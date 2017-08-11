Image 1 of 29 Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 29 Brent Bookwalter and Travis McCabe chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 29 Howes gets the better of Eisenhart in the sprint (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 29 The podium in Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 29 The jerseys will be with Alex Howes, Pete Stetina, TJ Eisenhart and best young rider Jhonatan Navaez (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 29 Leader TJ Eisenhart and Daniel Eaton crest the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 29 Dropped riders make their way up Moonstone Road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 29 The leaders are dwarfed by the crowds in Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 29 The peloton in Breckenridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 29 TJ Eisenhart leads Daniel Eaton on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 29 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) went with the early chase group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 29 Rally Cycling chase from the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 29 TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 29 TJ Eisenhart in time trial mode (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 29 TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 29 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 29 Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 29 Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 29 TJ Eisenhart and Daniel Eaton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 29 Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 29 Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 29 Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 29 Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 29 Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 29 Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 29 Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 29 Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 29 TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 29 TJ Eisenhart, Alex Howes and Pete Stetina on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) timed his move perfectly Friday during stage 2 at the Colorado Classic, bridging to all-day breakaway rider TJ Eisenhart on the final climb and then out-sprinting the Holowesko-Citadel rider to take the stage victory in Breckenridge.

Trek-Segafredo's Peter Stetina bridged to Eisenhart with Howes and attacked relentlessly to avoid a sprint against his friend and nemesis Howes, but his efforts came to nought and unable to dislodge the quicker sprinters, he took no risks on the descent and finished third.

"I really wanted to win here today, because I knew whoever takes the win here has a great shot at winning the overall," Howes said, adding that this race has been on his list of targets since it was announced.

As a Colorado native, Howes noted the lack of a time trial, his personal weakness, and set his sights on the overall classification. But, he said, "you always have a plan, but they usually don't work out. So when they do, it's pretty special".

His last win came in Denver in 2014 at the USA Pro Challenge, where he out-sprinted his friend and rival Kiel Reijnen. In Breckenridge, it was Stetina, another close friend, who caused him the most pain.

"When Pete went I couldn't tell how many laps it was to go (3 - ed.). His Trek team was doing a turn and burn and Pete launched and I was thinking, 'what the hell are you doing? We have a long ways to go'. I knew I couldn't give him any space. So I hung on for dear life, and I did that every time going up - he put the hurt on pretty hard.

"I probably hit a higher heart rate than I have all year," Howes said. But, he said to himself, "there's no way you're dropping me. I'll throw up and have a heart attack before that happens."

Fortunately that didn't happen, and Howes made it through Stetina's last ditch attack on the final climb, and waited as Eisenhart predictably attacked on the descent. However, because of the sprint bonuses, Howes missed out on the race lead by a single second, with Stetina third at 11 seconds. The next best rider, Manuel Senni (BMC) is over 30 seconds back and likely out of contention for the GC which should be decided on intermediate and final sprint bonuses.

"It's a good thing I can sprint," Howes said menacingly. "I think TJ knows he can't rest on a one second advantage. It'll be aggressive but it's a four day race and we came to race for four days."

Eisenhart was thrilled to be in the race leader's jersey, though he would have rather come away with the stage victory. "This was the only day the team brought me for," adding that the team's usual GC man Robin Carpenter was out with injury.

"With the win from John Murphy yesterday, the team was on a good high. Going into today I knew I wanted to do something special. I tried and tried in Utah, and it wasn't meant to be. This wasn't the plan at all," he said of taking the race lead.

"I'm one second ahead of Alex and Cannondale's going to go berserk. I'm not too concerned about it. Maybe I'll worry about it tomorrow, but I'm just stoked to be here right now."

How it unfolded

The rain held off for most of the second stage of the Colorado Classic, with only a few sprinkles falling on the second and seventh laps. It was a welcome contrast from the deluge that punished the riders on the first stage in Colorado Springs. With only 103km on the menu, the attackers took no time to put in their digs, with Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo), Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare), TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) and Logan Owen (Axeon Hagens Berman) opening up a gap before the first turn.

Moschetti dropped off the pace as the course turned uphill, and by the top Owen had been distanced, too, helping the breakaway’s chances as the Axeon rider was sitting third overall.

