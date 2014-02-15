Cummings wins Tour Méditerranéen time trial
BMC Briton moves into overall lead
Following the third straight stage win by John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) in Saturday morning's stage at Tour Méditerranéen, Stephen Cummings (BMC Racing Team) put his chrono prowess on display later in the day with a victory in the afternoon's 18.2km individual time trial.
The 32-year-old Briton finished the route in 24:27, fast enough to beat WorldTour debutant Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing) by four seconds while French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) stopped the clock for third at 10 seconds. The stage win moves Cummings into the general classification lead with one stage remaining.
"It was a good time trial for me; I like these kinds of climbs that aren't too steep," said Cummings. "It was a little bit technical but we looked at it last week, so I knew the course well."
The top 11 riders in the time trial also occupy the top 11 positions of the general classification with time gaps identical to the time differences against the clock as they all started the day tied on time with previous race leader John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano). After winning three straight stages and holding the leader's yellow jersey, Degenkolb finished the hilly time trial in 41st place, 1:28 down on Cummings, and would relinquish the GC leadership to the BMC rider.
The Tour Méditerranéen Cycliste Professionnel concludes on Sunday with a 192.7km stage that finishes with a climb up Mont Faron.
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:27
|2
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:04
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:10
|4
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:34
|6
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:35
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:37
|8
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|9
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:44
|10
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:46
|11
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:49
|12
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:51
|14
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:53
|15
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:55
|16
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:56
|17
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:01
|19
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:02
|20
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:03
|21
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:01:04
|22
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:08
|23
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:10
|24
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:12
|25
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:13
|26
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:15
|28
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:16
|29
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:17
|30
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:18
|31
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:01:20
|32
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:01:22
|33
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:24
|37
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|38
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:26
|40
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:27
|41
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:28
|42
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:29
|43
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:30
|45
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:31
|46
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|47
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:32
|48
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|49
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|50
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:01:33
|51
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|52
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:35
|53
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|54
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:36
|55
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:37
|56
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:38
|57
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|58
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:39
|59
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:41
|60
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:42
|61
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:43
|62
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:45
|63
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:46
|64
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|65
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:01:48
|67
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|68
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|69
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:50
|70
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:52
|71
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:53
|72
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|73
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:54
|74
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:55
|75
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:56
|76
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|77
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:01:59
|78
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:00
|79
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:02:01
|80
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|81
|Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
|82
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:02
|83
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:02:03
|85
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|86
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:04
|87
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|88
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:05
|89
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:06
|90
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:07
|91
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
|92
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:09
|93
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:02:10
|94
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:11
|95
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|96
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|97
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:12
|98
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:16
|99
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|100
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:02:17
|101
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:02:20
|102
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:02:21
|103
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:22
|104
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|105
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:02:25
|106
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|107
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:26
|108
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:27
|109
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:31
|110
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|111
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:02:33
|112
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:35
|113
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:02:36
|115
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:38
|116
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:39
|117
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:41
|118
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:42
|119
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|120
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:43
|121
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|122
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|123
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:45
|124
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:46
|125
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:48
|127
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:49
|128
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:51
|129
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:02:53
|130
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:55
|131
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:56
|132
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:57
|133
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:03:04
|134
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:05
|135
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|136
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:08
|137
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:09
|138
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:03:12
|139
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:13
|140
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|141
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:14
|142
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:16
|143
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:03:18
|144
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:24
|145
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|146
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:03:39
|147
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:53
|148
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|149
|George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:03:58
|150
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:03:59
|151
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:04:12
|152
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:04:33
|153
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|0:04:41
|DNS
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNS
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|11:33:55
|2
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:04
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:10
|4
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:34
|6
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:35
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:37
|8
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|9
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:44
|10
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:46
|11
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:49
|12
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:51
|13
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:53
|14
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:55
|15
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:56
|16
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:01
|17
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:02
|18
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:03
|19
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:10
|20
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:12
|21
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|22
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:15
|23
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:16
|24
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:01:20
|25
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:01:22
|26
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:24
|29
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:27
|30
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:28
|31
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|32
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:31
|33
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|34
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:01:32
|35
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:01:33
|36
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:36
|37
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:43
|38
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:46
|39
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:01:48
|41
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|42
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:52
|43
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:53
|44
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|45
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:56
|46
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:03
|47
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:04
|48
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:02:07
|49
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:11
|50
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:16
|51
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:35
|52
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:02:36
|53
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:41
|54
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:51
|55
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:03:15
|56
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:16
|57
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:19
|58
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:20
|59
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:03:29
|60
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:03:33
|61
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:37
|62
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:41
|63
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:49
|64
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:53
|65
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:04:06
|66
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:07
|67
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:10
|68
|Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:04:12
|69
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:16
|70
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:04:17
|71
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:04:18
|72
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|73
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:22
|74
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:27
|75
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:38
|76
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:04:42
|77
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:46
|78
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:04:54
|79
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:00
|80
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:05:15
|81
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:19
|82
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:29
|83
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:05:43
|84
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:05:49
|86
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:06:05
|87
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:07
|88
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:06:10
|89
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:23
|90
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:24
|91
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:36
|92
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:07:31
|93
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:07
|94
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:08
|95
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:09:10
|96
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:13
|97
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:09:16
|98
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:09:17
|99
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:20
|100
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:58
|101
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:09
|102
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:11:27
|103
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:11:38
|104
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:11:48
|105
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:10
|106
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:12:16
|107
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:12:19
|108
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:46
|109
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:10
|110
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:14:21
|111
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:14:43
|112
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:44
|113
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:17
|114
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:32
|115
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:15:33
|116
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:15:36
|117
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:46
|118
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:15:55
|119
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:16:22
|120
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:16:38
|121
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:16:40
|122
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:48
|123
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:16:57
|124
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:12
|125
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:17:27
|126
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:17:35
|127
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:18:07
|128
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:30
|129
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:01
|130
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:19:29
|131
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:20:28
|132
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|133
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:20:47
|134
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:20:56
|135
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:21:05
|136
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:21:42
|137
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:14
|138
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:22:28
|139
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:40
|140
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:23:27
|141
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:23:43
|142
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:24:07
|143
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:24:46
|144
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:25:15
|145
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:28:04
|146
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:11
|147
|George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:31:30
|148
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:31:51
|149
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:05
|150
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|0:33:35
|151
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:33:37
|152
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:34:59
|153
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:35:41
