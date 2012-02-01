Image 1 of 13 Mark Cavendish (Sky) won his second straight stage at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 13 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) at the start of stage 4. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 13 Rapha Condor riders escape the rain prior to stage 4 in a beauty salon. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 13 Niklas Gustavsson (UK Youth Cycling) leads the break of the day. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 13 Race vehicles kick up a deluge of water behind Mathew Cronshaw (Node 4-Giordana) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 13 Ian Bibby (Endura Racing) with some intereresting body english as he rides through a puddle. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 13 With the time bonuses from his second straight stage win, Mark Cavendish (Sky) is the new Tour of Britain leader. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 13 Some interestingly attired fans ride up Shap Fell to watch stage 4 of the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 13 New Tour of Britain leader Mark Cavendish (Sky) dons the gold jersey. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 13 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) is ready for the rain at the start of stage 4. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 13 Words of wisdom from a young fan in Carlisle. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 13 World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) sprinted to victory in Blackpool and moved into the overall lead. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 13 of 13 Team Sky sets tempo in the peloton in pursuit of the breakaway. (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

In a carbon copy of Tuesday's stage, Team Sky was totally dominant again and split the peloton to shreds on the approach to Blackpool before peeling off in turn and unleashing the world champion along the windswept sea-front to wrap up his second consecutive victory.

Time bonuses at the line saw Cavendish open up a six-second lead in the general classification and take control of the IG Markets gold jersey.

The action had commenced under leaden skies in Carlisle, with King of the Mountains jersey holder Kristian House (Rapha-Condor) slipping away early once again and being joined by five further riders who built up a lead of almost seven minutes within the first 32km of racing.

That was when race leaders Orica-GreenEdge began to monitor the situation back in the bunch, and when Team Sky and Endura leant a hand, the break's advantage began to fall steadily.

Once the day's three categorised climbs had been contested, House and Niklas Gustavsson (UK Youth Cycling) dropped out of the break, leaving Mathew Cronshaw (Node 4-Giordana), David Le Lay (Saur–Sojasun), Dan Craven (IG-Sigma Sport) and Ronan McLaughlin (An Post-Sean Kelly) to battle on as a foursome.

Their days were numbered though when Bradley Wiggins and Christian Knees began drilling it on the front, and the pace that duo set in the crosswinds cut the peloton to around 25 riders before they swept up the remnants of the break inside the last 8km.

It was then that Team Sky's sprint train came into effect, and Bernhard Eisel produced a huge turn before Wiggins and Luke Rowe led-out the Manxman.

Cavendish had waited patiently on Leigh Howard's wheel, but kicked past the Orica-GreenEdge man on the closing straight before celebrating another comfortable victory.

Steele Von Hoff (Garmin–Sharp) took second place on the day, with Australian compatriot Howard one spot behind him in third.

Back on the bus, Cavendish revealed how the team had followed their plan to the letter, and was delighted with the result.

"Brad lives not far from Blackpool and the route included a lot of the roads he uses for training," said Cavendish. "He told us it was very open, and very windy, and he knew the exact place we should go on the attack. It was the perfect call.

"It was a grim day but we ploughed through and waited until that moment 22km from home to split things apart, and although it was difficult to do that with a small team, the fact Endura were riding as well made it easier.

"On those last 5km along the front we just made it so fast that nobody else could get close to us.

"We'd expected a crosswind, but in the end it felt like a tailwind, and we were flying. Luke's going for the overall so we tried to let him get a bit of a gap like the other day, but then Leigh Howard jumped so I had to go with him, and then it was quite straightforward for me in the sprint.

"I'm really happy to have gone into the lead, and although I can't see myself keeping the jersey, we'd like to keep it in the team.

"Luke's going really well, so he's up for it, and although I'll try my hardest to stay on top, as long as the team keeps hold of it I'll be happy.

"I've only got a few days left in the rainbow jersey now, so I'd like to wear that again as well."

Sports Director Servais Knaven admitted the team had plenty of options open to them in the days to come, and said: "Tomorrow is a hard day but we'll definitely try to defend the race lead and then see how the race pans out.

"Who we ride for will depend on how everyone's feeling, and how the other teams are riding, because having only six men on each team makes it a hard race hard to control.

"Our priority right now is Cav, but if these next stages turn out to be too much for him then we'll change our tactics. We do have a number of cards to play and we'll change things around accordingly. Luke, Christian and Bradley are all looking really strong, and as long as we win the GC, it doesn't matter to us who's in the jersey.