Nigel Ellsay (Silber) chased after the breakaway but was being followed by a larger group, which picked him up by the end of the first lap, making it 13 chasers, including Manuel Senni (BMC Racing), Julien Bernard and Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo), William Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac), Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates), Miguel Ángel Benito (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Luis Lemus (Israel Cycling Academy), Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare), Alexander Cowan and Ellsay (Silber ), Serghei Tvetcov and Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Didier Munyaneza (Team Rwanda Cycling).

Jhonatan Narvaez (Axeon Hagens Berman) attacked from the field on the second lap and bravely fought his way up to the first chasing group over the course of the next two laps.

The two leaders, Eaton and Eisenhart, persisted, holding a two minute lead over the chase of 14 and the peloton, which included race leader John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel), best young rider Owen, and mountains leader Antonio Molina (Caja Rural).

On lap six, Eaton lost contact on the trip up the Moonstone Road climb and Eisenhart pushed on without him, coming in to the four laps to go sprint alone with 1:55 on the chasers and 3:30 on the bunch, which was being led by Rally Cycling.

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) made his intentions for the points classification known by taking third in the first sprint behind the two escapees, then second after Eaton was dropped, while Eisenhart won both of the category 3 ascents to overtake Molina for the red mountains jersey.

The seventh lap proved to be the breaking point for both ends of the peloton on Moonstone Road: In the first chase, Tvetcov and Senni attacked the chasing group and set off in pursuit of the solo Eisenhart, and the rest of the group gave little resistance to letting them go. They were soon joining the shattered peloton behind, as numerous riders fought to make the cut, which was ‘not lapped at the end of eight laps’.

Twenty riders hammered off in pursuit of the leaders coming into two laps to go. Up ahead, Eisenhart still led, and Tvetcov had been joined by Senni, while Rally’s Sepp Kuss and Pete Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) and Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) were just a handful of seconds behind them.

The chasers came together, united in their task of chasing down Eisenhart on the penultimate climb, just a minute behind, while a larger chase led by BMC was disorganized but only 30 further seconds back. Hugh Carthy, Brent Bookwalter and McCabe attacked the second chasing group, and Uran quickly bridged across with a Caja Rural rider, while Tvetcov, Senni, Kuss, Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) and Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) congealed into the first chase group.

Eisenhart, turquoise necklace matching his sunglasses, took the bell for the last lap with a 30-second gap with the chasers in hot pursuit.

In the chase behind, Stetina and Howes attacked the first chase and quickly had Eisenhart in sight at the bottom of the final trip up Moonstone. The duo caught Eisenhart at the top of the climb to form a new lead trio on the road. Stetina attacked the leaders multiple times on the false flat before the descent, but he was unable to shake Howes and Eisenhart.

"I'm not a sprinter, and I just know with a short punchy climb like this, it favors a guy like Alex. I had to make it more of an attrition race," Stetina said of his repeated attacks. "I had to hit them as early and often as possible. I threw everything at them and I couldn't quite shake them. He had enough of a sprint in his legs. I decided to give everything I had over the top because I'm not going to win a downhill sprint like this. That's racing.

"I did my homework for this race. I really wanted to take the win today and give it to my team for their confidence in selecting me for the Vuelta. But I was just lacking the super big mountain in this race."

Eisenhart attacked at the top of the descent, distancing Stetina as Howes trailed closely in pursuit. The lead duo screamed down the descent, swapping turns on the front as they continued to distance Stetina.

