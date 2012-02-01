Trending

Cavendish quickest in Blackpool at Tour of Britain

World champion takes overall lead

Image 1 of 13

Mark Cavendish (Sky) won his second straight stage at the Tour of Britain.

Mark Cavendish (Sky) won his second straight stage at the Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 13

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) at the start of stage 4.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) at the start of stage 4.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 13

Rapha Condor riders escape the rain prior to stage 4 in a beauty salon.

Rapha Condor riders escape the rain prior to stage 4 in a beauty salon.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 13

Niklas Gustavsson (UK Youth Cycling) leads the break of the day.

Niklas Gustavsson (UK Youth Cycling) leads the break of the day.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 13

Race vehicles kick up a deluge of water behind Mathew Cronshaw (Node 4-Giordana)

Race vehicles kick up a deluge of water behind Mathew Cronshaw (Node 4-Giordana)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 13

Ian Bibby (Endura Racing) with some intereresting body english as he rides through a puddle.

Ian Bibby (Endura Racing) with some intereresting body english as he rides through a puddle.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 13

With the time bonuses from his second straight stage win, Mark Cavendish (Sky) is the new Tour of Britain leader.

With the time bonuses from his second straight stage win, Mark Cavendish (Sky) is the new Tour of Britain leader.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 13

Some interestingly attired fans ride up Shap Fell to watch stage 4 of the Tour of Britain.

Some interestingly attired fans ride up Shap Fell to watch stage 4 of the Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 13

New Tour of Britain leader Mark Cavendish (Sky) dons the gold jersey.

New Tour of Britain leader Mark Cavendish (Sky) dons the gold jersey.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 13

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) is ready for the rain at the start of stage 4.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) is ready for the rain at the start of stage 4.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 13

Words of wisdom from a young fan in Carlisle.

Words of wisdom from a young fan in Carlisle.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 13

World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) sprinted to victory in Blackpool and moved into the overall lead.

World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) sprinted to victory in Blackpool and moved into the overall lead.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 13 of 13

Team Sky sets tempo in the peloton in pursuit of the breakaway.

Team Sky sets tempo in the peloton in pursuit of the breakaway.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

In a carbon copy of Tuesday's stage, Team Sky was totally dominant again and split the peloton to shreds on the approach to Blackpool before peeling off in turn and unleashing the world champion along the windswept sea-front to wrap up his second consecutive victory.

Time bonuses at the line saw Cavendish open up a six-second lead in the general classification and take control of the IG Markets gold jersey.

The action had commenced under leaden skies in Carlisle, with King of the Mountains jersey holder Kristian House (Rapha-Condor) slipping away early once again and being joined by five further riders who built up a lead of almost seven minutes within the first 32km of racing.

That was when race leaders Orica-GreenEdge began to monitor the situation back in the bunch, and when Team Sky and Endura leant a hand, the break's advantage began to fall steadily.

Once the day's three categorised climbs had been contested, House and Niklas Gustavsson (UK Youth Cycling) dropped out of the break, leaving Mathew Cronshaw (Node 4-Giordana), David Le Lay (Saur–Sojasun), Dan Craven (IG-Sigma Sport) and Ronan McLaughlin (An Post-Sean Kelly) to battle on as a foursome.

Their days were numbered though when Bradley Wiggins and Christian Knees began drilling it on the front, and the pace that duo set in the crosswinds cut the peloton to around 25 riders before they swept up the remnants of the break inside the last 8km.

It was then that Team Sky's sprint train came into effect, and Bernhard Eisel produced a huge turn before Wiggins and Luke Rowe led-out the Manxman.

Cavendish had waited patiently on Leigh Howard's wheel, but kicked past the Orica-GreenEdge man on the closing straight before celebrating another comfortable victory.

Steele Von Hoff (Garmin–Sharp) took second place on the day, with Australian compatriot Howard one spot behind him in third.

Back on the bus, Cavendish revealed how the team had followed their plan to the letter, and was delighted with the result.

"Brad lives not far from Blackpool and the route included a lot of the roads he uses for training," said Cavendish. "He told us it was very open, and very windy, and he knew the exact place we should go on the attack. It was the perfect call.

"It was a grim day but we ploughed through and waited until that moment 22km from home to split things apart, and although it was difficult to do that with a small team, the fact Endura were riding as well made it easier.

"On those last 5km along the front we just made it so fast that nobody else could get close to us.

"We'd expected a crosswind, but in the end it felt like a tailwind, and we were flying. Luke's going for the overall so we tried to let him get a bit of a gap like the other day, but then Leigh Howard jumped so I had to go with him, and then it was quite straightforward for me in the sprint.

"I'm really happy to have gone into the lead, and although I can't see myself keeping the jersey, we'd like to keep it in the team.

"Luke's going really well, so he's up for it, and although I'll try my hardest to stay on top, as long as the team keeps hold of it I'll be happy.

"I've only got a few days left in the rainbow jersey now, so I'd like to wear that again as well."

Sports Director Servais Knaven admitted the team had plenty of options open to them in the days to come, and said: "Tomorrow is a hard day but we'll definitely try to defend the race lead and then see how the race pans out.

"Who we ride for will depend on how everyone's feeling, and how the other teams are riding, because having only six men on each team makes it a hard race hard to control.

"Our priority right now is Cav, but if these next stages turn out to be too much for him then we'll change our tactics. We do have a number of cards to play and we'll change things around accordingly. Luke, Christian and Bradley are all looking really strong, and as long as we win the GC, it doesn't matter to us who's in the jersey.

