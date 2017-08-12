Image 1 of 44 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) wins the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 44 The Colorado Classic stage 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 44 A Cycling Academy rider tries to break the peloton up (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 44 Cannondale-Drapac leads out of Denver (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 44 Riders observe a moment's remembrance of Axeon's Chad Young (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 44 The jersey holders after stage 3: Marco Canola, Travis McCabe, Manuel Senni, Serghei Tvetcov and Jhonatan Narvaez (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 44 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 44 Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) wins the sprint for third (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 44 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) wins the stage as Manuel Senni (BMC) takes the race lead (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 44 The Colorado Classic stage 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 44 The Colorado Classic stage 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 44 Jonny Clarke, Nigel Ellsay and Valerio Conti made up the first successful breakaway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 44 What's left of the peloton crosses the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 44 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) leads the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 44 Cannondale leads the chase through the dirt section of the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 44 The main chase group hits the dirt. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 44 TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko) stays near the front of the chase group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 44 A 20 rider chase group goes after the leaders up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 44 Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) leads a group up the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 44 Manuel Senni (BMC) gives it all he's got (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 44 Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) leads the attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 44 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) and Manuel Senni (BMC) chase the thunderstorm into Denver (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 44 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) and Manuel Senni (BMC) chase the thunderstorm into Denver (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 44 Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) chasing flat out (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 44 Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) leads Nigel Ellsay (Silber) and Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 44 The Colorado Classic stage 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 44 13 riders got a slight advantage on the peloton early in the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 44 Jonny Clarke, Nigel Ellsay and Valerio Conti made up the first successful breakaway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 44 The break heads towards the mountains and a storm front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 44 Riders attack the front of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 44 A Nippo Vini Fantini rider hits the deck. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 44 Attacks go early in the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 44 The peloton passes by a railroad museum along the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 44 Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) leads the attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 35 of 44 Marco Canola (Nippo Vini Fantini) leads Jonny Clarke up the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 36 of 44 Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 37 of 44 The peloton descents on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 38 of 44 The Colorado Classic stage 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 39 of 44 The Colorado Classic stage 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 40 of 44 Hugh Carthy and Rigoberto Uran pace Alex Howes on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 41 of 44 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) leads the attack on the dirt section (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 42 of 44 Laurent Didier looks back at the damage he's causing (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 43 of 44 Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) and Manuel Senni (BMC) on the attack on Gap Road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 44 of 44 Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) chases on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) claimed the third stage of the Colorado Classic on Saturday ahead of BMC's Manuel Senni after the duo attacked a much-reduced peloton before the final mountain sprint and then working together to hold off the chasers for more than 50 kilometres all the way to Denver.

Tvetcov has been an important rider for his Continental team - before moving to Androni for two seasons before returning, he earned plenty of TV time on the attack in the major races, and also finished third overall in the USA Pro Challenge in 2014. He's won several time trials, but it's been years since he last put his arms up in the air at the end of a road stage.

"A victory in cycling is so hard. You never know, you can prepare the whole year and crash once and the whole preparation is done," Tvetcov said. "I told my directors, I have good form, but I need luck. If I have luck then there are going to be results. So finally today I have good luck, it was a perfect scenario for both Manuel and me."

The pair latched onto a gutsy attack from third placed Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), bridging across to an earlier breakaway. But after the first mountain sprint, Stetina, 11 seconds behind on GC, had become enough of a threat that Cannondale-Drapac had to pull back the move.

Tvetcov, who lives near Denver and trains regularly on these roads, attacked before the second mountain sprint, knowing that his intimate knowledge of the descent would give him an advantage. Senni joined him, and proved equally formidable going downhill. The pair gained more than a minute on the chasing group on the descent.

Thanks to their cooperation, the pair were able to parlay a friendly tailwind into a 54-second advantage at the line, where Senni sportingly allowed Tvetcov to lead over the line for the stage victory. Senni took over control of the overall race lead, lifting the jersey off the shoulders of TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel).

"It's something special - it's my first time in a press conference," Senni said after donning the blue leader's jersey and meeting the press. "I have been working for the team, and now I am trying to get some results while I have a chance. I went to Tour of Utah and worked for the team, and here they gave me a chance to play my cards. And today, I have in my DNA to attack, attack, attack - and it was a good day.

