Van Gilder tops Giro d'Grafton
Higgins, Purcell take minor placings
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|2
|Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)
|3
|Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|4
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|5
|Kimberley Wells (unattached)
|6
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|7
|Tina Pic (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|8
|Lauretta Hanson (unattached)
|9
|Scotti Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|10
|Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
|11
|Diana Penuela (Specialized Columbia)
|12
|Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
|13
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
|14
|Amy Phillips (Scenic City Velo/Hub Endurance Women's Cycling Team)
|15
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
|16
|holly breck (SC VELO/InCycle)
|17
|Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
|18
|Sarah Huang (Exergy TWENTY12)
|19
|Mia Loquai (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|20
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|21
|Holly Mathews (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|22
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda)
|23
|Ash Duban (Comanche Racing)
|24
|Angie Sandoria (unattached)
|25
|Lauren Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|26
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|27
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)
|28
|Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|29
|Madeleine Pape (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|30
|Kathryne Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|31
|Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
|32
|Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
|33
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey)
|34
|Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits)
|35
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|36
|Vanessa Curtis (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|37
|Katherine Shields (Pain Pathways)
|38
|Jenny Rios (unattached)
|39
|Tamina Oliver (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin)
|40
|Justine Boddy (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|41
|Lindsay Fox (Tribe Racing/Jobing.com Women's Racing)
|42
|Heather Ross (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|43
|Julie Jerue (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|44
|Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY12)
|45
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|46
|Trina Jacobson (SC VELO/InCycle)
|47
|Corrie Osborne (Borah Development)
|48
|Amber Brown (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|49
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
|50
|Rushlee Buchanan (unattached)
|51
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|52
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|53
|Dori Leib (Wolverine Sports Club)
|54
|Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team: p/b Mr. Restore)
|55
|Shelby Reynolds (FCS Cycling Team: p/b Mr. Restore)
|56
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
|57
|Ana Milina Fuguo Roquisa (Specialized Colombia)
|58
|Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|59
|Nathalia Acevedo (Specialized Colombia)
|60
|Amber Vredenburg (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|61
|Patricia Black (Red Racing)
|62
|Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
|63
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|64
|Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|65
|Sarah Lukas (Race Gear Grinder)
|66
|Anne Gerard (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
|67
|Elizabeth Engwis (Project 5 Racing)
|68
|Kailin Acheson (Team Belladium)
|69
|Claudia Patricia Buitrago (Specialized Colombia)
|70
|Diana Cardina Palacios (unattached)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy