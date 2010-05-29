Image 1 of 12 Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) time trials to a stage win at the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 12 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) time trials at the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 12 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) did not keep his black leader's jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 12 Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) on the podium after winning the time trial at the Tour of Belgium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 12 Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) is the overall leader at the Tour of Belgium after stage 4 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 12 Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) is also the best young rider at the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 12 Tour of Belgium racer leader Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 12 Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) tries on his new leader's jersey at the Tour of Belgium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 12 Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) on the podium as race leader at the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 12 Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) on his way to winning the time trial stage at the Tour of Belgium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 12 Jimmy Casper (Saur - Sojasun) leads the points classification at the Tour of Beligum. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 12 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was the race leader at the start of the Tour of Belgium's stage 4 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Dominique Cornu of Skil-Shimano won the time trial in the Tour of Belgium to take over the general lead in the race. The young Belgian beat Rabobank's Koos Moerenhout by four seconds, with Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) third in the same time.

Previous leader Philippe Gilbert suffered from being the last to start, as he rode in winds and heavy rain. He finished 33rd, 56 seconds down, and dropped to 14th overall.

Cornu is in his first year with the Dutch Professional Continental team, and this was his first win for the team. "I was very focused on this stage race and especially on the time-trial," said Cornu. "Last year I ended up in third place in the general classification, and I will do my best to keep my leading position in this year's race."

Sunday's closing stage is also the queen stage, with 14 "hellingen", the short but steep Belgian climbs. "That will be a hard stage, but I want to give it a try," the 24-year-old said.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:21:13 2 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:04 3 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 4 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:08 5 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 0:00:14 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 7 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:00:18 9 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 10 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 0:00:19 11 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 12 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:22 13 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:24 14 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:27 15 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:00:30 16 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 17 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:33 18 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:34 21 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 0:00:36 22 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 0:00:37 23 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:40 24 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:00:42 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:46 26 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 27 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 28 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 29 Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:00:51 30 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 0:00:53 31 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:55 32 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:56 33 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:57 35 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 0:00:58 36 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 37 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:01 38 Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:01:02 39 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 40 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:03 41 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:04 42 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 43 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:05 44 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 0:01:06 45 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 46 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:07 47 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:08 48 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:09 49 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:01:10 50 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:11 51 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:13 52 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:16 53 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:18 54 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 55 Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:01:21 56 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:01:22 58 Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 59 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 60 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:01:23 61 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 62 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:26 63 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 64 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:01:29 65 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:01:30 66 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:31 67 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 68 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 69 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:33 70 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:36 71 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 72 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 73 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:37 74 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:38 75 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:01:39 76 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 77 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:01:40 78 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:41 79 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 80 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:42 81 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems 82 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 83 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 84 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 85 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:44 86 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:45 87 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 88 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus 89 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:01:46 90 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 91 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:48 92 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:01:49 93 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 94 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:51 95 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:53 96 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:01:54 97 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 98 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:56 99 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:01:57 100 Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 101 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:01:59 102 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:02:00 103 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 104 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 105 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:02:01 106 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 107 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 108 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:02 109 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:05 110 Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 111 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:02:06 112 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:02:07 113 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:10 114 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 115 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:11 116 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 117 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 118 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 0:02:12 119 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:14 120 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 121 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 122 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:16 123 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:17 124 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:02:18 125 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:02:20 126 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 0:02:22 127 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 128 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:30 129 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:02:33 130 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:35 131 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:36 132 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 133 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:02:37 134 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:40 135 Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:02:42 136 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:43 137 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 138 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:02:48 139 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 140 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:51 141 Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 0:02:53 142 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 143 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:55 144 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:01 145 Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:03:06 146 Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:03:20 147 Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:29 148 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 0:03:41 149 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea 0:03:48 150 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:03:55 151 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:06:00 DNF Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNF Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNF Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Radomir Simunek (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus DNF Romain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol DNF Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team DNF Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:21:13 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:00:18 3 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 0:00:19 4 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:27 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:33 6 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:40 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:46 8 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 9 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:57 10 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:58 11 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:01 12 Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:01:02 13 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:03 14 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:04 15 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 0:01:06 16 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:01:10 17 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:11 18 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:18 19 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:21 20 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:01:22 21 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:23 22 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:01:30 23 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:36 24 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:37 25 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:38 26 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:39 27 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:01:40 28 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:42 29 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems 30 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 31 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 32 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 33 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:01:45 34 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus 35 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:48 36 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:01:49 37 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 38 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:53 39 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:01:54 40 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:56 41 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:01:57 42 Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 43 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:01:59 44 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 0:02:00 45 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:02:01 46 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 47 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:02:06 48 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:10 49 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:02:11 50 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:17 51 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:02:18 52 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:02:20 53 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 0:02:22 54 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 55 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:02:33 56 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:35 57 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:36 58 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 59 Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:02:42 60 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:02:43 61 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:02:53 62 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:01 63 Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:29 64 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea 0:03:48 65 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:03:55