"I also found a very strong guy, who was really good in the descent and on the flat he really helped a lot. I'm happy for him he gets this victory today."

Thanks to his breakaway on stage 2, Tvetcov also claimed the mountains jersey to add to his title of Best Colorado Rider, while Jhonatan Narvaez (Axeon Hagens Berman) remains best young rider.

UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe won the sprint for third among the chasers ahead Marco Canola (Nippo - Vini Fantini), adding enough points to take the points jersey.

"It should have come back together, but sometimes it doesn't go the way you planned. Serghei and Senni were incredibly strong today," McCabe said. "They attacked over the last KOM and held it at about a minute the entire way.

"Today was a sleeper. Everyone was expecting it to be hard, but they weren't expecting it to be that hard. And with the rain and the way the race played out it was such a small field in the end and that's when those breakaways succeed. Got to give it to Serghei and Senni, they're incredibly strong riders. I'm pleased with third."

How it unfolded

The 91 remaining riders in the Colorado Classic departed the RiNo district of Denver under sunny skies and in summery conditions. But with only 127.8 kilometres ahead of them, two mountains to climb, and a general classification with the top three within 11 seconds of each other, the peloton was attentive to any attack. There were numerous attempts to form a breakaway, including a kilometer zero attack and subsequent abandon by Tour of Utah podium finisher James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS), but it wasn’t until the base of the Gap Road climb that a group could get an advantage.

The intermediate sprint that came 9.4 kilometres in could have been a point for Alex Howes and Eisenhart to battle for time bonuses, but Travis McCabe (UHC) took the top spot over Jhonatan Narváez (Axeon Hagens Berman) and John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel).

There were 13 riders in an attack that finally went clear on Coal Creek Canyon Road, including Silvan Dillier (BMC Racing Team), Gregory Daniel (Trek-Segafredo), Seid Lizde and Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), Christopher Butler and Gonzalo Serrano Rodríguez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Gavin Mannion and Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Danny Pate (Rally Cycling), Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling), Alex Hoehn (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling), Jean Claude Uwizeye (Team Rwanda Cycling) and Yuma Koishi (Nippo-Vini Fantini), but the latter crashed as the gap was being established and was picked up by the peloton as he remounted.

They were allowed a 20-second lead, but the group was too big to cooperate, and soon Conti, Clarke and Ellsay attacked and created a three-rider move that would stay clear as the rest were absorbed by the field. Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) bridged across from the peloton before the climb kicked in, and joined up to make four leaders.

As the pack hit five kilometres to the top, a group attacked that included third-placed Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), with Sepp Kuss (Rally), Manuel Senni (BMC), and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly), and before they reached the dirt section of the summit they joined up with the four ahead. The move from Stetina put pressure on Cannondale-Drapac and Holowesko-Citadel on the climb.

Dark clouds amassed over the summit, and light rain began to fall as winds whipped across the pass, creating a sketchy situation for the race on the dirt. Kuss, Senni and Ellsay were dropped before the summit, leaving only five in the front group, Stetina, Conti, Canola, Clarke and Tvetcov.

Canola nabbed the maximum points over the crest on Gap Road, followed by Tvetcov, Stetina, Clarke and Conti. The rain picked up in earnest on the descent to the feed zone, and with lightning cracking in the distance, Senni bridged across to the leaders over over the top. But Cannondale-Drapac were keen to keep Stetina from threatening Howes' position and reeled the leaders in before the second KOM.

Senni and Tvetcov attacked before the second climb and gained a sizeable lead on the tricky descent, which was wet from the rain storm that had blown through.

