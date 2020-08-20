Tour du Limousin: Philipsen wins stage 3
By Cyclingnews
Belgian beats Jake Stewart and Benjamin Declercq in Chamberet
Stage 3: Ussac - Chamberet
Jasper Philipsen gave UAE Team Emirates their second consecutive stage victory at the Tour du Limousin, dominating the uphill sprint finish in Chamberet.
Young British rider Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) again impressed, finishing second, with Benjamin Declercq (Arkea-Samsic) third. Italy's Luca Wakermann (Vini Zabù – KTM) retained the overall race lead.
More to come...
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|4:36:21
|2
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Arkéa-Samsic
|4
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|5
|Gonzalo Serrano (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Antonio Sampedro (Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|8
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|10
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu-KTM
|13:20:06
|2
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:05
|3
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|0:00:07
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
The benefits of tubeless tyresOne benefit of tubeless tyres is the lower pressures you can run, opening up a range of advantages to both comfort and speed
-
Tour du Limousin: Philipsen wins stage 3Belgian beats Jake Stewart and Benjamin Declercq in Chamberet
-
Cheap bike helmets: Today's best deals and budget cycling helmetsLooking for a cheap bike helmet without compromising safety? Check out our roundup of the best budget helmets, along with today's best deals
-
Wout van Aert wins elite men's time trial titleJumbo-Visma rider beats Campenaerts and Frison
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.