Cavendish quickest in Blackpool at Tour of Britain
World champion takes overall lead
In a carbon copy of Tuesday's stage, Team Sky was totally dominant again and split the peloton to shreds on the approach to Blackpool before peeling off in turn and unleashing the world champion along the windswept sea-front to wrap up his second consecutive victory.
Related Articles
Time bonuses at the line saw Cavendish open up a six-second lead in the general classification and take control of the IG Markets gold jersey.
The action had commenced under leaden skies in Carlisle, with King of the Mountains jersey holder Kristian House (Rapha-Condor) slipping away early once again and being joined by five further riders who built up a lead of almost seven minutes within the first 32km of racing.
That was when race leaders Orica-GreenEdge began to monitor the situation back in the bunch, and when Team Sky and Endura leant a hand, the break's advantage began to fall steadily.
Once the day's three categorised climbs had been contested, House and Niklas Gustavsson (UK Youth Cycling) dropped out of the break, leaving Mathew Cronshaw (Node 4-Giordana), David Le Lay (Saur–Sojasun), Dan Craven (IG-Sigma Sport) and Ronan McLaughlin (An Post-Sean Kelly) to battle on as a foursome.
Their days were numbered though when Bradley Wiggins and Christian Knees began drilling it on the front, and the pace that duo set in the crosswinds cut the peloton to around 25 riders before they swept up the remnants of the break inside the last 8km.
It was then that Team Sky's sprint train came into effect, and Bernhard Eisel produced a huge turn before Wiggins and Luke Rowe led-out the Manxman.
Cavendish had waited patiently on Leigh Howard's wheel, but kicked past the Orica-GreenEdge man on the closing straight before celebrating another comfortable victory.
Steele Von Hoff (Garmin–Sharp) took second place on the day, with Australian compatriot Howard one spot behind him in third.
Back on the bus, Cavendish revealed how the team had followed their plan to the letter, and was delighted with the result.
"Brad lives not far from Blackpool and the route included a lot of the roads he uses for training," said Cavendish. "He told us it was very open, and very windy, and he knew the exact place we should go on the attack. It was the perfect call.
"It was a grim day but we ploughed through and waited until that moment 22km from home to split things apart, and although it was difficult to do that with a small team, the fact Endura were riding as well made it easier.
"On those last 5km along the front we just made it so fast that nobody else could get close to us.
"We'd expected a crosswind, but in the end it felt like a tailwind, and we were flying. Luke's going for the overall so we tried to let him get a bit of a gap like the other day, but then Leigh Howard jumped so I had to go with him, and then it was quite straightforward for me in the sprint.
"I'm really happy to have gone into the lead, and although I can't see myself keeping the jersey, we'd like to keep it in the team.
"Luke's going really well, so he's up for it, and although I'll try my hardest to stay on top, as long as the team keeps hold of it I'll be happy.
"I've only got a few days left in the rainbow jersey now, so I'd like to wear that again as well."
Sports Director Servais Knaven admitted the team had plenty of options open to them in the days to come, and said: "Tomorrow is a hard day but we'll definitely try to defend the race lead and then see how the race pans out.
"Who we ride for will depend on how everyone's feeling, and how the other teams are riding, because having only six men on each team makes it a hard race hard to control.
"Our priority right now is Cav, but if these next stages turn out to be too much for him then we'll change our tactics. We do have a number of cards to play and we'll change things around accordingly. Luke, Christian and Bradley are all looking really strong, and as long as we win the GC, it doesn't matter to us who's in the jersey.
