Following the third straight stage win by John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) in Saturday morning's stage at Tour Méditerranéen, Stephen Cummings (BMC Racing Team) put his chrono prowess on display later in the day with a victory in the afternoon's 18.2km individual time trial.

The 32-year-old Briton finished the route in 24:27, fast enough to beat WorldTour debutant Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing) by four seconds while French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) stopped the clock for third at 10 seconds. The stage win moves Cummings into the general classification lead with one stage remaining.

"It was a good time trial for me; I like these kinds of climbs that aren't too steep," said Cummings. "It was a little bit technical but we looked at it last week, so I knew the course well."

The top 11 riders in the time trial also occupy the top 11 positions of the general classification with time gaps identical to the time differences against the clock as they all started the day tied on time with previous race leader John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano). After winning three straight stages and holding the leader's yellow jersey, Degenkolb finished the hilly time trial in 41st place, 1:28 down on Cummings, and would relinquish the GC leadership to the BMC rider.

The Tour Méditerranéen Cycliste Professionnel concludes on Sunday with a 192.7km stage that finishes with a climb up Mont Faron.

Results 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:24:27 2 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:04 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:10 4 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:15 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:34 6 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:35 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:37 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 9 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:44 10 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:46 11 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:49 12 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:51 14 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:53 15 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:55 16 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:56 17 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:01 19 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:02 20 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:03 21 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:01:04 22 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:08 23 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:10 24 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:12 25 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:13 26 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:15 28 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:16 29 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:17 30 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:18 31 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:01:20 32 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:01:22 33 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:24 37 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 38 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:26 40 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:27 41 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:28 42 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:29 43 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 44 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:30 45 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:31 46 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 47 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:32 48 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 49 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 50 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:01:33 51 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 52 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:35 53 Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF 54 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:36 55 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:37 56 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:38 57 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 58 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:39 59 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:41 60 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:42 61 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:43 62 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:45 63 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:46 64 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 65 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 66 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:01:48 67 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 68 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 69 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:50 70 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:52 71 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:53 72 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 73 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:54 74 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:55 75 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:56 76 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 77 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:01:59 78 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:00 79 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:02:01 80 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 81 Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93 82 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:02 83 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:02:03 85 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 86 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:04 87 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 88 Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:05 89 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:06 90 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:07 91 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh 92 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:09 93 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:02:10 94 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:11 95 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 96 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 97 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:12 98 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:16 99 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 100 Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:02:17 101 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:02:20 102 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:02:21 103 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:22 104 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 105 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:02:25 106 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 107 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:26 108 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:27 109 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:31 110 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 111 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:02:33 112 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:35 113 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:02:36 115 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:38 116 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:39 117 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:41 118 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:02:42 119 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 120 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:43 121 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 122 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 123 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:45 124 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:46 125 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:48 127 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:49 128 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:51 129 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:02:53 130 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:55 131 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:56 132 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:57 133 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:03:04 134 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:05 135 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 136 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:08 137 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:09 138 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:03:12 139 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:13 140 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 141 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:14 142 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:16 143 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:03:18 144 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:03:24 145 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 146 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:03:39 147 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:53 148 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 149 George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:03:58 150 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:03:59 151 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:04:12 152 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:04:33 153 Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia 0:04:41 DNS Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement DNS Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia