Colorado Classic: Tvetcov nabs stage 3
Senni takes over race lead
Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) claimed the third stage of the Colorado Classic on Saturday ahead of BMC's Manuel Senni after the duo attacked a much-reduced peloton before the final mountain sprint and then working together to hold off the chasers for more than 50 kilometres all the way to Denver.
Tvetcov has been an important rider for his Continental team - before moving to Androni for two seasons before returning, he earned plenty of TV time on the attack in the major races, and also finished third overall in the USA Pro Challenge in 2014. He's won several time trials, but it's been years since he last put his arms up in the air at the end of a road stage.
"A victory in cycling is so hard. You never know, you can prepare the whole year and crash once and the whole preparation is done," Tvetcov said. "I told my directors, I have good form, but I need luck. If I have luck then there are going to be results. So finally today I have good luck, it was a perfect scenario for both Manuel and me."
The pair latched onto a gutsy attack from third placed Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), bridging across to an earlier breakaway. But after the first mountain sprint, Stetina, 11 seconds behind on GC, had become enough of a threat that Cannondale-Drapac had to pull back the move.
Tvetcov, who lives near Denver and trains regularly on these roads, attacked before the second mountain sprint, knowing that his intimate knowledge of the descent would give him an advantage. Senni joined him, and proved equally formidable going downhill. The pair gained more than a minute on the chasing group on the descent.
Thanks to their cooperation, the pair were able to parlay a friendly tailwind into a 54-second advantage at the line, where Senni sportingly allowed Tvetcov to lead over the line for the stage victory. Senni took over control of the overall race lead, lifting the jersey off the shoulders of TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel).
"It's something special - it's my first time in a press conference," Senni said after donning the blue leader's jersey and meeting the press. "I have been working for the team, and now I am trying to get some results while I have a chance. I went to Tour of Utah and worked for the team, and here they gave me a chance to play my cards. And today, I have in my DNA to attack, attack, attack - and it was a good day.
"I also found a very strong guy, who was really good in the descent and on the flat he really helped a lot. I'm happy for him he gets this victory today."
Thanks to his breakaway on stage 2, Tvetcov also claimed the mountains jersey to add to his title of Best Colorado Rider, while Jhonatan Narvaez (Axeon Hagens Berman) remains best young rider.
UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe won the sprint for third among the chasers ahead Marco Canola (Nippo - Vini Fantini), adding enough points to take the points jersey.
"It should have come back together, but sometimes it doesn't go the way you planned. Serghei and Senni were incredibly strong today," McCabe said. "They attacked over the last KOM and held it at about a minute the entire way.
"Today was a sleeper. Everyone was expecting it to be hard, but they weren't expecting it to be that hard. And with the rain and the way the race played out it was such a small field in the end and that's when those breakaways succeed. Got to give it to Serghei and Senni, they're incredibly strong riders. I'm pleased with third."
How it unfolded
The 91 remaining riders in the Colorado Classic departed the RiNo district of Denver under sunny skies and in summery conditions. But with only 127.8 kilometres ahead of them, two mountains to climb, and a general classification with the top three within 11 seconds of each other, the peloton was attentive to any attack. There were numerous attempts to form a breakaway, including a kilometer zero attack and subsequent abandon by Tour of Utah podium finisher James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS), but it wasn’t until the base of the Gap Road climb that a group could get an advantage.
The intermediate sprint that came 9.4 kilometres in could have been a point for Alex Howes and Eisenhart to battle for time bonuses, but Travis McCabe (UHC) took the top spot over Jhonatan Narváez (Axeon Hagens Berman) and John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel).
There were 13 riders in an attack that finally went clear on Coal Creek Canyon Road, including Silvan Dillier (BMC Racing Team), Gregory Daniel (Trek-Segafredo), Seid Lizde and Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), Christopher Butler and Gonzalo Serrano Rodríguez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Gavin Mannion and Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Danny Pate (Rally Cycling), Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling), Alex Hoehn (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling), Jean Claude Uwizeye (Team Rwanda Cycling) and Yuma Koishi (Nippo-Vini Fantini), but the latter crashed as the gap was being established and was picked up by the peloton as he remounted.
They were allowed a 20-second lead, but the group was too big to cooperate, and soon Conti, Clarke and Ellsay attacked and created a three-rider move that would stay clear as the rest were absorbed by the field. Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) bridged across from the peloton before the climb kicked in, and joined up to make four leaders.
As the pack hit five kilometres to the top, a group attacked that included third-placed Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), with Sepp Kuss (Rally), Manuel Senni (BMC), and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly), and before they reached the dirt section of the summit they joined up with the four ahead. The move from Stetina put pressure on Cannondale-Drapac and Holowesko-Citadel on the climb.
Dark clouds amassed over the summit, and light rain began to fall as winds whipped across the pass, creating a sketchy situation for the race on the dirt. Kuss, Senni and Ellsay were dropped before the summit, leaving only five in the front group, Stetina, Conti, Canola, Clarke and Tvetcov.
Canola nabbed the maximum points over the crest on Gap Road, followed by Tvetcov, Stetina, Clarke and Conti. The rain picked up in earnest on the descent to the feed zone, and with lightning cracking in the distance, Senni bridged across to the leaders over over the top. But Cannondale-Drapac were keen to keep Stetina from threatening Howes' position and reeled the leaders in before the second KOM.
Senni and Tvetcov attacked before the second climb and gained a sizeable lead on the tricky descent, which was wet from the rain storm that had blown through.
A large group of pursuers continued to chase both the two leaders and the thunderstorm into Denver, splashing through puddles en route to the second sprint in Wheat Ridge with 13.4 kilometres to go. The pair had more than a minute as they reached the bottom of the descent, and despite the sizable chase group, that would be more than enough for Tvetcov to nab the day and Senni the race lead.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|3:02:45
|2
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:54
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|8
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:57
|10
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|12
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|13
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|16
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|17
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:01
|20
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|22
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:05
|23
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:12
|24
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:29
|25
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
|0:12:48
|26
|Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:01
|27
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|28
|Manuel Sola Arjona (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|30
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|31
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|32
|Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
|33
|Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
|34
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|35
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|38
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|39
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|40
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|41
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|42
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|43
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|44
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|45
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|46
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|47
|Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|48
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|49
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|50
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|53
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|54
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|55
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|56
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|57
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|58
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|59
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|60
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|63
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|64
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|65
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|66
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|67
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:13:21
|68
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|69
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|70
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|72
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|75
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:15:26
|76
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|77
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|78
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|79
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|80
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
|81
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|82
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|83
|Henrikus Van Ijzendoorn NED Team Novo Nordisk
|84
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|85
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
|0:15:34
|86
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:15:35
|DNF
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
|DNF
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|15
|pts
|2
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|7
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|9
|Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|10
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|3
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|3
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|8
|pts
|2
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|7
|3
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|4
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|5
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|4
|pts
|2
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|2
|4
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|3:02:45
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|3
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:57
|4
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|5
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:13:01
|6
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|8
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|9
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:13:21
|13
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:15:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3:03:42
|2
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
|0:11:51
|3
|Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:04
|4
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
|7
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:12:24
|12
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|13
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:14:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|9:11:04
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:14
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:40
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:11:08
|5
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:09
|6
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:12:07
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:10
|9
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:24:10
|10
|Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|Rally Cycling
|12
|Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|13
|Team Rwanda Cycling
|0:36:01
|14
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:36:14
|15
|Silber Pro Cycling
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:38:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|9:27:45
|2
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:00:15
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|4
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:33
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:44
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:05
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:16
|8
|Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:19
|9
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:21
|10
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:28
|11
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:33
|12
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:47
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:02:49
|14
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:02:57
|15
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|0:03:00
|16
|Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:48
|17
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:06
|19
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:08:04
|20
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:08:06
|21
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:52
|22
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:46
|23
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|24
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:15:48
|25
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:15:59
|26
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|27
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:21
|28
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:16:35
|29
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|0:17:27
|30
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:18:24
|31
|Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:08
|32
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:20:10
|33
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:20:59
|34
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:56
|35
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|36
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:20
|37
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
|0:22:24
|39
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:22:38
|40
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:23:12
|41
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:02
|42
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:26:28
|43
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:38
|44
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:42
|45
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:02
|46
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:27:15
|47
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:28:19
|48
|Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
|0:28:27
|49
|Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
|51
|Manuel Sola Arjona (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:28
|52
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:29:00
|53
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:29:03
|54
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:29:05
|55
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|56
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|57
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:29:34
|58
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|59
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|60
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:29:54
|61
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:30:41
|62
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:31:26
|63
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:31:48
|64
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:31:59
|65
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:33:05
|66
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:33:09
|67
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:33:13
|68
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:34:16
|69
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|70
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|71
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:34:31
|72
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:35:41
|73
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
|0:35:55
|74
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:36:05
|75
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:36:35
|76
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:36:56
|77
|Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:39:19
|78
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:39:33
|79
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:39:57
|80
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:17
|81
|Henrikus Van Ijzendoorn NED Team Novo Nordisk
|0:41:38
|82
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|0:41:48
|83
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|0:42:22
|84
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:44:29
|85
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:47:27
|86
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
|0:58:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|31
|pts
|2
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|24
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|24
|4
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|24
|5
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|20
|6
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|8
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|9
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|7
|10
|Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|11
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|3
|14
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|15
|Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|16
|Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|3
|17
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|18
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|19
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|19
|pts
|2
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|14
|3
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|8
|5
|Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|6
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|7
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|8
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|9
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|5
|10
|Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|11
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|12
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|13
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|14
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|15
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|16
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|9:28:00
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|3
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:50
|4
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:07:51
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:15:31
|6
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:15:44
|7
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:22:23
|8
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:47
|9
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:28:50
|10
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:29:39
|11
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:31:11
|12
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:32:58
|13
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:34:01
|14
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:35:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9:35:49
|2
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:12:06
|3
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:16
|4
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
|0:14:20
|5
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:20:15
|6
|Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
|0:20:23
|7
|Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:20:56
|9
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:21:01
|10
|Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|0:21:50
|12
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:23:55
|13
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:05
|14
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:13
|15
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:36:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale-Drapac
|28:29:23
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:31
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:35
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:03
|5
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:10
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:09
|7
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:25:00
|8
|Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:26:34
|9
|Rally Cycling
|0:42:55
|10
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:43:53
|11
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:58:37
|12
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:59:26
|13
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:03:20
|14
|Team Rwanda Cycling
|1:12:33
|15
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|1:13:29
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:43:30
