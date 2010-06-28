Trending

Menzies minces the field

Stemper and Caravella cruise to overall wins

Image 1 of 20

Tina Schofield was the best amateur in the women's field.

Tina Schofield was the best amateur in the women's field.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 2 of 20

The pro men wait to start in Waukesha.

The pro men wait to start in Waukesha.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 3 of 20

The UnitedHealthcare train in full flight.

The UnitedHealthcare train in full flight.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 4 of 20

The stage 11 pro women podium (l-r): Kori Seehafer, Jennifer Purcell and Tina Schofield.

The stage 11 pro women podium (l-r): Kori Seehafer, Jennifer Purcell and Tina Schofield.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 5 of 20

Jennifer Purcell (Team Hotel San Jose) wins the women's race.

Jennifer Purcell (Team Hotel San Jose) wins the women's race.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 6 of 20

The stage 11 podium (l-r): Mike Northey, Karl Menzies and Hilton Clarke.

The stage 11 podium (l-r): Mike Northey, Karl Menzies and Hilton Clarke.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 7 of 20

Eventual winner Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis).

Eventual winner Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis).
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 8 of 20

The Verizon p/b ABD boys head the field.

The Verizon p/b ABD boys head the field.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 9 of 20

And it's time for a dance from Carrie Cash on the podium.

And it's time for a dance from Carrie Cash on the podium.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 10 of 20

The break in the pro men's race was hunted down.

The break in the pro men's race was hunted down.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 11 of 20

Karl Menzies positioned himself well throughout the race.

Karl Menzies positioned himself well throughout the race.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 12 of 20

Chris Arndt is the best amateur in the men's field.

Chris Arndt is the best amateur in the men's field.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 13 of 20

Overall winner James Stemper gets the kisses on the podium.

Overall winner James Stemper gets the kisses on the podium.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 14 of 20

The final overall men's podium (l-r): Chad Hartley, James Stemper and Aurelion Passeron.

The final overall men's podium (l-r): Chad Hartley, James Stemper and Aurelion Passeron.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 15 of 20

James Stemper gets the winner's Sartori Asiago cheese.

James Stemper gets the winner's Sartori Asiago cheese.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 16 of 20

Karl Menzies is interviewed after his win.

Karl Menzies is interviewed after his win.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 17 of 20

The final overall women's podium (l-r): Carrie Cash, Sarah Caravella and Tina Schofield.

The final overall women's podium (l-r): Carrie Cash, Sarah Caravella and Tina Schofield.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 18 of 20

The pro women's field in Waukesha.

The pro women's field in Waukesha.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 19 of 20

The kids had their own race in Waukesha.

The kids had their own race in Waukesha.
(Image credit: John Wilke)
Image 20 of 20

Sarah Caravella handles the Sartori Asiago cheese.

Sarah Caravella handles the Sartori Asiago cheese.
(Image credit: John Wilke)

Results

Pro 1/2 Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
2Michael Northey (Rubicon Orbea)
3Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
4Jason Allen (Rubicon Orbea)
5Aurelion Passeron (Garneau)
6Robert White (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
7Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
8James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
9Jorge Espinoza (PreRace.com)
10Logan Garey (Team Rio Grande)
11Jacob Mueller (Investors Community Bank)
12Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
13Jonathan Sundt (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
14Bryce Mead (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
15Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
16Evan Fader (Investors Community Bank)
17Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
18Roman Van Uden (Rubicon Orbea)
19Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
20Robert Bush (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
21James Williamson (Bike Religion)
22Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
23Jonathan Cook (Nova IS Corp)
24Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
25Tim Pacholski
26Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro )
27K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling )
28Taylor Gunman (Rubicon Orbea)
29Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
30Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
31Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
32Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
33Adam Mcclurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
34Mark Hughes (CZ Velo)

Pro 1/2/3 Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jennifer Purcell (Team Hotel San Jose)
2Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
3Tina Schofield (Z-Motion)
4Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)
5Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
6Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
7Jessie Maclean (Verducci)
8Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMotion)
9Kendi Thomas (Kenda Tire)
10Whitney Gaggioli (Unattached)
11Bianca Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
12Cathryn Merla-Watson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
13Patricia Black (Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Sp)
14Sarah Caravella (Team CARD)
15Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
16Christine Riker (Dolce Vita Cycling)
17Kate Ross
18Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis)
19Laurel Green (Team Bici Sport)
20Aimee Allen
21Rebecca Finley (Team Kenda)
22Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
23Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)

Pro 1/2 Men Final Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)146pts
2Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)125
3Mike Northey (Rubicon Orbea)123
4Aurelion Passeron (Garneau)119
5Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)110
6Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen's)100
7Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro )90
8Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling)89
9James Williamson88
10Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)87
11Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)72
12Logan Garey (Team Rio Grande)61
13Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)58
14Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)57
15Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis)54
16Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)50
17Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)50
18Derek Goerke (Bianchi/Grand Performance)49
19Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)45
20Jonny Sundt (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)44
21Ben Chaddock (Rubicon Orbea)43
22Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)41
23Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/ MC2)40
24Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling Team)39
25Karl Menzies (United Healthcare Professionals)39
26Roman Van Uden (Rubicon Orbea)38
27Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare Professionals)38
28John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)37
29Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)37
30Andrew Gonzales (FCS/Metro Volkswagon)36
31Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis)33
32David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis)32
33Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)31
34Diego Galavito (Aerocat Cycling Team)30
35Elliot Gaunt (Pelotonia p/b roll:)29
36Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp)26
37Joe Lewis (BCV/Scion p/b Stevinson Auto)25
38Jason Allen (Rubicon Orbea)25
39Ryan Freund (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)24
40Marco Aledia (Inferno Racing LLC)23
41Ben Damhoff (Team Gear Grinder)22
42Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)22
43Evan Fader (Investors Community Bank)21
44Tim Pacholski (Velo Trocadero)20
45Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis)18
46Jorge Espinoza18
47Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis)17
48John Minturn (AXA Equitable- CRCA)16
49Rob White (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)16
50Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)15
51Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)14
52Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care)14
53Weston Luzadder (NUVO Cultural Trail)14
54Jacob Mueller (Investors Community Bank)14
55Todd Hancock (ISCorp Cycling Team)13
56Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp)13
57Alan Antonuk (CCSH/RGF Pb Felt Bicycles Elit)12
58Brett Stewart (NUVO)12
59Brian Hill (Team Ion- United Healthcare)12
60James Langedale (Garneau)12
61Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling)12
62Brent Mahan (Nashvillecyclist.com)11
63Jonathan Clarke (United Healthcare Professionals)11
64John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)10
65Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)8
66Vince Roberge (Trail's Edge)8
67Mac Brennan (Priority Health Cycling Club)8
68James Baldesare (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN)7
69Max Anderson (Colavita)7
70Bryce Mead (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)7
71J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b GroSolar)6
72Robert Bush (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)6
73Ryan White (GearGrinder)5
74Joseph Kukolla (Nova IS Corp)5
75Victor Ayala (Aerocat Cycling Team)4
76Jordan Roessingh (Nova IS Corp)3
77Alex Wieseler (Nova IS Corp)3
78Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)2
79Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)2
80Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)2
81Brad Schaeffer (NUVO / Cultural Trail)2
82Tim Norris (Missouri Elite Development Team)1
83Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)1
84Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)1

Pro 1/2/3 Women Final Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Caravella (Team CARD)203pts
2Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)193
3Tina Schofield (Z-Motion)179
4Jessie Maclean (Verducci)156
5Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMotion)153
6Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)130
7Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)127
8Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)105
9Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)98
10Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)95
11Emma Petersen (7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic)89
12Kendi Thomas (Hagens Berman Cycling)87
13Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)82
14Gina Voci (Spokes Woman Syndicate)62
15Cathryn Merla-Watson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)62
16Kristina Seley (Touchstone Cycling)61
17Kacey Manderfield (Wolverine Sports Club)60
18Patricia Black (Morgan Stanley)48
19Jennifer Purcell (Team Hotel San Jose p/b Gary Fisher)48
20Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)44
21Kim Ciolli (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)44
22Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling)40
23Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College)38
24Sidney Brown (Treads.com/DFT)37
25Gwen Inglis (Treads.com/DFT)35
26Melissa Dahlman (MBRC/Flanders)35
27Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)34
28Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)33
29Linda Sone (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Clu)29
30Bianca Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)29
31Erica Allar (Team VBF)28
32Nicole Freedman (Wheelworks Racing)26
33Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Association)25
34Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)24
35Anne Meyer (Mercy-Specialized)22
36Christine Riker (Dolce Vita Cycling)19
37Rita Klofta (Pista Elite)18
38Jennifer Yaeso (Gallatin Alpine Sports)17
39Deborah Dust (Bouledogue Tout Noir)16
40Whitney Gaggioli15
41Holly Mathews (Unattached)10
42Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)9
43Julie Kuliecza (Fruit66/Artemis)9
44Sarah Mcguire (Priority Health Cycling Team)7
45Linsey Sandoval (Treads.com/DFT)6
46Kate Ross (Team CARD)4
47Elizabeth Lauer (University of Wisconsin-Whitew)3
48Rachel Byus (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)3
49Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf C.C.)3
50Jenette Williams (Team CARD)2
51Laurel Green (Team Bici Sport)2

Latest on Cyclingnews