"Everybody's really motivated to do that and they'll be ready to go again on Thursday."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:51:33
|2
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|6
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|7
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|8
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|9
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|13
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|15
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|16
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|17
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|19
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|20
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|0:00:09
|21
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|23
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:00:11
|24
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:39
|25
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:00:43
|26
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:01:05
|27
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:02:14
|29
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:37
|30
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|31
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|32
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|33
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|34
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|35
|Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|36
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|37
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|38
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|39
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|41
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|42
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|43
|Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|44
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|45
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|46
|Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|47
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|48
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|49
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|51
|Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|53
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|56
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|57
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|59
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|60
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|61
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|62
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|63
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|64
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|65
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|68
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|69
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|70
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|71
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|72
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|73
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|74
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|75
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|76
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|77
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|78
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:05:39
|79
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|80
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|81
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|82
|Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|83
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|84
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
|85
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|86
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|87
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|88
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|89
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|0:07:07
|90
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|91
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:07:53
|92
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|93
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|94
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:13:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|3
|3
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|4
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|pts
|2
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|3
|3
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|4
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|pts
|2
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|3
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|4
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|11
|6
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|10
|7
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|9
|8
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|9
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|10
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|11
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|4
|13
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|14
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|2
|15
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|6
|pts
|2
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|3
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|4
|4
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|3
|5
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|2
|6
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|6
|pts
|2
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|3
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|4
|4
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|3
|5
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|6
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|4
|pts
|2
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|3
|3
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|4
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin - Sharp
|11:34:39
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|Endura Racing
|0:00:09
|4
|Node 4 - Giordana
|0:02:57
|5
|UK Youth Cycling
|0:03:37
|6
|Team NetApp
|7
|UnitedHealthcare
|8
|Saur Sojasun
|0:03:46
|9
|Orica - GreenEDGE
|0:05:39
|10
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:07:14
|11
|IG - Sigma Sport
|0:07:25
|12
|An Post Sean Kelly
|0:07:53
|13
|Rapha Condor
|0:10:51
|14
|Great Britain
|15
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|17
|Raleigh - GAC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17:07:51
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:20
|6
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:00:22
|8
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:26
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|0:00:27
|11
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|12
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|13
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|15
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|0:00:36
|17
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|0:00:43
|19
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:01:00
|20
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:05
|21
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:02:10
|22
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:02:28
|23
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:02:56
|24
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:41
|25
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|0:04:04
|26
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|27
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|28
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|29
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|30
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|31
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|32
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|33
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|34
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:04:20
|35
|David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:04:25
|36
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:04:38
|37
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:04:45
|38
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:01
|39
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:05:33
|40
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|0:05:35
|42
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:05:36
|43
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:05:38
|45
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|47
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:40
|48
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|49
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|51
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:05:52
|52
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:54
|53
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:05:56
|54
|Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:16
|55
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:06:19
|56
|Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|0:06:33
|57
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:06:42
|58
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:06:44
|59
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:06:50
|60
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|0:07:29
|61
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:07:38
|62
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:07:40
|63
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:08:01
|64
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:08:24
|65
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:08:25
|66
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:09:19
|67
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:23
|68
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:49
|69
|David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|0:11:26
|70
|Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|71
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|72
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|73
|Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|0:11:42
|74
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|75
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:10
|76
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:12:12
|77
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:12:21
|78
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:48
|79
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:49
|80
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:13:21
|81
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:28
|82
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
|0:13:44
|83
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:13:50
|84
|Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:13:58
|85
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:14:09
|86
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:14:55
|87
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|88
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|0:15:06
|89
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:15:12
|90
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:31
|91
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:16:37
|92
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:18:26
|93
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:19:05
|94
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:21:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|48
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|44
|3
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|44
|4
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|42
|5
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|39
|6
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|26
|7
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|23
|8
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|18
|9
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|18
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|18
|11
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|12
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|13
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|13
|14
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13
|15
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|16
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|9
|17
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|9
|18
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|19
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|8
|20
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|8
|21
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|7
|22
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|7
|23
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|6
|24
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|5
|25
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|5
|26
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|4
|28
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|29
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|2
|30
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|2
|31
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|1
|32
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|62
|pts
|2
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|41
|3
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|32
|4
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|32
|5
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|28
|6
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|25
|7
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|23
|8
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|21
|9
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|19
|10
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|18
|11
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|16
|12
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|13
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|10
|14
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|7
|15
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|16
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|17
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|18
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|19
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|3
|20
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|3
|21
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|22
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|1
|23
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|24
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|25
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|26
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|27
|pts
|2
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|13
|3
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|4
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|10
|5
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|8
|6
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|7
|8
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|7
|9
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|6
|10
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|11
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|12
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|13
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|4
|14
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|15
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|16
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|3
|17
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|19
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|2
|20
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin - Sharp
|11:34:39
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|Endura Racing
|0:00:09
|4
|Node 4 - Giordana
|0:02:57
|5
|UK Youth Cycling
|0:03:37
|6
|Team NetApp
|7
|UnitedHealthcare
|8
|Saur Sojasun
|0:03:46
|9
|Orica - GreenEDGE
|0:05:39
|10
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:07:14
|11
|IG - Sigma Sport
|0:07:25
|12
|An Post Sean Kelly
|0:07:53
|13
|Rapha Condor
|0:10:51
|14
|Great Britain
|15
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|17
|Raleigh - GAC
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
-
Colnago goes off-road with new G3X gravel bikeG3X is the Italian brand's first foray into the gravel market
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy