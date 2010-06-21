Trending

Results

Men - Pro/1/2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ryan Freund (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
2Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling pres)
3Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro)
4Andrew Crater (Aero Cycling)
5Marco Aledia (Inferno Racing LLC)
6Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
7Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Elite Cyclin)
8Todd Hancock (ISCorp Cycling Team)
9Alan Antonuk (CCSH/RGF Pb Felt Bicycles Elit)
10John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)
11James Williamson (Bike Religion)
12Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)
13Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
14James Baldesare (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN)
15Elliot Gaunt (Hershey Cancer Institute-GPOA-)
16Rudolph Napolitano (Liquid Fitness/Adageo Energy)
17Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)
18James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling pres)
19Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care)
20Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)
21John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
22Robert White (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN)
23Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
24Ben Damhoff (Team GEARGRINDER)
25Tim Norris (Missouri Elite Development Tea)
26Andrew Armstrong (Matrix / RBM)
27Ryan White (Team Geargrinder)
28Eric Young (Morris Trucking Velo)
29Jordan Roessingh (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
30John Tomlinson (xXx Racing)
31Dan Ajer (Team Wisconsin/MC2)
32Maxwell Anderson (Colavita Racing Inc.)
33Weston Luzadder (NUVO / Cultural Trail)
34Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
35Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)
36Vincent Roberge (Trail's Edge)
37Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp)
38Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)
39Chris Arndt (LAPT CC)
40J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)
41Tim Pacholski
42Jeffrey Schroetlin (ABD Cycling Team)
43Gregory Christian (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
44Steven Holeczy (Northbranch)
45Ben Anderson (Team Wisconsin/MC2)
46Michael Chauner (Cykelcity.se)
47K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
48Christan Griego (River Valley Cycling Club- RVC)
49Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)
50Nicholas Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
51Joe Stephens (Hayes/RPM)
52Brian Koeneman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
53Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
54James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team)
55Christopher Mantel (velo trocadero cycling)
56Andy Moskal (RGF Sports Marketing)
57Brandon Feehery (South Chicago Wheelmen)
58David Haase (Attitude Sports)
59Marc Howe (GearGrinder)
60Brent Emery (LifeCyclists)
61Richard Fuqua (Outspokin/ Strenflex Cycling t)
62Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
63Theodore Grober (Team Helen's)
64Luke Holtan (Velo Trocadero)
65Patrick Haley (VeloTrocadero)
66Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
67Andrew Gonzales (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
68Jason Snider (Silver Cycling)
69Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
70Jonathan Sundt (Kelly Benefit Strategi)
71Nicholas Frye (Team Wisconsin/MC2)
72Clayton Chase (Geargrinder)
73Adam Mcclurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
74Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
75Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)
76Jonathan Cook (Nova IS Corp)
77Billy Jones (ISCorp Cycling Team)
78Todd Miller (BVC/Nomad Cycling)
79Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
80James Pradun (Great Dane Velo Club)
81Isaac Neff (Alderfer Bergen)
82Mike Buechel (Cafe Hollander RDC)
83Hans Higdon (hampshire cycle club)
84Charles Martin (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
85Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro)
86Morgan Wiswall (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
87Ross White (Team Geargrinder)
89Jason Svaldi (Great Dane Velo Club)
90Edward Frayer (Herbalife Lagrange)
91Chad Dean (5Nines Cycling)
92Mark Hughes (CZ Velo)
93Scott Rosenfield (ISCorp Cycling Team)
94Karl Rahn (Century Road Club Association)
95Adam York (MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edg)
96Nat Bricker (natbricker.com)
97Timothy Clark (Colavita Racing)
98Dylan Knutson (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
99David Paquette (Team Wisconsin-MC2)
100Kyle Jacobson (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
101Ryan Zook (Start2Finish)
102Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
103Gregg Brandt (GrandStay Hotels)
104Austin Turner (CICC/Colorbiotics)
105Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)
106Richard Protasiewicz (Cafe Hollander RDC)
107Garrett Mcallister (Team Wisconsin / MC2)
108Logan Garey (Team Rio Grande)
109Chris Black (Morgan Stanley Smith Barney /)
DNFChristopher Chartier (alderfer bergen)
DNFBrian Smith (South Chicago Wheelmen)
DNFDaniel Lawrence (Dogfish Racing)
DNFDaniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
DNFAndrew Bates (olympia orthopaedic assc.)
DNFTige Prickett (CZ Velo)
DNFSteven Flurry (CZ Velo)
DNFAlan Ziolkowski (Colavita Racing Inc.)
DNFBrian Smith (South Chicago Wheelmen)
DNFFrank Rowley (South Chicago Wheelmen)
DNFJohn Seehafer (Team Type 1)
DNFDevan Dunn (Bahati Foundation Elite Cyclin)
DNFDavid Block (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
DNFColby Elliot (Bike Religion)
DNFDavid Jablonowski (Cafe Hollander RDC)
DNFBen Lund (Cafe Hollander)
DNFIan Robertson (Team KAOS Alegent Health)
DNFThomas Clark (Attitude Sports)
DNFJoseph Shanahan (ISCorp Cycling Team)
DNFCorey Behrens (Velo Trocadero)
DNFDavid Moyer (XXX Racing)
DNFAlexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)
DNFRyan Fleming (Minuteman Road Club)
DNFJ Gabriel Lloyd (Van Dessel Factory Team)
DNFFirstname Lastname (Team)
DNFDallas Fowler
DNFMichael Williams (Hollander RDC)

