Luca Wackermann wins Tour du Limousin opener

Luca Wackermann (Vini Zabù-KTM) won the opening stage of the Tour du Limousin, attacking on the hilltop finale to leave a reduced group trailing in behind in Evaux-les-Bains.

The Italian, who had launched an unsuccessful attack on the penultimate climb of the day, crossed the line solo ahead of Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ), who celebrated as he led the chasers home. Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) rounded out the podium in third place.

More to come!