Howes wins Colorado Classic stage 2 in Breckenridge

TJ Eisenhart rides into overall lead

Image 1 of 29

Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac)

Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 29

Brent Bookwalter and Travis McCabe chase

Brent Bookwalter and Travis McCabe chase
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 29

Howes gets the better of Eisenhart in the sprint

Howes gets the better of Eisenhart in the sprint
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 29

The podium in Breckenridge

The podium in Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 29

The jerseys will be with Alex Howes, Pete Stetina, TJ Eisenhart and best young rider Jhonatan Navaez

The jerseys will be with Alex Howes, Pete Stetina, TJ Eisenhart and best young rider Jhonatan Navaez
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 29

Leader TJ Eisenhart and Daniel Eaton crest the climb

Leader TJ Eisenhart and Daniel Eaton crest the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 29

Dropped riders make their way up Moonstone Road

Dropped riders make their way up Moonstone Road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 29

The leaders are dwarfed by the crowds in Breckenridge

The leaders are dwarfed by the crowds in Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 29

The peloton in Breckenridge

The peloton in Breckenridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 29

TJ Eisenhart leads Daniel Eaton on the climb

TJ Eisenhart leads Daniel Eaton on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 29

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) went with the early chase group

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) went with the early chase group
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 29

Rally Cycling chase from the peloton

Rally Cycling chase from the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 29

TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) in the leader's jersey

TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 29

TJ Eisenhart in time trial mode

TJ Eisenhart in time trial mode
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 29

TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel)

TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 29

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 29

Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 29

Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 29

TJ Eisenhart and Daniel Eaton

TJ Eisenhart and Daniel Eaton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 29

Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 29

Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 29

Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 29

Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 29

Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 29

Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 29

Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 29

Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 29

TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel)

TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 29

TJ Eisenhart, Alex Howes and Pete Stetina on the podium

TJ Eisenhart, Alex Howes and Pete Stetina on the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) timed his move perfectly Friday during stage 2 at the Colorado Classic, bridging to all-day breakaway rider TJ Eisenhart on the final climb and then out-sprinting the Holowesko-Citadel rider to take the stage victory in Breckenridge.

Trek-Segafredo's Peter Stetina bridged to Eisenhart with Howes and attacked relentlessly to avoid a sprint against his friend and nemesis Howes, but his efforts came to nought and unable to dislodge the quicker sprinters, he took no risks on the descent and finished third.

"I really wanted to win here today, because I knew whoever takes the win here has a great shot at winning the overall," Howes said, adding that this race has been on his list of targets since it was announced.

As a Colorado native, Howes noted the lack of a time trial, his personal weakness, and set his sights on the overall classification. But, he said, "you always have a plan, but they usually don't work out. So when they do, it's pretty special".

His last win came in Denver in 2014 at the USA Pro Challenge, where he out-sprinted his friend and rival Kiel Reijnen. In Breckenridge, it was Stetina, another close friend, who caused him the most pain.

"When Pete went I couldn't tell how many laps it was to go (3 - ed.). His Trek team was doing a turn and burn and Pete launched and I was thinking, 'what the hell are you doing? We have a long ways to go'. I knew I couldn't give him any space. So I hung on for dear life, and I did that every time going up - he put the hurt on pretty hard.

"I probably hit a higher heart rate than I have all year," Howes said. But, he said to himself, "there's no way you're dropping me. I'll throw up and have a heart attack before that happens."

Fortunately that didn't happen, and Howes made it through Stetina's last ditch attack on the final climb, and waited as Eisenhart predictably attacked on the descent. However, because of the sprint bonuses, Howes missed out on the race lead by a single second, with Stetina third at 11 seconds. The next best rider, Manuel Senni (BMC) is over 30 seconds back and likely out of contention for the GC which should be decided on intermediate and final sprint bonuses.

"It's a good thing I can sprint," Howes said menacingly. "I think TJ knows he can't rest on a one second advantage. It'll be aggressive but it's a four day race and we came to race for four days."

Eisenhart was thrilled to be in the race leader's jersey, though he would have rather come away with the stage victory. "This was the only day the team brought me for," adding that the team's usual GC man Robin Carpenter was out with injury.

"With the win from John Murphy yesterday, the team was on a good high. Going into today I knew I wanted to do something special. I tried and tried in Utah, and it wasn't meant to be. This wasn't the plan at all," he said of taking the race lead.

"I'm one second ahead of Alex and Cannondale's going to go berserk. I'm not too concerned about it. Maybe I'll worry about it tomorrow, but I'm just stoked to be here right now."