"Everybody's really motivated to do that and they'll be ready to go again on Thursday."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:51:33 2 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 6 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 7 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 8 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 9 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 13 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 14 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 15 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 16 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 17 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 18 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 19 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 20 Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing 0:00:09 21 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 23 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 0:00:11 24 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:39 25 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:00:43 26 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:01:05 27 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:02:14 29 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 0:03:37 30 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 31 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 32 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 33 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 34 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 35 Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain 36 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 37 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport 38 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 39 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 41 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 42 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 43 Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 44 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 45 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 46 Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 47 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 48 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 49 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 50 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 51 Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 52 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 53 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 54 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 55 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 56 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 57 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 58 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 59 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 60 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 61 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 62 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 63 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 64 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 65 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 67 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale 68 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 69 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 70 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 71 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 72 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 73 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 74 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 75 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 76 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 77 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 78 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:05:39 79 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 80 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 81 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 82 Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 83 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 84 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor 85 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 86 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 87 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 88 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 89 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 0:07:07 90 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 91 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:53 92 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 93 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 94 Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 0:13:12

Sprint 1 - Shap, 43km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 5 pts 2 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 3 3 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 4 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Sprint 2 - Kendal, 66.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 5 pts 2 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 3 3 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 4 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 1

Sprint 3 - Caton, 106.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 5 pts 2 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 3 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 4 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 1

Points - finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 pts 2 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 14 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 13 4 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 11 6 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 10 7 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 9 8 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 8 9 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 10 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 11 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 5 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 4 13 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 3 14 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 2 15 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 1

Mountain - Shap Fell (Cat 2) 51.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 6 pts 2 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 3 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 4 4 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 3 5 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 2 6 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountain - Old Hutton (Cat 2) 79.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 6 pts 2 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 3 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 4 4 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 3 5 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 6 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 1

Mountain - Quernmore (Cat 3) 114km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 4 pts 2 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 3 3 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 4 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Rouleur Combativity Award # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin - Sharp 11:34:39 2 Sky Procycling 3 Endura Racing 0:00:09 4 Node 4 - Giordana 0:02:57 5 UK Youth Cycling 0:03:37 6 Team NetApp 7 UnitedHealthcare 8 Saur Sojasun 0:03:46 9 Orica - GreenEDGE 0:05:39 10 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:07:14 11 IG - Sigma Sport 0:07:25 12 An Post Sean Kelly 0:07:53 13 Rapha Condor 0:10:51 14 Great Britain 15 Euskaltel Euskadi 16 Vacansoleil - DCM 17 Raleigh - GAC

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 17:07:51 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:06 3 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 4 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:20 6 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 7 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 0:00:22 8 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:26 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 10 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 0:00:27 11 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 12 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 13 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 15 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing 0:00:36 17 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 0:00:43 19 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:01:00 20 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:05 21 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:02:10 22 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 0:02:28 23 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:02:56 24 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:41 25 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 0:04:04 26 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 27 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 28 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 29 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 30 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 31 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 32 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 33 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 34 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:04:20 35 David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:04:25 36 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 0:04:38 37 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:04:45 38 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:01 39 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:05:33 40 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 41 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 0:05:35 42 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:05:36 43 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport 0:05:38 45 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 47 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 0:05:40 48 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 49 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 51 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:05:52 52 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:54 53 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 0:05:56 54 Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:16 55 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 0:06:19 56 Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 0:06:33 57 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:06:42 58 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:06:44 59 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:06:50 60 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 0:07:29 61 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:07:38 62 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:07:40 63 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:08:01 64 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:08:24 65 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 0:08:25 66 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:09:19 67 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:23 68 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:10:49 69 David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 0:11:26 70 Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 71 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 72 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 73 Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain 0:11:42 74 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 75 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:10 76 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 0:12:12 77 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:12:21 78 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:12:48 79 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:49 80 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:13:21 81 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 0:13:28 82 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor 0:13:44 83 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:13:50 84 Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:13:58 85 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:09 86 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:14:55 87 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 88 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 0:15:06 89 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:15:12 90 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:31 91 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:16:37 92 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:18:26 93 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:19:05 94 Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 0:21:01

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 48 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 44 3 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 44 4 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 42 5 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 39 6 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 26 7 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 23 8 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 18 9 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 18 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 18 11 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 16 12 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 13 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 13 14 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 13 15 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 16 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 9 17 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 9 18 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 19 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 8 20 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 8 21 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 7 22 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 7 23 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 6 24 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 5 25 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 5 26 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 5 27 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 4 28 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 29 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 2 30 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 2 31 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 1 32 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 62 pts 2 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 41 3 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 32 4 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 32 5 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 28 6 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 25 7 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 23 8 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 21 9 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 19 10 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale 18 11 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 16 12 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 13 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 10 14 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 7 15 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 16 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 17 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 18 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 19 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3 20 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 3 21 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 22 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 1 23 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 24 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 1 25 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 26 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 27 pts 2 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 13 3 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 4 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 10 5 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 8 6 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 7 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale 7 8 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 7 9 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 6 10 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 11 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 12 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 13 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 4 14 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 15 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 16 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 3 17 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 18 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 19 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 2 20 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 1