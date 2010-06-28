Menzies minces the field
Stemper and Caravella cruise to overall wins
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
|2
|Michael Northey (Rubicon Orbea)
|3
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
|4
|Jason Allen (Rubicon Orbea)
|5
|Aurelion Passeron (Garneau)
|6
|Robert White (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
|7
|Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|8
|James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
|9
|Jorge Espinoza (PreRace.com)
|10
|Logan Garey (Team Rio Grande)
|11
|Jacob Mueller (Investors Community Bank)
|12
|Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
|13
|Jonathan Sundt (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
|14
|Bryce Mead (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|15
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|16
|Evan Fader (Investors Community Bank)
|17
|Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|18
|Roman Van Uden (Rubicon Orbea)
|19
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
|20
|Robert Bush (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
|21
|James Williamson (Bike Religion)
|22
|Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|23
|Jonathan Cook (Nova IS Corp)
|24
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
|25
|Tim Pacholski
|26
|Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro )
|27
|K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling )
|28
|Taylor Gunman (Rubicon Orbea)
|29
|Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|30
|Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
|31
|Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|32
|Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|33
|Adam Mcclurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|34
|Mark Hughes (CZ Velo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jennifer Purcell (Team Hotel San Jose)
|2
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|3
|Tina Schofield (Z-Motion)
|4
|Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)
|5
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
|6
|Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
|7
|Jessie Maclean (Verducci)
|8
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMotion)
|9
|Kendi Thomas (Kenda Tire)
|10
|Whitney Gaggioli (Unattached)
|11
|Bianca Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|12
|Cathryn Merla-Watson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|13
|Patricia Black (Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Sp)
|14
|Sarah Caravella (Team CARD)
|15
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|16
|Christine Riker (Dolce Vita Cycling)
|17
|Kate Ross
|18
|Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis)
|19
|Laurel Green (Team Bici Sport)
|20
|Aimee Allen
|21
|Rebecca Finley (Team Kenda)
|22
|Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
|23
|Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
|146
|pts
|2
|Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
|125
|3
|Mike Northey (Rubicon Orbea)
|123
|4
|Aurelion Passeron (Garneau)
|119
|5
|Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|110
|6
|Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen's)
|100
|7
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro )
|90
|8
|Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling)
|89
|9
|James Williamson
|88
|10
|Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)
|87
|11
|Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
|72
|12
|Logan Garey (Team Rio Grande)
|61
|13
|Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|58
|14
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|57
|15
|Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis)
|54
|16
|Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|50
|17
|Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|50
|18
|Derek Goerke (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|49
|19
|Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
|45
|20
|Jonny Sundt (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
|44
|21
|Ben Chaddock (Rubicon Orbea)
|43
|22
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|41
|23
|Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/ MC2)
|40
|24
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|39
|25
|Karl Menzies (United Healthcare Professionals)
|39
|26
|Roman Van Uden (Rubicon Orbea)
|38
|27
|Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare Professionals)
|38
|28
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)
|37
|29
|Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)
|37
|30
|Andrew Gonzales (FCS/Metro Volkswagon)
|36
|31
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis)
|33
|32
|David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis)
|32
|33
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)
|31
|34
|Diego Galavito (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|30
|35
|Elliot Gaunt (Pelotonia p/b roll:)
|29
|36
|Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp)
|26
|37
|Joe Lewis (BCV/Scion p/b Stevinson Auto)
|25
|38
|Jason Allen (Rubicon Orbea)
|25
|39