How it unfolded

The rain held off for most of the second stage of the Colorado Classic, with only a few sprinkles falling on the second and seventh laps. It was a welcome contrast from the deluge that punished the riders on the first stage in Colorado Springs. With only 103km on the menu, the attackers took no time to put in their digs, with Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo), Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare), TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) and Logan Owen (Axeon Hagens Berman) opening up a gap before the first turn.

Moschetti dropped off the pace as the course turned uphill, and by the top Owen had been distanced, too, helping the breakaway’s chances as the Axeon rider was sitting third overall.

Nigel Ellsay (Silber) chased after the breakaway but was being followed by a larger group, which picked him up by the end of the first lap, making it 13 chasers, including Manuel Senni (BMC Racing), Julien Bernard and Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo), William Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac), Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates), Miguel Ángel Benito (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Luis Lemus (Israel Cycling Academy), Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare), Alexander Cowan and Ellsay (Silber ), Serghei Tvetcov and Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Didier Munyaneza (Team Rwanda Cycling).

Jhonatan Narvaez (Axeon Hagens Berman) attacked from the field on the second lap and bravely fought his way up to the first chasing group over the course of the next two laps.

The two leaders, Eaton and Eisenhart, persisted, holding a two minute lead over the chase of 14 and the peloton, which included race leader John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel), best young rider Owen, and mountains leader Antonio Molina (Caja Rural).

On lap six, Eaton lost contact on the trip up the Moonstone Road climb and Eisenhart pushed on without him, coming in to the four laps to go sprint alone with 1:55 on the chasers and 3:30 on the bunch, which was being led by Rally Cycling.

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) made his intentions for the points classification known by taking third in the first sprint behind the two escapees, then second after Eaton was dropped, while Eisenhart won both of the category 3 ascents to overtake Molina for the red mountains jersey.

The seventh lap proved to be the breaking point for both ends of the peloton on Moonstone Road: In the first chase, Tvetcov and Senni attacked the chasing group and set off in pursuit of the solo Eisenhart, and the rest of the group gave little resistance to letting them go. They were soon joining the shattered peloton behind, as numerous riders fought to make the cut, which was ‘not lapped at the end of eight laps’.

Twenty riders hammered off in pursuit of the leaders coming into two laps to go. Up ahead, Eisenhart still led, and Tvetcov had been joined by Senni, while Rally’s Sepp Kuss and Pete Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) and Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) were just a handful of seconds behind them.

The chasers came together, united in their task of chasing down Eisenhart on the penultimate climb, just a minute behind, while a larger chase led by BMC was disorganized but only 30 further seconds back. Hugh Carthy, Brent Bookwalter and McCabe attacked the second chasing group, and Uran quickly bridged across with a Caja Rural rider, while Tvetcov, Senni, Kuss, Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) and Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) congealed into the first chase group.

Eisenhart, turquoise necklace matching his sunglasses, took the bell for the last lap with a 30-second gap with the chasers in hot pursuit.

In the chase behind, Stetina and Howes attacked the first chase and quickly had Eisenhart in sight at the bottom of the final trip up Moonstone. The duo caught Eisenhart at the top of the climb to form a new lead trio on the road. Stetina attacked the leaders multiple times on the false flat before the descent, but he was unable to shake Howes and Eisenhart.

"I'm not a sprinter, and I just know with a short punchy climb like this, it favors a guy like Alex. I had to make it more of an attrition race," Stetina said of his repeated attacks. "I had to hit them as early and often as possible. I threw everything at them and I couldn't quite shake them. He had enough of a sprint in his legs. I decided to give everything I had over the top because I'm not going to win a downhill sprint like this. That's racing.

"I did my homework for this race. I really wanted to take the win today and give it to my team for their confidence in selecting me for the Vuelta. But I was just lacking the super big mountain in this race."

Eisenhart attacked at the top of the descent, distancing Stetina as Howes trailed closely in pursuit. The lead duo screamed down the descent, swapping turns on the front as they continued to distance Stetina.

Howes led into the finishing straight, looking over his shoulder at Eisenhart. In the end, Howes easily won the sprint, with Eisenhart second and Stetina third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling2:51:17
2Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
3Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:04
4Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:00:40
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:34
7Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:35
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:37
9Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
10Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:41
11Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:49
12Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:00
13Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:03
14Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini0:02:12
16Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:58
17Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:00
19Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
20Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:11
22Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
23William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:03:47
24Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:04:07
25Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:05:36
26Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:22
27Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
28Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
29Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
30Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:08:11
31Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:18
32Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:08
33Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
34Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
35Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
36Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
37Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:09:12
39Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
43Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
44Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:09:47
45John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:09:53
46Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:13:11
47Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
48Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:23
49Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:15:35
50Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
51Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:39
52Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
53Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
54Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
55Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
56Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
57Manuel Sola Arjona (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:40
58Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:16:12
59Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:16:17
60Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
61Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
62Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:16:46
63Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
64Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
65Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
66Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
67Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
68Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
69Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
70Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
71Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
72Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini
73Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
74Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
75Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
76Innokenty Innokenty (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:16:50
77Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:20:28
78Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:20:34
79Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:20:58
80Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:21:13
81Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:21:43
82Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
83Henrikus Van Ijzendoorn NED Team Novo Nordisk
84Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
85Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
86James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:21:49
87Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
88Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:21:51
89Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
90Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:24:58
91Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:25:04
OTLReid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk0:53:44
DNFYousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling15pts
2Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear12
3Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo10
4Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis6
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team5
7Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling3
9Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2
10Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear3
3Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear5pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear6pts
2Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis4
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo3
5Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear6pts
2Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis4
4Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo3
5Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2:58:39
2Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
3Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:50
4Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
5Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:08:13
6Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:17
7Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
9Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:08:50
10Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:08:55
11Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
12Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:09:24
13Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
14Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
15Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
16Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:13:36
17Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:17:42

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Drapac8:37:09
2BMC Racing Team0:01:35
3UAE Team Emirates0:02:11
4Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:04
5UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:43
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:39
7Trek-Segafredo0:10:01
8Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:31
9Rally Cycling0:21:04
10Silber Pro Cycling0:22:39
11Nippo - Vini Fantini0:32:26
12Axeon Hagens Berman0:35:56
13Team Rwanda Cycling0:37:12
14Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling0:37:55
15Israel Cycling Academy0:39:21
16Team Novo Nordisk0:55:47

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear6:24:36
2Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:01
3Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:11
4Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:00:51
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:45
7Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:46
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:48
9Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
10Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:52
11Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:00
12Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:05
13Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:11
14Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:14
15Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini0:02:23
16Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:09
17Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
18Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:11
19Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
20Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
21Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:22
22Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
23William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:03:58
24Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:04:18
25Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:05:47
26Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:31
27Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:07:33
28Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
29Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
30Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:08:22
31Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:09:19
32Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:09:22
34Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:23
35Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
36John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:09:54
37Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:10:00
38Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:10:01
39Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:10:35
40Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:11:25
41Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:13:51
42Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:01
43Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
44Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:05
45Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
46Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:15:42
47Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:15:50
48Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
49Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
50Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
51Manuel Sola Arjona (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:51
52Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:16:23
53Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:16:28
54Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
55Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
56Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:16:57
57Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
58Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
59Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
60Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
61Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini
62Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:18:04
63Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:49
64Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:20:16
65Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:20:28
66Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:20:30
67Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:32
68Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:20:45
69Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:21:03
70Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:21:33
71Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini0:21:39
72Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
73Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
74Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:21:54
75Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
76James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:22:00
77Henrikus Van Ijzendoorn NED Team Novo Nordisk0:26:36
78Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
79Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:26:42
80Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
81Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:27:20
82Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
83Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
84Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
85Innokenty Innokenty (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:27:24
86Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini0:29:11
87Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:29:57
88Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:31:32
89Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:31:47
90Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:32:25
91Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:43:28

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear20pts
2Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling19
3Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling16
4John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear15
5Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling10
6Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo10
7Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10
8Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo7
10Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini7
11Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis6
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
13Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
14Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy5
15Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
16Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling3
17Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
18Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling3
19Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling3
20Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2
21Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2
22Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis2
23Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear12pts
2Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis8
4Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
5Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
6Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis5
7Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling5
8Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo3
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo3
10Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling2
11Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling1
12Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling6:24:37
2Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:00:50
3Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:10
4Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:08
5Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:21
6Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:07:32
7Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:10:00
8Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:11:24
9Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:16:27
10Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:16:56
11Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:48
12Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:20:15
13Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:20:29
14Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:21:38

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman6:32:09
2Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
3Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:50
4Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:02:27
5Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:08:09
6Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:08:17
7Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:08:50
9Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:08:55
10Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
11Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:09:24
12Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
13Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:59
14Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman0:19:47
15Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
16Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:22:24
17Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:23:59

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Drapac19:17:39
2BMC Racing Team0:01:35
3UAE Team Emirates0:02:11
4Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:04
5UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:43
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:39
7Trek-Segafredo0:10:01
8Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:31
9Rally Cycling0:21:04
10Silber Pro Cycling0:23:03
11Nippo - Vini Fantini0:32:26
12Axeon Hagens Berman0:35:56
13Team Rwanda Cycling0:37:12
14Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling0:37:55
15Israel Cycling Academy0:39:50
16Team Novo Nordisk1:05:11

 

