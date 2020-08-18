Luca Wackermann wins Tour du Limousin opener
By Cyclingnews
Vini Zabu-KTM rider launches solo attack on final climb
Stage 1: Couzeix - Évaux-les-Bains
Luca Wackermann (Vini Zabù-KTM) won the opening stage of the Tour du Limousin, attacking on the hilltop finale to leave a reduced group trailing in behind in Evaux-les-Bains.
The Italian, who had launched an unsuccessful attack on the penultimate climb of the day, crossed the line solo ahead of Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ), who celebrated as he led the chasers home. Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) rounded out the podium in third place.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|4:30:29
|2
|Jake Stewart (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:07
|3
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
|5
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
|7
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|8
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|9
|Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
|10
|Dmitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de Wallonie: Sam Bennett wins stage 3More to come!
-
Luca Wackermann wins Tour du Limousin openerVini Zabu-KTM rider launches solo attack on final climb
-
Best cycling computers: GPS, maps, data and more, the best bike computers can do it allThe best cycling computers are feature-packed, intuitive and easy to live with head units that provide data, maps and more.
-
Aleksandr Vlasov wins Giro dell'EmiliaRussian denies Almeida on San Luca
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.