A large group of pursuers continued to chase both the two leaders and the thunderstorm into Denver, splashing through puddles en route to the second sprint in Wheat Ridge with 13.4 kilometres to go. The pair had more than a minute as they reached the bottom of the descent, and despite the sizable chase group, that would be more than enough for Tvetcov to nab the day and Senni the race lead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 3:02:45 2 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:54 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:55 7 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 8 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:57 10 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 12 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 13 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 14 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 16 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 17 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 18 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:01 20 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 22 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:05 23 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12 24 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:29 25 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:12:48 26 Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:01 27 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 28 Manuel Sola Arjona (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 30 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 31 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 32 Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 33 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 34 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 35 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 38 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 39 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 40 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 41 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 42 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 43 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 44 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 45 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 46 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 47 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 48 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini 49 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 50 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 51 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 53 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 54 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 55 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 56 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 57 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 58 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 59 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 60 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 61 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 62 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 63 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 64 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 65 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 66 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 67 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:13:21 68 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 69 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 70 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 72 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 73 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 75 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:15:26 76 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 77 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 78 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 79 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 80 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 81 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 82 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 83 Henrikus Van Ijzendoorn NED Team Novo Nordisk 84 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 85 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:15:34 86 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:15:35 DNF Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling DNF Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman DNF Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman DNF James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 15 pts 2 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 7 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 6 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 4 8 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 9 Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 10 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 3 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 3 3 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 8 pts 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 7 3 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 6 4 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 5 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 4 pts 2 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 2 4 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Regional riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 3:02:45 2 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:55 3 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:57 4 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 5 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:13:01 6 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 8 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 9 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 12 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:13:21 13 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:15:35

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 3:03:42 2 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:11:51 3 Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:04 4 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 5 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 7 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 9 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:12:24 12 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 13 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:14:29

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 9:11:04 2 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:14 3 Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:40 4 BMC Racing Team 0:11:08 5 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:09 6 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:12:07 7 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:10 9 Axeon Hagens Berman 0:24:10 10 Israel Cycling Academy 11 Rally Cycling 12 Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 13 Team Rwanda Cycling 0:36:01 14 Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:36:14 15 Silber Pro Cycling 16 Team Novo Nordisk 0:38:59

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 9:27:45 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:00:15 3 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:31 4 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:33 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:44 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:05 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:16 8 Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:19 9 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:21 10 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:28 11 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:33 12 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:47 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:02:49 14 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:02:57 15 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 0:03:00 16 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:48 17 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:06 19 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:08:04 20 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:08:06 21 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:52 22 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:46 23 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 24 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:48 25 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:15:59 26 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 27 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:21 28 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:16:35 29 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 0:17:27 30 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:18:24 31 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:08 32 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:20:10 33 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:20:59 34 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:56 35 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 36 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:20 37 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:22:24 39 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:22:38 40 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:23:12 41 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:02 42 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:26:28 43 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:26:38 44 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:42 45 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:02 46 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:27:15 47 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:28:19 48 Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:28:27 49 Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 50 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 51 Manuel Sola Arjona (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:28 52 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:29:00 53 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:29:03 54 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:29:05 55 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 56 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 57 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 0:29:34 58 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 59 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini 60 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:29:54 61 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:30:41 62 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:31:26 63 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:31:48 64 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:31:59 65 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:33:05 66 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:33:09 67 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:33:13 68 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:34:16 69 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 70 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 71 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 0:34:31 72 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:35:41 73 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:35:55 74 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:36:05 75 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:36:35 76 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:36:56 77 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:39:19 78 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:39:33 79 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:39:57 80 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:17 81 Henrikus Van Ijzendoorn NED Team Novo Nordisk 0:41:38 82 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 0:41:48 83 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 0:42:22 84 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:44:29 85 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:47:27 86 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:58:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 31 pts 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 24 3 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 24 4 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 24 5 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 20 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 13 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 8 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 10 9 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 7 10 Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 11 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 12 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 3 14 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 15 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 16 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 3 17 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2 18 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1 19 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 19 pts 2 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 14 3 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 9 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 8 5 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 6 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 7 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 8 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 9 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 5 10 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 5 11 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3 12 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 13 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 2 14 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 1 15 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 16 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 9:28:00 2 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:16 3 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:50 4 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:07:51 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:31 6 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:15:44 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:22:23 8 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:47 9 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:28:50 10 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:29:39 11 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:31:11 12 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:32:58 13 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:34:01 14 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:35:26

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 9:35:49 2 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:12:06 3 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:16 4 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:14:20 5 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:20:15 6 Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:20:23 7 Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:20:56 9 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:21:01 10 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:21:50 12 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:23:55 13 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:05 14 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:13 15 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:36:25