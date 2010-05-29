Cornu time trials to stage win
Skil Shimano rider also takes over race lead
Dominique Cornu of Skil-Shimano won the time trial in the Tour of Belgium to take over the general lead in the race. The young Belgian beat Rabobank's Koos Moerenhout by four seconds, with Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) third in the same time.
Previous leader Philippe Gilbert suffered from being the last to start, as he rode in winds and heavy rain. He finished 33rd, 56 seconds down, and dropped to 14th overall.
Cornu is in his first year with the Dutch Professional Continental team, and this was his first win for the team. "I was very focused on this stage race and especially on the time-trial," said Cornu. "Last year I ended up in third place in the general classification, and I will do my best to keep my leading position in this year's race."
Sunday's closing stage is also the queen stage, with 14 "hellingen", the short but steep Belgian climbs. "That will be a hard stage, but I want to give it a try," the 24-year-old said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:21:13
|2
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:04
|3
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:08
|5
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|0:00:14
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|7
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:00:18
|9
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|10
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|0:00:19
|11
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:22
|13
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:24
|14
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:27
|15
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:00:30
|16
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|17
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:33
|18
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|19
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:34
|21
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|0:00:36
|22
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|0:00:37
|23
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:40
|24
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:00:42
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:46
|26
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|27
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|28
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|29
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|30
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:00:53
|31
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:55
|32
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:56
|33
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:57
|35
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:00:58
|36
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:01
|38
|Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:01:02
|39
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|40
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:03
|41
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:04
|42
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|43
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:05
|44
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|0:01:06
|45
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|46
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:07
|47
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:08
|48
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:09
|49
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:01:10
|50
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:11
|51
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:13
|52
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:16
|53
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:18
|54
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|55
|Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|56
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:01:22
|58
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|59
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|60
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:01:23
|61
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|62
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:26
|63
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|64
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:01:29
|65
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:01:30
|66
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:31
|67
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|68
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|69
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:33
|70
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:36
|71
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|72
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|73
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:37
|74
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:38
|75
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|76
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|77
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:01:40
|78
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:41
|79
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|80
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:42
|81
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|82
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|83
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|84
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|85
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:44
|86
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:45
|87
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|88
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
|89
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|90
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|91
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:48
|92
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:01:49
|93
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|94
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|95
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:53
|96
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:01:54
|97
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|98
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:56
|99
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|100
|Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|101
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|102
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:00
|103
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|104
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|105
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:02:01
|106
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|107
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|108
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:02
|109
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:05
|110
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|111
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:02:06
|112
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:02:07
|113
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:10
|114
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|115
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:11
|116
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|117
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|118
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|0:02:12
|119
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:14
|120
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|121
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|122
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:16
|123
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:17
|124
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:18
|125
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:02:20
|126
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|127
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|128
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:30
|129
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:02:33
|130
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:35
|131
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:36
|132
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|133
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:02:37
|134
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:40
|135
|Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:02:42
|136
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:43
|137
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|138
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:02:48
|139
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|140
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:51
|141
|Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|0:02:53
|142
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|143
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:55
|144
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:01
|145
|Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:03:06
|146
|Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:03:20
|147
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:29
|148
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|0:03:41
|149
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea
|0:03:48
|150
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:03:55
|151
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:00
|DNF
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
|DNF
|Romain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol
|DNF
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank
|1:04:05
|2
|Quick Step
|0:00:52
|3
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:58
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:01:06
|5
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|6
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:38
|7
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:43
|8
|Skil - Shimano
|0:01:50
|9
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:10
|10
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:41
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:46
|12
|Verandas Willems
|0:03:00
|13
|Qin Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|14
|BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:21
|15
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:23
|16
|Acqua & Sapone - D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:03:47
|17
|Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:04:27
|18
|Lotto - Bodysol
|0:04:50
|19
|Footon-Servetto
|0:05:00
|20
|Telenet - Fidea
|0:05:21
|21
|Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:05:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|12:11:56
|2
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:04
|3
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:08
|5
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|0:00:14
|6
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|8
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|9
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|0:00:18
|11
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|0:00:19
|12
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|13
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:22
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:23
|15
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:24
|16
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:27
|17
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:00:30
|18
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|19
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:33
|20
|Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:34
|21
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|0:00:36
|22
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:00:38
|23
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:40
|24
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:46
|26
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|27
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|28
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|29
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:00:53
|30
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:00:55
|31
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|32
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:56
|33
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|34
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:57
|35
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:01
|36
|Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:01:02
|37
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:03
|39
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:04
|40
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|41
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:05
|42
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|0:01:06
|43
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|44
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:08
|45
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|46
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:09
|47
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:01:10
|48
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:13
|49
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:15
|50
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:18
|51
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|52
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:19
|53
|Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|54
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|55
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:01:22
|56
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|57
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|58
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:01:23
|59
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:26
|61
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|62
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:27
|63
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|64
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:01:29
|65
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:31
|66
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|67
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|68
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:36
|69
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|70
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:37
|71
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|72
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:38
|73
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|75
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:01:40
|76
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:41
|77
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|78
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:42
|79
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|80
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|81
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|82
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|83
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:44
|84
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:01:45
|85
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
|86
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:48
|87
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|88
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:01:49
|89
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|90
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:01:54
|91
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|92
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|93
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|94
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:00
|95
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:02:01
|96
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|97
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:02
|98
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:05
|99
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|100
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:02:06
|101
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:02:07
|102
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|103
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:11
|104
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|105
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|106
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|0:02:12
|107
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:14
|108
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|109
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|110
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:16
|111
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:02:20
|112
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:22
|113
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:24
|114
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:35
|115
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:36
|116
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:37
|117
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|118
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:40
|119
|Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:02:42
|120
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:43
|121
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|122
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|123
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|0:02:48
|124
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:51
|125
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|126
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:55
|127
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:01
|128
|Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:03:06
|129
|Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:03:20
|130
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:29
|131
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|0:03:41
|132
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:16
|133
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:04:19
|134
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:18
|135
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:05:33
|136
|Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|0:05:53
|137
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:06:02
|138
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:07
|139
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:06:55
|140
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|0:07:05
|141
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:21
|142
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|0:07:25
|143
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:07:32
|144
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:42
|145
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|0:07:47
|146
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:08:01
|147
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:08:16
|148
|Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:13:24
|149
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:45
|150
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:02
|151
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea
|0:26:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|12:11:56
|2
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|0:00:19
|3
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:27
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:33
|5
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:40
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:46
|7
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|8
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:56
|9
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:57
|10
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:01
|11
|Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:01:02
|12
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:03
|13
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:04
|14
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:01:06
|15
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:08
|16
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:01:10
|17
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:18
|18
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:21
|19
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:01:22
|20
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:23
|21
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:01:29
|22
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:36
|23
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:37
|24
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:38
|25
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:01:40
|26
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:42
|27
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|28
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|29
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|30
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|31
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:01:45
|32
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
|33
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:48
|34
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|35
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:01:49
|36
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:01:54
|37
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|38
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|39
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:02:01
|40
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|41
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:02:06
|42
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:02:11
|43
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:02:20
|44
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:22
|45
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:35
|46
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:36
|47
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:37
|48
|Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:02:42
|49
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|50
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|51
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:01
|52
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:29
|53
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:16
|54
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:18
|55
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:05:33
|56
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:06:55
|57
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|0:07:25
|58
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:07:32
|59
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:42
|60
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|0:07:47
|61
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:08:01
|62
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:08:16
|63
|Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:13:24
|64
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:02
|65
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea
|0:26:43
