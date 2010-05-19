Trending

Tewelde Weldegaber claims opening stage

Abrha second in sprint

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri)2:31:23
2Freqalsi Abrha (Eri)
3Yonatan Mesfn (Eri)
4Natnael Berhane (Eri)
5Dawit Araya (Eri)
6Michael Tikue (Eri)
7Samson Gichuru (Ken)
8Sultan Assiri (KSA)
9Yonnas Fesehaye (Eri)
10Ismael Chelanga Maiyo (Ken)
11Tesfay Abrhaha Habtemariam (Eri)
12Ahmed Majrashi (KSA)
13Yonas Zeray (Eri)
14Paul Agorir (Ken)
15Semere Mengs (Eri)
16Antony Muite (Ken)
17Mehreteab Tedros (Eri)0:00:09
18Berlouet Yemane (Eri)
19Mohammed Aimabyuq (KSA)0:09:37
20John Njenga (Ken)
21Abdulati Aghrbi (Lba)0:10:23
22Mahmud Rabah A-Selini (Lba)0:10:42
23Abdallah Al Malti (Lba)0:14:01
24Zakayo Nderi Mwai (Ken)
25Bahadhin Agil Omar (Lba)0:14:08
26Salmane Sherit (KSA)
27Tarig Babikir (Sud)0:30:32
28Ghanem Al-Habrati (KSA)0:40:42
29Ahmad Hassan Ismail (Sud)0:42:38
30Osman Suliman (Sud)
31Farah Matar (Sud)
DNFElsadig Yousof (Sud)