|Ryan Freund (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|24
|40
|Marco Aledia (Inferno Racing LLC)
|23
|41
|Ben Damhoff (Team Gear Grinder)
|22
|42
|Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)
|22
|43
|Evan Fader (Investors Community Bank)
|21
|44
|Tim Pacholski (Velo Trocadero)
|20
|45
|Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis)
|18
|46
|Jorge Espinoza
|18
|47
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis)
|17
|48
|John Minturn (AXA Equitable- CRCA)
|16
|49
|Rob White (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
|16
|50
|Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)
|15
|51
|Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|14
|52
|Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care)
|14
|53
|Weston Luzadder (NUVO Cultural Trail)
|14
|54
|Jacob Mueller (Investors Community Bank)
|14
|55
|Todd Hancock (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|13
|56
|Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp)
|13
|57
|Alan Antonuk (CCSH/RGF Pb Felt Bicycles Elit)
|12
|58
|Brett Stewart (NUVO)
|12
|59
|Brian Hill (Team Ion- United Healthcare)
|12
|60
|James Langedale (Garneau)
|12
|61
|Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling)
|12
|62
|Brent Mahan (Nashvillecyclist.com)
|11
|63
|Jonathan Clarke (United Healthcare Professionals)
|11
|64
|John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|10
|65
|Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|8
|66
|Vince Roberge (Trail's Edge)
|8
|67
|Mac Brennan (Priority Health Cycling Club)
|8
|68
|James Baldesare (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN)
|7
|69
|Max Anderson (Colavita)
|7
|70
|Bryce Mead (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)
|7
|71
|J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b GroSolar)
|6
|72
|Robert Bush (KENDA Pro Cycling pb GEARGRINDER)
|6
|73
|Ryan White (GearGrinder)
|5
|74
|Joseph Kukolla (Nova IS Corp)
|5
|75
|Victor Ayala (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|4
|76
|Jordan Roessingh (Nova IS Corp)
|3
|77
|Alex Wieseler (Nova IS Corp)
|3
|78
|Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|2
|79
|Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|2
|80
|Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|2
|81
|Brad Schaeffer (NUVO / Cultural Trail)
|2
|82
|Tim Norris (Missouri Elite Development Team)
|1
|83
|Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
|1
|84
|Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Caravella (Team CARD)
|203
|pts
|2
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|193
|3
|Tina Schofield (Z-Motion)
|179
|4
|Jessie Maclean (Verducci)
|156
|5
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMotion)
|153
|6
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
|130
|7
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|127
|8
|Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)
|105
|9
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)
|98
|10
|Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|95
|11
|Emma Petersen (7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic)
|89
|12
|Kendi Thomas (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|87
|13
|Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
|82
|14
|Gina Voci (Spokes Woman Syndicate)
|62
|15
|Cathryn Merla-Watson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|62
|16
|Kristina Seley (Touchstone Cycling)
|61
|17
|Kacey Manderfield (Wolverine Sports Club)
|60
|18
|Patricia Black (Morgan Stanley)
|48
|19
|Jennifer Purcell (Team Hotel San Jose p/b Gary Fisher)
|48
|20
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)
|44
|21
|Kim Ciolli (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|44
|22
|Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|40
|23
|Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College)
|38
|24
|Sidney Brown (Treads.com/DFT)
|37
|25
|Gwen Inglis (Treads.com/DFT)
|35
|26
|Melissa Dahlman (MBRC/Flanders)
|35
|27
|Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)
|34
|28
|Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|33
|29
|Linda Sone (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Clu)
|29
|30
|Bianca Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|29
|31
|Erica Allar (Team VBF)
|28
|32
|Nicole Freedman (Wheelworks Racing)
|26
|33
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Association)
|25
|34
|Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|24
|35
|Anne Meyer (Mercy-Specialized)
|22
|36
|Christine Riker (Dolce Vita Cycling)
|19
|37
|Rita Klofta (Pista Elite)
|18
|38
|Jennifer Yaeso (Gallatin Alpine Sports)
|17
|39
|Deborah Dust (Bouledogue Tout Noir)
|16
|40
|Whitney Gaggioli
|15
|41
|Holly Mathews (Unattached)
|10
|42
|Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)
|9
|43
|Julie Kuliecza (Fruit66/Artemis)
|9
|44
|Sarah Mcguire (Priority Health Cycling Team)
|7
|45
|Linsey Sandoval (Treads.com/DFT)
|6
|46
|Kate Ross (Team CARD)
|4
|47
|Elizabeth Lauer (University of Wisconsin-Whitew)
|3
|48
|Rachel Byus (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|3
|49
|Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf C.C.)
|3
|50
|Jenette Williams (Team CARD)
|2
|51
|Laurel Green (Team Bici Sport)
|2