Howes led into the finishing straight, looking over his shoulder at Eisenhart. In the end, Howes easily won the sprint, with Eisenhart second and Stetina third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 2:51:17 2 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:04 4 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:00:40 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:34 7 Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:35 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:37 9 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 10 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:41 11 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:49 12 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:00 13 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:03 14 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 0:02:12 16 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:58 17 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:00 19 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:11 22 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 23 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:03:47 24 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:07 25 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:05:36 26 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:22 27 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 28 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 29 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 30 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:08:11 31 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:18 32 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:08 33 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 34 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 35 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 36 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 37 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:12 39 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 41 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 43 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 44 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:09:47 45 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:09:53 46 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:11 47 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 48 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:23 49 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:15:35 50 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 51 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:39 52 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 53 Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 54 Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 55 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 56 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 57 Manuel Sola Arjona (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:40 58 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:16:12 59 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:17 60 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 61 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 62 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:16:46 63 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 64 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 65 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 66 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 67 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 68 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 69 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 70 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 71 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 72 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini 73 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 74 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 75 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 76 Innokenty Innokenty (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:16:50 77 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:20:28 78 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:20:34 79 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:20:58 80 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:21:13 81 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:21:43 82 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 83 Henrikus Van Ijzendoorn NED Team Novo Nordisk 84 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 85 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 86 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:21:49 87 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 88 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:21:51 89 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 90 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:24:58 91 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:25:04 OTL Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 0:53:44 DNF Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 12 3 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 10 4 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 6 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 3 9 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2 10 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3 3 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 5 pts 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 6 pts 2 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 4 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3 5 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 6 pts 2 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 4 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2:58:39 2 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:50 4 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 5 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:08:13 6 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:17 7 Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 9 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:08:50 10 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:08:55 11 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:09:24 13 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 14 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:13:36 17 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:17:42

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale-Drapac 8:37:09 2 BMC Racing Team 0:01:35 3 UAE Team Emirates 0:02:11 4 Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:04 5 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:43 6 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:39 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:10:01 8 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:14:31 9 Rally Cycling 0:21:04 10 Silber Pro Cycling 0:22:39 11 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:32:26 12 Axeon Hagens Berman 0:35:56 13 Team Rwanda Cycling 0:37:12 14 Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling 0:37:55 15 Israel Cycling Academy 0:39:21 16 Team Novo Nordisk 0:55:47

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 6:24:36 2 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:01 3 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:11 4 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:00:51 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:45 7 Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:46 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:48 9 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 10 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:52 11 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:00 12 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:05 13 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:11 14 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:14 15 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 0:02:23 16 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:09 17 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:11 19 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 20 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:22 22 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 23 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:03:58 24 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:18 25 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:05:47 26 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:31 27 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:07:33 28 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 29 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 30 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:08:22 31 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:09:19 32 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:22 34 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:23 35 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 36 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:09:54 37 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:10:00 38 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:10:01 39 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:10:35 40 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:25 41 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:51 42 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:01 43 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 44 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:05 45 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 46 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:15:42 47 Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:15:50 48 Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 49 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 50 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 51 Manuel Sola Arjona (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:51 52 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:16:23 53 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:16:28 54 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 55 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 56 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:57 57 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 58 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 59 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 60 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 61 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini 62 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:18:04 63 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:18:49 64 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:20:16 65 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:20:28 66 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:20:30 67 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:32 68 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:20:45 69 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:21:03 70 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:21:33 71 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 0:21:39 72 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 73 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 74 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:21:54 75 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 76 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:22:00 77 Henrikus Van Ijzendoorn NED Team Novo Nordisk 0:26:36 78 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 79 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:26:42 80 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 81 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:27:20 82 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 83 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 84 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 85 Innokenty Innokenty (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:27:24 86 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 0:29:11 87 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:29:57 88 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:31:32 89 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:31:47 90 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:32:25 91 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:43:28

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 20 pts 2 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 19 3 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 4 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15 5 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 10 6 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 10 7 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 8 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 7 10 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 7 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 6 12 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 13 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 14 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 5 15 Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 16 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 3 17 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 18 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 3 19 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 3 20 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2 21 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2 22 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 2 23 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 12 pts 2 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 8 4 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 5 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 6 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 5 7 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 5 8 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3 10 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 2 11 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 1 12 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 6:24:37 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:00:50 3 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:10 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:08 5 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:21 6 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:07:32 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:10:00 8 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:24 9 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:16:27 10 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:16:56 11 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:18:48 12 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:20:15 13 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:20:29 14 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:21:38

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 6:32:09 2 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:50 4 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:02:27 5 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:08:09 6 Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:08:17 7 Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:08:50 9 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:08:55 10 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:09:24 12 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 13 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:59 14 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:19:47 15 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:22:24 17 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:23:59