Cornu time trials to stage win

Skil Shimano rider also takes over race lead

Image 1 of 12

Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) time trials to a stage win at the Tour of Belgium

Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) time trials to a stage win at the Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 12

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) time trials at the Tour of Belgium

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) time trials at the Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 12

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) did not keep his black leader's jersey.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) did not keep his black leader's jersey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 12

Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) on the podium after winning the time trial at the Tour of Belgium.

Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) on the podium after winning the time trial at the Tour of Belgium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 12

Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) is the overall leader at the Tour of Belgium after stage 4

Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) is the overall leader at the Tour of Belgium after stage 4
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 12

Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) is also the best young rider at the Tour of Belgium

Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) is also the best young rider at the Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 12

Tour of Belgium racer leader Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano)

Tour of Belgium racer leader Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 12

Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) tries on his new leader's jersey at the Tour of Belgium.

Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) tries on his new leader's jersey at the Tour of Belgium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 12

Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) on the podium as race leader at the Tour of Belgium

Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) on the podium as race leader at the Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 12

Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) on his way to winning the time trial stage at the Tour of Belgium.

Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) on his way to winning the time trial stage at the Tour of Belgium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 12

Jimmy Casper (Saur - Sojasun) leads the points classification at the Tour of Beligum.

Jimmy Casper (Saur - Sojasun) leads the points classification at the Tour of Beligum.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 12

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was the race leader at the start of the Tour of Belgium's stage 4

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was the race leader at the start of the Tour of Belgium's stage 4
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Dominique Cornu of Skil-Shimano won the time trial in the Tour of Belgium to take over the general lead in the race. The young Belgian beat Rabobank's Koos Moerenhout by four seconds, with Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) third in the same time.

Previous leader Philippe Gilbert suffered from being the last to start, as he rode in winds and heavy rain. He finished 33rd, 56 seconds down, and dropped to 14th overall.

Cornu is in his first year with the Dutch Professional Continental team, and this was his first win for the team. "I was very focused on this stage race and especially on the time-trial," said Cornu. "Last year I ended up in third place in the general classification, and I will do my best to keep my leading position in this year's race."

Sunday's closing stage is also the queen stage, with 14 "hellingen", the short but steep Belgian climbs. "That will be a hard stage, but I want to give it a try," the 24-year-old said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:21:13
2Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:00:04
3Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
4Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:08
5Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank0:00:14
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
7Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
8Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:00:18
9Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
10Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci0:00:19
11Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
12Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:22
13Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:00:24
14Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank0:00:27
15Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack0:00:30
16Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
17Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:33
18David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:34
21Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack0:00:36
22Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack0:00:37
23Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:40
24Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:00:42
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:46
26Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
27Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
28Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
29Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:00:51
30Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank0:00:53
31Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:00:55
32Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:56
33Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
34Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:57
35Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems0:00:58
36Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:01
38Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus0:01:02
39Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
40Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:03
41Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step0:01:04
42Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
43Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:05
44Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack0:01:06
45Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
46Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:07
47Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step0:01:08
48Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:09
49Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:01:10
50Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:11
51Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:13
52Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:16
53Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:18
54Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
55Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:01:21
56Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
57Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus0:01:22
58Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
59Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
60Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Bkcp - Powerplus0:01:23
61Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
62Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:26
63Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
64Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:01:29
65Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:01:30
66Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:31
67Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
68Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
69Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:33
70Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:36
71Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
72Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
73Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:37
74Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:38
75Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:01:39
76Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
77Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus0:01:40
78Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:41
79Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
80Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:42
81Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
82Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
83James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
84Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
85Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:44
86Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:45
87Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
88Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
89Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:01:46
90James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
91Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:48
92Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:01:49
93David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
94Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
95Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:53
96Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus0:01:54
97Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
98Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:56
99Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:01:57
100Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
101Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:01:59
102Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:02:00
103Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
104Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
105Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:02:01
106Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
107Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
108Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:02
109Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:05
110Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
111Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:02:06
112Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems0:02:07
113Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:10
114Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
115Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:11
116Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
117Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
118Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci0:02:12
119Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:14
120David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
121Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
122David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:16
123Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:17
124Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:02:18
125Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:02:20
126Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team0:02:22
127Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
128Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:30
129Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus0:02:33
130Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:35
131Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:02:36
132Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
133Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems0:02:37
134Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:02:40
135Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:02:42
136Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea0:02:43
137Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
138Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems0:02:48
139Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
140Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:51
141Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci0:02:53
142Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
143Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:55
144Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:01
145Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:03:06
146Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:03:20
147Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:29
148Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci0:03:41
149Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea0:03:48
150Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:03:55
151Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:06:00
DNFWilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFBert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFAlberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFRonan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFRadomir Simunek (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
DNFRomain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol
DNFJonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
DNFSven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:21:13
2Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:00:18
3Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci0:00:19
4Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank0:00:27
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:33
6Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:40
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:46
8Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
9Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:57
10Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:58
11Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:01
12Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus0:01:02
13Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:03
14Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step0:01:04
15Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack0:01:06
16Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:01:10
17Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:11
18Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:18
19Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:21
20Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus0:01:22
21Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:23
22Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:01:30
23Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:36
24Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:37
25Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:38
26Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:39
27Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus0:01:40
28Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:42
29Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
30Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
31James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
32Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
33Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:01:45
34Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
35Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:48
36Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:01:49
37David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
38Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:53
39Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus0:01:54
40Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:56
41Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:01:57
42Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
43Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:01:59
44Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto0:02:00
45Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:02:01
46Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
47Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:02:06
48Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:10
49Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:02:11
50Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:17
51Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:02:18
52Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:02:20
53Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team0:02:22
54Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
55Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus0:02:33
56Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:35
57Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:02:36
58Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
59Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:02:42
60Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:02:43
61Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:02:53
62Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:01
63Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:29
64Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea0:03:48
65Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:03:55

