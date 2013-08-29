Bouhanni claims hat-trick at Tour du Poitou-Charentes
Frenchman beat Pelucchi and Appollonio
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|3
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|4
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Europcar
|5
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Etixx-iHNed
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy