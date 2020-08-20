Tour du Limousin: Philipsen wins stage 3

Jasper Philipsen gave UAE Team Emirates their second consecutive stage victory at the Tour du Limousin, dominating the uphill sprint finish in Chamberet.

Young British rider Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) again impressed, finishing second, with Benjamin Declercq (Arkea-Samsic) third. Italy's Luca Wakermann (Vini Zabù – KTM) retained the overall race lead.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 4:36:21 2 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 3 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Arkéa-Samsic 4 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 5 Gonzalo Serrano (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Antonio Sampedro (Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 8 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 9 Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 10 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic