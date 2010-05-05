Trending

Teutenberg wins opening stage in China

HTC-Columbia sprinter claims first yellow jersey

Image 1 of 18

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) celebrates winning the first stage of the Tour of Chongming Island, ahead of Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) and Kyeong Hye Choi (South Korea). Rochelle Gilmore (Australia) was fourth

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 18

Race leader - Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 18

The best Asian rider after Stage 1 was Choi Hye Kyeong (South Korea), with Mr Yin Hui Sheng

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 18

Winner of the first stage of the Tour of Chongming Island, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 18

TV interviews for Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) immediately after winning the first stage of the Tour of Chongming Island

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 18

Vienne Futuroscope line up after the finish, wet and muddy

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 18

Daniella Pintarelli and Bernadette Schober (Austria) wearing Chongming Island mud and road spray

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 18

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women)and Kyeong Hye Choi (South Korea). Rochelle Gilmore (Australia) was fourth opens up a gap to win the first stage of the Tour of Chongming Island, ahead of Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 18

Iris Slappendel (Cervelo Test Team) accelerates at the front of the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 18

Naturally, the China National Team is competing in the Tour, this is Lin Xue

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 18

Making their international racing debut, Alriksson Go:Green from Sweden (Jessica Kihlbom)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 18

Carlee Taylor (Australia) and the other Aussies lead the chase to the break

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 18

The break eventually happened, for a few kilometres - Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling), Emilie Aubry (Cervelo Test Team), [Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women)], Olena Sharga (Ukraine) and Lee Jumi (South Korea)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 18

Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) tried to break away but was unable to gain any advantage

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 18

The bunch on the wooded roads of Chongming Island

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 18

An early attack by Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) was short-lived

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 18

The bunch rolls out of the start in Chongming Island

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 18

Sprint competition leader is Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) after Stage 1

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) claimed the opening stage of the Tour of Chongming Island in China on Wednesday. The German sprint star finished ahead of Kirsten Wild (Cervelo) and Korean National Team rider Choi Hye Kyeong to claim her eighth win of the season.

Teutenberg's victory also secured the first leader's jersey of the event and she will head into Thursday's second stage with a six second advantage over Wild overall - the time gap coming by virtue of intermediate sprint wins during the 72 kilometre stage.

"I'm very pleased to have won in a bunch sprint, because after a three week break racing from racing it's always hard to tell if you'll have the speed," said Teutenberg after her win. "It was a good day for the whole team, too - everybody had good legs, even [my teammate] Kim Anderson, who just landed in China from the US last night."

Teutenberg's victory sealed an active day by the entire HTC-Columbia team. The squad had been present in many of the day's escape attempts before the race was brought back together for the eventual bunch sprint.

"Judith [Arndt] was in a breakaway early on and then Ellen [Van Dijk] and Kim [Anderson] were in moves towards the end but it all came together for a bunch sprint," explained Teutenberg. "Chloe [Hosking] came up to the front with 500 metres to go and kept the pace really
high, and that was the perfect move for me to get into position."

Teutenberg will defend her overall lead on Thursday, in a 79.8 kilometre stage in Chongnix. Another flat course is expected to see a second successive bunch sprint.

"We'll try our best to defend the lead," said the race leader. "I'm looking forward to it."

Full Results
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia Women)1:43:47
2Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam)
3Choi Hye Kyeong (Korea)
4Rochelle Gilmore (Australia)
5Angela Hennig (Noris Cycling)
6Marta Tagliaferro (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
7Aurore Verhoeven (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion)
8Vicki Whitelaw (Australia)
9Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)
10Catherine Cheatley (New Zealand)
11Lieselot Decroix (Kuota Speed Kueens)
12Natalya Stefanskaya (Kazakhstan)
13Edita Janeliunaite (Lithuania)
14Emma Petersen (New Zealand)
15Rachel Mercer (New Zealand)
16Liu Xin (Giant Pro Cycling)
17Julie Beveridge (Vienne Futuroscope)
18Sheng Yongyan (China)
19Luo Xiaoling (Giant Pro Cycling)
20Zhao Na (Giant Pro Cycling)
21Siobhan Horgan (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion)
22Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling)
23Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania)
24Tiffany Cromwell (Australia)
25Marion Rousse (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion)
26Sarah Duster (Kuota Speed Kueens)
27Olena Sharga (Ukraine)
28Wong Wan Yiu (Giant Pro Cycling)
29Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukraine)
30Roxane Fournier (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion)
31Charlotte Becker (Kuota Speed Kueens)
32Toyooka Ayako (Japan)
33Iris Slappendel (Kuota Speed Kueens)
34Marzhan Baitileuova (Kazakhstan)
35Nadia Triquet-Claude (Vienne Futuroscope)
36Ellen Van Dijk (HTC Columbia Women)
37Morita Masami (Japan)
38Karol-Ann Canuel (Vienne Futuroscope)
39Judith Arndt (HTC Columbia Women)
40Adrie Visser (HTC Columbia Women)
41Marlen Jöhrend (Noris Cycling)
42Toni Bradshaw (New Zealand)
43Elke Gebhardt (Noris Cycling)
44Ju Shou (China)
45Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia Women)
46Jennie Stenerhag (Alriksson Go:Green)
47Gao Min (Giant Pro Cycling)
48Romy Kasper (Noris Cycling)
49Carly Light (Australia)
50Valeriya Velychko (Ukraine)
51Jessica Kihlbom (Alriksson Go:Green)
52Silke Schrattenecker (Austria)
53Daniela Pintarelli (Austria)
54Jenifer Letue (Vienne Futuroscope)
55Kimberley Anderson (HTC Columbia Women)
56Mélodie Lesueur (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion)
57Jennifer Fiori (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
58Madeleine Sandig (Noris Cycling)
59Shara Gillow (Australia)
60Henriette Christensen (Alriksson Go:Green)
61Lin Xue (China)
62Béatrice Thomas (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion)
63Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)0:00:09
64Svetlana Pauliukaite (Lithuania)
65Anna Nahirna (Ukraine)
66Bettina Tesar (Austria)0:00:12
67Olena Pavlukhina (Ukraine)
68Bernadette Theresia Schober (Austria)
69Courteney Lowe (New Zealand)
70Rimma Luchshenko (Kazakhstan)0:00:14
71Valentina Ulbrikht (Kazakhstan)
72Malin Rydlund (Alriksson Go:Green)
73Florence Girardet (Vienne Futuroscope)0:00:16
74Agne Silinyte (Lithuania)
75You Jina (Korea)0:00:30
76Melissa Holt (New Zealand)0:00:38
77Son Heejung (Korea)0:00:44
78Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)0:00:52
79Zhang Yuzhuo (China)
80Pelin Cizgin (Austria)
81Carlee Taylor (Australia)0:01:10
82Serena Danesi (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
83Liu Xiaohui (China)
84Uwano Minami (Japan)
85Makise Tsubasa (Japan)
86Myochin Yuko (Japan)
87Emilie Aubry (Kuota Speed Kueens)
88Lee Jumi (Korea)
89Emmanuelle Merlot (Vienne Futuroscope)
90Son Eunju (Korea)
91Alessandra D'ettorre (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)0:02:43
92Gloria Presti (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
93Elisabeth Reiner (Austria)0:12:15
94Tatyana Ulbrikht (Kazakhstan)
95Wang Cui (Giant Pro Cycling)

