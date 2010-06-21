Freund gets victory with collect call
Higgins bests BMW Bianchi at the line
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ryan Freund (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|2
|Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling pres)
|3
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro)
|4
|Andrew Crater (Aero Cycling)
|5
|Marco Aledia (Inferno Racing LLC)
|6
|Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|7
|Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Elite Cyclin)
|8
|Todd Hancock (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|9
|Alan Antonuk (CCSH/RGF Pb Felt Bicycles Elit)
|10
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)
|11
|James Williamson (Bike Religion)
|12
|Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)
|13
|Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|14
|James Baldesare (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN)
|15
|Elliot Gaunt (Hershey Cancer Institute-GPOA-)
|16
|Rudolph Napolitano (Liquid Fitness/Adageo Energy)
|17
|Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)
|18
|James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling pres)
|19
|Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care)
|20
|Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)
|21
|John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|22
|Robert White (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN)
|23
|Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
|24
|Ben Damhoff (Team GEARGRINDER)
|25
|Tim Norris (Missouri Elite Development Tea)
|26
|Andrew Armstrong (Matrix / RBM)
|27
|Ryan White (Team Geargrinder)
|28
|Eric Young (Morris Trucking Velo)
|29
|Jordan Roessingh (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
|30
|John Tomlinson (xXx Racing)
|31
|Dan Ajer (Team Wisconsin/MC2)
|32
|Maxwell Anderson (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|33
|Weston Luzadder (NUVO / Cultural Trail)
|34
|Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|35
|Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|36
|Vincent Roberge (Trail's Edge)
|37
|Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp)
|38
|Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|39
|Chris Arndt (LAPT CC)
|40
|J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|41
|Tim Pacholski
|42
|Jeffrey Schroetlin (ABD Cycling Team)
|43
|Gregory Christian (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|44
|Steven Holeczy (Northbranch)
|45
|Ben Anderson (Team Wisconsin/MC2)
|46
|Michael Chauner (Cykelcity.se)
|47
|K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|48
|Christan Griego (River Valley Cycling Club- RVC)
|49
|Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|50
|Nicholas Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|51
|Joe Stephens (Hayes/RPM)
|52
|Brian Koeneman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|53
|Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|54
|James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|55
|Christopher Mantel (velo trocadero cycling)
|56
|Andy Moskal (RGF Sports Marketing)
|57
|Brandon Feehery (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|58
|David Haase (Attitude Sports)
|59
|Marc Howe (GearGrinder)
|60
|Brent Emery (LifeCyclists)
|61
|Richard Fuqua (Outspokin/ Strenflex Cycling t)
|62
|Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|63
|Theodore Grober (Team Helen's)
|64
|Luke Holtan (Velo Trocadero)
|65
|Patrick Haley (VeloTrocadero)
|66
|Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|67
|Andrew Gonzales (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|68
|Jason Snider (Silver Cycling)
|69
|Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|70
|Jonathan Sundt (Kelly Benefit Strategi)
|71
|Nicholas Frye (Team Wisconsin/MC2)
|72
|Clayton Chase (Geargrinder)
|73
|Adam Mcclurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|74
|Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|75
|Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|76
|Jonathan Cook (Nova IS Corp)
|77
|Billy Jones (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|78
|Todd Miller (BVC/Nomad Cycling)
|79
|Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|80
|James Pradun (Great Dane Velo Club)
|81
|Isaac Neff (Alderfer Bergen)
|82
|Mike Buechel (Cafe Hollander RDC)
|83
|Hans Higdon (hampshire cycle club)
|84
|Charles Martin (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
|85
|Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro)
|86
|Morgan Wiswall (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|87
|Ross White (Team Geargrinder)
|89
|Jason Svaldi (Great Dane Velo Club)
|90
|Edward Frayer (Herbalife Lagrange)
|91
|Chad Dean (5Nines Cycling)
|92
|Mark Hughes (CZ Velo)
|93
|Scott Rosenfield (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|94
|Karl Rahn (Century Road Club Association)
|95
|Adam York (MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edg)
|96
|Nat Bricker (natbricker.com)
|97
|Timothy Clark (Colavita Racing)
|98
|Dylan Knutson (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|99
|David Paquette (Team Wisconsin-MC2)
|100
|Kyle Jacobson (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
|101
|Ryan Zook (Start2Finish)
|102
|Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
|103
|Gregg Brandt (GrandStay Hotels)
|104
|Austin Turner (CICC/Colorbiotics)
|105
|Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)
|106
|Richard Protasiewicz (Cafe Hollander RDC)
|107
|Garrett Mcallister (Team Wisconsin / MC2)
|108
|Logan Garey (Team Rio Grande)
|109
|Chris Black (Morgan Stanley Smith Barney /)
|DNF
|Christopher Chartier (alderfer bergen)
|DNF
|Brian Smith (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|DNF
|Daniel Lawrence (Dogfish Racing)
|DNF
|Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|DNF
|Andrew Bates (olympia orthopaedic assc.)
|DNF
|Tige Prickett (CZ Velo)
|DNF
|Steven Flurry (CZ Velo)
|DNF
|Alan Ziolkowski (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|DNF
|Brian Smith (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|DNF
|Frank Rowley (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|DNF
|John Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|DNF
|Devan Dunn (Bahati Foundation Elite Cyclin)
|DNF
|David Block (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|DNF
|Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)
|DNF
|David Jablonowski (Cafe Hollander RDC)
|DNF
|Ben Lund (Cafe Hollander)
|DNF
|Ian Robertson (Team KAOS Alegent Health)
|DNF
|Thomas Clark (Attitude Sports)
|DNF
|Joseph Shanahan (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Corey Behrens (Velo Trocadero)
|DNF
|David Moyer (XXX Racing)
|DNF
|Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|DNF
|Ryan Fleming (Minuteman Road Club)
|DNF
|J Gabriel Lloyd (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|DNF
|Firstname Lastname (Team)
|DNF
|Dallas Fowler
|DNF
|Michael Williams (Hollander RDC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cari Higgins (Proman Hit Squad)
|2
|Sarah Caravella (BMW Bianchi)
|3
|Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)
|4
|Frances Schofield (Z-Motion)
|5
|Kendi Thomas (Kenda Tire)
|6
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Revolution)
|7
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
|8
|Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)
|9
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)
|10
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMotion)
|11
|Holly Mathews (Nova IS Corp)
|12
|Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)
|13
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|14
|Linda Sone (Flanders Mpls Bicycle Racing C)
|15
|Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|16
|Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)
|17
|Rita Klofta (Pista Elite)
|18
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda)
|19
|Jenette Williams (Altarum Women's Cycling Team)
|20
|Anne Meyer (Mercy-Specialized)
|21
|Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|22
|Janelle Kellman (Dolce Vita)
|23
|Kimberly White (Team Geargrinder)
|24
|Kim Ciolli (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|25
|Patricia Kaufmann (Planet Bike)
|26
|Rachel Roessingh (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|27
|Unknown Rider
|28
|Michelle Montoya (ThinkCash Racing)
|29
|Unknown Rider
|30
|Kate Ross
|31
|Andrea Smessaert (LAPT CC)
|32
|Sydney Brown (Treads.com/DFT)
|33
|Patricia Black (Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Sp)
|34
|Aimee Allen
|35
|Whitney Gaggioli (Unattached)
|36
|Mary Magnani (Dolce Vita)
|37
|Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College)
|38
|Rachel Byus (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|39
|Julie Kuliecza (Fruit 66/ Artemis)
|40
|Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|41
|Cathryn Josefina Merla-Watson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|42
|Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
|43
|Lindsey Durst (Team Kenda)
|44
|Carrieann Kopernik (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
|45
|Christine Riker (Dolce Vita Cycling)
|46
|Camie Kornely (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sids Bikes)
|47
|Kim Jennings (ThinkCash Racing)
|DNS
|Pamela Loebig (Alderfer Bergen)
|DNS
|Dana Vicker (Hampshire Cycle Club)
|DNF
|Jessica Helmlinger (Cafe Hollander RDC)
|DNF
|Michelle Melka (Dolce Vita Cycling)
|DNF
|Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
|DNF
|Yvonne Schumacher (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
|DNF
|Nicole Freedman (Unattached)
|DNF
|Heidi Stangl (Gear Grinder)
|DNF
|Genevieve Whitson (MVP Healt Care Cycling)
|DNF
|Lindsey Kriete (Gear Grinder)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy