battle for time bonuses, but Travis McCabe (UHC) took the top spot over Jhonatan Narváez (Axeon Hagens Berman) and John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel).

There were 13 riders in an attack that finally went clear on Coal Creek Canyon Road, including Silvan Dillier (BMC Racing Team), Gregory Daniel (Trek-Segafredo), Seid Lizde and Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), Christopher Butler and Gonzalo Serrano Rodríguez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Gavin Mannion and Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Danny Pate (Rally Cycling), Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling), Alex Hoehn (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling), Jean Claude Uwizeye (Team Rwanda Cycling) and Yuma Koishi (Nippo-Vini Fantini), but the latter crashed as the gap was being established and was picked up by the peloton as he remounted.

They were allowed a 20-second lead, but the group was too big to cooperate, and soon Conti, Clarke and Ellsay attacked and created a three-rider move that would stay clear as the rest were absorbed by the field. Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) bridged across from the peloton before the climb kicked in, and joined up to make four leaders.

As the pack hit five kilometres to the top, a group attacked that included third-placed Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), with Sepp Kuss (Rally), Manuel Senni (BMC), and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly), and before they reached the dirt section of the summit they joined up with the four ahead. The move from Stetina put pressure on Cannondale-Drapac and Holowesko-Citadel on the climb.

Dark clouds amassed over the summit, and light rain began to fall as winds whipped across the pass, creating a sketchy situation for the race on the dirt. Kuss, Senni and Ellsay were dropped before the summit, leaving only five in the front group, Stetina, Conti, Canola, Clarke and Tvetcov.

Canola nabbed the maximum points over the crest on Gap Road, followed by Tvetcov, Stetina, Clarke and Conti. The rain picked up in earnest on the descent to the feed zone, and with lightning cracking in the distance, Senni bridged across to the leaders over over the top. But Cannondale-Drapac were keen to keep Stetina from threatening Howes' position and reeled the leaders in before the second KOM.

Senni and Tvetcov attacked before the second climb and gained a sizeable lead on the tricky descent, which was wet from the rain storm that had blown through.

A large group of pursuers continued to chase both the two leaders and the thunderstorm into Denver, splashing through puddles en route to the second sprint in Wheat Ridge with 13.4 kilometres to go. The pair had more than a minute as they reached the bottom of the descent, and despite the sizable chase group, that would be more than enough for Tvetcov to nab the day and Senni the race lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis3:02:45
2Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:54
4Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
7Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
8Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
9Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:57
10Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
11Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
12Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
13Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
14Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
15Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
16Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
17Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
18Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
19Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:01
20Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
22Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:05
23Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:12
24Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:29
25Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:12:48
26Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:13:01
27Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
28Manuel Sola Arjona (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
30Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
31Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
32Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
33Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
34Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
35Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
38William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
39Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
40Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
41Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
42Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
43Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
44Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
45Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
46Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
47Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
48Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini
49Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
50Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
51Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
53Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
54Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
55Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
56Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
57Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
58Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
59Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
60Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
61Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
62Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
63Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
64Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
65Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
66Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
67Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:13:21
68Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
69Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
70Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
72Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
73Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
75Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:15:26
76John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
77Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
78Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
79Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
80Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
81Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
82Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
83Henrikus Van Ijzendoorn NED Team Novo Nordisk
84Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
85Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:15:34
86Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:15:35
DNFLawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
DNFReid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
DNFMichael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
DNFJames Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis15pts
2Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
3Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
4Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini7
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo6
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team5
7Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling4
8Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
9Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
10Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman3
3John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis3
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini8pts
2Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis7
3Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo6
4Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
5Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis4pts
2Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
3Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear2
4Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

Regional riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis3:02:45
2Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:55
3Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:57
4Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
5Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:13:01
6Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
8Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
9Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
10Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
11Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
12Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:13:21
13Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:15:35

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman3:03:42
2Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:11:51
3Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:04
4Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
5Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
6Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
7Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
8Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
9Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
10Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
11Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:12:24
12Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
13Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
15Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:14:29

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates9:11:04
2Trek-Segafredo0:00:14
3Cannondale-Drapac0:00:40
4BMC Racing Team0:11:08
5Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:09
6Nippo - Vini Fantini0:12:07
7UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:10
9Axeon Hagens Berman0:24:10
10Israel Cycling Academy
11Rally Cycling
12Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
13Team Rwanda Cycling0:36:01
14Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:36:14
15Silber Pro Cycling
16Team Novo Nordisk0:38:59

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team9:27:45
2Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:00:15
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:31
4Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:33
5Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:44
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:05
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:16
8Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:19
9Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:02:21
10Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:28
11Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:33
12Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:47
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:02:49
14Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:02:57
15Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini0:03:00
16Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:48
17Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
18Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:05:06
19Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:08:04
20Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:08:06
21Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:09:52
22Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:46
23Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
24Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:48
25Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:15:59
26Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
27Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:16:21
28William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:16:35
29Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini0:17:27
30Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:18:24
31Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:08
32Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:20:10
33Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:20:59
34Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:56
35Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
36Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:20
37Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:22:24
39Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:22:38
40Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:23:12
41Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:24:02
42Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:26:28
43Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:26:38
44Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:26:42
45Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:02
46Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:27:15
47Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:28:19
48Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:28:27
49Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
50Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
51Manuel Sola Arjona (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:28
52Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:29:00
53Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:29:03
54Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:29:05
55Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
56Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
57Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:29:34
58Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
59Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini
60Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:29:54
61Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:30:41
62Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:31:26
63John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:31:48
64Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:31:59
65Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:33:05
66Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:33:09
67Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:33:13
68Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:34:16
69Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
70Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
71Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling0:34:31
72Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:35:41
73Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:35:55
74Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:36:05
75Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:36:35
76Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:36:56
77Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:39:19
78Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:39:33
79Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:39:57
80Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:40:17
81Henrikus Van Ijzendoorn NED Team Novo Nordisk0:41:38
82Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini0:41:48
83Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini0:42:22
84Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:44:29
85Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:47:27
86Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:58:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling31pts
2Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis24
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling24
4Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team24
5Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear20
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo13
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team11
8Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo10
9Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini7
10Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
11Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
12Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman4
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling3
14Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
15Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
16Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling3
17Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2
18John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear1
19Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis19pts
2Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear14
3Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo9
4Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini8
5Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
6Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
7Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
8Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
9Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis5
10Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling5
11Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo3
12Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
13Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling2
14Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling1
15Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
16Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis9:28:00
2Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:16
3Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:50
4Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:07:51
5Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:31
6Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:15:44
7Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:22:23
8Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:23:47
9Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:28:50
10Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:29:39
11Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:31:11
12Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:32:58
13Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:34:01
14Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:35:26

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman9:35:49
2Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:06
3Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:16
4Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:14:20
5Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:20:15
6Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:20:23
7Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:20:56
9Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:21:01
10Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
11Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:21:50
12Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:23:55
13Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:05
14Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:32:13
15Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:36:25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Drapac28:29:23
2UAE Team Emirates0:01:31
3Trek-Segafredo0:09:35
4BMC Racing Team0:12:03
5UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:10
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:09
7Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:25:00
8Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:26:34
9Rally Cycling0:42:55
10Nippo - Vini Fantini0:43:53
11Silber Pro Cycling0:58:37
12Axeon Hagens Berman0:59:26
13Israel Cycling Academy1:03:20
14Team Rwanda Cycling1:12:33
15Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling1:13:29
16Team Novo Nordisk1:43:30

