Van Gilder tops Giro d'Grafton

Higgins, Purcell take minor placings

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
2Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)
3Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
4Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
5Kimberley Wells (unattached)
6Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
7Tina Pic (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
8Lauretta Hanson (unattached)
9Scotti Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
10Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
11Diana Penuela (Specialized Columbia)
12Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
13Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
14Amy Phillips (Scenic City Velo/Hub Endurance Women's Cycling Team)
15Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
16holly breck (SC VELO/InCycle)
17Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
18Sarah Huang (Exergy TWENTY12)
19Mia Loquai (ISCorp Cycling Team)
20Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
21Holly Mathews (ISCorp Cycling Team)
22Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda)
23Ash Duban (Comanche Racing)
24Angie Sandoria (unattached)
25Lauren Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
26Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
27Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)
28Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
29Madeleine Pape (ISCorp Cycling Team)
30Kathryne Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
31Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
32Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
33Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey)
34Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits)
35Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
36Vanessa Curtis (Iowa City Cycling Club)
37Katherine Shields (Pain Pathways)
38Jenny Rios (unattached)
39Tamina Oliver (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin)
40Justine Boddy (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
41Lindsay Fox (Tribe Racing/Jobing.com Women's Racing)
42Heather Ross (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
43Julie Jerue (ISCorp Cycling Team)
44Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY12)
45Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
46Trina Jacobson (SC VELO/InCycle)
47Corrie Osborne (Borah Development)
48Amber Brown (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
49Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
50Rushlee Buchanan (unattached)
51Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
52Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
53Dori Leib (Wolverine Sports Club)
54Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team: p/b Mr. Restore)
55Shelby Reynolds (FCS Cycling Team: p/b Mr. Restore)
56Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
57Ana Milina Fuguo Roquisa (Specialized Colombia)
58Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
59Nathalia Acevedo (Specialized Colombia)
60Amber Vredenburg (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
61Patricia Black (Red Racing)
62Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
63Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
64Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
65Sarah Lukas (Race Gear Grinder)
66Anne Gerard (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
67Elizabeth Engwis (Project 5 Racing)
68Kailin Acheson (Team Belladium)
69Claudia Patricia Buitrago (Specialized Colombia)
70Diana Cardina Palacios (unattached)

