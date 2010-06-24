Trending

Bahati bangs one in for the Foundation

Carrie gets one over Caravella

Image 1 of 12

Kisses for new overall leader Rahsaan Bahati.

Kisses for new overall leader Rahsaan Bahati.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 2 of 12

Sarah Caravella (Team CARD) still leads the overall standings.

Sarah Caravella (Team CARD) still leads the overall standings.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 3 of 12

Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team).

Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team).
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 4 of 12

The Rubicon Orbea turns themselves inside out as the men's field gets the bell.

The Rubicon Orbea turns themselves inside out as the men's field gets the bell.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 5 of 12

The pro 1/2 men during the early stages in Waterloo.

The pro 1/2 men during the early stages in Waterloo.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 6 of 12

Stage winner Rashaan Bahati on the top step of the podium.

Stage winner Rashaan Bahati on the top step of the podium.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 7 of 12

The pro 1/2/3 women's stage podium (l-r): Sarah Caravella, Carrie Cash-Wootten and Jessie Maclean.

The pro 1/2/3 women's stage podium (l-r): Sarah Caravella, Carrie Cash-Wootten and Jessie Maclean.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 8 of 12

Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD).

Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD).
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 9 of 12

James Stemper ahead of teammate Chad Hartley.

James Stemper ahead of teammate Chad Hartley.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 10 of 12

James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER) in yellow.

James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER) in yellow.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 11 of 12

Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation) wins in Waterloo.

Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation) wins in Waterloo.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 12 of 12

Eventual winner Rahsaan Bahati in the pack.

Eventual winner Rahsaan Bahati in the pack.
(Image credit: John Wilke)

Results

Pro 1/2 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro )
2Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling Team)
3Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)
4Aurelion Passeron (Garneau)
5Mike Northey (Rubicon Orbea)
6Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse/Motorex)
7James Williamson (Bike Religion)
8Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
9Ben Chaddoff (Rubicon Orbea)
10Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling)
11James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
12Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)
13Joe Lewis (BCV/Scion p/b Stevinson Auto)
14K Frank Pipp ( Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
15Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen's)
16Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
17Elliot Gaunt (Pelotonia p/b roll:)
18Jordan Roessingh (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
19Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
20Tim Norris (Missouri Elite Development Tea)
21Ben Damhoff (Team Gear Grinder)
22Brian Koeneman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
23Alex Wieseler (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
24Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)
25Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
26Jonathan Sundt (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
27Robert White (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
28Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
29Joseph Kukolla (Nova IS Corp)
30Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
31Andrew Gonzales (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
32Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)
33Marc Howe (GearGrinder)
34Andrew Otte (Unattached)
35Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
36Adam Mcclurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
37Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)
38Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)
39Theodore Grober (Team Helen's)
40Michael Chauner (Pelotonia p/b roll:)
41Jason Boynton (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
42Thomson Remo (Nova IS Corp)
43Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycling Team)
44Aaron Heun (Bike Religion)
45Paul Beyer (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
46James Langedale (Garneau)
47Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)
48Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar)
49Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
50J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)
51Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)
52Unknown Rider
53Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)
54Roman Van Uden (Rubicon Orbea)
55Corey Masson (MetLife p/b groSolar)
56Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro )
57Jason Allen (Rubicon Orbea)
58Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
59Chris Arndt (LAPT CC)
60Weston Luzadder (NUVO / Cultural Trail)
61Ian Robertson (Team KAOS- Alegent Health)
62Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp)
63Kip Spaude (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
64Andrew Gardner (MetLife p/b groSolar)
65Bryce Mead (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)

Pro 1/2/3 women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
2Sarah Caravella (Team CARD)
3Jessie Maclean (Verducci)
4Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
5Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMotion)
6Gina Voci (Spokeswoman Syndicate)
7Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)
8Frances Schofield (Z-Motion)
9Kendi Thomas (Team Kenda Tire)
10Cathryn Merla-Watson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
11Patricia Black (Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Sp)
12Sydney Brown (Treads.com/DFT)
13Bianca Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
14Melissa Dahlman (MBRC/Flanders)
15Kristina Seley (Touchstone Climbing)
16Anne Meyer (Mercy-Specialized)
17Gwen Inglis (Treads.com/DFT)
18Julie Kuliecza (Fruit 66/ Artemis)
19Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & co.)
20Christine Riker (Dolce Vita Cycling)
21Aimee Allen
22Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Association)
23Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp Cycling Team)
24Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)
25Linsey Bradshaw-Sandoval (TREADS.COM/DFT)
26Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College)
27Rachel Eichers Roessingh (ISCorp Cycling Team)
28Kate Ross (Team CARD)
29Sandra Hyra (Treads.com/DFT)
30Laurel Green (Team Bici Sport)
31Lindsey Durst (Team Kenda)
32Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
33Megan Hottman (Treads.com/DFT)
34Rachel Byus (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
35Kim Ciolli (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
36Jessica Helmlinger (Cafe Hollander RDC)
37Mary Magnani (Dolce Vita)
38Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
39Linsey Bradshaw-Sandoval (Treads.com/DFT)
40Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda Tire)
41Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
42Elena Dorr (Verve Racing)

Pro 1/2 men overall standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro )90pts
2James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)87
3Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)79
4Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)77
5Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen's)68
6James Williamson60
7Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)54
8Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis)54
9Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)50
10Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)50
11Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Elite Cyclin)49
12Derek Goerke (Bianchi/Grand Performance)49
13Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)45
14Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)41
15Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/ MC2)40
16Logan Garey (Team Rio Grande)39
17Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling Team)39
18John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)37
19Jonny Sundt (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)36
20Mike Northey (Rubicon Orbea)36
21Aurelion Passeron (Garneau)35
22Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis)33
23David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis)32
24Diego Galavito (Aerocat Cycling Team)30
25Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)29
26Elliot Gaunt (Pelotonia p/b roll:)29
27Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)28
28Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp)26
29Ben Chaddock (Rubicon Orbea)26
30Ryan Freund (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)24
31Marco Aledia (Inferno Racing LLC)23
32Andrew Gonzales (FCS/Metro Volkswagon)18
33Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis)18
34Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis)17
35John Minturn (AXA Equitable- CRCA)16
36Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)15
37Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)15
38Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)14
39Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care)14
40Todd Hancock (ISCorp Cycling Team)13
41Alan Antonuk (CCSH/RGF Pb Felt Bicycles Elit)12
42Brett Stewart (NUVO)12
43Brent Mahan (Nashvillecyclist.com)11
44Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)10
45Joe Lewis (BCV/Scion p/b Stevinson Auto)10
46Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp)9
47Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)8
48Vince Roberge (Trail's Edge)8
49Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling)8
50Mac Brennan (Priority Health Cycling Club)8
51James Baldesare (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)7
52Max Anderson (Colavita)7
53J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b GroSolar)6
54Ryan White (GearGrinder)5
55John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)4
56Victor Ayala (Aerocat Cycling Team)4
57Jordan Roessingh (Nova IS Corp)3
58Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)2
59Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)2
60Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)2
61Brian Hill (Team Ion- United Healthcare)2
62Ben Damhoff (Team Gear Grinder)1
63Tim Norris (Missouri Elite Development Team)1
64Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)1
65Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)1
66Rob White (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)1

Pro 1/2/3 women overall standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Caravella (Team CARD)129pts
2Carrie Cash-Wootten (Vera Bradley Foundation)116
3Frances Schofield (Z-Motion)115
4Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)95
5Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)94
6Jessie Maclean (Verducci)94
7Emma Petersen (7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic)89
8Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMotion)86
9Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)62
10Kacey Manderfield (Wolverine Sports Club)60
11Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)59
12Kendi Thomas (Hagens Berman Cycling)55
13Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)44
14Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)44
15Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)36
16Gwen Inglis (Treads.com/DFT)35
17Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)34
18Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)33
19Patricia Black (Morgan Stanley)32
20Gina Voci (Spokes Woman Syndicate)31
21Linda Sone (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Clu)29
22Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling)28
23Erica Allar (Team VBF)28
24Nicole Freedman (Wheelworks Racing)26
25Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)24
26Sidney Brown (Treads.com/DFT)21
27Kristina Seley (Touchstone Cycling)20
28Cathryn Merla-Watson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)20
29Rita Klofta (Pista Elite)18
30Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College)17
31Deborah Dust (Bouledogue Tout Noir)16
32Anne Meyer (Mercy-Specialized)16
33Jennifer Yaeso (Gallatin Alpine Sports)13
34Holly Mathews (Unattached)10
35Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)9
36Bianca Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)8
37Sarah Mcguire (Priority Health Cycling Team)7
38Melissa Dahlman (MBRC/Flanders)7
39Kim Ciolli (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)4
40Elizabeth Lauer (University of Wisconsin-Whitew)3
41Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Association)3
42Julie Kuliecza (Fruit66/Artemis)3
43Jenette Williams (Team CARD)2
44Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf C.C.)2
45Christine Riker (Dolce Vita Cycling)1
46Linsey Sandoval (Treads.com/DFT1