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank1:04:05
2Quick Step0:00:52
3Team Radioshack0:00:58
4Team Katusha0:01:06
5Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
6Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:38
7Saur - Sojasun0:01:43
8Skil - Shimano0:01:50
9Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:10
10Landbouwkrediet0:02:41
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:46
12Verandas Willems0:03:00
13Qin Cycling Team0:03:08
14BKCP - Powerplus0:03:21
15An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:23
16Acqua & Sapone - D'Angelo & Antenucci0:03:47
17Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:04:27
18Lotto - Bodysol0:04:50
19Footon-Servetto0:05:00
20Telenet - Fidea0:05:21
21Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:05:27

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano12:11:56
2Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:00:04
3Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
4Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:08
5Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack0:00:14
6David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
7Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
8Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
9Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
10Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha0:00:18
11Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci0:00:19
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
13Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:22
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:23
15Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:00:24
16Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank0:00:27
17Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack0:00:30
18Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:33
20Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:34
21Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack0:00:36
22Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:00:38
23Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:40
24Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:46
26Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
27Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
28Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:00:49
29Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank0:00:53
30Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems0:00:55
31Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
32Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:56
33Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
34Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:57
35Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:01
36Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus0:01:02
37Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
38Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:03
39Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step0:01:04
40Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
41Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:05
42Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack0:01:06
43Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
44Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step0:01:08
45Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
46Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:09
47Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:01:10
48Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:13
49Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:15
50Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:18
51Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
52Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:19
53Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:01:21
54Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
55Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus0:01:22
56Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
57Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
58Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Bkcp - Powerplus0:01:23
59Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
60Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:26
61Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
62James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:27
63Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
64Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:01:29
65Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:31
66Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
67Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
68Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:36
69Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
70Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:37
71Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
72Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:38
73Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:01:39
75Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus0:01:40
76Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:41
77Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
78Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:42
79Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
80Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
81James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
82Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
83Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:44
84Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:01:45
85Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
86Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:48
87Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
88Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:01:49
89Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
90Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus0:01:54
91Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
92Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:01:57
93Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:01:59
94Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:02:00
95Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:02:01
96Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
97Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:02
98Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:05
99Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
100Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:02:06
101Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems0:02:07
102Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:02:10
103Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:11
104Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
105Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
106Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci0:02:12
107Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:14
108David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
109Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
110David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:16
111Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:02:20
112Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:02:22
113Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:24
114Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:35
115Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:02:36
116Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:37
117Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
118Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:02:40
119Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:02:42
120Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea0:02:43
121Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
122Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:02:44
123Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci0:02:48
124Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:51
125Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:02:53
126Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:55
127Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:01
128Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:03:06
129Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:03:20
130Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:29
131Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci0:03:41
132David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:04:16
133Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems0:04:19
134Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:05:18
135Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus0:05:33
136Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci0:05:53
137Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:06:02
138Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:07
139Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:06:55
140Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci0:07:05
141Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:07:21
142Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto0:07:25
143Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:07:32
144Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:42
145Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team0:07:47
146Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:08:01
147Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:08:16
148Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:13:24
149Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:45
150Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:16:02
151Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea0:26:43

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano12:11:56
2Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci0:00:19
3Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank0:00:27
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:33
5Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:40
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:46
7Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
8Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:56
9Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:57
10Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:01
11Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus0:01:02
12Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:03
13Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step0:01:04
14Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack0:01:06
15Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:08
16Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:01:10
17Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:18
18Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:21
19Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus0:01:22
20Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:23
21Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:01:29
22Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:36
23Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:37
24Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:38
25Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus0:01:40
26Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:42
27Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
28Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
29James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
30Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
31Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:01:45
32Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
33Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:48
34Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
35Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:01:49
36Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus0:01:54
37Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:01:57
38Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:01:59
39Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:02:01
40Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
41Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:02:06
42Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:02:11
43Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:02:20
44Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:02:22
45Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:35
46Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:02:36
47Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:37
48Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:02:42
49Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:02:43
50Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:02:53
51Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:01
52Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:29
53David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:04:16
54Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:05:18
55Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus0:05:33
56Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:06:55
57Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto0:07:25
58Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:07:32
59Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:42
60Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team0:07:47
61Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:08:01
62Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:08:16
63Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:13:24
64Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:16:02
65Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea0:26:43

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank36:36:14
2Team Radioshack0:00:41
3Quick Step0:00:52
4Team Katusha0:01:06
5Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
6Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:21
7Saur - Sojasun0:01:26
8Skil - Shimano0:01:50
9Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:10
10Landbouwkrediet0:02:24
11Verandas Willems0:02:43
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:46
13Qin Cycling Team0:03:08
14BKCP - Powerplus0:03:21
15An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:23
16Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci0:03:47
17Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:04:27
18Lotto - Bodysol0:04:50
19Footon-Servetto0:05:00
20Telenet - Fidea0:05:21
21Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:05:27

 

