Tour du Limousin: Philipsen wins stage 3

By

Belgian beats Jake Stewart and Benjamin Declercq in Chamberet

Jasper Philipsen
Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jasper Philipsen gave UAE Team Emirates their second consecutive stage victory at the Tour du Limousin, dominating the uphill sprint finish in Chamberet.

Young British rider Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) again impressed, finishing second, with Benjamin Declercq (Arkea-Samsic) third. Italy's Luca Wakermann (Vini Zabù – KTM) retained the overall race lead.

More to come...

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 4:36:21
2Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
3Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Arkéa-Samsic
4Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
5Gonzalo Serrano (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Antonio Sampedro (Euskaltel-Euskadi
7Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
8Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
9Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
10Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic

General classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu-KTM13:20:06
2Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ0:00:05
3Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic0:00:07

