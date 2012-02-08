Trending

Stage 4 - Sonora to Clovis - 209.6km

Map and profile

Stage 4 - 16 May 2012
Sonora – Clovis

At Oakhurst, one of the gateways to yosemite national Park, the riders will be confronted with one final ascent past the popular resort at Bass lake. it’s then 65km of descents and flat riding to the finish in Clovis.

Map

Image ©: AEG Cycling

Profile

Image ©: AEG Cycling

Latest on Cyclingnews