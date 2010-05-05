Image 1 of 18 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) celebrates winning the first stage of the Tour of Chongming Island, ahead of Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) and Kyeong Hye Choi (South Korea). Rochelle Gilmore (Australia) was fourth (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 18 Race leader - Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 18 The best Asian rider after Stage 1 was Choi Hye Kyeong (South Korea), with Mr Yin Hui Sheng (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 18 Winner of the first stage of the Tour of Chongming Island, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 18 TV interviews for Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) immediately after winning the first stage of the Tour of Chongming Island (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 18 Vienne Futuroscope line up after the finish, wet and muddy (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 18 Daniella Pintarelli and Bernadette Schober (Austria) wearing Chongming Island mud and road spray (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 18 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women)and Kyeong Hye Choi (South Korea). Rochelle Gilmore (Australia) was fourth opens up a gap to win the first stage of the Tour of Chongming Island, ahead of Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 18 Iris Slappendel (Cervelo Test Team) accelerates at the front of the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 18 Naturally, the China National Team is competing in the Tour, this is Lin Xue (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 18 Making their international racing debut, Alriksson Go:Green from Sweden (Jessica Kihlbom) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 18 Carlee Taylor (Australia) and the other Aussies lead the chase to the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 18 The break eventually happened, for a few kilometres - Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling), Emilie Aubry (Cervelo Test Team), [Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women)], Olena Sharga (Ukraine) and Lee Jumi (South Korea) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 18 Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) tried to break away but was unable to gain any advantage (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 18 The bunch on the wooded roads of Chongming Island (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 18 An early attack by Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) was short-lived (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 18 The bunch rolls out of the start in Chongming Island (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 18 Sprint competition leader is Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) after Stage 1 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) claimed the opening stage of the Tour of Chongming Island in China on Wednesday. The German sprint star finished ahead of Kirsten Wild (Cervelo) and Korean National Team rider Choi Hye Kyeong to claim her eighth win of the season.

Teutenberg's victory also secured the first leader's jersey of the event and she will head into Thursday's second stage with a six second advantage over Wild overall - the time gap coming by virtue of intermediate sprint wins during the 72 kilometre stage.

"I'm very pleased to have won in a bunch sprint, because after a three week break racing from racing it's always hard to tell if you'll have the speed," said Teutenberg after her win. "It was a good day for the whole team, too - everybody had good legs, even [my teammate] Kim Anderson, who just landed in China from the US last night."

Teutenberg's victory sealed an active day by the entire HTC-Columbia team. The squad had been present in many of the day's escape attempts before the race was brought back together for the eventual bunch sprint.

"Judith [Arndt] was in a breakaway early on and then Ellen [Van Dijk] and Kim [Anderson] were in moves towards the end but it all came together for a bunch sprint," explained Teutenberg. "Chloe [Hosking] came up to the front with 500 metres to go and kept the pace really

high, and that was the perfect move for me to get into position."

Teutenberg will defend her overall lead on Thursday, in a 79.8 kilometre stage in Chongnix. Another flat course is expected to see a second successive bunch sprint.

"We'll try our best to defend the lead," said the race leader. "I'm looking forward to it."

Full Results 1 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia Women) 1:43:47 2 Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) 3 Choi Hye Kyeong (Korea) 4 Rochelle Gilmore (Australia) 5 Angela Hennig (Noris Cycling) 6 Marta Tagliaferro (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) 7 Aurore Verhoeven (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion) 8 Vicki Whitelaw (Australia) 9 Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) 10 Catherine Cheatley (New Zealand) 11 Lieselot Decroix (Kuota Speed Kueens) 12 Natalya Stefanskaya (Kazakhstan) 13 Edita Janeliunaite (Lithuania) 14 Emma Petersen (New Zealand) 15 Rachel Mercer (New Zealand) 16 Liu Xin (Giant Pro Cycling) 17 Julie Beveridge (Vienne Futuroscope) 18 Sheng Yongyan (China) 19 Luo Xiaoling (Giant Pro Cycling) 20 Zhao Na (Giant Pro Cycling) 21 Siobhan Horgan (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion) 22 Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling) 23 Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania) 24 Tiffany Cromwell (Australia) 25 Marion Rousse (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion) 26 Sarah Duster (Kuota Speed Kueens) 27 Olena Sharga (Ukraine) 28 Wong Wan Yiu (Giant Pro Cycling) 29 Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukraine) 30 Roxane Fournier (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion) 31 Charlotte Becker (Kuota Speed Kueens) 32 Toyooka Ayako (Japan) 33 Iris Slappendel (Kuota Speed Kueens) 34 Marzhan Baitileuova (Kazakhstan) 35 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Vienne Futuroscope) 36 Ellen Van Dijk (HTC Columbia Women) 37 Morita Masami (Japan) 38 Karol-Ann Canuel (Vienne Futuroscope) 39 Judith Arndt (HTC Columbia Women) 40 Adrie Visser (HTC Columbia Women) 41 Marlen Jöhrend (Noris Cycling) 42 Toni Bradshaw (New Zealand) 43 Elke Gebhardt (Noris Cycling) 44 Ju Shou (China) 45 Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia Women) 46 Jennie Stenerhag (Alriksson Go:Green) 47 Gao Min (Giant Pro Cycling) 48 Romy Kasper (Noris Cycling) 49 Carly Light (Australia) 50 Valeriya Velychko (Ukraine) 51 Jessica Kihlbom (Alriksson Go:Green) 52 Silke Schrattenecker (Austria) 53 Daniela Pintarelli (Austria) 54 Jenifer Letue (Vienne Futuroscope) 55 Kimberley Anderson (HTC Columbia Women) 56 Mélodie Lesueur (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion) 57 Jennifer Fiori (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) 58 Madeleine Sandig (Noris Cycling) 59 Shara Gillow (Australia) 60 Henriette Christensen (Alriksson Go:Green) 61 Lin Xue (China) 62 Béatrice Thomas (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion) 63 Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) 0:00:09 64 Svetlana Pauliukaite (Lithuania) 65 Anna Nahirna (Ukraine) 66 Bettina Tesar (Austria) 0:00:12 67 Olena Pavlukhina (Ukraine) 68 Bernadette Theresia Schober (Austria) 69 Courteney Lowe (New Zealand) 70 Rimma Luchshenko (Kazakhstan) 0:00:14 71 Valentina Ulbrikht (Kazakhstan) 72 Malin Rydlund (Alriksson Go:Green) 73 Florence Girardet (Vienne Futuroscope) 0:00:16 74 Agne Silinyte (Lithuania) 75 You Jina (Korea) 0:00:30 76 Melissa Holt (New Zealand) 0:00:38 77 Son Heejung (Korea) 0:00:44 78 Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania) 0:00:52 79 Zhang Yuzhuo (China) 80 Pelin Cizgin (Austria) 81 Carlee Taylor (Australia) 0:01:10 82 Serena Danesi (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) 83 Liu Xiaohui (China) 84 Uwano Minami (Japan) 85 Makise Tsubasa (Japan) 86 Myochin Yuko (Japan) 87 Emilie Aubry (Kuota Speed Kueens) 88 Lee Jumi (Korea) 89 Emmanuelle Merlot (Vienne Futuroscope) 90 Son Eunju (Korea) 91 Alessandra D'ettorre (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) 0:02:43 92 Gloria Presti (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) 93 Elisabeth Reiner (Austria) 0:12:15 94 Tatyana Ulbrikht (Kazakhstan) 95 Wang Cui (Giant Pro Cycling)