General Classification
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia Women)1:43:31
2Kirsten Wild (Kuota Speed Kueens)0:00:06
3Choi Hye Kyeong (Korea)0:00:12
4Rochelle Gilmore (Australia)0:00:14
5Angela Hennig (Noris Cycling)0:00:16
6Marta Tagliaferro (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
7Aurore Verhoeven (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion)
8Vicki Whitelaw (Australia)
9Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)
10Catherine Cheatley (New Zealand)
11Lieselot Decroix (Kuota Speed Kueens)
12Natalya Stefanskaya (Kazakhstan)
13Edita Janeliunaite (Lithuania)
14Emma Petersen (New Zealand)
15Rachel Mercer (New Zealand)
16Liu Xin (Giant Pro Cycling)
17Julie Beveridge (Vienne Futuroscope)
18Sheng Yongyan (China)
19Luo Xiaoling (Giant Pro Cycling)
20Zhao Na (Giant Pro Cycling)
21Siobhan Horgan (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion)
22Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling)
23Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania)
24Tiffany Cromwell (Australia)
25Marion Rousse (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion)
26Sarah Duster (Kuota Speed Kueens)
27Olena Sharga (Ukraine)
28Wong Wan Yiu (Giant Pro Cycling)
29Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukraine)
30Roxane Fournier (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion)
31Charlotte Becker (Kuota Speed Kueens)
32Toyooka Ayako (Japan)
33Iris Slappendel (Kuota Speed Kueens)
34Marzhan Baitileuova (Kazakhstan)
35Nadia Triquet-Claude (Vienne Futuroscope)
36Ellen Van Dijk (HTC Columbia Women)
37Morita Masami (Japan)
38Karol-Ann Canuel (Vienne Futuroscope)
39Judith Arndt (HTC Columbia Women)
40Adrie Visser (HTC Columbia Women)
41Marlen Jöhrend (Noris Cycling)
42Toni Bradshaw (New Zealand)
43Elke Gebhardt (Noris Cycling)
44Ju Shou (China)
45Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia Women)
46Jennie Stenerhag (Alriksson Go:Green)
47Gao Min (Giant Pro Cycling)
48Romy Kasper (Noris Cycling)
49Carly Light (Australia)
50Valeriya Velychko (Ukraine)
51Jessica Kihlbom (Alriksson Go:Green)
52Silke Schrattenecker (Austria)
53Daniela Pintarelli (Austria)
54Jenifer Letue (Vienne Futuroscope)
55Kimberley Anderson (HTC Columbia Women)
56Mélodie Lesueur (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion)
57Jennifer Fiori (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
58Madeleine Sandig (Noris Cycling)
59Shara Gillow (Australia)
60Henriette Christensen (Alriksson Go:Green)
61Lin Xue (China)
62Béatrice Thomas (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion)
63Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)0:00:25
64Svetlana Pauliukaite (Lithuania)
65Anna Nahirna (Ukraine)
66Bettina Tesar (Austria)0:00:28
67Olena Pavlukhina (Ukraine)
68Bernadette Theresia Schober (Austria)
69Courteney Lowe (New Zealand)
70Rimma Luchshenko (Kazakhstan)0:00:30
71Valentina Ulbrikht (Kazakhstan)
72Malin Rydlund (Alriksson Go:Green)
73Florence Girardet (Vienne Futuroscope)0:00:32
74Agne Silinyte (Lithuania)
75You Jina (Korea)0:00:46
76Melissa Holt (New Zealand)0:00:54
77Son Heejung (Korea)0:01:00
78Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)0:01:08
79Zhang Yuzhuo (China)
80Pelin Cizgin (Austria)
81Carlee Taylor (Australia)0:01:26
82Serena Danesi (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
83Liu Xiaohui (China)
84Uwano Minami (Japan)
85Makise Tsubasa (Japan)
86Myochin Yuko (Japan)
87Emilie Aubry (Kuota Speed Kueens)
88Lee Jumi (Korea)
89Emmanuelle Merlot (Vienne Futuroscope)
90Son Eunju (Korea)
91Alessandra D'ettorre (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)0:02:59
92Gloria Presti (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
93Elisabeth Reiner (Austria)0:12:31
94Tatyana Ulbrikht (Kazakhstan)
95Wang Cui (Giant Pro Cycling)

