Cummings wins Tour Méditerranéen time trial

BMC Briton moves into overall lead

New Tour Méditerranéen leader Stephen Cummings (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Tour Méditerranéen time trial was a bit too hilly for Taylor Phinney's liking

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli) in action during the time trial at Tour Méditerranéen

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing) finished second in the Tour Méditerranéen time trial stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) placed third in the Tour Méditerranéen time trial stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour Méditerranéen leader Stephen Cummings (BMC) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stephen Cummings (BMC) en route to victory in the Tour Méditerranéen time trial stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jersey holders at Tour Méditerranéen after the time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stephen Cummings (BMC) is the new leader of the Tour Méditerranéen after winning the time trial stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stephen Cummings (BMC) dons the Tour Méditerranéen leader's jersey after winning the penultimate stage time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) time trials at the Tour Méditerranéen

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) in action during the Tour Méditerranéen time trial stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) finished third in the Tour Méditerranéen time trial stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Luxembourg time trial champion Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) cracked the top-10 in the Tour Méditerranéen time trial stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing) placed second to Stephen Cummings in the Tour Méditerranéen time trial stage, just four seconds off the pace

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) en route to a 4th place result in the Tour Méditerranéen time trial stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stephen Cummings (BMC) in the Tour Méditerranéen leader's jersey following his victory in Saturday afternoon's time trial

(Image credit: Sirotti)
With his time trial victory, Stephen Cummings (BMC) is the new Tour Méditerranéen leader

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stephen Cummings (BMC) on the podium after winning the time trial stage at Tour Méditerranéen

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stephen Cummings (BMC) powers to victory and the leader's jersey in the time trial stage at Tour Méditerranéen

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tour Méditerranéen leader John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) was not able to successfully defend the yellow jersey during the time trial stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Following the third straight stage win by John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) in Saturday morning's stage at Tour Méditerranéen, Stephen Cummings (BMC Racing Team) put his chrono prowess on display later in the day with a victory in the afternoon's 18.2km individual time trial.

The 32-year-old Briton finished the route in 24:27, fast enough to beat WorldTour debutant Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing) by four seconds while French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) stopped the clock for third at 10 seconds. The stage win moves Cummings into the general classification lead with one stage remaining.

"It was a good time trial for me; I like these kinds of climbs that aren't too steep," said Cummings. "It was a little bit technical but we looked at it last week, so I knew the course well."

The top 11 riders in the time trial also occupy the top 11 positions of the general classification with time gaps identical to the time differences against the clock as they all started the day tied on time with previous race leader John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano). After winning three straight stages and holding the leader's yellow jersey, Degenkolb finished the hilly time trial in 41st place, 1:28 down on Cummings, and would relinquish the GC leadership to the BMC rider.

The Tour Méditerranéen Cycliste Professionnel concludes on Sunday with a 192.7km stage that finishes with a climb up Mont Faron.

Results
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:24:27
2Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:00:04
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:10
4Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:34
6Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:35
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:37
8Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
9Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:44
10Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:46
11Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:49
12Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:51
14Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:53
15Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:55
16Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:56
17Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
18Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:01
19Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:02
20Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:03
21Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:01:04
22Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:08
23Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:10
24Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:12
25Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:13
26Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
27Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:15
28Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:16
29Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:17
30Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:18
31Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:01:20
32Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:22
33Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
35Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
36Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:24
37Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
38Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
39Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:26
40Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:27
41John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:28
42Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:29
43Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
44Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:30
45Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:31
46Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
47Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:32
48Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
49Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
50Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:33
51Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
52Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:35
53Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
54Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:36
55Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:37
56Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:38
57Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
58Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:01:39
59Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:41
60Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:42
61Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:43
62Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:45
63Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:46
64Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
65Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:48
67Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
68Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
69Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:50
70Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:52
71Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:53
72Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
73Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:54
74Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:55
75Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:56
76Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
77Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:01:59
78Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:00
79Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:02:01
80Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
81Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
82Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:02
83Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
84Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:02:03
85Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
86Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:04
87Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
88Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:05
89Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:06
90Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:07
91Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
92Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:09
93Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:02:10
94Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:11
95Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
96Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
97Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:12
98Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:16
99Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
100Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:02:17
101Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:02:20
102Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:02:21
103Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:22
104Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
105Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:02:25
106Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
107Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:26
108Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:27
109Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:31
110Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
111Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:02:33
112Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:35
113Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:02:36
115Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:38
116Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:39
117Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:41
118Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:02:42
119Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
120Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:43
121Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
122Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
123Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:45
124Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:46
125Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:48
127Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:49
128Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:51
129Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:02:53
130Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:55
131Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:56
132Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:57
133Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:03:04
134Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:05
135Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
136Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:08
137Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:09
138Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh0:03:12
139Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:13
140Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
141Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:14
142Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:16
143Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:03:18
144Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:24
145Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
146Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh0:03:39
147Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:53
148Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
149George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh0:03:58
150Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh0:03:59
151Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh0:04:12
152Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:04:33
153Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia0:04:41
DNSJean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNSRodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia

General classification after stage 3b
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team11:33:55
2Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:00:04
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:10
4Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:34
6Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:35
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:37
8Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
9Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:44
10Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:46
11Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:49
12Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:51
13Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:53
14Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:55
15Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:56
16Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:01
17Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:02
18Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:03
19Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:10
20Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:12
21Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:13
22Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:15
23Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:16
24Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:01:20
25Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:01:22
26Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
27Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
28Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:24
29Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:27
30John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:28
31Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:29
32Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:31
33Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
34Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:01:32
35Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:33
36Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:36
37Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:43
38Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:46
39Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:01:48
41Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
42Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:52
43Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:53
44Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
45Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:56
46Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:03
47Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:04
48Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh0:02:07
49Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:11
50Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:16
51Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:35
52Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:02:36
53Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:41
54Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:51
55Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:03:15
56Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:16
57Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:19
58Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:20
59Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:03:29
60Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:03:33
61Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:37
62Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:41
63Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:49
64Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:53
65Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:04:06
66Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:07
67Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:10
68Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 930:04:12
69Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:16
70Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:04:17
71Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:04:18
72Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
73Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:22
74Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:27
75Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:38
76Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:04:42
77Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:46
78Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:04:54
79Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:00
80Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:05:15
81Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:19
82Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:29
83Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:05:43
84Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:05:49
86Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:06:05
87Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:07
88Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:06:10
89Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:06:23
90Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:24
91Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:36
92Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:07:31
93Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:07
94Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:09:08
95Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:09:10
96Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:13
97Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:09:16
98Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:09:17
99Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:20
100Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:58
101Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:11:09
102Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:11:27
103Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:11:38
104Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:11:48
105Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:12:10
106Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:12:16
107Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:12:19
108Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:46
109Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:10
110Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:14:21
111Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:14:43
112Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:44
113Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:15:17
114Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:32
115Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:15:33
116Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:15:36
117Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:15:46
118Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh0:15:55
119Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh0:16:22
120Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:16:38
121Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:16:40
122Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:48
123Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:16:57
124Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:12
125Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:17:27
126Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:17:35
127Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh0:18:07
128Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:30
129Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:19:01
130Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:19:29
131Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:20:28
132Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
133Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:20:47
134Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:20:56
135Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:21:05
136Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:21:42
137Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:14
138Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:22:28
139Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:40
140Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:23:27
141Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:23:43
142Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:24:07
143Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh0:24:46
144Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:25:15
145Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:28:04
146Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:11
147George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh0:31:30
148Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:31:51
149Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:05
150Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia0:33:35
151Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:33:37
152Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh0:34:59
153Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:35:41