"Everybody's really motivated to do that and they'll be ready to go again on Thursday."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling3:51:33
2Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
3Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
4Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
6Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
7Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
9Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
10Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
11Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
13Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
14Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
15Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
16Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
17Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
18Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
19Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
20Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing0:00:09
21Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
22David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
23Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport0:00:11
24Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:39
25Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:00:43
26Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:01:05
27Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
28David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:02:14
29Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:03:37
30Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
31Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
32Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
33Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
34Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
35Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
36Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
37Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
38Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
39Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
40David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
41Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
42Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
43Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
44Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
45Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
46Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
47Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
48Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
49Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
50Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
51Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
52Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
53Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
54Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
55Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
56Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
57Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
58Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
59Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
60Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
61Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
62Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
63Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
64Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
65Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
67Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
68Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
69Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
70Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
71Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
72Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
73Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
74Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
75Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
76Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
77Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
78Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:05:39
79George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
80Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
81Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
82Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
83Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
84Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
85Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
86Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
87Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
88Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
89Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling0:07:07
90Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
91Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:53
92Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
93Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
94Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana0:13:12

Sprint 1 - Shap, 43km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling5pts
2Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana3
3Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
4David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Sprint 2 - Kendal, 66.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana5pts
2Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling3
3Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
4Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport1

Sprint 3 - Caton, 106.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana5pts
2Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly3
3David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
4Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport1

Points - finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling15pts
2Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp14
3Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team13
4Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
5Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp11
6Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing10
7Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling9
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp8
9Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
10Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling6
11Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana5
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale4
13Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp3
14Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing2
15Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling1

Mountain - Shap Fell (Cat 2) 51.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor6pts
2Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly5
3Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling4
4Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport3
5Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana2
6David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountain - Old Hutton (Cat 2) 79.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor6pts
2Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly5
3Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport4
4Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling3
5David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
6Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana1

Mountain - Quernmore (Cat 3) 114km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor4pts
2Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport3
3Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
4David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Rouleur Combativity Award
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Sharp11:34:39
2Sky Procycling
3Endura Racing0:00:09
4Node 4 - Giordana0:02:57
5UK Youth Cycling0:03:37
6Team NetApp
7UnitedHealthcare
8Saur Sojasun0:03:46
9Orica - GreenEDGE0:05:39
10Liquigas - Cannondale0:07:14
11IG - Sigma Sport0:07:25
12An Post Sean Kelly0:07:53
13Rapha Condor0:10:51
14Great Britain
15Euskaltel Euskadi
16Vacansoleil - DCM
17Raleigh - GAC

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling17:07:51
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:06
3Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
4Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
5Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:20
6Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
7Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:22
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:00:26
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
10Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling0:00:27
11Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
12Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
13Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
15Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
16Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing0:00:36
17Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
18Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling0:00:43
19Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:01:00
20David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:05
21Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:02:10
22Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport0:02:28
23Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:02:56
24Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:41
25Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling0:04:04
26Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
27Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
28Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
29Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
30Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
31Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
32Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
33Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
34Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:20
35David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:04:25
36Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport0:04:38
37Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:04:45
38Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:01
39Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp0:05:33
40Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
41Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC0:05:35
42Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:05:36
43Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport0:05:38
45Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
46Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
47Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:05:40
48Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
49Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
50Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
51Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale0:05:52
52Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:54
53Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana0:05:56
54Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:16
55Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain0:06:19
56Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling0:06:33
57Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor0:06:42
58Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:06:44
59Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:06:50
60Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling0:07:29
61Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:07:38
62Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:07:40
63Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:08:01
64Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:08:24
65Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing0:08:25
66Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:09:19
67Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:23
68Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:49
69David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling0:11:26
70Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
71Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
72Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
73Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain0:11:42
74Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
75Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:10
76Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing0:12:12
77Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:12:21
78Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12:48
79Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:49
80Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:13:21
81Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain0:13:28
82Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor0:13:44
83Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor0:13:50
84Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:13:58
85Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:09
86Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:14:55
87Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
88George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain0:15:06
89Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:15:12
90Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:31
91Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:16:37
92Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:18:26
93Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:19:05
94Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana0:21:01

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team48pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling44
3Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing44
4Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team42
5Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling39
6Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp26
7Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun23
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp18
9Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp18
10Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly18
11Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp16
12Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team16
13Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport13
14Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team13
15Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
16Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing9
17Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling9
18Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team9
19Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale8
20Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing8
21Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling7
22Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling7
23Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor6
24Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling5
25Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC5
26Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana5
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale4
28Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
29Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC2
30Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale2
31Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor1
32Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor62pts
2Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi41
3Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor32
4Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana32
5Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC28
6Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC25
7Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly23
8Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team21
9Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport19
10Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale18
11Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly16
12Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team15
13Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport10
14Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling7
15Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
16David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
17Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
18Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
19Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3
20Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana3
21Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
22Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor1
23Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1
24Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing1
25Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
26Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana27pts
2Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana13
3Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
4Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor10
5Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling8
6Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
7Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale7
8Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly7
9Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport6
10Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling5
11Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly5
12Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team5
13Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor4
14Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
15David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
16Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC3
17Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team2
18Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
19Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport2
20Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Sharp11:34:39
2Sky Procycling
3Endura Racing0:00:09
4Node 4 - Giordana0:02:57
5UK Youth Cycling0:03:37
6Team NetApp
7UnitedHealthcare
8Saur Sojasun0:03:46
9Orica - GreenEDGE0:05:39
10Liquigas - Cannondale0:07:14
11IG - Sigma Sport0:07:25
12An Post Sean Kelly0:07:53
13Rapha Condor0:10:51
14Great Britain
15Euskaltel Euskadi
16Vacansoleil - DCM
17Raleigh - GAC