Women - 1/2/3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cari Higgins (Proman Hit Squad)
2Sarah Caravella (BMW Bianchi)
3Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)
4Frances Schofield (Z-Motion)
5Kendi Thomas (Kenda Tire)
6Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Revolution)
7Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
8Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)
9Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)
10Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMotion)
11Holly Mathews (Nova IS Corp)
12Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)
13Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
14Linda Sone (Flanders Mpls Bicycle Racing C)
15Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
16Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)
17Rita Klofta (Pista Elite)
18Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda)
19Jenette Williams (Altarum Women's Cycling Team)
20Anne Meyer (Mercy-Specialized)
21Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp Cycling Team)
22Janelle Kellman (Dolce Vita)
23Kimberly White (Team Geargrinder)
24Kim Ciolli (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
25Patricia Kaufmann (Planet Bike)
26Rachel Roessingh (ISCorp Cycling Team)
27Unknown Rider
28Michelle Montoya (ThinkCash Racing)
29Unknown Rider
30Kate Ross
31Andrea Smessaert (LAPT CC)
32Sydney Brown (Treads.com/DFT)
33Patricia Black (Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Sp)
34Aimee Allen
35Whitney Gaggioli (Unattached)
36Mary Magnani (Dolce Vita)
37Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College)
38Rachel Byus (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
39Julie Kuliecza (Fruit 66/ Artemis)
40Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
41Cathryn Josefina Merla-Watson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
42Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
43Lindsey Durst (Team Kenda)
44Carrieann Kopernik (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
45Christine Riker (Dolce Vita Cycling)
46Camie Kornely (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sids Bikes)
47Kim Jennings (ThinkCash Racing)
DNSPamela Loebig (Alderfer Bergen)
DNSDana Vicker (Hampshire Cycle Club)
DNFJessica Helmlinger (Cafe Hollander RDC)
DNFMichelle Melka (Dolce Vita Cycling)
DNFMorgan Patton (Team Type 1)
DNFYvonne Schumacher (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
DNFNicole Freedman (Unattached)
DNFHeidi Stangl (Gear Grinder)
DNFGenevieve Whitson (MVP Healt Care Cycling)
DNFLindsey Kriete (Gear Grinder)

