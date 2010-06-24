Bahati bangs one in for the Foundation
Carrie gets one over Caravella
Image 1 of 12
Image 2 of 12
Image 3 of 12
Image 4 of 12
Image 5 of 12
Image 6 of 12
Image 7 of 12
Image 8 of 12
Image 9 of 12
Image 10 of 12
Image 11 of 12
Image 12 of 12
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro )
|2
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|3
|Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|4
|Aurelion Passeron (Garneau)
|5
|Mike Northey (Rubicon Orbea)
|6
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse/Motorex)
|7
|James Williamson (Bike Religion)
|8
|Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
|9
|Ben Chaddoff (Rubicon Orbea)
|10
|Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling)
|11
|James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
|12
|Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)
|13
|Joe Lewis (BCV/Scion p/b Stevinson Auto)
|14
|K Frank Pipp ( Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|15
|Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen's)
|16
|Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|17
|Elliot Gaunt (Pelotonia p/b roll:)
|18
|Jordan Roessingh (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
|19
|Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
|20
|Tim Norris (Missouri Elite Development Tea)
|21
|Ben Damhoff (Team Gear Grinder)
|22
|Brian Koeneman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|23
|Alex Wieseler (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
|24
|Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|25
|Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|26
|Jonathan Sundt (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
|27
|Robert White (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
|28
|Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|29
|Joseph Kukolla (Nova IS Corp)
|30
|Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|31
|Andrew Gonzales (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|32
|Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|33
|Marc Howe (GearGrinder)
|34
|Andrew Otte (Unattached)
|35
|Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|36
|Adam Mcclurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|37
|Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)
|38
|Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|39
|Theodore Grober (Team Helen's)
|40
|Michael Chauner (Pelotonia p/b roll:)
|41
|Jason Boynton (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|42
|Thomson Remo (Nova IS Corp)
|43
|Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|44
|Aaron Heun (Bike Religion)
|45
|Paul Beyer (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
|46
|James Langedale (Garneau)
|47
|Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)
|48
|Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|49
|Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|50
|J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|51
|Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|52
|Unknown Rider
|53
|Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)
|54
|Roman Van Uden (Rubicon Orbea)
|55
|Corey Masson (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|56
|Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro )
|57
|Jason Allen (Rubicon Orbea)
|58
|Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|59
|Chris Arndt (LAPT CC)
|60
|Weston Luzadder (NUVO / Cultural Trail)
|61
|Ian Robertson (Team KAOS- Alegent Health)
|62
|Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp)
|63
|Kip Spaude (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
|64
|Andrew Gardner (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|65
|Bryce Mead (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|2
|Sarah Caravella (Team CARD)
|3
|Jessie Maclean (Verducci)
|4
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|5
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMotion)
|6
|Gina Voci (Spokeswoman Syndicate)
|7
|Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)
|8
|Frances Schofield (Z-Motion)
|9
|Kendi Thomas (Team Kenda Tire)
|10
|Cathryn Merla-Watson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|11
|Patricia Black (Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Sp)
|12
|Sydney Brown (Treads.com/DFT)
|13
|Bianca Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|14
|Melissa Dahlman (MBRC/Flanders)
|15
|Kristina Seley (Touchstone Climbing)
|16
|Anne Meyer (Mercy-Specialized)
|17
|Gwen Inglis (Treads.com/DFT)
|18
|Julie Kuliecza (Fruit 66/ Artemis)
|19
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & co.)
|20
|Christine Riker (Dolce Vita Cycling)
|21
|Aimee Allen
|22
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Association)
|23
|Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|24
|Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)
|25
|Linsey Bradshaw-Sandoval (TREADS.COM/DFT)
|26
|Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College)
|27
|Rachel Eichers Roessingh (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|28
|Kate Ross (Team CARD)
|29
|Sandra Hyra (Treads.com/DFT)
|30
|Laurel Green (Team Bici Sport)
|31
|Lindsey Durst (Team Kenda)
|32
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
|33
|Megan Hottman (Treads.com/DFT)
|34
|Rachel Byus (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|35
|Kim Ciolli (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|36
|Jessica Helmlinger (Cafe Hollander RDC)
|37
|Mary Magnani (Dolce Vita)
|38
|Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
|39
|Linsey Bradshaw-Sandoval (Treads.com/DFT)
|40
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda Tire)
|41
|Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
|42
|Elena Dorr (Verve Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro )
|90
|pts
|2
|James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
|87
|3
|Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|79
|4
|Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
|77
|5
|Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen's)
|68
|6
|James Williamson
|60
|7
|Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)
|54
|8
|Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis)
|54
|9
|Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|50
|10
|Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|50
|11
|Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Elite Cyclin)
|49
|12
|Derek Goerke (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|49
|13
|Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
|45
|14
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|41
|15
|Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/ MC2)
|40
|16
|Logan Garey (Team Rio Grande)
|39
|17
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|39
|18
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)
|37
|19
|Jonny Sundt (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
|36
|20
|Mike Northey (Rubicon Orbea)
|36
|21
|Aurelion Passeron (Garneau)
|35
|22
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis)
|33
|23
|David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis)
|32
|24
|Diego Galavito (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|30
|25
|Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
|29
|26
|Elliot Gaunt (Pelotonia p/b roll:)
|29
|27
|Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|28
|28
|Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp)
|26
|29
|Ben Chaddock (Rubicon Orbea)
|26
|30
|Ryan Freund (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|24
|31
|Marco Aledia (Inferno Racing LLC)
|23
|32
|Andrew Gonzales (FCS/Metro Volkswagon)
|18
|33
|Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis)
|18
|34
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis)
|17
|35
|John Minturn (AXA Equitable- CRCA)
|16
|36
|Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)
|15
|37
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)
|15
|38
|Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|14
|39
|Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care)
|14
|40
|Todd Hancock (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|13
|41
|Alan Antonuk (CCSH/RGF Pb Felt Bicycles Elit)
|12
|42
|Brett Stewart (NUVO)
|12
|43
|Brent Mahan (Nashvillecyclist.com)
|11
|44
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|10
|45
|Joe Lewis (BCV/Scion p/b Stevinson Auto)
|10
|46
|Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp)
|9
|47
|Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|8
|48
|Vince Roberge (Trail's Edge)
|8
|49
|Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling)
|8
|50
|Mac Brennan (Priority Health Cycling Club)
|8
|51
|James Baldesare (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
|7
|52
|Max Anderson (Colavita)
|7
|53
|J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b GroSolar)
|6
|54
|Ryan White (GearGrinder)
|5
|55
|John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|4
|56
|Victor Ayala (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|4
|57
|Jordan Roessingh (Nova IS Corp)
|3
|58
|Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
|2
|59
|Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|2
|60
|Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|2
|61
|Brian Hill (Team Ion- United Healthcare)
|2
|62
|Ben Damhoff (Team Gear Grinder)
|1
|63
|Tim Norris (Missouri Elite Development Team)
|1
|64
|Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
|1
|65
|Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)
|1
|66
|Rob White (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Caravella (Team CARD)
|129
|pts
|2
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Vera Bradley Foundation)
|116
|3
|Frances Schofield (Z-Motion)
|115
|4
|Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|95
|5
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
|94
|6
|Jessie Maclean (Verducci)
|94
|7
|Emma Petersen (7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic)
|89
|8
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMotion)
|86
|9
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)
|62
|10
|Kacey Manderfield (Wolverine Sports Club)
|60
|11
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|59
|12
|Kendi Thomas (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|55
|13
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)
|44
|14
|Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)
|44
|15
|Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
|36
|16
|Gwen Inglis (Treads.com/DFT)
|35
|17
|Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)
|34
|18
|Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|33
|19
|Patricia Black (Morgan Stanley)
|32
|20
|Gina Voci (Spokes Woman Syndicate)
|31
|21
|Linda Sone (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Clu)
|29
|22
|Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|28
|23
|Erica Allar (Team VBF)
|28
|24
|Nicole Freedman (Wheelworks Racing)
|26
|25
|Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|24
|26
|Sidney Brown (Treads.com/DFT)
|21
|27
|Kristina Seley (Touchstone Cycling)
|20
|28
|Cathryn Merla-Watson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|20
|29
|Rita Klofta (Pista Elite)
|18
|30
|Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College)
|17
|31
|Deborah Dust (Bouledogue Tout Noir)
|16
|32
|Anne Meyer (Mercy-Specialized)
|16
|33
|Jennifer Yaeso (Gallatin Alpine Sports)
|13
|34
|Holly Mathews (Unattached)
|10
|35
|Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)
|9
|36
|Bianca Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|8
|37
|Sarah Mcguire (Priority Health Cycling Team)
|7
|38
|Melissa Dahlman (MBRC/Flanders)
|7
|39
|Kim Ciolli (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|4
|40
|Elizabeth Lauer (University of Wisconsin-Whitew)
|3
|41
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Association)
|3
|42
|Julie Kuliecza (Fruit66/Artemis)
|3
|43
|Jenette Williams (Team CARD)
|2
|44
|Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf C.C.)
|2
|45
|Christine Riker (Dolce Vita Cycling)
|1
|46
|Linsey Sandoval (Treads.com/DFT
|1
