Tewelde Weldegaber claims opening stage
Abrha second in sprint
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri)
|2:31:23
|2
|Freqalsi Abrha (Eri)
|3
|Yonatan Mesfn (Eri)
|4
|Natnael Berhane (Eri)
|5
|Dawit Araya (Eri)
|6
|Michael Tikue (Eri)
|7
|Samson Gichuru (Ken)
|8
|Sultan Assiri (KSA)
|9
|Yonnas Fesehaye (Eri)
|10
|Ismael Chelanga Maiyo (Ken)
|11
|Tesfay Abrhaha Habtemariam (Eri)
|12
|Ahmed Majrashi (KSA)
|13
|Yonas Zeray (Eri)
|14
|Paul Agorir (Ken)
|15
|Semere Mengs (Eri)
|16
|Antony Muite (Ken)
|17
|Mehreteab Tedros (Eri)
|0:00:09
|18
|Berlouet Yemane (Eri)
|19
|Mohammed Aimabyuq (KSA)
|0:09:37
|20
|John Njenga (Ken)
|21
|Abdulati Aghrbi (Lba)
|0:10:23
|22
|Mahmud Rabah A-Selini (Lba)
|0:10:42
|23
|Abdallah Al Malti (Lba)
|0:14:01
|24
|Zakayo Nderi Mwai (Ken)
|25
|Bahadhin Agil Omar (Lba)
|0:14:08
|26
|Salmane Sherit (KSA)
|27
|Tarig Babikir (Sud)
|0:30:32
|28
|Ghanem Al-Habrati (KSA)
|0:40:42
|29
|Ahmad Hassan Ismail (Sud)
|0:42:38
|30
|Osman Suliman (Sud)
|31
|Farah Matar (Sud)
|DNF
|Elsadig Yousof (Sud)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri)
|2:31:23
|2
|Freqalsi Abrha (Eri)
|3
|Yonatan Mesfn (Eri)
|4
|Natnael Berhane (Eri)
|5
|Dawit Araya (Eri)
|6
|Michael Tikue (Eri)
|7
|Samson Gichuru (Ken)
|8
|Sultan Assiri (KSA)
|9
|Yonnas Fesehaye (Eri)
|10
|Ismael Chelanga Maiyo (Ken)
|11
|Tesfay Abrhaha Habtemariam (Eri)
|12
|Ahmed Majrashi (KSA)
|13
|Yonas Zeray (Eri)
|14
|Paul Agorir (Ken)
|15
|Semere Mengs (Eri)
|16
|Antony Muite (Ken)
|17
|Mehreteab Tedros (Eri)
|0:00:09
|18
|Berlouet Yemane (Eri)
|19
|Mohammed Aimabyuq (KSA)
|0:09:37
|20
|John Njenga (Ken)
|21
|Abdulati Aghrbi (Lba)
|0:10:23
|22
|Mahmud Rabah A-Selini (Lba)
|0:10:42
|23
|Abdallah Al Malti (Lba)
|0:14:01
|24
|Zakayo Nderi Mwai (Ken)
|25
|Bahadhin Agil Omar (Lba)
|0:14:08
|26
|Salmane Sherit (KSA)
|27
|Tarig Babikir (Sud)
|0:30:32
|28
|Ghanem Al-Habrati (KSA)
|0:40:42
|29
|Ahmad Hassan Ismail (Sud)
|0:42:38
|30
|Osman Suliman (Sud)
|31
|Farah Matar (Sud)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy