Luca Wackermann wins Tour du Limousin opener

By

Vini Zabu-KTM rider launches solo attack on final climb

Stage 1: Couzeix - Évaux-les-Bains

Luca Wackermann (Vini Zabù-KTM) won the opening stage of the Tour du Limousin, attacking on the hilltop finale to leave a reduced group trailing in behind in Evaux-les-Bains.

The Italian, who had launched an unsuccessful attack on the penultimate climb of the day, crossed the line solo ahead of Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ), who celebrated as he led the chasers home. Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) rounded out the podium in third place.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 4:30:29
2Jake Stewart (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:07
3Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
4Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
5Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix Lille Metropole
6Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
7Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
8Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
9Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
10Dmitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis