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank 1:04:05 2 Quick Step 0:00:52 3 Team Radioshack 0:00:58 4 Team Katusha 0:01:06 5 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 6 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:38 7 Saur - Sojasun 0:01:43 8 Skil - Shimano 0:01:50 9 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:10 10 Landbouwkrediet 0:02:41 11 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:46 12 Verandas Willems 0:03:00 13 Qin Cycling Team 0:03:08 14 BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:21 15 An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:23 16 Acqua & Sapone - D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:03:47 17 Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:04:27 18 Lotto - Bodysol 0:04:50 19 Footon-Servetto 0:05:00 20 Telenet - Fidea 0:05:21 21 Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:05:27

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 12:11:56 2 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:04 3 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 4 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:08 5 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 0:00:14 6 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 7 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 8 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 9 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 0:00:18 11 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 0:00:19 12 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 13 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:22 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:23 15 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:24 16 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:27 17 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:00:30 18 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:33 20 Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:34 21 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 0:00:36 22 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:00:38 23 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:40 24 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:46 26 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 27 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 28 Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:00:49 29 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 0:00:53 30 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 0:00:55 31 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 32 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:56 33 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 34 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:57 35 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:01 36 Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:01:02 37 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 38 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:03 39 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:04 40 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 41 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:05 42 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 0:01:06 43 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 44 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:08 45 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 46 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:09 47 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:01:10 48 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:13 49 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:15 50 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:18 51 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 52 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:19 53 Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:01:21 54 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 55 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:01:22 56 Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 57 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 58 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:01:23 59 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:26 61 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 62 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:27 63 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 64 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:01:29 65 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:31 66 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 67 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 68 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:36 69 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 70 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:37 71 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 72 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:38 73 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:01:39 75 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:01:40 76 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:41 77 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 78 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:42 79 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems 80 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 81 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 82 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 83 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:44 84 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:01:45 85 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus 86 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:48 87 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 88 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:01:49 89 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:51 90 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:01:54 91 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 92 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:01:57 93 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:01:59 94 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:02:00 95 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:02:01 96 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 97 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:02 98 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:05 99 Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 100 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:02:06 101 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:02:07 102 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:02:10 103 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:11 104 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 105 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 106 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 0:02:12 107 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:14 108 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 109 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 110 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:16 111 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:02:20 112 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:02:22 113 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:24 114 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:35 115 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:36 116 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:37 117 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems 118 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:40 119 Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:02:42 120 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:43 121 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 122 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:02:44 123 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 0:02:48 124 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:51 125 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:02:53 126 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:55 127 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:01 128 Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:03:06 129 Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:03:20 130 Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:29 131 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 0:03:41 132 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:04:16 133 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:04:19 134 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:05:18 135 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:05:33 136 Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 0:05:53 137 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:06:02 138 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:07 139 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:06:55 140 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 0:07:05 141 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:07:21 142 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 0:07:25 143 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:07:32 144 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:42 145 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 0:07:47 146 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:08:01 147 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:08:16 148 Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:13:24 149 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:45 150 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:16:02 151 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea 0:26:43

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 12:11:56 2 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 0:00:19 3 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:27 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:33 5 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:40 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:46 7 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 8 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:56 9 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:57 10 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:01 11 Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:01:02 12 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:03 13 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:04 14 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 0:01:06 15 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:08 16 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:01:10 17 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:18 18 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:21 19 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:01:22 20 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:23 21 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:01:29 22 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:36 23 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:37 24 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:38 25 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:01:40 26 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:42 27 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems 28 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 29 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 30 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 31 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:01:45 32 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus 33 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:48 34 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 35 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:01:49 36 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:01:54 37 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:01:57 38 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:01:59 39 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:02:01 40 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 41 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:02:06 42 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:02:11 43 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:02:20 44 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:02:22 45 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:35 46 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:36 47 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:37 48 Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:02:42 49 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:02:43 50 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:02:53 51 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:01 52 Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:29 53 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:04:16 54 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:05:18 55 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:05:33 56 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:06:55 57 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 0:07:25 58 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:07:32 59 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:42 60 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 0:07:47 61 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:08:01 62 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:08:16 63 Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:13:24 64 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:16:02 65 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea 0:26:43