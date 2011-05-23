Trending

Tour of Belgium past winners

A look back at the last decade

Race History (2002-2010)
2002Bart Voskamp (Ned) BankGiroloterij-Batavus
2003Michael Rogers (Aus) Quick Step-Davitamon
2004Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
2005Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step-Innergetic
2006Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Skil-Shimano
2007Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Discovery Channel
2008Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
2009Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
2010Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step

