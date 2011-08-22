Trending

Tour du Poitou-Charentes past winners

Champions from 1987-2010

Past Winners
#
2010Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur Sojasun
2009Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank
2008Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
2007Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
2006Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Cofidis
2005Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Cofidis
2004Stéphane Barthe (Fra) Oktos
2003Jens Voigt (Ger) C.A.
2002Guido Trentin (Ita) Cofidis
2001Jens Voigt (Ger) C.A.
2000Floyd Landis (USA) Manheim Auctions
1999Christophe Moreau (Fra) Festina
1998Lauri Aus (Est) Casino
1997Joachim Andrade (Por) Maia
1996Eddy Seigneur (Fra) Gan
1995Nicolas Aubier (Fra) Gan
1994Philippe Gaumont (Fra) Castorama
1993Thierry Marie (Fra) Festina
1992Pascal Lance (Fra) Groupe Z
1991Kim Andersen (Den) Groupe Z
1990Youri Manyoulov (Rus) C.S.K.A Moscou
1989Pavel Tonkov (Rus) C.S.K.A Moscou
1988Pascal Peyramaure (Fra) Groupe Z
1987Jean-Louis Conan (Fra) V.C Scaer

Latest on Cyclingnews